Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

Dear media: perhaps we ought to let Donald Trump speak for himself!

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

We can’t confuse what’s necessary to win elections with the policies that we want to implement when we do.

Bad people in a position to do bad things will do bad things because they are bad people. End of story.

Their shamelessness is their super power.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

The low info voters probably won’t even notice or remember by their next lap around the goldfish bowl.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls 2 years from now.

Roe is not about choice. It is about freedom.

You would normally have to try pretty hard to self-incriminate this badly.

I am pretty sure these ‘journalists’ were not always such a bootlicking sycophants.

’Where will you hide, Roberts, the laws all being flat?’

Democracy is not a spectator sport.

At some point, the ability to learn is a factor of character, not IQ.

We can show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

One way or another, he’s a liar.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

So fucking stupid, and still doing a tremendous amount of damage.

You cannot shame the shameless.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / (I Wish It Were a) Lazy Day Open Thread

(I Wish It Were a) Lazy Day Open Thread

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: 

I am working this weekend, what’s everyone else up to?

I figured out my Christmas gifts early – made my spreadsheet and checked it twice!

All I have left to figure out is the 10-year-old girl across the street (any ideas?) and my best friend who no longer really wants stuff and who this year doesn’t want anything edible (which is often the perfect option for someone who doesn’t want stuff!) so I am at all loss as to what to do there.

Anyway, I try to figure that stuff out early so I don’t get into the last-minute Christmas stress.   I worked with a woman who always said “Christmas is a season, not an obligation.”   I liked her, but we weren’t good friends, but I surely miss her chocolate rum balls!

Oh my god, I ate two of them at the office one year (they are small, i have small hands and if I put my thumb and forefinger together that’s how small they were) and then had a client emergency across campus and I had to have someone else drive me.

Now I REALLY want those rum balls.  Probably rude to track her down for a recipe all these years.

What are you guys up to today?  Or not up to?

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      All I have left to figure out is the 10-year-old girl across the street (any ideas?) and my best friend who no longer really wants stuff and who this year doesn’t want anything edible

      You really shouldn’t be giving pot in any form to some someone that young.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.