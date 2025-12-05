Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

A norm that restrains only one side really is not a norm – it is a trap.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

People really shouldn’t expect the government to help after they watched the GOP drown it in a bathtub.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

People identifying as christian while ignoring christ and his teachings is a strange thing indeed.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Fucking consultants! (of the political variety)

I would gladly pay you tuesday for a hamburger today.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

The lights are all blinking red.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

There are no moderate republicans – only extremists and cowards.

The press swings at every pitch, we don’t have to.

So fucking stupid, and still doing a tremendous amount of damage.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

I would try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

They spent the last eight months firing professionals and replacing them with ideologues.

Let the trolls come, and then ignore them. that’s the worst thing you can do to a troll.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Ramblings on Friday Morning

Ramblings on Friday Morning

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: 

I went looking for a sidebar pic this morning, and as I looked out the window at the snow and the ice, I thought I would look for a winter photo, so I typed Ozark in the search field because Ozark had shared some amazing winter pictures with us.   But the first thing that jumped out at me was this picture of our beloved Ozark and his beloved pup.

It’s probably no coincidence that my unconscious led me there,  because I heard from Ozarks wife yesterday.  It’s been awhile since we last talked and it was so good to hear from her.  Micky offered to share the story of how she and Ozark met.  We didn’t talk long, but we are going to talk again in a week or two.

Anyway, maybe we can use this space to share whatever or whoever we are thinking about this morning.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Josie
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    2. 2.

      Old Man Shadow

      My father.

      Easy going guy. Friendly. Kind. Never complained around me. Did his job every day. Was present every day. He didn’t teach, he showed me by his example what sort of person I should be.

      Been missing him a lot lately.

      It’s unfair that the good ones die early so often while it seems the wicked keep going and have to be dragged to the grave kicking and screaming.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      My clan are mostly gone, and deckhand_srq is 6000 miles away, and I am still job-hunting. Humbug holidays for me.

      At least I have friends to get me through (hmmmmm sounds like a Beatles song….)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Josie

      My oldest son. He was a big, tall, beefy guy, and his hugs were completely enveloping. I’d like just one more of those hugs.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @Old Man Shadow: Not sure you can ask more from a father.

      For some inexplicable reason, your comment brought up the image of me in the bathroom with my Dad, showing me how to shave because I had asked him to teach me that so many times!

      He also let us sit on the top of the couch behind him and put up his hair in pin curls.  Three daughters, what are you gonna do?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Old Man Shadow: Feel you there.

      I lately feel like I’ve been channelling my father, the late Rev. JB ___.

      I am dealing with some of the very nastiest family drama that you simply cannot imagine; and I feel my Pops’ calm, loving wisdom settle over me whenever I can talk to that part of the family; “hang in there, I know it’s hard but it’s not anything you cannot handle.”

      Pops was a Christian pastor; but under other circumstances I think he’d have been a counselor of some sort anyway. He was just that kind of guy, and I miss him terribly right now.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq): Are you getting interviews?  Because I find it hard to believe that a smart, smiling happy guy like you wouldn’t crush an interview.

      The place my neighbor had worked forever closed its doors and he was having no luck getting any interviews.  I asked him if we could revamp his resume, which we did, and then he suddenly got 4 or 5 interviews.  There might have been more, but he took one of those jobs.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.