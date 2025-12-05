(Image by NEIVANMADE)

At 3:00 AM local time in Ukraine/8:00 PM EST, all of Ukraine is under air raid warning for potential Russian missile attack. That alert has been lifted.

ATTENTION

All of Ukraine – missile danger!

A takeoff of the MiG-31K has been recorded! The missile danger alert for the MiG-31K has been lifted.

Right now the threat is from Russian drone swarms moving east to west across Ukraine.

From 2 hours ago:

Ukraine is under russian drone and missiles attack right now ‼️ Explosions were reported in Kyiv and Dnipro so far. Russian planes are in the air to launch cruise missiles. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 6:36 PM

President Zelenskyy either did not make an address today or none has yet been posted.

Georgia:

“You were poisoned too!” A group of Georgian protesters are marching through neighborhood streets, informing residents about the chemical agent used against civilians during last year’s crackdowns — as exposed by BBC’s investigation. Day 373 of uninterrupted, nationwide protests. 🇬🇪 #theCamiteCasw [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 12:33 PM

For 265 days straight, a group of Georgian protesters has maintained a 24/7 presence outside Parliament — and somewhere along the way, they gained a resident protest kitty. 🐈🇬🇪 [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 12:26 PM

Regime prisoner families demand that the regime publicizes the chemical they poisoned people with in November-December 2024. They join the December 6, 19:00 rally from the Tbilisi Concert Hall. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 12:15 PM

1. Gas peaceful protesters until semi-consciousness;

2. Better yet, use a chemical weapon;

3. Impose an EUR 1,700 fine on wearing a medical mask;

4. Criminalize a mask altogether, for up to 1 year in prison;

5. Prosecute resistant organizations for having purchased masks, as evidence of a coup plot. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 5:51 AM

2/ The case concerns a BBC journalistic investigation published on December 1, according to which a toxic compound used during World War I, “Camite,” or bromobenzyl cyanide, was used to disperse demonstrators at the protests in Georgia in November–December 2024. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 3:28 AM

3/ Journalists, doctors, and civil organizations stated immediately after the start of the November–December 2024 protests that chemical substances had allegedly been mixed into the water cannon. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 3:28 AM

4/ Irakli Kobakhidze said that a compound was indeed mixed into the water jet when the 2024 protests were dispersed; however, he claimed it was not Camite. According to him, “the investigation will determine what was mixed in.” — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 3:28 AM

6/ “If necessary, it is possible that appropriate compounds, whether gas or something else, may be mixed into the water cannon,” Darakhvelidze said at the time. However, he insisted that everything was done legally. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 3:28 AM

7/ The fact that gas was mixed into the water cannon was also confirmed on October 24, 2024, by former Minister of Internal Affairs Vakhtang Gomelauri. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 3:28 AM

8/ According to the BBC investigation, journalists obtained a confidential document – the 2019 inventory list of the Special Tasks Department. Whistleblowers from the department confirmed the authenticity of the document. The document lists two noteworthy substances: — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 3:28 AM

9/ 1. A chemical powder coded UN3439, which includes a broad group of industrial chemicals. However, according to the BBC, only Camite from this group has historically been used against demonstrators. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 3:28 AM

10/ 2. A chemical liquid coded UN1710. According to the report, it is trichloroethylene, which is used to dissolve chemicals in water. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 3:28 AM

11/ The document also includes instructions for mixing these substances. The BBC spoke with former senior officials of the Special Task Department. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 3:28 AM

12/ Lasha Shergelashvili, who headed the weapons division at the Special Task Dep, said that in 2009 he was asked to test a new substance with the same codes identified by the British publication. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 3:28 AM

13/ During the test, Shergelashvili discovered that the substance used was ten times stronger than usual. He also says a former colleague confirmed to him that the substance was used during the protests. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 3:28 AM

13/ Former senior STD officials confirmed with BBC that the substance mentioned by Shergelashvili is indeed listed in their protocol. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 3:28 AM

Five days after the BBC exposed Georgian Dream’s use of the chemical agent camite during last year’s crackdowns, the regime is still “investigating” which substance was sprayed on protesters — and has provided no documentation or clarity. 1/n 📷 Mo Se [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 3:55 AM

Kobakhidze now claims compounds under UN3439 “were likely used,” meaning toxic Class 6.1 nitriles, while insisting it wasn’t camite. The government has also confirmed purchasing trichloroethylene, a carcinogenic solvent used to dissolve and deploy such agents through water cannons. 2/n — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 3:56 AM

A key fact: in 2021, the Ministry of Internal Affairs received an EU-funded GC/MS system — a gold-standard forensic tool capable of precisely identifying an unknown chemical and its concentration within hours. 3/n — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 3:56 AM

So if the state needs five days and counting to determine what it sprayed on its own citizens — despite having world-class equipment and known procurement records — this already suggests, at best, severe negligence, and more likely, an active cover-up of using camite or something more dangerous. 4/n — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 3:56 AM

Meanwhile, people continue reporting severe burns, respiratory collapse, long-term vision loss, neurological problems, and organ damage — while the State Security Service interrogates doctors, victims, and civil society featured in the BBC’s report instead of releasing the truth. 5/n — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 3:57 AM

“One year of Georgia’s unbreakable resistance, as told by its prisoners of conscience” – read what the regime prisoners in 🇬🇪 want to share about the milestone. Thank you, @neweasterneurope.eu! By my good friends, Anastasia Mgaloblishvili and Anri Gorgiladze neweasterneurope.eu/2025/12/05/o… [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 7:32 AM

From New Eastern Europe:

On the evening of September 29th 2025, Gela Khasaia – a 29-year-old activist born and raised in occupied Abkhazia – was returning home from a daily rally on Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue, when he was met by plainclothes police. Gela was arrested and faces a four to six-year prison sentence for his active participation in the ongoing protests in the Georgian capital. A day after his arrest, Gela sent a letter from prison that read: “If they want to scare me, the only thing I am scared of is losing my country.” In today’s Georgia, it is not just participation in ongoing protests that leads to arrest. So does wearing a medical face mask, posting something on social media that the regime deems “offensive”, or refusing to attend the Georgian Dream ruling party’s commissions aimed at “investigating” the start of Russia’s 2008 war on Georgia. Since the ruling party halted Georgia’s EU integration exactly a year ago, it has shifted from governing behind a democratic, pro-European façade to ruling through fear and repression. Georgia is now experiencing its fastest slide into authoritarianism since independence and holds more political prisoners per capita than Russia. Yet Georgia’s political prisoners – its prisoners of conscience – reveal more than the scale of repression. Their sacrifice and resilience demonstrate Georgian citizens’ refusal to accept authoritarian rule, no matter the cost. For exactly a year today – despite the unprecedented scale of repression – citizens have taken to the streets of Rustaveli every single day. Since no one better embodies the spirit and resilience of Georgia’s protests than the country’s prisoners of conscience, we have reached out to them across different prison cells in Georgia to let them tell the story of a year of Georgia’s relentless resistance, the sacrifices it has demanded, and what the West can do to stand with their fight for democracy. What Georgia is fighting for When asked why they continue this resistance, nearly all prisoners of conscience give the same answer: to free their country from Russian control. Today, Russia does not appear only with tanks and soldiers. In Georgia, it is embodied in Georgian Dream and its unofficial leader, the oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili. Under his influence, the ruling party has rigged elections, derailed Georgia’s EU path, and advanced the Kremlin’s interests from within. For most Georgians, EU integration is the only realistic path to freeing themselves from Russian influence and securing a democratic, economically stable, and safe future. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, EU accession – long a distant aspiration – suddenly felt within reach. That is why the government’s announcement last year that it was “halting” EU integration ignited the wave of protests that continues today. “I experienced myself that living under Russian influence is the same as saying no to your own self and living in constant slavery under the regime. I do not want my country to be like this. On the contrary, I want to return my home (currently occupied) from Russia. I want this country to be independent, free, and economically strong – what heroes of our country have fought and sacrificed their lives for,” writes 29-year-old Gela Khasaia. Gela had to leave Russian-occupied Abkhazia in 2015 and has been fighting for Georgia’s democracy in the pro-western Coalition for Change over the past few years. He had not missed a single rally before his arrest on September 29th and, even behind bars, says he both starts and ends his days by checking for updates on the ongoing rallies: “Only street protests can free both me and my country. I have faith that this country will not become Russian.” For opposition leader Elene Khoshtaria, Russian rule is also painfully familiar. Her grandfather was executed by Stalin’s regime in 1938 at just 27 years old. Although initially arrested for scribbling “Russian Dream” on Georgian Dream’s election poster – in solidarity with 23-year-old Megi Diasamidze, who was arrested for the same act – the Prosecutor’s Office recently presented new charges against Elene, accusing her of state “sabotage” and “betrayal”, charges that carry up to seven years behind bars. These charges bear an uncanny resemblance to the accusations used against her grandfather before his execution. “For Russia, my country is a territory to use for its imperialistic games and to strategically challenge European security,” Elene writes. “I am basically fighting for the existence of my country. As simple as that.” Not all prisoners of conscience have experienced Russian rule firsthand. For 19-year-old Saba Jikia, his fight comes down to protecting the people he loves and the generations that will follow. “I am fighting for my parents, who raised me. For my grandparents, who brightened my childhood. For my sisters, who taught me patience. For my friends, who taught me to be myself. For our society, which still stands on the streets fighting injustice. And for my future children – so they do not have to continue a battle that has lasted across generations.” The high costs of European aspirations Despite their courage, the costs are high. Prisoners of conscience include doctors, students, actors, activists – people who had their whole futures ahead of them. Now, they are spending those years in tiny cells. Saba Jikia turned 19 in prison this June. Before being sentenced to four and a half years, he worked in a restaurant and was preparing to take Computer Science courses. While he says he has grown more accustomed to prison life, the feelings of “fear, confusion, and injustice” linger. Yet he says his new friends in his prison cell – also arrested for protesting – have helped him adjust. Before his arrest in December 2024, 30-year-old Irakli Kerashvili worked as a plastic surgeon. During the rallies in Tbilisi, he provided medical support to injured demonstrators. Taken from his home on December 6th by men in civilian clothing, he was charged with “inciting group violence”. From his prison cell, Irakli writes that – alongside friends and family – he misses his “surgical table, white coat, and interaction with clients”. Yet his convictions keep him strong. He calls it an “honour” and a “privilege” to be arrested for protecting his homeland. Our message to the West As Georgians enter their second year of uninterrupted protest, their letters express both hope and frustration toward western partners. Ivanishvili’s power depends on a network of captured institutions whose officials and intermediaries often maintain ties with the West. Yet, despite the strongest statements to date – the EU halting high-level engagement and the US freezing certain funding – international actions have not yet pierced the repressive machinery sustaining the regime. “Georgian people and political leaders are fighting at the expense of our health and freedom. It is in Europe’s own interest to support this struggle. We are not asking others to fight for us – we are asking you to support us,” says Elene Khoshtaria. Stronger, targeted sanctions can help dismantle the structures on which Ivanishvili’s regime rests. As Georgia enters its second year of democratic resistance – with nearly the entire opposition behind bars and Georgian Dream doubling down on repression – the country needs more robust support to keep democracy’s pulse beating. “I am happy with the fact that finally Europe understood the evil that Georgian Dream represents. Their statements make me happy. However, words need to be followed by specific actions – such as financial sanctions. It is not right that Ivanishvili is still a citizen of an EU country and continues to get richer from European businesses while crusading against the West. Europe should not make the same mistake as in 2008. This time around, it should help a small country – which Russia wants to make disappear – with tangible steps,” says Gela Khasaia.

Belgium:

In his alleged crusade to ‘defend the rule of law,’ Belgian PM Bart De Wever fully slipped into pro-russia mode: “It is not even desirable for [russia] to lose and for instability to take hold in a country w/ nuclear weapons.” Full impunity for any state that has nukes! FFS. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 9:28 AM

The Russian threats & well documented wet work operations in Europe have their desired effects in establishing a competitive system of control.

The G7 and the EU:

G7 and EU discuss replacing Russia’s oil price cap with full maritime services ban, potentially ending Western shipping for a third of Russian oil exports mostly to India and China, Reuters reports citing six sources. www.reuters.com/business/ene… — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 12:09 PM

From Reuters:

BRUSSELS/LONDON/OTTAWA, Dec 5 (Reuters) – The Group of Seven countries and the European Union are in talks to replace a price cap on Russian oil exports with a full maritime services ban in a bid to reduce the oil revenue that helps finance Russia’s war in Ukraine, six sources familiar with the matter said. Russia exports over a third of its oil in Western tankers – mostly to India and China – with the use of Western shipping services. The ban would end that trade, which is mostly done through the fleets of EU maritime countries including Greece, Cyprus and Malta. The other two thirds of exported Russian oil goes out in a fleet of hundreds of tankers operating outside Western scrutiny and maritime standards, known as the dark or shadow fleet. Russia would need to expand that fleet if the G7 and the EU impose the maritime services ban. BAN COULD BE IN NEXT SANCTIONS PACKET The ban could be part of the EU’s next package of sanctions against Russia, slated for early 2026, three out of the six sources told Reuters. The 27-nation EU would like to approve the ban together with a broader G7 agreement before proposing the ban in the package, two of the six sources said. The sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. British and American officials are pushing forward the idea in technical G7 meetings, the sources said. Any final U.S. decision would depend on the pressure tactics President Donald Trump’s administration chooses amid ongoing peace talks it is brokering between Ukraine and Russia, four sources said. While the G7 and EU have almost fully cut imports of Russian oil since 2022, the new measure would mark the closest they have ever come to a total ban on dealing with Russian crude and fuel not only at the level of imports but also transportation and maritime services. The U.S. State Department, the White House, Cyprus’s shipping ministry, European Commission, Britain’s foreign office and Canada’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Greek government officials were not immediately available for comment. The G7 imposed a price cap for Russian oil in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine to curb the Kremlin’s income while allowing third countries to buy Russian oil using Western services – but only if buyers paid Russia less than the price cap. DODGING PRICE CAP To avoid the cap, Russia re-routed much of its oil to Asia on its own ships, many of which have since been sanctioned by the West. These vessels are old, their ownership is opaque, and they sail without Western insurance cover. The administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden argued that if Russia spent more money on tankers it would have less money for waging war in Ukraine. The Trump administration has been more sceptical about the price cap and declined to support Britain, the EU and Canada when they agreed to lower the cap on crude from $60 per barrel to $47.6 per barrel in September 2025. Russia exported 44% of its oil in sanctioned shadow-fleet tankers in October, according to analysis from the Finland-based independent Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Some 18% of oil sailed in non-sanctioned shadow fleet tankers while tankers with links to G7 countries, the EU and Australia transported 38% of Russian oil.

The administration of former US President Joe Biden was wrong and ineffective. Which is how we wound up with the second Trump administration.

UEFA:

UEFA fined Ukraine €15,000 for “Russia is a terrorist state” banner, calling it provocative and political, with total penalties reaching €34,000 including pyrotechnics and pitch invasion fines. editorial.uefa.com/resources/02… — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 10:46 AM

The US:

Ukraine received almost no US government aid in 2025 with all support coming from Europe and other countries, Kiel Institute tracker shows. www.kielinstitut.de/topics/war-a… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 8:38 AM

As I documented in real time throughout 2024 and up until the inauguration in January 2025, the Biden administration did the bare minimum for Ukraine in 2024. Even worse they left a lot of aid unshipped and then senior members of Biden’s natsec team stated that they believed Trump and his team would make good on the US’s commitments. This was so far off of reality that they should’ve been institutionalized for being heavily delusional.

The US lobbied several countries in the European Union to block EU plans to use frozen Russian central bank assets to back a loan to Ukraine, arguing the assets are needed to help secure a peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow.- Bloomberg

🤬🤬🤬 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 5:55 AM

The reality, which we know from other reporting, is that the assets are needed so that Putin can give Trump 1/3rd of them to ensure that Putin gets to dictate the terms that Trump will try to force upon Ukraine.

The Trump administration released its new National Security Strategy (NSS). This dropped last night right around when I finished the update and took the dog lanterns for their patrol of Sector 2814 (all is clear). I read it last night. My overall take is that it isn’t a strategy. It is a racist, fascistic, eugenicist, factually inaccurate, conceptually incoherent polemic, the writing of which was clearly dominated by Vance, Miller, and their staffs. Here’s a cleaned up version of the thread I did on it a Bluesky this afternoon. One point, I’ve done some conceptual simplification on what a strategy, especially one like the NSS is so that the thread didn’t get any longer than it needed to be. Just keep that in mind as you read it.

When Trump did his only natsec/foreign policy speech back in April 2016, I referred to it as national security narcissism & teased the Trump Doctrine out of it. This document goes well beyond natsec narcissism right to full on racist, revanchist belligerency. The purpose of a National Security Strategy is to describe how an administration understands the geo-strategic environment, delineate its natsec objectives, & describe the ways & means to achieve those objectives. They misdefine strategy at the start of the document on p. 2. Ends (objectives), ways (what we do to achieve them), means (how we pay for it/resourcing) is the shorthand that we all know and some of us love for defining strategy as a concept. There’s a lot of literature debating whether it’s insufficient, regardless, they screwed it up from jump. They then make things worse in the same sentence by saying a strategy is a concrete, realistic plan. No, the strategy is the description of the environment, one’s objectives, and broadly what one will do to achieve them and how to pay for them. A plan is a specific build that explains how to achieve specific, usually theater strategic objectives, that nest within the objectives of the national strategic guidance (the NSS for instance). It is much more detailed right down to having sequels and branches for contingencies. For context, earlier this year I had an assignment as the Senior Strategic Planner (senior strategist & senior planner). One of my biggest frustration was too many of the career civil servants would use strategic to mean tactical, strategy to mean plan and vice versa. One GS14 section head even told me that when she does plans for her section, she just writes SOPs. The people who wrote this – and it’s clear that’s Vance, Miller, their staffs, & about one paragraph of Colby – seem to have the same mistaken understanding of strategies versus plans. Oy vey. The first and most immediate problem is that the authors of the 2025 NSS don’t understand what a strategy is or why it’s different from a plan even as they’re related. The second is that it is not a strategy. While there is a sort of description of the geo-strategic environment, basically everyone on the planet is ripping the US off, anyone who isn’t white and Christian is bad, and everything is or should be transactional & zero-sum, that doesn’t get us very far. The ways delineated are contradictory. The 2025 NSS makes clear that everyone, especially the US, should act on their own national interests and no one should be dominating the global system. But, at the same time, here’s all the ways we expect everyone, but especially US allies and partners to cave to US interests according to Trump and allow the US as run by Trump to dominate them. Or else. Which gets us to the Trump Doctrine as I delineated it back in 2016: “I, Donald Trump, will be treated fairly or else! And only I, Donald Trump, can guarantee that the US and its forgotten men and women can be treated fairly or else!” They actually delineated this on p. 10! Apparently the authors are big fans of Balloon Juice. Who knew? Moving quickly on, the contradictions pile up. As do the declarations that all relationships are purely transactional. But the US will ensure that it can win all transactions and dominate all relationships. I’m sure the Europeans were happy to read they needed to get their defense industrial base cranking and then be lectured by the Deputy Secretary of State about needing to buy American not build their own defense materials. The document is also factually inaccurate despite the claims that it is realistic without being realist. The entire section on India just completely ignores the reality of what India does in its regional and global relations, especially in regard to the US & Russia. The sections on Russia in regard to Europe are just fantasy land ignorant of the actual reality of the past 18 years of Russian-European relations since Putin announced his world war at the 2007 Munich Security Conference. It’s also just ignorant of actual US-Russian relations. The document describes what Trump thinks he wants it to be based on what Putin and Putin’s surrogates tell him it should be, but none of that has anything to do with the reality or history of the relationship since Putin came to power. This bit on p. 27 is straight from the Kremlin translated into English: “Ending the perception, and preventing the reality, of NATO as a perpetually expanding alliance” 🤦 If I was Taiwan, I wouldn’t have the warm fuzzies ater reading the entire section regarding Taiwan and US relations with China. If you’re skimming it sounds good. If you read carefully, it makes it clear that Taiwan is only valuable in securing parts of the South China Sea for the US. I’m going to finish with the racism, eugenics, fascistic nationalism, and the eugenics. Yes, the white/European birthrate schtick is in there. As is the need to stop all non-white, non-Christian migration to the US and Europe. Which should not be surprising given the mid-November scoop & reporting from Asawin Subesang and Prem Thakkar about who was drafting the document and what that meant for its contents. The sections about US soft power are just silly at this point. We don’t have any soft power left because Trump let Musk and his minions, Secretary Violent Drunk Zipper Malfunction, Lil Marco, Bessent, Lutnick, etc destroy it for giggles over the past 11 months. The whole cultural dominance narrative that’s woven through several sections is just a more genteel way of expressing the racism, fascistic nationalism, and eugenics. The whole Trump is a peacemaker section is more of what he drones on about every day, but now he has a medal. First, he did not make peace b/ween Israel and Iran by bombing Iran. Second, he did not make peace in Gaza. We know this because the fighting never stopped. While it’ll be professionally interesting to see where they go with the National Defense Strategy, National Intelligence Strategy, and National Diplomatic Strategy, this is not a strong start. It should NOT engender any confidence that they can handle an actual crisis. The NSS from Trump’s first term wasn’t great, but it at least was a National Security Strategy. This isn’t even close, it’s just a racist, fascistic, contradictory, incoherent polemical screed. I’m going to leave it there before I write something intemperate.

As an addendum: there’s plenty in here that is clearly being dictated by Musk through Miller. All the EU is restricting freedom of speech and its birthrates are plummeting is all Musk. I expect the fight over the National Defense Strategy’s drafting will be between whether it reflects Colby’s genteel isolationism or Vance and Miller’s racist, fascistic, eugenicist world view.

India:

As I was just saying:

India Today aired a cartoon featuring Putin and Indian PM Modi. In the sketch, Putin and Modi ride a motorcycle past oil rigs while cheerfully singing an Indian friendship song. Trump shows up beside gas pumps, where he’s mocked by the duo. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 8:07 AM

Putin stated Russia seeks multifaceted partnership with India beyond energy, claiming 80% trade growth over three years while praising Modi’s independent policy and economic achievements. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 6:08 AM

Back to Ukraine.

OTD in 1994 The Budapest Memorandum was signed. It remains the most spectacular waste of paper, ink, and geopolitical optimism in the history of humankind. ​The deal was simple: Ukraine disarms. Russia, the UK, and the USA promised, in return, to guarantee our security and territorial integrity. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 3:08 PM

Years later, Russia invaded Ukraine. Bombing us with the same aircrafts we gave them during disarmament and killing our people with the very missiles they acquired from us. A five-star betrayal. True villains. Top notch. ​The other guarantors spent the first eight years of the war arguing — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 3:08 PM

passionately about whether the invasion was a “civil war” or not. When Russia escalated in 2022, they finally seemed to realize their stupidity and shifted to arguing about escalation management. ​The only steady side of the Memorandum is the UK. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 3:08 PM

They had the decency not to blame us for being invaded and didn’t push us to surrender. ​Moral of the story: you need nukes and can believe absolutely no one, especially not Russia. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 3:08 PM

The last few days have been hectic, and another massive combined attack is expected tonight. Tmrw morning, St. Nicholas will bring presents to Ukrainian children. If only he could also bring us real, lasting peace and justice. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine 💙💛 — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 1:50 PM

Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces hit a record 431 Russian soldiers on December 4 with 217 killed and 214 wounded, averaging 309 strikes daily over seven days with a 57 percent kill rate, Istrebin infographic showed. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 2:42 AM

Vasylkivska, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast:

The cost:

💔 A cat sleeps on the rubble of a destroyed home, where last night his little owner was killed in a Russian drone strike. Russian terrorists struck the Vasylkivska community in Dnipropetrovsk region. A boy born in 2013 was killed. His parents were injured. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 12:44 PM

One private house was destroyed, another damaged. Bastards… this is diabolically evil — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 12:44 PM

Kyiv:

Russian occupied Crimea:

Latest hits from HUR’s Ghost unit:

• Su-24 fighter-bomber;

• radar antenna in radio-transparent dome;

• a 39N6 “Kasta-2E2” radar station;

• an “Orion” UAV;

• two 48Ya6-K1 “Podlyot” radar stations;

• a freight train and Russian army “Ural” truck. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 4:12 AM

Odesa:

The lights aren’t fully on yet. We’re saving electricity. But you can already tell: they will be. The city will light up. Like it always has. Because light isn’t a luxury. It’s resistance. It’s a message to the future: we were here, we shone.

Odesa style! 🇺🇦🎄 [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 2:32 PM

🇺🇦 Maybe that’s what memory smells like. Maybe the city has remembered a thousand New Year’s Eves and is exhaling their scent — a mixture of mandarins, snow that never falls, and hope that always returns in December.

Odesa is preparing for the holidays 😍 [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 10:00 AM

Zaporzhzhia Oblast:

Alchevsk, Russian occupied Luhansk:

Donetsk Oblast:

Ukrainian FPV drone intercepted and critically damaged a Russian Molniya-2 kamikaze drone mid-flight over Donetsk region before continuing to strike its original ground target, Ivan Franko Group reports. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 12:14 PM

Bilozerske, Donetsk Oblast:

Siversk, Donetsk Oblast:

Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces hit a record 431 Russian soldiers on December 4 with 217 killed and 214 wounded, averaging 309 strikes daily over seven days with a 57 percent kill rate, Istrebin infographic showed. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 2:42 AM

The Chechen front:

Ryazan Oblast, Russia:

Samara Oblast, Russia:

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces also confirmed hitting Syzran oil refinery 1,000 km from the front, one of Rosneft’s largest facilities processing 8.5 million tons annually, sparking fires. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 7:05 AM

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new Patron video!

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

What to do when you are overflowing with joy? What to do when it’s scary or embarrassing? Where to put resentment or boredom? These questions can arise for every child and it is not always easy to find an answer to them. This is why we created the book “When you…”- a real guide to the world of emotions, where the main guide is the dog Patron. After each story, you will find a practice game, the exercises of which were created under the accompaniment of psychologist Svitlana Roise. Run to flip the pages! We’ll jump for joy all the way to the ceiling if you read all the stories🥰

