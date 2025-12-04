Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP Open Thread: Not Only Weirder Than We Imagine…

This is the LAST thing the Republican Party of Minnesota wanted to see happen.
Here's why.
🧵

[image or embed]

— PhoenixWomanMN (@phoenixwomanmn.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 7:28 PM

… But weirder than we *can* imagine. Organisms in a closed environment tend to evolve into ever more florid & grotesque forms as they colonize increasingly small niches, and Our Modern GOP looks to be a rich source of Weird over the next few years. Per the Star-Tribune:

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has filed paperwork to run for governor of Minnesota, creating a campaign committee that will allow him to raise money.

The Mike Lindell for Governor committee was registered with the state’s Campaign Finance Board on Wednesday. In an interview Wednesday morning, Lindell told the Minnesota Star Tribune that his run for governor “isn’t 100% yet,” but he intends to announce his decision at a news conference next week.

“I am going to announce either way on Dec. 11,” Lindell said.

Lindell’s possible entrance into the race would shake up what’s become a crowded field of Republicans who are seeking to challenge DFL Gov. Tim Walz. His proximity to President Donald Trump and prominence in the Make America Great Again movement could make him a top contender for the GOP nomination, despite concerns about his electability and promotion of debunked election fraud theories…

This is Lisa DeMuth. She's the person the MN GOP really, really, really wants to run against Tim Walz next November.
She's extremely conservative – anti-choice, anti-gay, anti-immigrant, anti-paid-family-leave:

[image or embed]

— PhoenixWomanMN (@phoenixwomanmn.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 7:43 PM

Yet, she falsely presents to most casual observers as a "moderate" (i.e., non-MAGA) Republican.
Why? For the same reason so many people thought Barack Obama was more of a lefty than he actually is: her claim to Blackness:
minnesotareformer.com/2025/11/02/g…

[image or embed]

— PhoenixWomanMN (@phoenixwomanmn.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 7:53 PM


She doesn't publicly talk much about the Black part of her identity. She says it's because she doesn't want to be defined by one part of her identity. I suspect it's also because she doesn't like to remind her white MAGA constituents of it:
www.mprnews.org/episode/2025…

[image or embed]

— PhoenixWomanMN (@phoenixwomanmn.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 8:12 PM

Just as Obama didn't have to say a word to be thought more of a lefty than he was or is, Demuth doesn't have to say a word to be thought to be much less far to the right than she actually is.
This, along with her experience and competence, is why the party is pushing her so hard.

[image or embed]

— PhoenixWomanMN (@phoenixwomanmn.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 9:08 PM

But this same melanin-caused false facade of moderation works against her with the MN GOP's white-power MAGA base. They, as they did with Nikki Haley, happily & falsely call her a RINO:
wjon.com/gop-primary-…

[image or embed]

— PhoenixWomanMN (@phoenixwomanmn.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 9:18 PM

However, Demuth, as arguably the most famous person in a crowded field of GOP gubernatorial hopefuls, still has a good chance of winning the primary, assuming no one who is both more famous and more able to monetize that fame joins the race –
Uh-oh:
www.startribune.com/mypillow-ceo…

[image or embed]

— PhoenixWomanMN (@phoenixwomanmn.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 9:52 PM

Most people assume that Lindell is not going to really run a campaign, but instead try to use his alleged campaign as a revenue stream for himself.
I think he's trying to do what Trump did: do both.
I also think that he has a better shot of getting Trump's endorsement than anyone else in the race.

— PhoenixWomanMN (@phoenixwomanmn.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 10:01 PM

If Trump endorses Lindell, he immediately becomes the MN GOP front-runner.
And that is that.
~the end~

— PhoenixWomanMN (@phoenixwomanmn.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 10:11 PM

  • Aziz, light!
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • NotMax
  • Ten Bears

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      Wasn’t Lindell bitching and moaning about being penniless and destitute not all that long ago?

      He’s like an ambulatory herpes virus in a human suit.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ten Bears

      My grandmother taught me that while it’s generally not anyone else’s business to mind and not necessarily open to conversation mixed ancestry is All American; Heinz 57 Varieties, Red White and Black, and isn’t something to be ashamed of. She’s no darker than I am

      But yeah, it’s obviously a “moderate” facade: from the braless campaign photos to claims of religious “neutrality”. Indeed, facade is too polite ~ facades are cute little western tourorist trap towns in Eastern Oregon ~ it’s a lie. Republicans are liars. They just lie

      White-bred is in-bred …

      Reply

