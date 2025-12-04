I’m not even going to link to it because I know just mentioning it is going to raise everyone’s blood pressure, but fucking donald fucking trump developer fucking extraordinaire ripped down part of the fucking white house and who knows how much history and just today he dumped the architect. He doesn’t even have a plan for his fucking ballroom and he ripped that whole fucking wing down.

And look, I have heard the tepid excuses that they removed all the stuff and it was preserved and that is not the fucking point. It’s not the stuff, it’s the fucking space itself that is the history. Big crucial things that impacted the nation there, and before people could go there, stand there, see what the person at that time was seeing and experience the feel and the history of it. That’s why we fucking preserve things. Sure you could rip down all the buildings at Mt. Vernon and build it back bigger with BETTER materials and FANCIER things with MORE GOLD but or give every grave at Arlington a fancy new headstone THAT’S NOT THE FUCKING POINT YOU FUCKING SCUMBAGS.

God damnit, it pisses me off that with so much other awful shit going on this is the kind of thing that gives me an almost fucking aneurysm. You don’t destroy shit you preserve it you don’t fucking replace shit you nurture and take care of what you have.

***

I had to go to my hispanic IGA today (we were out of tortillas and staples like roma tomatoes/limes/lemons/onions, etc., and took a drive to the Treeland Nursery. Wonderful guy named Manny (from Long Beach) took care of me and spent nearly an hour talking to me. I took a bunch of pictures and here are some of the plants I liked:

The main thing I learned is that much more so than in Appalachia, having trees is a rich person thing because these trees are expensive as fuck. I bet the dozen or so trees (oaks, maples, willow, apples, peach, etc) I have at my house combined don’t cost as much as 2-3 of these, so this is going to be a MUCH slower process than even I expected. Hell, back where I live you can walk 20 feet into anyone of your farmer friend’s yards and did up a young redbud or birch. Trees are cheap. The one maple in my back yard that is just an absolute gem of a tree I bought looking sad as hell outside a kroger with a sale tag for 19.99. I drove it home out the back of the honda hatch and thought windburn would kill it but it lived and thrived.

Regardless, I am still a ways away from planting everything because I have to talk to so many people and so many of you smart people have made solid suggestions, so I got time. Just something has to be done. I mean, I am going to paint it after the roof is fixed and the ac replaced, but this needs some love:

I mean, it’s clean and I keep it tidy, but it is just nothing. And because there is nothing growing there and it has not had any attention in so long, it’s constant pulling of weeds especially after it rains. Blech.

Joelle is about home and I am making soft tacos so I need to get to cooking or the boss will be hungry and mad and we do not want that, do we?

*** Update ***

I forget which is which but the plants are a bottlebrush, a vitex like you all suggested, pomegranate, ironwood and something else.