Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Also, are you sure you want people to rate your comments?

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Not loving this new fraud based economy.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

“Until such time as the world ends, we will act as though it intends to spin on.”

Second rate reporter says what?

Peak wingnut was a lie.

’Where will you hide, Roberts, the laws all being flat?’

Keep the Immigrants and deport the fascists!

It is not hopeless, and we are not helpless.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

“Alexa, change the president.”

“When somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re gonna use it.”

In after Baud. Damn.

Do we throw up our hands or do we roll up our sleeves? (hint, door #2)

Hell hath no fury like a farmer bankrupted.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

So many bastards, so little time.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – lashonharangue – Tanzania – Serengeti: Mostly Big Cats

On The Road – lashonharangue – Tanzania – Serengeti: Mostly Big Cats

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

lashonharangue

The Serengeti is famous for its great plains with large herds of animals. With lots of herbivores there can be many predators. We saw both when we stayed at an unusual lodge in the park that was staffed entirely by women. In this post I will focus on the felines.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Tanzania - Serengeti: Mostly Big Cats 9

The afternoon was overcast for the first game drive we took. Chances are if you spot a big cat it will be relaxing or sleeping. This lioness moved around a bit but basically ignored us as we parked next to the tree.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Tanzania - Serengeti: Mostly Big Cats 7

This is a cropped photo of a small rocky hill that the lion chose for a siesta. I think the dark rock was warm and it was kind of like a spa.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Tanzania - Serengeti: Mostly Big Cats 8

This leopard came down from the tree after we stopped. Perhaps starting to hunt or find a place to drink.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Tanzania - Serengeti: Mostly Big Cats 5

The next morning we came across a real family drama. A leopardess, her cub, and the remains of a kill were all up in the branches of a tree. The cub wanted to play but the tired  mother was not having it. After attempts to ignore being climbed on and a couple of gentle paw swipes, the cub climbed off of her.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Tanzania - Serengeti: Mostly Big Cats 6

The cuteness, it burns.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Tanzania - Serengeti: Mostly Big Cats 4

We drove out from the trees into the open plain. From a distance I thought I saw something sitting on a termite mound. Sure enough it was a cheetah. It stood up and stared for a while and then got down into the grass. After starting off at a trot it kicked into high gear, sprinted in front of us, and took down a small gazelle that we hadn’t seen. We felt like we were in a BBC nature documentary.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Tanzania - Serengeti: Mostly Big Cats 2

After the kill the cheetah started making calling sounds.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Tanzania - Serengeti: Mostly Big Cats 3

After doing this she picked up the kill and carried it towards us.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Tanzania - Serengeti: Mostly Big Cats

It was only then that we saw three cheetah cubs emerge from the grass near our vehicle. Mama was bringing home fresh take-out.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Tanzania - Serengeti: Mostly Big Cats 1

Initially we had this experience just to ourselves. However, our guide radioed to others what we had found. Soon many other vehicles converged and the juvenile cheetahs ended up wandering around them. A lot of photos were taken of this group as they posed. So we went on our way to go somewhere less congested. 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.