NEW: Democrats will force a Senate vote on a 3-year extension of Affordable Care Act funds

Per Schumer, every Dem will vote YES.

It needs 60. Won't happen. Most Republicans want these Covid-era funds gone.

It'll becomes a 2026 issue when premiums soar.

— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 11:13 AM

🚨 Sen. Angus King, who negotiated the deal to end the shutdown, tells me he no longer sees a path to extend ACA funds, citing GOP demands for tougher abortion limits. "The Republicans have made Hyde a red line," King said. "And that's not gonna work." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 3:51 PM

Per the Washington Post, “Senate Democrats set up last-ditch vote to extend Obamacare subsidies”:

The Senate is set to vote next week on extending Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies for three years in a last-ditch effort to preserve them before they expire at the end of the year — but the plan is all but certain to fail… The vote is the culmination of Democrats’ month-long campaign to extend the subsidies, which helped trigger the longest federal government shutdown in history. But it has almost no chance of winning enough Republican support to pass the Senate — and even if it passed, it’s unclear whether House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) would bring it up for a vote or if President Donald Trump would sign it…. Thune promised last month to hold a vote on a bill of Democrats’ choice to extend the subsidies by next week as part of a deal to end the shutdown. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire) and Angus King (I-Maine), who played crucial roles in negotiating the bill, expressed optimism that they could negotiate a compromise to extend the subsidies that could win enough GOP backing to pass. But those talks never went anywhere. “They couldn’t put pen to paper,” Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vermont) told reporters, referring to Republicans. “They couldn’t propose something that was concrete, where they could say, ‘We’ve got four votes or five votes or six votes.’”…

Some Republicans have proposed changes to the subsidies — which Democrats enacted in 2021 without Republican support — in exchange for voting to extend them, including income restrictions and minimum out-of-pocket premiums. But others are vehemently opposed to extending the subsidies at all, splitting the party. Sen. John Barrasso (Wyoming), the No. 2 Senate Republican, criticized Schumer’s proposal Thursday for not including “a single reform to deal with the waste, the fraud, the abuse and the corruption of these payments and of Obamacare.”… Senate Republicans have discussed holding a vote next week on a health care bill of their own but have not reached a decision. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) said such a bill could include funding for health savings accounts, more money for rural hospitals and legislation he introduced with Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) to force health care providers to make prices public… Johnson told reporters Thursday that he intends to propose a health care plan next week and vote on it before the end of the year — but it’s unclear what that proposal would be or whether it could notch enough Republican votes to pass the House. Democrats are not expected to support the measure. A group of more than 30 bipartisan House members led by Reps. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia) and Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) proposed a framework Thursday that would extend the credits for two years with income caps and new guardrails to prevent fraudulent payouts and would extend the open enrollment period until mid-March. Although they don’t have a promise to vote on it, the bipartisan group said House Republican leaders recognize they have to do something. The group added that they’re willing to force a vote through a discharge petition if necessary. “I think they understand there needs to be a plan,” said Rep. Michael Lawler (R-New York), who has signed on to the proposal. “To not put one forward is idiotic. It is not only wrong legislatively, it is stupid politically.”

214 House Democrats have signed the discharge petition to extend the ACA tax credits. We only need 4 Republicans to sign.

House GOP: Join us NOW before it's too late. [image or embed] — House Democrats (@housedemocrats.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 3:23 PM

MAJOR UPDATE: Speaker Mike Johnson is working behind closed doors to strip IVF coverage for all active duty members of the military.

Will the self-proclaimed "Father of IVF" Donald Trump swoop in to save it? [image or embed] — Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) December 4, 2025 at 8:26 PM

The GOP economic platform:

Struggling to pay for food? Relax.

Can’t make next month’s rent? Relax.

Going without health insurance because it’s too expensive? Relax.

Don't worry, Republicans have the solution to your economic problems: just relax! [image or embed] — Representative Jim McGovern (@repmcgovern.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 1:26 PM

Apparently the Trump Administration thinks the trillions they spent on tax cuts for the wealthy wasn't enough. Now they're planning another huge tax windfall for the biggest corporations in the country.

@warren.senate.gov and I are leading the charge against this.

rollcall.com/2025/12/04/d… [image or embed] — Congressman Don Beyer (@beyer.house.gov) December 4, 2025 at 4:44 PM

