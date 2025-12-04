Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

This really is a full service blog.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Washington Post Catch and Kill, not noticeably better than the Enquirer’s.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

No Kings: Americans standing in the way of bad history saying “Oh, Fuck No!”

Human rights are not a matter of opinion!

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

So fucking stupid, and still doing a tremendous amount of damage.

Is trump is trying to break black America over his knee? signs point to ‘yes’.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Since we are repeating ourselves, let me just say fuck that.

“In this country American means white. everybody else has to hyphenate.”

Second rate reporter says what?

The unpunished coup was a training exercise.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Hey hey, RFK, how many kids did you kill today?

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

Do we throw up our hands or do we roll up our sleeves? (hint, door #2)

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Thursday Night Open Thread

Thursday Night Open Thread

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: 

I’m not even going to link to it because I know just mentioning it is going to raise everyone’s blood pressure, but fucking donald fucking trump developer fucking extraordinaire ripped down part of the fucking white house and who knows how much history and just today he dumped the architect. He doesn’t even have a plan for his fucking ballroom and he ripped that whole fucking wing down.

And look, I have heard the tepid excuses that they removed all the stuff and it was preserved and that is not the fucking point. It’s not the stuff, it’s the fucking space itself that is the history. Big crucial things that impacted the nation there, and before people could go there, stand there, see what the person at that time was seeing and experience the feel and the history of it. That’s why we fucking preserve things. Sure you could rip down all the buildings at Mt. Vernon and build it back bigger with BETTER materials and FANCIER things with MORE GOLD but or give every grave at Arlington a fancy new headstone THAT’S NOT THE FUCKING POINT YOU FUCKING SCUMBAGS.

God damnit, it pisses me off that with so much other awful shit going on this is the kind of thing that gives me an almost fucking aneurysm. You don’t destroy shit you preserve it you don’t fucking replace shit you nurture and take care of what you have.

***

I had to go to my hispanic IGA today (we were out of tortillas and staples like roma tomatoes/limes/lemons/onions, etc., and took a drive to the Treeland Nursery. Wonderful guy named Manny (from Long Beach) took care of me and spent nearly an hour talking to me. I took a bunch of pictures and here are some of the plants I liked:

Thursday Night Open Thread 35

Thursday Night Open Thread 36

Thursday Night Open Thread 37

Thursday Night Open Thread 38

Thursday Night Open Thread 39

The main thing I learned is that much more so than in Appalachia, having trees is a rich person thing because these trees are expensive as fuck. I bet the dozen or so trees (oaks, maples, willow, apples, peach, etc) I have at my house combined don’t cost as much as 2-3 of these, so this is going to be a MUCH slower process than even I expected. Hell, back where I live you can walk 20 feet into anyone of your farmer friend’s yards and did up a young redbud or birch. Trees are cheap. The one maple in my back yard that is just an absolute gem of a tree I bought looking sad as hell outside a kroger with a sale tag for 19.99. I drove it home out the back of the honda hatch and thought windburn would kill it but it lived and thrived.

Regardless, I am still a ways away from planting everything because I have to talk to so many people and so many of you smart people have made solid suggestions, so I got time. Just something has to be done. I mean, I am going to paint it after the roof is fixed and the ac replaced, but this needs some love:

Thursday Night Open Thread 40

I mean, it’s clean and I keep it tidy, but it is just nothing. And because there is nothing growing there and it has not had any attention in so long, it’s constant pulling of weeds especially after it rains. Blech.

Joelle is about home and I am making soft tacos so I need to get to cooking or the boss will be hungry and mad and we do not want that, do we?

*** Update ***

I forget which is which but the plants are a bottlebrush, a vitex like you all suggested, pomegranate, ironwood and something else.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
  • Archon
  • BC in Illinois
  • BellaPea
  • Geoduck
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Gvg
  • HinTN
  • Jackie
  • Jager
  • JoeyJoeJoe
  • JoyceH
  • kindness
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Marleedog
  • NotMax
  • Poe Larity
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • raven
  • rk
  • SpaceUnit
  • Suzanne
  • trnc
  • waspuppet
  • WTFGhost

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    33Comments

    1. 1.

      raven

      My old man lived just South of  Bell Road when there was nothing north of there. He used to go out in the desert when the contractors had clear the land and dad would “rescue” cacti.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      HinTN

      No, we don’t want the boss mad.

      You got really good advice the other day, Cole. Take your time.

      Cheers from drizzly Tennessee.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      trnc

      He doesn’t even have a plan for his fucking ballroom and he ripped that whole fucking wing down.

      The plan for the ballroom is to launder money.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jager

      @HinTN:

      Friends of ours bought a new house in Rio Verde 15 years ago. It had minimal landscaping when they bought it, and it took them 6-7 years to finish it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      It looks like the backyard is a lot smaller than the front yard. Is that how it is, or is that just the way the picture was taken?

      Also, what do the tops of those two tall skinny trees look like?  Do they give any shade at all to the yard, or are they so tall that all the shade goes to the house behind you?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jackie

      I’m glad you went to a nursery! I wish you’d have labeled those shrubs and trees for us.

      Do you need to buy a huge ones? I’ve heard and read multiple articles that smaller shrubs and trees transplant easier and are less prone to go into shock. Especially in hot climates.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      BellaPea

      I am so glad that we took our long-discussed trip to D.C. last spring when Biden was still in office and sanity was still reigning. We took the White House tour, which was lovely, and went in through the East Wing entrance. I also loved the portrait of Obama hanging in the entrance hall, which the Orange Dump has probably moved or hidden. It was also interesting to me when we went in the entrance that there were a lot of photos of former presidents and their families–casual photos–playing on the WH lawn or walking in the gardens. There was not one single picture of Dump, not one. I saw a single photo of Melania in the (former) Rose Garden.

      I agree with John, in the grand scheme of things, this doesn’t seem as scary, but it is truly destructive and disrespectful. As Hillary said, the White House is the people’s house, it does not belong to that idiot Dump. One more reason to hate his sorry ass.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      SpaceUnit

      I’d go with the plant up at the top and then see if you can find a real-sized replica of the carnivorous pod in Little Shop of Horrors to place in the middle of it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @lowtechcyclist: I’m guessing they are Palm trees of some sort, and no, they don’t individually provide a lot of shade. But when I was a kid, there was one on the next block and there were all kinds of birds hanging out in the palm fronds on top. So there’s that.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Those trees look like they’ll brighten your yard up, Cole. Do you plan on planting any cacti?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      kindness

      Donald Trump has shown us that whom ever the Democrat who wins the presidency next answers to no one and will be able to tear down whatever monstrosity Trump builds for a ballroom the first week in office.  IMHO that president will not only have the ability to do so but also the obligation to do it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      NotMax

      Here’s a stray thought. Get in touch with a Native American organization.

      Who better to meet up with than a knowledgeable someone from a tribe which has lived in the area for century upon century as to what thrives and what does not.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @BellaPea:

      I agree with John, in the grand scheme of things, this doesn’t seem as scary, but it is truly destructive and disrespectful. As Hillary said, the White House is the people’s house, it does not belong to that idiot Dump. One more reason to hate his sorry ass.

      Yes. The White House is the property of the US government and the American people, us. Not Trump. Presidents are just temporary occupants and should absolutely not have the power to unilaterally alter the WH without cause, the way Trump has done. The East Wing was nearly 100 years old

      Trump won’t even still be in office by the time it would supposedly be completed, so how could he enjoy it?

      It should absolutely be torn down in 2029, no matter what state it is in

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Archon

      It’s fascinating because while the whole teardown part of the white house for a ballroom annoys me, its very low on list of why I hate Trump.

      This seemed to hit a real nerve for a lot of people though

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Suzanne

      I think I have driven down Joelle’s street.

      I would recommend removing those palms at some point. They can get so tall that they’re impossible to trim, and that can lead to decay. They’re not native, they suck up a lot of water. And they don’t throw shade like a mesquite or palo verde. You want that low, wide crown.

      ETA: I am a fan of Berridge Nurseries on Camelback, as well.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Poe Larity

      Perhaps he’s going to do a deal with one of the Maryland tribes, declare the East Wing native land in return for the concession to operate a casino.

      I say just replace the rock with sand and do a Zen Garden. Will keep your raking to the ground and off the roof. Exercise and mental health in one!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Professor Bigfoot

      The East Wing had me pissed off a while back— but TBH what’s grinding the hell out of my gears is the “boat strikes.”

      Capital fucking murder in the first degree; and every excuse they throw is in insult to our intelligence.

      Two guys hanging onto a bit of wreckage in the sea were “getting back in the fight?” What the fuck kind of utter bullshit are you trying to feed us? And how the hell are the complicit major media organizations going to spin this *mass murders* to excuse this administration?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jackie

      This almost made me throw up:

      French President Emmanuel Macron warned the U.S. could be about to “betray” Ukraine, according to a leaked transcript of a call between European leaders strategizing about how to protect Kyiv.

      The details of the phone call — which took place Monday and involved Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and others — were published by German magazine Der Spiegel and saw the leaders discussing U.S.-led peace negotiations with Kyiv and Moscow.

      “There is a possibility that the U.S. will betray Ukraine on the issue of territory without clarity on security guarantees,” Macron said, according to Spiegel, adding there was “a great danger” for Zelenskyy.

      politico.eu/article/european-leaders-warn-us-could-betray-ukraine-in-leaked-call/

      Seeing the wording as the U.S. rather than TRUMP just gutted me. The majority of Americans support Ukraine and democracy, NOT Putin.

      Right?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Gvg

      I would look into native grasses. There have been studies that showed native grasses in dryer climates have roots down 12 feet or so for just a few above ground. The grass blades improve the soil, retain moisture and when there is enough of them together they collectively cool the soil. Then they create the conditions where larger plants can grow. It’s a normal succession. A lot of times for success in harsh conditions, you need a group of plants that should grow together and help each other, and there may also me an order they should start. So if you want certain trees, you need to work backwards with the plants that they need around them.

      I would not try for tall grass. I think the desert would be small whispy short grasses.

      aznps.com/wp-content/uploads/Grasses-Refurbished-Web.pdf

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Suzanne

      Also, to note: Costco will sell citrus trees there during specific times of the year. That was a few years ago now, but I think I spent about $20 per. If that appeals to you, that can be a way to save $$$.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      waspuppet

      Trump is tearing down the White House and building a new one. He’s only “building a ballroom” in the sense that even he knows he can’t knock down the West Wing. Not yet anyway. When he either succeeds in forcing himself on us for a third term or it really sinks in that he can’t, watch out.

      Personally, I want that thing destroyed. And not by the usual controlled implosion. Call in the Air Force. Auction off the debris and the national debt will be paid in about six hours.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JoeyJoeJoe

      @kindness: Exactly, whatever is being built is being torn down on day one of the next administration.  Beyond that, I look forward to that administration inviting anyone fired, terrorized, abused, jailed, etc illegally to sue, and the government can just settle and pay them with taxpayer money.  Yes, good people will be affected, but the people who voted for all of this will be hurt too, and it’s hard not to feel like they really deserve that for all of the evil and hatred they inflicted when they voted.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @Geoduck: I wonder how (more realistically, if) this architect has committed to any work at all. Like….. how many square feet? How many stories, how many feet tall? We write contracts for this shit!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      BC in Illinois

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      [The Trump Memorial Dance Hall] should absolutely be torn down in 2029, no matter what state it is in.

      Yes. And the legislation mandating this action, as well as clearing the walls of the White House of all golden kitsch, removing the name of Trump from every building etc. in America (with the exception of the Office of the National Debt), and the undoing of much of the rest of the damage shall be called the . . .

      Big, Wonderful, Thank You for Your Attention to this Matter Bill.  

      Reply
    33. 33.

      JoyceH

      @waspuppet: ​
       

      Personally, I want that thing destroyed.

      Me too! I can’t explain why the effing ballroom infuriates me so much, but it does. The whole thing seems symptomatic about everything that’s wrong about Trump, the high-handedness, the erratic behavior, the carelessness and indifference to what he is destroying.

      They tore down the East Wing without consulting with anyone else, heck, without even telling anyone! First heads up Congress got was the bulldozers on the grounds, already bulldozing. And now there’s all sorts of activity going on at the site – and they don’t even have plans for the stupid thing yet! Don’t go pouring concrete, because next week, it’s gonna be bigger. It started with seats 500, and quickly grew to 650. Then 1000. Now 1350 if not ‘several thousand’. It’s so blatantly the project of a lunatic, and it’s right there where the other branches of government can see it – why don’t they do something?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.