Open Thread: (No) Surprise! – The J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Is A Trump Supporter

BREAKING on MS NOW:
Brian Cole Jr., the suspect accused of being the Jan. 6 pipe bomber, confessed to agents that he planted the bombs and has indicated he supported President Trump, according to two people familiar with his interview.

— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 10:05 AM

Per NBC, “Pipe bomb suspect told FBI he believed 2020 election conspiracy theories”:

Brian Cole Jr., 30, is cooperating with the FBI, NBC News has reported, citing a separate person familiar with the matter. Cole appeared in court Friday, one day after he was charged with leaving pipe bombs outside the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee in the hours before Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Trump has falsely claimed the 2020 election was “rigged.”

Cole confessed to planting the devices outside the parties’ headquarters in the hours before the Capitol attack, three people familiar with the matter told NBC News. A federal prosecutor said in court on Friday that the suspect spoke with the government for more than four hours, but did not reveal the contents of those discussions.

Cole was charged with transporting an explosive device and attempted malicious destruction by means of explosive materials, according to charging documents. The FBI has not publicly cited a motive…

Trump’s claims about the 2020 election were part of former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his efforts to overturn the results. In his final report on the investigation, Smith said that Trump “inspired his supporters to commit acts of physical violence” by spreading “demonstrably and, in many cases, obviously false” claims about the 2020 election. Trump has publicly maintained that he believed he won the election.

The criminal case against Trump in connection with the Jan. 6 attack was dropped after he was elected in 2024, but Smith said that “but for Mr. Trump’s election and imminent return to the Presidency, the Office assessed that the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial.”

Smith recently said he wanted to publicly testify about his investigation, but House Republicans rejected his request, instead planning to interview him behind closed doors on Dec. 17.

(Which, cynically, explains the timing of this arrest.)

Newsweek:

Cole lives on Manor House Court in Woodbridge, Virginia, roughly 20 miles south of Washington, public records show. His family’s five-bedroom home is valued at more than $670,000, according to Zillow.

Cole graduated from Hylton High School in Woodbridge in 2013, a spokeswoman for Prince William County Public Schools confirmed Thursday to Newsweek.

Cole’s grandmother, Loretta, reportedly denied the accusations, claiming her grandson had no extreme political leanings.

“He’s almost autistic-like because he doesn’t understand a lot of stuff,” she told the New York Post. “I hope he is not talking.”

Cole works at his family’s bail bonds company, Brian Cole Bail Bonds, which was raided by the FBI, the newspaper reported…

Cole’s grandmother said she was unsure about his whereabouts on Jan. 5, 2021, but acknowledged he had been working for DoorDash for some time.

“He doesn’t have any ties to DC,” she told the newspaper. “I don’t even know how they included him in this.”

Bonus conspiracy points: The NYPost shared a photo from what they said was Cole’s mother’s social media — he’s Black.

I'm thinking Brian Cole Jr has a major advantage in the days to come.. he's being investigated by Patel's FBI and prosecuted by Jeanine Pirro

— Iain Sutherland🇨🇦 (@iainsut.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 3:53 PM

For five years MAGA has obsessed over the J6 pipe bomber, believing their arrest would prove once and for all that antifa/the left/Democrats had planned the insurrection
Now that CNN, MSNOW and NBC have reported the suspect says he's a Trump supporter who believed the 2020 election was stolen….

[image or embed]

— David Gilbert (@davidgilbert.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 11:44 AM

  • Baud
  • BC in Illinois
  • cmorenc
  • George
  • HopefullynotCassandra
  • Marc
  • Snarki, child of Loki
  • Timill
  • trollhattan
  • UncleEbeneezer

    1. 1.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      What a surprise!

       

      Why, next we’ll find out that Trump has vacationed on Epstein’s PEDO ISLAND over and over!

    6. 6.

      BC in Illinois

      Supported Trump. Believed that the 2020 election was stolen.

      Obviously a patriot, a tourist visiting the Nation’s Capitol.

    10. 10.

      cmorenc

      Trump belongs in the same category of violent felon as the attempted pipe bomber, because he knowingly set forth a mob bent on physically attacking members of Congress and the Captiol itself, in order to extort them to reject the results of the 2020 election.

      But-for the sheer bad luck of drawing extreme partisan hack Aileen Cannon for the case regarding Trump’s knowing retention and hiding of highly sensitive classified National Security docs, and instead drawn just about any other of the other judges among the 19 in the Southern District of Florida, the case would have moved swiftly enough to trial and likely conviction to have severely handicapped his efforts to re-win the Presidency.   Eveh had a judge with integrity been assigned the case instead of Cannon and as a result, Trump was effectively knocked out of the race, Joe Biden was sufficiently wounded as a candidate that he may still have lost to whichever alternate GOP politician took the nomination instead. Even if so, it’s very doubtful anyone else but Trump would have set fire to the entire federal government and more broadly, the country’s potent science infrastructure.

    12. 12.

      trollhattan

      Petty man is petty.

      “The Trump administration has changed which holidays qualify for free entrance to national parks, removing two holidays celebrating Black people and adding the president’s birthday,” SFGate reports.

      “Now, visitors to the 116 parks that charge entrance fees will no longer get in for free on MLK Day or on Juneteenth, a federal holiday on June 19 that celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. They will, however, on Trump’s June 14 birthday, which was added to the list this year.

      He managed to ruin Flag Day as bonus.

    14. 14.

      Marc

      @cmorenc: it’s very doubtful anyone else but Trump would have set fire to the entire federal government and more broadly, the country’s potent science infrastructure.

      If Harris or any other Democrat had won in 2024, it just would have pushed this outcome back 4 to 8 years.  Now we know just how fragile the federal system happens to be, whether it gets fixed eventually, or not.

