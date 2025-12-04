Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: GOP in Disarray!

NEW: Nancy Mace is considering following MTG's lead and resigning from Congress before the end of her term. www.nytimes.com/2025/12/03/u…

— Mueller, She Wrote (@muellershewrote.com) December 3, 2025 at 5:39 PM

I, for one, love this for Pastor Mike & his entire party… Annie Karni, for the NYTimes, “A small group of G.O.P. women have been among the most vocal in raising what their colleagues say is a broader frustration with the speaker”:

Representative Elise Stefanik of New York called Speaker Mike Johnson a habitual liar.

Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina has told people she is so frustrated with the Louisiana Republican and sick of the way he has run the House — particularly how women are treated there — that she is planning to huddle with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia next week to discuss following her lead and retiring early from Congress.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna of Florida has gone around Mr. Johnson in a bid to force a vote he has declined to schedule on a bill to ban members of Congress from stock trading.

Less than a year out from midterm elections in which Republicans’ vanishingly small majority is at stake, Mr. Johnson’s grasp on his gavel appears weaker than ever, as members from all corners of his conference openly complain about his leadership. Some predict that he may not last as the speaker for the rest of this term…

Their dissatisfaction is indicative of a broader splintering of a restive group of G.O.P. lawmakers who are perpetually unhappy with their leaders, but appear to be reaching a breaking point with the current man at the top.

The rifts have opened as Republicans preparing to face voters in next year’s elections are increasingly worried that they have squandered a year in which their party had total control of government.

Many G.O.P. lawmakers are unhappy with the passive role the speaker has played in the redistricting arms race that has spread across the country and upended districts they know how to win. Even more are angry at his decision to send the House home for nearly eight weeks before and during the government shutdown, limiting what they have been able to accomplish. Members in competitive districts are desperate for a vote on extending expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies, which Mr. Johnson is resisting…

…Ms. Stefanik is not alone among Republican women in feeling aggrieved by Mr. Johnson. Some of them said privately that the speaker had failed to listen to them or engage in direct conversations on major political and policy issues, suggesting that doing so was a cultural challenge for Mr. Johnson — an evangelical Christian who has often voiced firm views about the distinct roles men and women should play in society…

Mr. Johnson, who was thrust into his job two years ago with almost no experience in leadership, has struggled under the weight of running the House and campaigning for members to keep his tiny majority.

In a party that has lagged in female representation and had problems appealing to women, Republican speakers before him had made it a priority to promote women through fund-raising and recruiting, and by elevating them to leadership roles.

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that recruiting women had been key to his success in gaining seats through two cycles.

“My formula for success was simple: recruit and add more women, minorities and veterans to the House Republican conference, so that our conference would look more like America,” he said…

One gets the impression that Speaker Johnson would be just as happy to skitter back to his happy place in Louisiana, warning his parishioners against the evils of pornography & uppity women. But Stefanik is famously unwilling to go back to her district full of angry neoconfederates interested in higher office. And Kevin McCarthy, of course, just enjoys seeing his replacement suffer.

What Tennessee Revealed About the G.O.P.’s Trump Trap in the Midterms
From NYT Politics:
www.nytimes.com/2025/12/03/u…

— The Upshot (@upshot.nytimes.com) December 3, 2025 at 2:36 PM

Also in the NYTimes:

The reason Democrats are optimistic even in defeat is that the party does not need to win seats like the Tennessee one to take power back in the House. Notably, as millions of dollars poured into the race, including $1 million from the leading House Democratic super PAC, the party’s official House campaign arm spent nothing, remaining focused on more winnable contests to come next year…

The Behn campaign had bet that she could freshly mobilize a progressive base in Nashville. And she did. Davidson County swung toward the Democrats by 20 points compared with 2024 — far more than any other county in the district. But Ms. Behn, a state legislator with an outspoken progressive record, appeared to bump up against the upper limits of what a liberal “radical” — she once called herself that in a video clip that featured heavily in Republican ads — could accomplish in such a red area.

Ms. Behn focused heavily on affordability and the impact of Mr. Trump’s tariffs, which is the new Democratic playbook.

But she did not exactly pivot toward the center either. She campaigned with one of her party’s leading flamethrowers, Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas, and joined one of its most prominent progressives, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, for a virtual rally on election eve. Nor did she renounce or disentangle herself from old social media posts about defunding the police…

Multiple Republican operatives said the party would have stronger chances in 2026 if Democrats — who are facing a large number of primaries — nominate more candidates that can be more easily caricatured.

“We need Democrats to continue to be crazy, to say crazy things and be for crazy things,” said Corry Bliss, a veteran Republican strategist who guided the party’s leading House super PAC during the 2018 midterm elections. “It helps to provide a contrast.”

In some ways, it is the inverse of 2010 and the height of the Tea Party, when Democrats depended on Republicans to nominate zany candidates in competitive races. Now it is Democrats facing the possibility of a Tea Party-style revolt from a restive base that could choose candidates the party establishment might otherwise shun…

Johnson isn't worried, though: He knows nothing about it because he hasn't been following the news. www.axios.com/2025/12/04/m…

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 8:38 PM

      Baud

      Ms. Stefanik is not alone among Republican women in feeling aggrieved by Mr. Johnson. Some of them said privately that the speaker had failed to listen to them or engage in direct conversations on major political and policy issues, suggesting that doing so was a cultural challenge for Mr. Johnson — an evangelical Christian who has often voiced firm views about the distinct roles men and women should play in society

      Republican women = feminazis

      As someone who continues to detest the NYT, good on them for pointing this out.

      Suzanne

      And Kevin McCarthy, of course, just enjoys seeing his replacement suffer.

      You know, for just a brief moment…. My Kevin can come sit by me.

      I wonder what that crazy rascal is getting up to these days.

      Scout211

      The FTFNYT story was refuted by Mace:

      “Mace is NOT retiring,” a statement from the congresswoman’s team reads. [She is] NOT considering retirement and NOT discussing leaving Congress early – that claim is untrue.”

      The development stems from a published story in the NY Times that highlighted the reported deep dissatisfaction with Speaker Mike Johnson. Link

      Who ya gonna believe? The NYT or Nancy Mace?  Hmmm.  That’s a tough one.

      Scout211

      HuffPost    Admiral Frank Bradley, the senior commander who ordered a follow-up strike on an alleged drug boat in September, is expected to testify that the survivors on the vessel were trying to continue their mission, The Wall Street Journal reports.

      Bradley’s expected testimony appears aimed at defending the military’s actions, and pushing back on concerns multiple lawmakers have raised about the strike being a potential war crime.

      He’s scheduled to testify to members of Congress during a closed-door briefing on Thursday as the Trump administration scrambles to justify its handling of the attack.

      A Washington Post report revealed last week that two survivors remained after the military struck an alleged drug boat in September. The military then went in with a second strike, killing the survivors.

      If those survivors were unable to fight back, legal experts have argued that the second strike could constitute a war crime. By claiming that they were trying to proceed with a drug run and potentially communicating with other smugglers, Bradley is expected to suggest that they were legitimate targets, The Journal reports.

      The new lie defense is that the office of legal counsel determined striking the boats was legal so the second strike was just to sink the boat, which was legal. Killing the survivors after the “kill them all” order was just part of the totally legal sinking of the boat, which was super legal. Very legal.

      And now the pentagon insists that the “survivors of the boat strike were actively continuing their drug misdion,” which makes killing them, what? Justified? Legal?

      MattF

      So, it’s not merely a puzzling coincidence that all but one of the Rs who voted for the Epstein discharge petition were women. There’s some insight here into the narrowness of the Squeaker’s authority, a hole in the armor.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      I wonder if a more moderate candidate could have won that seat in Tenn. In MO, any suggestion of defunding the police is kryptonite for purple districts.

      stinger

      G.O.P. lawmakers who are perpetually unhappy with their leaders

      Reminds me of Juicers slagging on Jeffries yesterday. Nancy Pelosi is considered one of the greatest Speakers of all time, yet she was terrible in front of a microphone. She gave us so many visuals to love — using the historic “Medicare gavel” to gavel in the ACA, ripping up the SOU speech, slipping on her badass sunglasses, pointing her finger at Trump across a table — but her real job, which she excelled at, was keeping her caucus together.

      Jeffries ALSO excels at that, and he’s only minority leader, yet our expectations of him seem different. Of course, we tend to judge him on the basis of somebody’s exaggeration of a truncated report based on a newspaper headline.

