On The Road – ema – All About You

On The Road – ema – All About You

by ema

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

ema

The Japan Parade (32:39) is fast becoming one of my favorites. In fact, I am upgrading it from recommended to must see! And here is why.

At first glance, this parade looks like any other – happy, shinny people, singing and dancing in the street. On closer inspection, Japan Parade is quite unique. 

With most parades, a private club is having a celebration and you are on the outside looking in, enjoying their party. 

With Japan Parade, you are the center of attention. This entire parade is all about you. It’s like a beautiful and cozy kimono envelops spectators while a story about a delightful land that is just waiting for them to visit, a lovely place that they will greatly enjoy, unfolds. 

Maybe this parade is a masterful marketing campaign by the Japan Tourism Board. Maybe people of Japanese heritage consider it their duty to convince you to visit Japan. Either way, it’s working. I guarantee you that after you attend this parade, your next move is to rush home and plan your upcoming Japan trip itinerary.

(all clips are only a few seconds)

On The Road - ema - All About You 8

Loved this traditional dance.

On The Road - ema - All About You 7

I think this group is from a local Japanese High School.

On The Road - ema - All About You 6

The energy of this drum group was off the charts. Even once their performance was over and the float started moving away, they were still in high gear.

On The Road - ema - All About You 5

The traditional version of the fan dance, and …

On The Road - ema - All About You 4

the modern version of it. What a lovely snapshot of Japan.

On The Road - ema - All About You 3

At one point during the demonstration, a man kicks a baseball bat with his bare foot. The bat breaks apart, and a large chunk flies right into the audience across the street. Nobody was hurt, but the force of the hit was impressive.

On The Road - ema - All About You 2

This is one of my favorites. Last year they weren’t on a float, and I think it worked better. A bit too restricted on that platform, but still lovely.

On The Road - ema - All About You 1

Another beautiful traditional dance.

On The Road - ema - All About You

This was a live performance from a sold-out Broadway show based on the Attack on Titan (8:19) manga. Not something I was familiar with, but something I quite enjoyed. I don’t know if this is the Broadway cast but, just like last year’s live performance of Demon Slayer (6:25), the actors were very convincing and entertaining.

(shorts: Attack On Titan and Demon Slayer)

  • Baud

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Maybe people of Japanese heritage consider it their duty to convince you to visit Japan

      Japan is cool. But apparently right now, a lot of Japanese feel like they’re getting too many visitors (as well as foreign workers and other immigrants). Like every else, they’re going through a xenophobic period.

      But I’m not suggesting it’s to the point that people should hesitate to go.

