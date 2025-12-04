On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
The Serengeti is famous for its great plains with large herds of animals. With lots of herbivores there can be many predators. We saw both when we stayed at an unusual lodge in the park that was staffed entirely by women. In this post I will focus on the felines.
The afternoon was overcast for the first game drive we took. Chances are if you spot a big cat it will be relaxing or sleeping. This lioness moved around a bit but basically ignored us as we parked next to the tree.
This is a cropped photo of a small rocky hill that the lion chose for a siesta. I think the dark rock was warm and it was kind of like a spa.
This leopard came down from the tree after we stopped. Perhaps starting to hunt or find a place to drink.
The next morning we came across a real family drama. A leopardess, her cub, and the remains of a kill were all up in the branches of a tree. The cub wanted to play but the tired mother was not having it. After attempts to ignore being climbed on and a couple of gentle paw swipes, the cub climbed off of her.
The cuteness, it burns.
We drove out from the trees into the open plain. From a distance I thought I saw something sitting on a termite mound. Sure enough it was a cheetah. It stood up and stared for a while and then got down into the grass. After starting off at a trot it kicked into high gear, sprinted in front of us, and took down a small gazelle that we hadn’t seen. We felt like we were in a BBC nature documentary.
After the kill the cheetah started making calling sounds.
After doing this she picked up the kill and carried it towards us.
It was only then that we saw three cheetah cubs emerge from the grass near our vehicle. Mama was bringing home fresh take-out.
Initially we had this experience just to ourselves. However, our guide radioed to others what we had found. Soon many other vehicles converged and the juvenile cheetahs ended up wandering around them. A lot of photos were taken of this group as they posed. So we went on our way to go somewhere less congested.
