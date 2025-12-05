I went looking for a sidebar pic this morning, and as I looked out the window at the snow and the ice, I thought I would look for a winter photo, so I typed Ozark in the search field because Ozark had shared some amazing winter pictures with us. But the first thing that jumped out at me was this picture of our beloved Ozark and his beloved pup.

It’s probably no coincidence that my unconscious led me there, because I heard from Ozarks wife yesterday. It’s been awhile since we last talked and it was so good to hear from her. Micky offered to share the story of how she and Ozark met. We didn’t talk long, but we are going to talk again in a week or two.

Anyway, maybe we can use this space to share whatever or whoever we are thinking about this morning.