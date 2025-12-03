Lot of racist shit going on out there so how about this- let’s talk about my back yard in Tempe. It’s a god damned train wreck, but the good news is that it is an empty canvas. Here is my thinking.

Obviously, I am going to need to get a load of dirt and several loads of rocks in here, but I only want to do that after I have a plan. In one corner of the yard exists a shed that needs to be torn down and replaced, but basically what I want to do is ring the yard with trees and vegetation, have the interior be a rock garden with maybe a couple cacti, and then a pergola over the back concrete pad. so basically a six foot strip around the entire fence framing the yard.

Now here is the thing. I’m thinking you can’t just do this all at once unless you billionaire money because the key to this entire thing is the trees. I need 3-4 native low water shade trees to anchor the yard and to give me more choices to choose from with the vegetation and plants around the wall/fence. If I just start putting plants in with no shade they will get fried unless they are cacti. So basically I need a year or so to create a safe enough biome(?) to have a larger variety of plants. Put the trees in, let some shade appear, put some vegetation in, add more the next year.

Half the yards I cut I see people do the same damned stupid shit- put an evergreen shrub or two out by the sidewalk, naked on all four sides, no sun break, no wind break, and in two years they are half the size they were when you bought them and withered and brown. I don’t know why people do this. All this shit evolved over time growing near other vegetation and provided each other symbiotic benefits. You want a shrub that can be isolated on it’s own, find a god damned plant designed to grow alone. I really do not understand it- everything you want to do in your yard someone has done it before fucking ask them we do not need to learn everything by trial and error (just make sure the willow tree is not too close to the fucking deck).

The whole time I am doing this I can work on the soil composition and get a dep layer of mulch and whatnot in there so that it starts to hold (with the help of the shade trees), some of the moisture in. I figure the first initial outlay on the trees is going to be expensive because of the watering requirements, but it’s kinda just something you got to do. One thing I was pleased to see is that Tempe has a tree reimbursement, where they will reimburse you for 50% of the cost of two trees of certain approved varieties. I don’t intend to put anything non native or that doesn’t feed local wildlife, so I am pretty sure I can find two on the approved list.

In the rest of the yard, the large interior portion, I am just going to put in a rock garden with maybe a couple accent cacti or a fruiting tree like a lime. In the center I do want to put down a level pad of some sort, because our house is built on a slightly northwest angle which means that we really get poor sun in a large portion of the yard, and believe it or not 65 in the shade in Tempe with a breeze can be chilly.

So that is my thinking. I like this for a variety of reasons- it requires a very low initial cost outlay, I can do absolutely all of it, it isn’t a rush job so I can do it a couple hours here, a couple hours there, it is moving slow enough that I can change things, and it is affordable. Do the trees first. When I have a grand or so, get a load of topsoil to spread around. Come into some more money, get a load of rocks dumped. Have 75 bucks left over bills, buy a Honda CRV worth of mulch and add it in. And so on.

What say you? Discuss the many flaws in my plan, because I know there are a ton.