I, for one, love this for Pastor Mike & his entire party… Annie Karni, for the NYTimes, “A small group of G.O.P. women have been among the most vocal in raising what their colleagues say is a broader frustration with the speaker”:

Representative Elise Stefanik of New York called Speaker Mike Johnson a habitual liar. Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina has told people she is so frustrated with the Louisiana Republican and sick of the way he has run the House — particularly how women are treated there — that she is planning to huddle with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia next week to discuss following her lead and retiring early from Congress. Representative Anna Paulina Luna of Florida has gone around Mr. Johnson in a bid to force a vote he has declined to schedule on a bill to ban members of Congress from stock trading. Less than a year out from midterm elections in which Republicans’ vanishingly small majority is at stake, Mr. Johnson’s grasp on his gavel appears weaker than ever, as members from all corners of his conference openly complain about his leadership. Some predict that he may not last as the speaker for the rest of this term… Their dissatisfaction is indicative of a broader splintering of a restive group of G.O.P. lawmakers who are perpetually unhappy with their leaders, but appear to be reaching a breaking point with the current man at the top. The rifts have opened as Republicans preparing to face voters in next year’s elections are increasingly worried that they have squandered a year in which their party had total control of government. Many G.O.P. lawmakers are unhappy with the passive role the speaker has played in the redistricting arms race that has spread across the country and upended districts they know how to win. Even more are angry at his decision to send the House home for nearly eight weeks before and during the government shutdown, limiting what they have been able to accomplish. Members in competitive districts are desperate for a vote on extending expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies, which Mr. Johnson is resisting…

…Ms. Stefanik is not alone among Republican women in feeling aggrieved by Mr. Johnson. Some of them said privately that the speaker had failed to listen to them or engage in direct conversations on major political and policy issues, suggesting that doing so was a cultural challenge for Mr. Johnson — an evangelical Christian who has often voiced firm views about the distinct roles men and women should play in society… Mr. Johnson, who was thrust into his job two years ago with almost no experience in leadership, has struggled under the weight of running the House and campaigning for members to keep his tiny majority. In a party that has lagged in female representation and had problems appealing to women, Republican speakers before him had made it a priority to promote women through fund-raising and recruiting, and by elevating them to leadership roles. Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that recruiting women had been key to his success in gaining seats through two cycles. “My formula for success was simple: recruit and add more women, minorities and veterans to the House Republican conference, so that our conference would look more like America,” he said…

One gets the impression that Speaker Johnson would be just as happy to skitter back to his happy place in Louisiana, warning his parishioners against the evils of pornography & uppity women. But Stefanik is famously unwilling to go back to her district full of angry neoconfederates interested in higher office. And Kevin McCarthy, of course, just enjoys seeing his replacement suffer.

Also in the NYTimes: