I am working this weekend, what’s everyone else up to?

I figured out my Christmas gifts early – made my spreadsheet and checked it twice!

All I have left to figure out is the 10-year-old girl across the street (any ideas?) and my best friend who no longer really wants stuff and who this year doesn’t want anything edible (which is often the perfect option for someone who doesn’t want stuff!) so I am at all loss as to what to do there.

Anyway, I try to figure that stuff out early so I don’t get into the last-minute Christmas stress. I worked with a woman who always said “Christmas is a season, not an obligation.” I liked her, but we weren’t good friends, but I surely miss her chocolate rum balls!

Oh my god, I ate two of them at the office one year (they are small, i have small hands and if I put my thumb and forefinger together that’s how small they were) and then had a client emergency across campus and I had to have someone else drive me.

Now I REALLY want those rum balls. Probably rude to track her down for a recipe all these years.

What are you guys up to today? Or not up to?