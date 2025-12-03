Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

The revolution will be supervised.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Anne Laurie is a fucking hero in so many ways. ~ Betty Cracker

If rights aren’t universal, they are privilege, not rights.

The low info voters probably won’t even notice or remember by their next lap around the goldfish bowl.

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

When you’re a Republican, they let you do it.

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

Museums are not America’s attic for its racist shit.

Is trump is trying to break black America over his knee? signs point to ‘yes’.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

A fool as well as an oath-breaker.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

The unpunished coup was a training exercise.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Human rights are not a matter of opinion!

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

I would gladly pay you tuesday for a hamburger today.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Wednesday Night Open Thread

Wednesday Night Open Thread

by | 67 Comments

This post is in: ,

Lot of racist shit going on out there so how about this- let’s talk about my back yard in Tempe. It’s a god damned train wreck, but the good news is that it is an empty canvas. Here is my thinking.

Obviously, I am going to need to get a load of dirt and several loads of rocks in here, but I only want to do that after I have a plan. In one corner of the yard exists a shed that needs to be torn down and replaced, but basically what I want to do is ring the yard with trees and vegetation, have the interior be a rock garden with maybe a couple cacti, and then a pergola over the back concrete pad. so basically a six foot strip around the entire fence framing the yard.

Now here is the thing. I’m thinking you can’t just do this all at once unless you billionaire money because the key to this entire thing is the trees. I need 3-4 native low water shade trees to anchor the yard and to give me more choices to choose from with the vegetation and plants around the wall/fence. If I just start putting plants in with no shade they will get fried unless they are cacti. So basically I need a year or so to create a safe enough biome(?) to have a larger variety of plants. Put the trees in, let some shade appear, put some vegetation in, add more the next year.

Half the yards I cut I see people do the same damned stupid shit- put an evergreen shrub or two out by the sidewalk, naked on all four sides, no sun break, no wind break, and in two years they are half the size they were when you bought them and withered and brown. I don’t know why people do this. All this shit evolved over time growing near other vegetation and provided each other symbiotic benefits. You want a shrub that can be isolated on it’s own, find a god damned plant designed to grow alone. I really do not understand it- everything you want to do in your yard someone has done it before fucking ask them we do not need to learn everything by trial and error (just make sure the willow tree is not too close to the fucking deck).

The whole time I am doing this I can work on the soil composition and get a dep layer of mulch and whatnot in there so that it starts to hold (with the help of the shade trees), some of the moisture in. I figure the first initial outlay on the trees is going to be expensive because of the watering requirements, but it’s kinda just something you got to do. One thing I was pleased to see is that Tempe has a tree reimbursement, where they will reimburse you for 50% of the cost of two trees of certain approved varieties. I don’t intend to put anything non native or that doesn’t feed local wildlife, so I am pretty sure I can find two on the approved list.

In the rest of the yard, the large interior portion, I am just going to put in a rock garden with maybe a couple accent cacti or a fruiting tree like a lime. In the center I do want to put down a level pad of some sort, because our house is built on a slightly northwest angle which means that we really get poor sun in a large portion of the yard, and believe it or not 65 in the shade in Tempe with a breeze can be chilly.

So that is my thinking. I like this for a variety of reasons- it requires a very low initial cost outlay, I can do absolutely all of it, it isn’t a rush job so I can do it a couple hours here, a couple hours there, it is moving slow enough that I can change things, and it is affordable. Do the trees first. When I have a grand or so, get a load of topsoil to spread around. Come into some more money, get a load of rocks dumped. Have 75 bucks left over bills, buy a Honda CRV worth of mulch and add it in. And so on.

What say you? Discuss the many flaws in my plan, because I know there are a ton.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • 1,000 flouncing lurkers (was fidelioscabinet)
  • Albatrossity
  • BlueinAZ
  • CapnMubbers
  • CaseyL
  • dexwood
  • different-church-lady
  • Doug R
  • Downpuppy
  • eclare
  • Elizabelle
  • Eric NNY
  • Flanders Other Neighbor
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Hoytwillrise
  • Jackie
  • Joelle
  • John Cole
  • JosephS
  • Juju
  • Kirklin
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Marleedog
  • Miss Bianca
  • mrmoshpotato
  • mvr
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Princess
  • Quinerly
  • scav
  • Snarki, child of Loki
  • SpaceUnit
  • Spanky
  • Steve Holmes
  • Suzanne
  • swiftfox
  • TaMara
  • Wapiti
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    67Comments

    2. 2.

      eclare

      My neighbors here in Memphis have a yard (it’s a small yard that gets little sun) that is pebbles, each maybe around one or two inches big.  Very low maintenance.  I assume they put something down under the pebbles to prevent weeds, but I don’t know what.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JosephS

      Hi John

      my advice is to find a good arborist who can advise you on what trees to plant, how much water they need, and whatever advice you need in that climate. It will be worth the money in water savings alone

      i live in Palm Springs and my arborist  has my yard thriving and has saved me $140 a month in water bills
      You are absolutely correct about the issues in the desert, so seek out a pro to save you money and aggravation

      Reply
    11. 11.

      zhena gogolia

      @JosephS: We’re not in the desert, but we planted two trees last spring, and I am constantly texting the arborist for advice about watering, etc. He’s so nice about it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      NotMax

      Kohldampf Macht Frei.

      The Trump administration indicated Tuesday that it will begin withholding SNAP benefits from recipients in most Democratic-led states starting next week after those states refused to provide the Agriculture Department with data including recipients’ names and immigration statuses. Source

      Cruel, crueler, cruelest. Vile f*ckers.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      JosephS

      @zhena gogolia:

      Thanks for sharing, mine really opened my eyes to things I did not know, like my palo verde and olive trees only wanting water twice a week, in August, but if you think about it, kind of obvious

      Reply
    16. 16.

      CapnMubbers

      Desert willow (pollinators like the lovely flowers).*

      Palo verde.

      Mesquite, but be prepared to rake pods. Lots of pods.

       

      *NB, not too close to the house.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      TaMara

      Are you talking about rock as mulch – as in covering large area of the ground with rocks, vs using decorative rocks randomly around the yard? Rock mulch is NOT a good solution to anything:

      Rock mulch might seem like the perfect alternative. A permanent solution to an annual chore. Before you spread that load of gravel and think -one and done -let’s look at the reality. It may not be the solution to your work.

      Rock mulch contributes to the heat island effect as it reflects and absorbs heat. This increases soil temperature and hurts the plants. Organic materials, even dead mulch, retain moisture and cool the soil. This helps provide nutrients for plant health as the mulch decomposes.

      Freshly spread rock mulch looks fresh and clean. Over time, the look fades and becomes a maintenance hassle. Midwest winds blow fine soil into the cracks of the gravel, along with weed seeds. This creates the ideal seedbed for germination. Weeds that germinate in rocky, dusty soil are difficult to remove as their roots intertwine throughout the rocks and the landscape fabric placed under the rock to hold the soil in place.

      Living in CO I spend a lot of time talking folks out of using rocks as ground cover. There are portions of my backyard that the previous owner covered with small rock and once I removed that rock, the soil was completely dead. I could not grow anything there. Nine years later, covered yearly in mulch, it’s still dead. I just keep it mulched and use it as dog/duck area.

      Decorative larger rocks is a different matter – I use larger rocks to give my flower arrangements definition and add some elevation to a relatively flat yard.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Steve Holmes

      Cole, you need to visit the Desert Botanical Garden https://dbg.org you are in an arid climate and your plantings should reflect that reality.  You can have things that are tree-like that will thrive there, just don’t plan on keeping a backyard that would exist is West Virginia or Ohio.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      CaseyL

      You turned your Bethany back yard into a mini-paradise. It’ll probably take at least as long to transform the current space, but it should be lovely.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      The flaw in your plan is that desert trees have shallow roots to catch what little water they can get, and thus they spread like mofos. Which means they undermine your block fencing. Which means then you have to pay to repair your block fence, and usually you lose the tree.

      Do not plant trees close to your concrete block walls. Plant them more toward the center of your yard to throw a wide shade canopy. Mesquite, palo verde, palo brea. Maybe jacaranda. Olive trees are now banned in most of the Valley due to allergies.

      I will note that you didn’t mention the most important part, which will be shading. Build a shade structure of some sort. It will lower your energy bills significantly if you do it well.

      ETA: At my former house, previous owners planted a beautiful jacaranda in a corner of the yard. Grew a limb which struck the fence in storms. Broke the fence, which cost money to repair. Had the tree limb removed, which killed the tree. I was heartbroken, and not only because it shaded much of my yard in the afternoon.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      mvr

      I did find this list of trees native to Tempe, but it raised an issue: easyscape.com/categories/tree?address=tempe-arizona&filter=native

      I believe that at least some of the listed species would not be anything you’d want near your house or near anything that might burn.  So the consult your native arborist advice up thread seems to me to be well taken.

      Down in Tucson Xeriscaping is a thing and it largely uses cactus. And even so the city is losing altitude as water gets pumped out of the ground. If Tempe is similar despite being a bit north, it makes me wonder whether the topsoil plan is going to get very far.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      JosephS

      @TaMara:

      I mean no disrespect but my view is it’s a bit different in desert climates. Rock cover is common to keep down the dust and desert cactus or succulents do fine in a rock bed

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Juju

      I admire people who do the plant planning and planting. I am not good with plants and I really don’t like sun exposure. Anything you do will impress me.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      With a walkway around the edge, and a rock garden in the middle, it reminds me of the famous Buddhist temple in Kyoto with 7 rocks, where you can only see 6 of them from the walkway.

       

      So aim for 1000 rocks, and you can only see 999.  You might not even have to try to get that effect.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Geminid

      The first thing I’d do is buy some quarter inch graph paper and maybe a four-color pen. Plan the whole project to scale even if you aren’t going to do the whole thing in one season.

      It seems to me the topsoil might be optional if you intend to have pebbles on most of the yard. Pebblesmake giod mulch and they last longer than wood mulch. I expect the plants will be far apart like they are in the desert, so you can amend the soil where the plants are.

      Green sand is always a good soil amendment; so is rock phosohare and gypsum, Gypsum is ph-neutral and is a compound of sulfur and calcium which are both plant nutrients.

      And I wish you luck. This sounds like it will be a fun project so long as you don’t have to do too much at once

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Suzanne

      Other plants that thrive and look good: red yucca, various aloes and century plants, deer grass, lantana, rosemary. Barrel and prickly pear cacti are fantastic, and they are not protected like saguaros, so they’re cheaper.

      Bougainvilla is popular there, but I strongly dissuade……unless you want to do a ton of cleanup all the time.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Suzanne

      @mvr:

      Down in Tucson Xeriscaping is a thing and it largely uses cactus. And even so the city is losing altitude as water gets pumped out of the ground. If Tempe is similar despite being a bit north, it makes me wonder whether the topsoil plan is going to get very far.

      Yeah, not sure why John is looking for topsoil. Unless he’s putting in a drip system, which it does not sound like is in the plan…… I would stick to things that will grow in the desert soil as it is. Gravel (usually quarter minus) and river rock are key to keep down dust and reduce erosion.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      TaMara

      @John Cole: My advice still stands – the heat alone should make you wary – and I agree with everyone who says to talk to experts on all of this. It will save you heartache and $$ in the end.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Suzanne

      @John Cole: Topsoil is likely to erode. That’s what the rock is for. I would advise getting some of those desert home living magazines at the library and really looking at what works well.

      This is my friend’s award-winning landscape architecture studio. He lives in Tempe, too. They do a lot of spendy private residences, but you’re looking to understand what looks nice but also actually functions well.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Suzanne

      @MagdaInBlack: Yeah, it sure is. I don’t render anymore, but I think all firms use AI tools to do that, work through options quickly. Like, we can model one room and try it with a dozen material palettes or lighting scenes.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Wapiti

      Not really a bush, but when I was in the Sinai I had a basil plant, maybe 3′ across, outside my trailer. I’d put water on it very occasionally and it would smell like heaven. I’ve no idea how long it had been there; it was there when I moved in and was still there a year later.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Marleedog

      Find a local garden club and talk to them. They likely have master gardeners that can get you off on the right foot.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Suzanne

      @TaMara: That link recommends planting grasses to keep down heat. The problem with that is that they consume a ton of water, and so now the utilities are offering incentives to remove them.

      Historically, Tucson encouraged xeriscape with rock to save water, while Phoenix encouraged lawns to reduce heat island effect. Tucson’s approach has proven to be more sustainable….. though good shade design over the rock will offset some of the heat effects.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      1,000 flouncing lurkers (was fidelioscabinet)

      @JosephS: Yes! They’re happy to advise, consult, and caution!

      John, over at Bluesky, the writer Ursula Vernon occasionally posts pictures of her garden, Somewhere East of Albuquerque, and talks up her Native Plant Guy who helped her make it happen. Here’s a link to her big garden tour thread, to show what can be done.
      There are other posts, in among the birdwatching, writing-related stuff, and the world’d most hilarious D&D game, but most of the are just single items.
      The cholla-retrieval odyssey was something else, though.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Suzanne

      Oh FYI: brought Sweetie Pup home around lunchtime today. She had to have a follow-up blood test this evening and one tomorrow. Ground beef and rice instead of kibble for a few days. Liver protectant medication for a week. She has been so stressed out and terrified that she is now exhausted.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Kirklin

      A very sideways suggestion, but once upon a time when I was looking at moving and buying in the Phoenix area, I’d looked very hard at ways to get a proto-riad/ryad in place. Thick concrete walls with a couple of archways for breezes. A pergola with vines for shading the afternoon. A water feature in the breezeway.

      I didn’t move there so never dug deep, knew it would be time and money, but it’s stuck in my head as being kind of right for the area.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Flanders Other Neighbor

      @John Cole:  I recall reading about creating an oasis in a backyard in NM in Gaia’s Garden.  I can’t find the book so I used to have so I can’t say for sure, but as I recall, it sounds like what you’re looking to do.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Quinerly

      I’m at 7000 ft in NM. Water is a huge issue. I hand water a lot of perennials and potted annuals from my rain barrels. Have done extensive landscaping since moving here. My 3 yard areas within my walls really have taken over my life. Done lots of reading, research, joining groups, talking to experts.  There are lots of great SW/Desert landscaping books out there. Cheap (used) on Thriftbooks. Sunset Magazine has a great series that includes one on walkways and walls. There’s a great book, “The Art of SW Landscaping” that I picked up cheap. I’m a book person, so always expanding my library. I’m thinking about doing the Master Gardeners course here if I am ever actually home in Jan and Feb when it’s available.

      I suggest getting to know people at your local nurseries. I had a lot of misses the first few months. Wasted a lot of time and some scratch by not just talking to people.

      I have really gotten into growing roses. It’s a NM thing….especially in Santa Fe. I do a lot of research on any rose bush I buy now. I’m up to 40, I guess. Even trying my hand at propagating from cuttings. Everything else here is now native. At least all that I have put in. Penstemons, wild cactus, sages, etc. I really love my native blooming sages. I started walking my property with heavy gloves, clippers, and a drywall bucket my first summer (once I got over my fear of my snakes). Harvest pads from my wild, native cactus. Transplant closer to the house. Now have huge rock and cactus gardens. Only cost me my time. Would be great if you could find friends to gift you some native cactus pads. Mine have grown pretty fast.

      Tempe is certainly different from Santa Fe. As for trees, I think there are some Desert Willows that will grow where you are. Fast growing. I put one in the front a couple of summers ago. Needs very little water once it gets going. I really love Apache Plume. You can trim them like a bush or tree. Google tells me you can grow it there. Might be my favorite tree/shrub here. Very little water needed.

      I have a small fruit orchard that was here when I bought my property. I would have never planted fruit trees in the high desert….but fruit trees are another one of those NM things….going back to the Spanish. Mine were in rough shape and I’m on the road to finally getting them healthy. Ain’t cheap. I just didn’t want them to die since they provide so much shade in my lower courtyard.

      Finally, I love my junipers. Google tells me you can grow some varieties there. I have at least 40 on my 3 acres. The arborist who has been helping me with the fruit trees says my junipers are 70 to over 100 years old. I just love them.

      Good luck. It will all be beautiful….I just know. I’m totally addicted to gardening in the desert. And, I bet you will be too.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      BlueinAZ

      Hi Cole,

      As a lurker down in Tucson, A couple of trees that I would recommend for the desert are the chaste tree and the chitalpa ( a hybrid of desert willow and the eastern catalpa). Lysiloma or feather bush is a great choice as well. Has a tropical look and no thorns. Native to the Rincon mountains east of Tucson where it grows as a bush but as a medium shade tree in areas where frosts are rare. Also desert museum Palo verde is a good choice.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Eric NNY

      Lurker here and Tamara might be wise to this but research xeriscaping.

      And tell Baud to keep his mind out of the gutter.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Quinerly

      @BlueinAZ:

      Love Chaste Tree/Vitex. It’s on my wish list for here in Santa Fe. Albuquerque nurseries have them. I just have to make sure will grow at 7000 ft.

      Cole definitely needs a Chaste Tree.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.