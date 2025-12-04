The Russians targeted President Zelenskyy’s plane as it was on approach to Dublin.

Quite breathtaking story – military grade drones at Dublin airport which flew on the path Zelensky’s plane took. The drones reached the flight path of his plane exactly the time it should have been there, but just missed it because Zelensky arrived ahead of schedule: [image or embed] — Nicolai von Ondarza (@nvondarza.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 10:20 AM

The Irish Navy had a ship present, but ‘made the decision not to shoot down the drones’, though the article also notes it the vessel did not have the capacity to disable the drones. A huge reminder that Irish neutrality does not protect it from hybrid attacks. — Nicolai von Ondarza (@nvondarza.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 10:20 AM

From The Journal: (emphasis mine)

FOUR UNIDENTIFIED MILITARY-STYLE drones breached a no-fly zone and flew towards the flight path of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plane at sea near Dublin Airport late on Monday night, The Journal has learned. The plane landed, slightly ahead of schedule, just moments before the incident happened at about 11pm. The drones reached the location where Zelenskyy’s plane was expected to be at the exact moment it had been due to pass. The drones then orbited above an Irish Navy vessel that had secretly been deployed in the Irish Sea for the Zelenskyy visit. Sources have said that the drones took off from the north-east of Dublin, possibly near Howth, and flew for up to two hours. Enquiries are being carried out to determine whether the drones took off from land or from an undetected ship. It is not yet known who launched and controlled the drones or where the drones are now. Military-style drones are capable of a large range of functions. In this case, the fact that the drones had their lights on has led security forces to suspect that the aim was to disrupt the flight’s arrival into Dublin. Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly was told about the incident in the early hours of Tuesday morning. It is understood that the Taoiseach and Ministers for Justice and Defence were also told in the hours after it happened. It is not known if Irish authorities briefed the Ukrainian president’s team. The incident mirrors similar drone incursions in Europe in recent months which led to the closure of airports in Brussels and Denmark and caused significant security tensions. Ireland’s security services have found that the drones in the Irish Sea were large, hugely expensive, of military specification, and that the incident could be classed as a hybrid attack. Hybrid warfare is the use of military and non-military tactics, such as drone incursions, cyber attacks, sabotage and disinformation, to weaken or destabilise opponents without declaring a full-scale war. It is generally carried out by state-level military and intelligence services. It is understood that the drones missed the approach of the Ukrainian leader’s plane and then turned their attention to the LÉ William Butler Yeats, the Irish naval vessel which was secretly deployed off Dublin. The drones operated within the 12 nautical mile limit of Irish-controlled waters. A decision was made not to shoot down the drones, and there was no ability onboard the naval vessel to disable them. It is understood an Irish Air Corps aircraft was also patrolling at the time but did not get involved. Irish forces had limited other options for dealing with the drones, which are technically known as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Handheld equipment purchased by An Garda Síochána could not be used to take down the drones as it was out of range. There was also no air defence capability save for the machine guns of the naval vessel. The LÉ Yeats has no air radar capability. It is understood that deck look-outs who were working on the ship spotted the drones, which were lit up against the night sky. The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) had issued a drone no-fly zone over Dublin and surrounding areas for the duration of the president’s visit. The drones are believed to have been quadcoptersas they were able to hover above the naval vessel. This type of drone has four propellers or rotors which allow it to stay in one position. A high-level meeting between An Garda Sochána, the Irish Defence Forces and senior civil servants with responsibility for national security was called yesterday in Dublin to discuss the incident. Zelenskyy’s visit to Dublin went off without any major hitches. However, his aircraft did use a specialist take off as it left Dublin Airport to limit exposure to any drone incidents.

More at the link.

We need to be really clear, this is NOT a hybrid attack. It is a direct attack with a military drones. If someone targets someone with a Shahed or a Reaper, it’s deliberate targeting with a weapon.

Yes, I know the reporting indicates it is unknown whose drones they were, but let’s be honest with ourselves about whose drones they were. Even if they wind up arresting a bunch of schmoes.

The EU, its member states, NATO, and its member states need to get their acts together. They are out of time.

Exhibit A:

From The Guardian:

Emmanuel Macron has reportedly warned Volodymyr Zelenskyy that “there is a chance that the US will betray Ukraine on territory, without clarity on security guarantees”, the German magazine Der Spiegel reported, quoting a leaked note from a recent call with several European leaders. Der Spiegel said it had obtained an English summary of Monday’s call, featuring what it said were direct quotations from European heads of government in which they expressed fundamental doubts about Washington’s approach to the talks. The French president described the current tense phase of the negotiations as harbouring “a big danger” for Ukraine’s embattled president, according to the summary. Germany’s chancellor, Friedrich Merz, reportedly added that the Ukrainian leader needed to be “very careful”. “They are playing games with both you and us,” Merz was reported as telling him – a remark the magazine concluded was a reference to a diplomatic mission to Moscow this week by President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner. The magazine said other leaders also voiced their concerns, with Finland’s Alexander Stubb, who has bonded with Trump over golf, reportedly warning “we must not leave Ukraine and Volodymyr alone with these guys”. Even the Nato secretary general, Mark Rutte – who in public is very complimentary of Trump – reportedly said he agreed with Stubb “that we need to protect Volodymyr”. Der Spiegel said it spoke with “several” participants of the call, who confirmed it took place, and two of them reportedly said the remarks were “accurately reproduced”. A spokesperson for Zelenskyy declined to comment, as did Merz’s office, while the Élysée Palace contested the quotes attributed to Macron. Der Spiegel said Rutte’s office had declined to comment. The magazine produced a report in German and separately published an English version, saying it contained original quotes from the summary note.

Now let’s see if they’ll do anything about all of this other than talk.

Here is what Russia has queued up for Ukraine tonight/this morning:

Launches of Russian/Iranian Shahed-type killer drones detected at 9 locations in fascist Russia, so it looks like the Kremlin may be planning a big attack. Two subs capable of firing a total of 12 Kalibr cruise missiles stationed in Azov Sea, so combined missile attack possible. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 3:34 PM

And Ukraine’s outgoing fires:

Monitoring channels report that more than 100 strike drones are flying to bomb Russia and the occupiers in the occupied territories. The map also shows the trajectory of a cruise missile, marked with a green arrow. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 4:11 PM

🦅 Drone threat in the Saratov, Ulyanovsk, Samara, Penza, Tambov, Volgograd regions, in the Kuban and in Crimea. — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 4:23 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We Will Work as Constructively as Possible with All Partners to Ensure That Peace Is Achieved and That It Is a Dignified Peace – Address by the President I wish you health! Today, Ukrainian representatives will continue their discussions in the United States with President Trump’s team. Our task now is to obtain full information about what was said in Russia and what other pretexts Putin has come up with to drag out the war and to pressure Ukraine – to pressure us, our independence. Ukraine is prepared for any possible developments, and of course we will work as constructively as possible with all our partners to ensure that peace is achieved – and that it is, after all, a dignified peace. Only a dignified peace provides real security, and we fully understand that this requires – and will continue to require – the support of our partners. Today, I spoke with President of the European Council António Costa – I am grateful for his willingness to continue helping Ukraine. We exchanged assessments regarding diplomatic prospects and contacts with partners. António informed me about his conversations with leaders, and I shared the information our intelligence has obtained. We agreed to remain in constant contact. Today, the President of Cyprus paid his first visit to Kyiv. And next year, starting in January, Cyprus will hold the Presidency of the European Union. For us, it is important that Cyprus’s Presidency becomes productive in terms of movement toward the European Union and in terms of all our relations. We believe – and we build our communication with everyone in Europe, and also with the United States, on this basis – that Ukraine’s accession to the European Union is part of the security guarantees for our state and for our people. Overall, detailed work continues on the entire architecture of the security guarantees we need. These include military, economic, and political components. And next week, there will also be meetings and contacts on this matter. There is a great deal of internal work under way. I have scheduled a Staff meeting for tomorrow – and among the issues will be a new, more rational distribution of personnel among the units, so that the brigades can feel more confident. This is being discussed in every combat brigade – we are preparing a decision. Today, I also held additional meetings with the candidates for the position of the new Head of the Office of the President – we discussed the formats of the Office’s work and the interaction with other state institutions that is necessary for Ukraine’s interests. A decision regarding the new Head of the Office will be made in the near future. Glory to Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy also met with and congratulated Ukrainian missile and artillery forces today.

The President Congratulated the Warriors of Missile and Artillery Forces on Their Professional Holiday On the occasion of the Day of Missile and Artillery Forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with servicemembers, congratulated them on their professional holiday, and presented them with state awards – the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, I–III class, and the Orders “For Courage,” II and III class. The Head of State noted that today is the day to honor one of the strongest branches of our defense forces. Ukrainian howitzers, rocket artillery, artillery reconnaissance, anti-tank units, mortar personnel, and all missile units have proven their skill and exemplary heroism over the years of full-scale war. According to the President, Ukrainian warriors find ways to be at least on par with the enemy, even when the adversary holds a firepower advantage. “Ukrainian artillery and our missiles haven’t had unreachable targets on the battlefield for a long time now, and increasingly hit the occupier deep in his rear – on his own territory. And the range of our operations continues to grow. Russian logistics, Russian bases, Russian oil terminals – all of these have felt what Ukrainian missiles are, what your strength is. And if Russia continues the war, our missiles will inevitably reach even more distant Russian targets,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized. The President expressed particular gratitude to commanders and warriors from all units who strive to properly integrate the use of drones and artillery, long-range drones, and missiles. “It is precisely the integration of these weapons into a single fire system that often delivers the results we need. And although, of course, drones will continue to develop as quickly and on as large a scale as now, this does not mean the time of missiles and artillery has passed. We must use everything that helps our warriors, everything that achieves combat results. This is exactly how we act and will continue to act,” the Head of State said. The President stressed that we must always remember the Ukrainian warriors who gave their lives defending Ukraine. Their memory was honored with a minute of silence.

Finally, he held a joint presser with the President of Cyprus. Here’s the English transcript of his prepared statement followed by the video.

Statement by the President of Ukraine During a Joint Press Conference with the President of Cyprus Dear Mr. President, dear Nikos! Ladies and gentlemen, our teams, and all present! Dear journalists! Today, I am glad to welcome the President of Cyprus to Ukraine on his first visit. And it is significant that this visit comes shortly before Cyprus assumes the EU Presidency, beginning in January. We see today’s visit both as a sign of support for Ukraine and as a signal of our shared readiness to continue working together – for the benefit of both our states and all of Europe. Today, I briefed the President on the situation in Ukraine – the situation on the frontline, our priorities, and our team’s work in negotiations with our partners. We held a very detailed discussion of our shared European agenda. Europe is now shaping a new global role for itself – all the events that have been taking place for almost four years now show that Europe’s role must be truly strong. This depends on every nation and every leader. Ukraine has given Europe a significant unifying momentum, and this energy works to strengthen Europe. This will continue. We also expect the European community to stand with Ukraine as needed to achieve peace and guarantee reliable security. I want to thank Cyprus for its support at the political level, including with regard to the negotiations on Ukraine’s EU membership. We expect the coming months to bring more progress in Ukraine’s path toward the European Union, and Cyprus’s Presidency can become historical in terms of opening clusters for Ukraine and enabling other necessary decisions. I also want to thank Cyprus for supporting the sanction policy against Russia, against its aggression, for this war, and for all the destruction caused by it. Leaders of the European Union are currently preparing a new sanctions package, and we want to make it truly effective. And this means continued pressure on Russia’s energy sector, first and foremost, and on everything else that provides Russia with budget revenues, and therefore the means to prolong this war. We will be grateful to Cyprus for its continued cooperation with us and all Europeans on issues concerning the Russian tanker fleet and Russian schemes to circumvent sanctions. We count on Cyprus’s support for joint European decisions regarding Russian assets. It is an absolutely just principle that Russia must pay for the war it started itself and continues. The funds needed for defense and recovery after Russian strikes should absolutely rightly come from the amounts the aggressor has left itself in the hands of the free world. One more point: yesterday at the UN General Assembly, a resolution was supported regarding Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Cyprus was among the countries whose voice advocated for the need to return all our abducted Ukrainian children. I want to thank Cyprus for this. We thank the people of Cyprus for their support and expect that Cyprus will continue to participate in such work of ours – in resolving humanitarian issues. Russia has been holding Ukrainians in captivity since 2014 – holding both military personnel and civilians, including many political prisoners who lived in occupied Crimea. Thousands of Ukrainian children are now scattered across Russia, where they are being indoctrinated, unfortunately, with hatred toward us – toward their homeland, toward their native home. Ukraine needs global support to address this. I want to thank Cyprus for standing with Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Day 372 of uninterrupted protests in Georgia. ✅ In the next two days, we have two rallies addressing GD’s use of toxic chemical agents during last year’s crackdown, following BBC’s new investigation. 🎥 Netgazeti [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 3:03 PM

Thank you, @BBCWorld, for playing such a crucial role in uncovering the very likely chemical attack against peaceful protesters in Georgia. 🇬🇧 📷 Publika [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 7:50 AM

“Fighting until the end.”

A drawing by Georgian political prisoner Lasha Ivanadze. He was arrested for participating in the October 4 rally. According to his lawyer, the only ‘evidence’ in his case is a TV broadcast of him peacefully standing there. 📷 Via Batumelebi [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 12:11 AM

Israel:

The first memorial to the victims of the Holodomor in Ukraine has been unveiled in Israel, — Embassy of Ukraine in Israel. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 10:50 AM

The Czech Republic:

Belgium:

In his alleged crusade to ‘defend the rule of law,’ Belgian PM Bart De Wever fully slipped into pro-russia mode: “It is not even desirable for [russia] to lose and for instability to take hold in a country w/ nuclear weapons.” Full impunity for any state that has nukes! FFS. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 9:28 AM

This was the position of Biden’s senior natsec team. Which is why they did just enough to ensure that Ukraine wouldn’t lose, but could not win!

Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR):

⚔️ NATO military commander, US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, said the alliance must be ready to respond to growing hybrid threats aimed at destabilising member states, – Reuters Grynkewich said some recent incidents were reckless, others deliberate, and that Russia was behind several of them. [image or embed] — Savchenko Volodymyr (@savchenkoua.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 12:53 PM

These tactics — including cyberattacks, disinformation, infrastructure sabotage, drones and irregular forces — are increasing across Europe, he warned during a briefing at NATO’s military headquarters in Belgium. — Savchenko Volodymyr (@savchenkoua.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 12:53 PM

The Grynch speaks!!!!

The US:

From The Times: (emphasis mine)

Weeks of negotiations and diplomacy, rewritten peace deals and a visit by President Trump’s negotiating team to the Kremlin have failed to bring closer the end of the war in Ukraine. As a private jet carrying Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, flew out of Vnukovo airport in Moscow in the early hours of Wednesday, it became clear that Washington had again overestimated President Putin’s willingness to back down from his goal of entirely subjugating Ukraine. With no further talks scheduled, the war is likely to grind on towards the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February. Indeed, the only tangible result of the latest US-led peace efforts has been to deepen the rift between Europe and Washington, a development that will have been observed with glee in Moscow. “Putin is communicating that he’s offering Ukraine and the West a choice, not between different versions of peace, but between achieving the goals of the special military operation through military means or by complementing military action with talks that will mean fewer people will die,” Alexander Baunov, a Russian political analyst, wrote on social media. “Putin is happy with the progress of the war. He changes into his military uniform three times a month and personally issues commands to generals … While the war was less successful, he didn’t visually associate himself with it so intensely.” When a 28-point peace plan emerged last month after talks in Florida between Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev, a senior Russian negotiator, there was alarm in Kyiv and among its European allies that Washington was attempting to strongarm Ukraine into a deal that would require it to surrender land it still controlled, agree to a ban on joining Nato and allow Moscow to place limits on the size of its armed forces. After frantic diplomacy involving British, French and German officials, the deal was reworked to make it more acceptable to Kyiv. However, any deal that is palatable to Ukraine will automatically be rejected by Russia, as was proved in Moscow on Tuesday. “The contradiction between Ukraine’s goal of surviving as a sovereign democracy and Russia’s goal of imperial domination will never be resolved,” Michael Carpenter, the senior director for Europe at the US national security council under President Biden, told the Kyiv Post. “The only factor that will change this situation is if one side or the other suffers economic or military collapse.” Despite military casualties that are unprecedented since the Second World War and growing economic problems, Putin is confident that “Russia still has the financial, human and psychological resources” to keep fighting, wrote Andrei Kolesnikov, a columnist at Novaya Gazeta, a Russian opposition website. He added: “From the Kremlin’s point of view, the nation’s ability to adapt … is limitless. People will endure, tighten their belts and pay higher taxes for the sake of ‘achieving the goals of the special military operation’. And when, or if, those goals are achieved, they will go on surviving for years amid an ‘existential’ hybrid Cold War with the West.” Even though Putin had said only that the original US-endorsed proposal could serve as the foundation for an agreement to end the war, he was clearly furious at European leaders after they helped to rewrite it. “We are not planning to go to war with Europe,” he said. “But if Europe wants to and starts, we are ready right now.” He also issued another thinly veiled threat of nuclear war. “If Europe suddenly decides to start a war, a situation could very quickly arise in which we’ll have no one to negotiate with,” he said. “[Putin’s] fear of Trump and the United States has almost evaporated,” said Alexander Nevzorov, a journalist and former Russian MP who fled to Ukraine in 2022. “The Russians’ main and only bet is on the West’s softness and indecisiveness. Now they’ve discovered that all of Trump’s bombast is as much of a sham as [President] Macron’s posturing.” As if to underline Moscow’s stance, Dmitriev chose to wear a coat decorated with a quote from Putin when he showed Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, around Moscow before Tuesday’s talks at the Kremlin. It read: “Russia is the kind of country that isn’t afraid of anything.”

More at the link.

I want to focus on this bit:

Indeed, the only tangible result of the latest US-led peace efforts has been to deepen the rift between Europe and Washington, a development that will have been observed with glee in Moscow.

This was Putin’s strategic objective and with the help of Trump, Witkoff, Vance, and Jared he has achieved it.

Back to Ukraine.

👀 A warhead from Shahed was installed on a Ukrainian ground drone, which will now be sent back to the Russians. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 4:46 PM

🔥 During November, operators of the 1st Operational Center of the SBS carried out 108 combat missions to destroy 88 enemy targets — SBS [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 4:40 PM

Kherson:

❗️For days, russian troops have been pounding the Kherson CHP plant with drones, artillery, and various weapons — a purely civilian facility that kept the city warm. The plant has stopped operating. Over 40,000 people — 470 buildings — are now without heat. — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 4:35 AM

A perinatal center in Kherson was attacked, local authorities report. According to the regional military administration, no casualties were recorded among newborns, mothers, or medical staff. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 3:36 PM

Russians killed a 6‑year‑old child in Kherson, regional governor Prokudin reported. The child was wounded during enemy shelling of the city’s Dnipro district. Doctors fought desperately to save her life, but the injuries were far too severe. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 8:44 AM

Myrnohrad:

Russian forces have nearly encircled Myrnohrad. The town itself is a skeleton of its former self. Charred and ruined, it is now another ghost town in Ukraine. All because of russian imperial ambitions. Video by AP News [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 10:14 AM

Russian occupied Crimea:

Ukrainian military intelligence drones struck a Russian MiG‑29 at the Kacha airfield in Crimea, as well as the Irtysh airfield radar complex near Simferopol 👀🔥 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 8:58 AM

Chernihiv:

Pokrovsk:

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi reported that Ukrainian units continue to hold the northern part of Pokrovsk and block Russian attempts to bypass Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk.

www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkra… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 6:50 AM

Here’s the translation of Colonel-General Syrskyi’s statement on Facebook:

We are continuing the extremely difficult stage of the defense of the Pokrovsko-Myrnograd agglomeration. That is why I worked again with the commanders of the groupings of troops, commanders of corps, brigades, regiments and individual battalions. The battle continues. Ukrainian units continue to hold the northern part of Pokrovsko. In the area of ​​Pokrovsko and Myrnograd, we are actively blocking the enemy’s attempts to accumulate assault infantry groups and advance around these settlements. Our soldiers continue to hold certain areas directly in the cities. At a time when the occupiers do not pay attention to the loss of manpower, Ukrainian commanders have a clear understanding of the importance of preserving the lives and health of subordinate personnel. To this end, during a meeting with our commanders, we clarified the issues of coordinated use, ensuring the advancement and timely replacement of units conducting search and assault operations to detect and eliminate the enemy. To ensure the stability of defense, a number of decisions have been made regarding combat management, interaction, and comprehensive support of the forces and assets involved. In this context, the issues of organizing additional logistical routes, timely medical evacuation, as well as conducting counter-battery combat and countering enemy UAVs play a special role. We are holding the line. The fight continues. Glory to Ukraine!

Russia:

📉 Russian budget revenues from oil and gas fell by 34% in November 2025 compared to November 2024, — The Moscow Times. In 11 months, Russia received 8 trillion rubles in energy revenues — 2.3 trillion less than in the same period last year. In late May it was 14%, in August — 20%, December – 22%. [image or embed] — The Ukrainian Review (@theukrainianreview.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 2:05 PM

Samara Oblast, Russia:

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

Stavropol Krai, Russia:

Drones attacked the chemical plant “Nevinnomyssk Azot” in Russia’s Stavropol Krai. Local residents heard sirens and saw air-defense activity and flashes in the sky. The plant is considered one of the largest producers of nitrogen fertilizers and ammonia in Russia. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 5:17 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

