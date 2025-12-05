That was the headline from one of the Simon Rosenberg posts this week.
Does it fit on a bumper sticker? I think so.
What would you suggest as the catchphrase going forward into the Nov 2026 elections?
by WaterGirl| 3 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads, Politics
