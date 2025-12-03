From the Independent, “‘Taking the gloves off’: Trump just held the Cabinet meeting from Hell”:

You can laugh, or you can cry. But what you definitely cannot do — without a stiff dose of irony — is treat this as normal. Because the current Donald Trump feat. Pete Hegseth Show (working title: “Were They War Crimes? And Other Questions We Don’t Care to Answer”) is already stranger than satire…

“We’ve only just begun striking narco boats and putting narco terrorists at the bottom of the ocean,” [Hegseth] said, at a hundred miles per hour, eyes alighting on every corner of the room. He’s “taking the gloves off.” The strikes are such successful deterrents already that “it’s hard to find boats to strike right now.” And “just like President Trump always has our backs,” he “always has the backs” of people in the military who might make decisions that may or may not be referred to as war crimes. But to be clear, he’s not going to take the rap himself…

This was a particularly awkward Cabinet meeting, which opened with almost an hour of Trump meandering about the new ballroom in the White House and whether Melania gets bothered by the construction noise; the “rigged election” of 2020; Joe Biden; the idea that the word “affordability” doesn’t have a definition; Joe Biden; a “very low-IQ congresswoman” he doesn’t like; his physical health, which is apparently impeccable because he “got A’s on everything” during his annual physical; Joe Biden; how he made Ozempic cheaper, or, as he put it, “the fat drug, F-A-T, for fat people”; how he didn’t get the Nobel Prize even though he deserved it more than anybody else in the world; how people “love to correct me even though I’m right about everything”; Joe Biden; how the environmentally friendly Green New Deal was a “scam” because “they talked about global warming and all that crap”; why the green tiles that, yes, Joe Biden chose for a bathroom in the White House weren’t very nice; why the New York Times is a bunch of losers; and, to round it all off, another description of the new ballroom…

There are moments in American politics when the curtain lifts and what’s shown behind is the country’s raw, unfiltered id staring straight into the camera. This meeting was one of those moments: a 55-minute stream-of-consciousness performance from a president who began and ended with décor critiques and featured a pep rally for ocean-based vigilantism in the middle. And of course, it was punctuated with a lot of painful, forced laughter from the people around the table…

The MAGA worldview is now one in which the president is the only protagonist, the only source of truth, the only man with straight A’s, a worldview in which reality bends not to evidence but to assertion. And Hegseth’s frenetic monologue showed where that worldview leads: into the ocean, where people are blasted apart because of a war that exists in someone else’s head, and where the moral framework is “taking the gloves off.”

America is being told a story — not a Franklin the Turtle story, but a much more narratively dishonest one — where the president is simultaneously the victim and the hero, the builder of ballrooms and the man who will somehow abolish income tax, a charming uncle and a terrifying specter who demands loyalty at all costs. Here, grievances are policy and insults are ideology.

And the people in the room just laugh and laugh and laugh, because the alternative is unthinkable.