Just an all star day for headline writers and satirists everywhere, because on the very same day that FIFA, the most corrupt organization in probably the fucking universe bestowed on Trump the first ever FIFA Peace Prize (wtf is that? I dunno me either but this is how it works in kleptocracies) his Admiral has stated under oath that the men they murdered on a boat allegedly carrying drugs to the US was actually going to Suriname. First, let’s check out this fucking trophy:

Well that’s something. There’s always a tell, even in the darkest of times. Just like all the hairdressers and plastic surgeons hate the MAGA women, artists are waging their own silent protest, because there is no way that was designed to do anything but remind people of Edvard Munch’s “The Scream” or a bunch of undead reaching up from underground to pull someone down to hell for ever. Well done, sculptors.

Back to the boat strikes- apparently, Admiral Bradley, that scumbag who no longer deserves any fucking benefit of the doubt, under oath, stated that the boat was actually headed to Suriname. So not only were these just random innocent people on a boat to Suriname, and not narco terrorists transporting cartel drugs to the US, but then they double tapped the survivors because they knew they couldn’t have them alive and talking. I can think of no other explanation for this:

When the U.S. military carried out its first strike against a suspected drug boat in the Caribbean on September 2, the attack began with an airburst munition exploding above the 11-member crew like an umbrella of shrapnel. A video of the attack, shown to U.S. lawmakers on Thursday and described to Reuters by two sources familiar with the imagery, showed smoke clearing and two men, who had somehow lived through the blast, clinging to a severed section of the front of the vessel in a futile effort to survive. They were shirtless, unarmed and carried no visible communications equipment. They also appeared to have no idea what had just hit them, or that the U.S. military was weighing whether to finish them off. “The video follows them for about an hour as they tried to flip the boat back over. They couldn’t do it,” one source said. Admiral Frank Bradley, who was the head of the Joint Special Operations Command at the time, concluded that the wreckage was likely being kept afloat because there was cocaine inside and could drift long enough to be recovered, said the sources. So Bradley decided that, in order to complete the mission assigned by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and neutralize the threat posed by the drug boat, he would need to attack the vessel again. The video showed three additional munitions being fired at the damaged vessel, said the sources. “You could see their faces, bodies… Then boom, boom, boom,” the first source said.

If the standing order was to kill them and to finish the job, the damage assessment would have taken minutes- there’s no hovering dust cloud and smoke and fire other than the boat itself obscuring the view. It took an hour to doubletap because they had to think it over and in the end decided their silence was more important and hopefully the whole thing would go away. And it probably would have if they were not so eager to blast their ultraviolence porn all over social media.

Regardless, it is all a lie- Bradley knew it was heading to Suriname and not the US, so when he “concluded that the wreckage was likely being kept afloat because there was cocaine inside and could drift long enough to be recovered” he knows that was bullshit to begin with- they were not heading to the US with coke so there was no need for the mission or to complete the mission. The only reason they doubletapped was to keep them quiet.

Convince me otherwise. This administration is a mob run kleptocracy from the top to the bottom- hell, we all know this is really all about Venezuela’s oil- and we need to remember they think like the mob, who have killed lots of people to keep them quiet. It was just easier to launch some more munitions than go bury them in Pine Barrens.

And if they were waiting and signaling other narcoterrorists, why not wait around and blow them up to? Because there were none coming.

And I know this sounds fucking crazy but fuck man every time I take off my tinfoil hat they do something worse.

***

So the alleged J6 Pipe bomber is not in fact named Richard Jewell but someone COMPLETELY UNRELATED TO ME:

The man charged with planting pipe bombs outside Republican and Democratic national party headquarters before the Jan. 6 Capitol riots told the FBI he supported Donald Trump and believed Trump won the 2020 election, according to two people familiar with his interview. Brian Cole Jr., 30, who was arrested Thursday at his family home in a Northern Virginia exurb of Washington and criminally charged, confessed to the FBI that he planted the bombs near the Capitol on Jan. 5, 2021, according to two sources familiar with Cole’s interview who requested anonymity to speak about a sensitive ongoing investigation. Investigators also found social media posts in which the suspect appeared to express anarchist leanings, complicating their efforts to determine a clear motive, the sources said. But they found no evidence that he colluded with militant organizations or with any Trump supporters who organized the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the sources said.

Apparently he was a Trump supporter and a Brony, because of fucking course he was:

And you’ll just have to google that yourself.

***

Some random news:

– Olivia Nuzzi got fired again from whatever outlet she was at now so we are maybe, perhaps, just a little bit closer to not having to hear her fucking name again.

– Donald Trump’s admin just released a natsec document that is basically a declaration of war on Europe and is overall banana pants crazy, and Adam has already broached it here on bluesky but may talk about it tonight in his Ukraine post because it is so fucking bonkers.

– Some movement on Epstein documents

– Microwave Mel Gibson at HHS has found a new way to kill more babies

– Netflix bought HBO and a bunch of other shit which means we all have to go through our fucking streaming services and figure out if we are double paying and what comes fucking free with what

– Anyone running in 2026 and 2028 has to include expanding the supreme court to get my vote. The end.

***

And yet another reason why I have chosen to draw the line on transgender rights and simply will not put up with any bullshit that I notice is this kind of bullshit:

As you walk down a particular hallway on the seventh floor of the Humphrey Building in Washington, D.C., you’ll find a line of photographic portraits of all the people from years past who have led the Public Health Corps at the federal Department of Health and Human Services. Only one of those portraits is of a transgender person: Adm. Rachel Levine, who served for four years as President Biden’s assistant secretary for health. She was the first transgender person to win Senate confirmation, and her portrait has been displayed in the hallway since soon after she was confirmed in 2021. The role is a four-star admiral position in charge of the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service. Levine’s official portrait was recently altered, a spokesperson for HHS confirmed to NPR. A digital photograph of the portrait in the hallway obtained by NPR shows that Levine’s previous name is now typed below the portrait, under the glass of the frame. “During the federal shutdown, the current leadership of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health changed Admiral Levine’s photo to remove her current legal name and use a prior name,” says Adrian Shanker, former deputy assistant secretary for health policy in the Biden administration who worked with Levine and is now her spokesperson. He called the move an act “of bigotry against her.” Adm. Rachel Levine’s official portrait is a vertical photo of her, wearing her uniform. Adm. Rachel Levine’s official portrait has hung in a hallway of the headquarters of HHS since shortly after she was confirmed by the Senate in 2021. Levine told NPR that it was an honor to serve the American people as the assistant secretary for health “and I’m not going to comment on this type of petty action.”

It goes without saying there was no reason to do this, and not only was there no reason to do this, during shutdown, when nothing was supposed to be getting done, they went and took extra action to deadname her. This isn’t about anything other than bullies being bullies and picking on people because they think they can and because they think it is to their benefit. None of it is about anything other than being a bigot. No, you’re not worried about men in women’s bathrooms because there is nothing from stopping men from walking into them right fucking now. No, you’re not worried about gender affirming care or surgery and the reason you’re not is because you’re not a fucking doctor or researcher, the people who actually think about and lose sleep about and try to come to the best decision because they fucking love and care about their patients.

People are people and come in all different shapes, sizes, and colors with all sorts of motivations and interests and preferences and their own unique body and minds. None of that changes the fact that every one of them deserves the same legal and human rights and dignity as everyone else. The only thing transgender people want is the same thing everyone else wants, to be free to be themselves and to be left the fuck alone.

***

Today is the three year anniversary of the death of Tammy. I like this picture of her with her husband Brian. We were all so young:

I still think of her every day. Such a loss for the whole world.

***

This really pissed me off last night:

Jeffries pisses me off some times as much as the rest of you, but only a fucking cracker ass white person would have written this “joke,” because the Central Park 5 is not a joking matter and neither is putting that bullshit on Leader Jeffries. The Central Park Five is every black family’s worst fucking nightmare and joking about it should fall as flat as jokes about Tamir Rice.

Disgraceful, especially considering the near perfect record of the Onion.

***

It’s date night tonight so I thawed two of the gifted steaks from our wedding, and am making broccoli, smashed potatoes, steaks, and grilled onions and mushrooms. I gotta run though, because she is pedaling home and I need to squeeze some lemons for her whiskey sour. Talk to you all later.