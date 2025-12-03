Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread

It’s like a wake, where everyone takes turns saying a nice word about the dearly departed.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 1:44 PM

Trump dozes while Marco Rubio speaks to him directly next to him. Just insane optics.

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) December 2, 2025 at 1:46 PM

From the Independent, “‘Taking the gloves off’: Trump just held the Cabinet meeting from Hell”:

You can laugh, or you can cry. But what you definitely cannot do — without a stiff dose of irony — is treat this as normal. Because the current Donald Trump feat. Pete Hegseth Show (working title: “Were They War Crimes? And Other Questions We Don’t Care to Answer”) is already stranger than satire…

“We’ve only just begun striking narco boats and putting narco terrorists at the bottom of the ocean,” [Hegseth] said, at a hundred miles per hour, eyes alighting on every corner of the room. He’s “taking the gloves off.” The strikes are such successful deterrents already that “it’s hard to find boats to strike right now.” And “just like President Trump always has our backs,” he “always has the backs” of people in the military who might make decisions that may or may not be referred to as war crimes. But to be clear, he’s not going to take the rap himself…

This was a particularly awkward Cabinet meeting, which opened with almost an hour of Trump meandering about the new ballroom in the White House and whether Melania gets bothered by the construction noise; the “rigged election” of 2020; Joe Biden; the idea that the word “affordability” doesn’t have a definition; Joe Biden; a “very low-IQ congresswoman” he doesn’t like; his physical health, which is apparently impeccable because he “got A’s on everything” during his annual physical; Joe Biden; how he made Ozempic cheaper, or, as he put it, “the fat drug, F-A-T, for fat people”; how he didn’t get the Nobel Prize even though he deserved it more than anybody else in the world; how people “love to correct me even though I’m right about everything”; Joe Biden; how the environmentally friendly Green New Deal was a “scam” because “they talked about global warming and all that crap”; why the green tiles that, yes, Joe Biden chose for a bathroom in the White House weren’t very nice; why the New York Times is a bunch of losers; and, to round it all off, another description of the new ballroom…

There are moments in American politics when the curtain lifts and what’s shown behind is the country’s raw, unfiltered id staring straight into the camera. This meeting was one of those moments: a 55-minute stream-of-consciousness performance from a president who began and ended with décor critiques and featured a pep rally for ocean-based vigilantism in the middle. And of course, it was punctuated with a lot of painful, forced laughter from the people around the table…

The MAGA worldview is now one in which the president is the only protagonist, the only source of truth, the only man with straight A’s, a worldview in which reality bends not to evidence but to assertion. And Hegseth’s frenetic monologue showed where that worldview leads: into the ocean, where people are blasted apart because of a war that exists in someone else’s head, and where the moral framework is “taking the gloves off.”

America is being told a story — not a Franklin the Turtle story, but a much more narratively dishonest one — where the president is simultaneously the victim and the hero, the builder of ballrooms and the man who will somehow abolish income tax, a charming uncle and a terrifying specter who demands loyalty at all costs. Here, grievances are policy and insults are ideology.

And the people in the room just laugh and laugh and laugh, because the alternative is unthinkable.

Trump on Tim Walz: "I think the man is a grossly incompetent man. I thought that from the day I watched JD destroy him in the debate. I was saying, 'Who's more incompetent, that man or my man?' I had a man and he had a man. They were both incompetent."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) December 2, 2025 at 2:06 PM

he really is just falling asleep in meetings on camera and not a single press organization seems to give a baker’s fuck

— not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 10:55 PM

literally the grampa at Thanksgiving that makes the entire table go silent and a couple people need to "handle things in the kitchen"

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 6:20 PM

Here's the thing that pisses me off the most about this- this is what 80 year old men are supposed to do. Take naps in the afternoon, golf, spend time with the grandkids. Not rob the fucking country blind enacting racist pogroms while nodding off and shitting your depends in natsec meetings

[image or embed]

— Cake or Death (@johngcole.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 8:13 PM

===

First of all, one of the reporters on that story was in the Army infantry in Iraq

[image or embed]

— Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 3:26 PM

I guess the good news is, they know it’s indefensible.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 3:46 PM

the number of subsistence-level fishermen living in desperate fear right now because Kegseth and co have to make snuff videos for twitter is just…you get very angry if you think about all this too long

[image or embed]

— the abbot of unreason (an archaeologist) (@merovingians.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 1:57 PM

===

Funny thing is thus always happens.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 10:36 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    6. 6.

      MagdaInBlack

      @prostratedragon: Words, what do they even mean? All he heard was “So, so grateful for you.”

      And I want to know what’s in the IV he is getting regularly. There are bandaids on his hand now, same spot as the massive bruise he got from “shaking hands too vigorously.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      @prostratedragon:

      All right, there are 47 percent who are with him, who are dependent upon government, who believe that they are victims, who believe that government has a responsibility to care for them, who believe that they are entitled to health care, to food, to housing, to you name it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Deputinize America

      @prostratedragon:

      “I get to shit on people who live with the anxiety of a constant financial struggle the way that I want to, thank you so so very much for the opportunity to realize my dreams…”

      It is really the spirit of covetousnous, you know, one of those commandments they yammer on so frequently about.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NotMax

      Nice to see Randy Rainbow, whose recent efforts have been more miss than hit (IMHO straining too hard to be edgy), back in fine fettle.

      For those who need a more detailed description, he makes mock of RFK Jr.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      We had a whole bunch of drama last night. SuzMom was sitting on her bed, sorting out her various medications into her pill sorter. She needed to get up to get a spoon or something from the kitchen, and she left the door to her bedroom open. Doggo went in there and seemed to have eaten some of the pills, though SuzMom couldn’t tell me how many or which ones. But acetaminophen is one of the things she takes, and that can be toxic AF.

      So….. unexpected trip to the emergency vet last night, an hour on hold with ASPCA toxicology, and Sweetie Girl got herself a night in the hospital. Bloodwork last night looked good. They started her on antidote medicine. I called to check on her first thing this morning, and they said she’s doing well, just trembly and scared. They’re going to check her bloodwork again later this morning, and then, as long as all looks good, she can come home.

      I could use some dull.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RepubAnon

      Americans love con artists – until they realize that they were the mark.

      On a side note: remember when Republicans proposed replacing income tax with a national sales tax?  Well, tariffs are a type of sales tax… I sense a rebranding effort.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Deputinize America

      One other thing – I never did think that the white voters of north central Tennessee were going to wake up and do the right thing. Their inherent racism, greed and shit version of Christianity were always going to lead them to a fairly high vote total.

      The TVA was a mistake. Rural electrification was a mistake. Crop subsidies were a mistake. Rural infrastructure investment was a mistake. In the future, concentrate the scaled urban investments in the cities – at least you get electoral bang for the buck out of that.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Interior Secretary Burghum was boasting about the $100 charge per person  for international visitors to national parks. It’s $35/car right now. I realize since Dougie is a multi multi millionaire he doesn’t even think about entrance fees, but I guarantee you the tourist spots around the parks will see a drop in business.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Another Scott

      @Suzanne: :-(

      Glad things are looking ok.

      Our Sophie once grabbed a loaf of raisin bread off the counter and ate half of it.  The vet said that some unknown fraction of dogs can be damaged by raisins.  :-(. Off to the emergency vet and 3 days of boarding with IV fluids and tests.  $1800. :-/

      She was fine.

      Fingers crossed for your pup.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Matt McIrvin

      I am also kind of surprised they flipped to denying that Hegseth ordered the second boat strike instead of going “You’re damn right I ordered the code red!” During the War on Terror days they’re clearly nostalgic for, it would have worked.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      he really is just falling asleep in meetings on camera and not a single press organization seems to give a baker’s fuck

      That’s the most damning, and typically disheartening, part of this little item.

      Also too, Example # Infinity of ‘every accusation is a confession’ aka “Sleep Joe”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Scout211

      This could be interesting at a vulnerable time for Pete the War Criminal.

      WASHINGTON – Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday was given a final copy of the completed Defense Department Inspector General report that examined his sharing sensitive military information on a Signal group chat back in March, according to two people familiar with the investigation.

      The much-anticipated report is expected to become public as early as this week, these people said.

      The report outlines the findings of a more than eight-month investigation into Hegseth’s use of Signal, an encrypted but unclassified messaging app, to share details of planned U.S. military strikes in Yemen before they had begun.

      Hegseth has maintained that he shared no classified information on the group chat.

      The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

      The two people familiar with the inspector general investigation would not say what its conclusions are. The report was requested by the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and the committee’s ranking member, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., on March 27.

      Will it be a slap on the wrist or will it be a gentle pat on the hand?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Suzanne

      @Another Scott: So far, we’re $2600 into this adventure. I have to submit the pet health insurance claim this afternoon. I am fortunate to have an emergency fund for, well, emergencies. I was not always in such a position and I know how terrible that feels.

      Reply

