My friends across the street were very excited to bring home a new dog yesterday!

She had lived at the humane society for al long time. Maybe 2-3 years? I’ll update the number of years when they write back.

It turns out that she’s an ankle biter. When I said the place should have told them about that before they brought her home she said:

They did, but they didn’t say it was this bad. She’s just an ankle biter. And she won’t let go. It would break my heart to bring her back but I’m scared she’ll hurt Eleanor.

That’s their 10-year-old daughter. Mom works from home, Dad has a full-time job. Daughter has friends over all the time. I think those are the relevant facts, but I’m sure I’ve forgotten something so ask away.

Pet rescue peeps and experienced dog owners, do you have any advice?