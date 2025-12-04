… But weirder than we *can* imagine. Organisms in a closed environment tend to evolve into ever more florid & grotesque forms as they colonize increasingly small niches, and Our Modern GOP looks to be a rich source of Weird over the next few years. Per the Star-Tribune:

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has filed paperwork to run for governor of Minnesota, creating a campaign committee that will allow him to raise money. The Mike Lindell for Governor committee was registered with the state’s Campaign Finance Board on Wednesday. In an interview Wednesday morning, Lindell told the Minnesota Star Tribune that his run for governor “isn’t 100% yet,” but he intends to announce his decision at a news conference next week. “I am going to announce either way on Dec. 11,” Lindell said. Lindell’s possible entrance into the race would shake up what’s become a crowded field of Republicans who are seeking to challenge DFL Gov. Tim Walz. His proximity to President Donald Trump and prominence in the Make America Great Again movement could make him a top contender for the GOP nomination, despite concerns about his electability and promotion of debunked election fraud theories…

Yet, she falsely presents to most casual observers as a "moderate" (i.e., non-MAGA) Republican.

Why? For the same reason so many people thought Barack Obama was more of a lefty than he actually is: her claim to Blackness:

minnesotareformer.com/2025/11/02/g…





She doesn't publicly talk much about the Black part of her identity. She says it's because she doesn't want to be defined by one part of her identity. I suspect it's also because she doesn't like to remind her white MAGA constituents of it:

www.mprnews.org/episode/2025…

Just as Obama didn't have to say a word to be thought more of a lefty than he was or is, Demuth doesn't have to say a word to be thought to be much less far to the right than she actually is.

This, along with her experience and competence, is why the party is pushing her so hard.

But this same melanin-caused false facade of moderation works against her with the MN GOP's white-power MAGA base. They, as they did with Nikki Haley, happily & falsely call her a RINO:

wjon.com/gop-primary-…

However, Demuth, as arguably the most famous person in a crowded field of GOP gubernatorial hopefuls, still has a good chance of winning the primary, assuming no one who is both more famous and more able to monetize that fame joins the race –

Uh-oh:

www.startribune.com/mypillow-ceo…

Most people assume that Lindell is not going to really run a campaign, but instead try to use his alleged campaign as a revenue stream for himself.

I think he's trying to do what Trump did: do both.

I also think that he has a better shot of getting Trump's endorsement than anyone else in the race.