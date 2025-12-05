On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

The Japan Parade (32:39) is fast becoming one of my favorites. In fact, I am upgrading it from recommended to must see! And here is why.

At first glance, this parade looks like any other – happy, shinny people, singing and dancing in the street. On closer inspection, Japan Parade is quite unique.

With most parades, a private club is having a celebration and you are on the outside looking in, enjoying their party.

With Japan Parade, you are the center of attention. This entire parade is all about you. It’s like a beautiful and cozy kimono envelops spectators while a story about a delightful land that is just waiting for them to visit, a lovely place that they will greatly enjoy, unfolds.

Maybe this parade is a masterful marketing campaign by the Japan Tourism Board. Maybe people of Japanese heritage consider it their duty to convince you to visit Japan. Either way, it’s working. I guarantee you that after you attend this parade, your next move is to rush home and plan your upcoming Japan trip itinerary.

