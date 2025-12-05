Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fear and negativity are contagious, but so is courage!

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

You would normally have to try pretty hard to self-incriminate this badly.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

You cannot love your country only when you win.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

Every decision we make has lots of baggage with it, known or unknown.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Celebrate the fucking wins.

Dumb motherfuckers cannot understand a consequence that most 4 year olds have fully sorted out.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

People identifying as christian while ignoring christ and his teachings is a strange thing indeed.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Petty moves from a petty man.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

A fool as well as an oath-breaker.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

