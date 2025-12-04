Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

I have other things to bitch about but those will have to wait.

“woke” is the new caravan.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

This blog will pay for itself.

Trumpflation is an intolerable hardship for every American, and it’s Trump’s fault.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

      Trivia Man

      @Trivia Man: Remote work has a + and a – dealing with them.

      Pro: you dont have to deal with them every minute of every day.

      Con: any misunderstanding is harder to resolve on phone/ email/ teams,

      brendancalling

      The new video by Flea, bass player for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, is amazing. A Plea is longish, but well-worth the watch. Hits you right in the feels.

