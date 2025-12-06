Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Question for the Hive Mind

My friends across the street were very excited to bring home a new dog yesterday!

She had lived at the humane society for al long time.  Maybe 2-3 years?  I’ll update the number of years when they write back.

It turns out that she’s an ankle biter.  When I said the place should have told them about that before they brought her home she said:

They did, but they didn’t say it was this bad.  She’s just an ankle biter.  And she won’t let go.  It would break my heart to bring her back but I’m scared she’ll hurt Eleanor.

That’s their 10-year-old daughter.  Mom works from home, Dad has a full-time job.  Daughter has friends over all the time.  I think those are the relevant facts, but I’m sure I’ve forgotten something so ask away.

Pet rescue peeps and experienced dog owners, do you have any advice?

    3. 3.

      Another Scott

      Not a puppy, so unless she’s just very slow developing, puppy training won’t help?

      I vote for trying distraction and rewards for good behavior.  Try to prevent the appeal of pants legs – tiny tasty treat before starting the walk, periodic reinforcement, vigorous play at home (some dogs love tug more than treats).

      My $0.02.

      Good luck!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Nukular Biskits

      Mornin’, y’all!

      I know some will disagree with this, but, in lieu of an experienced professional dog-whisperer (and, no, I’m not being a smart-ass here … there are people who really know how to communicate with dogs), I’d recommend an “obedience” collar.

      And, before anyone starts yelling at me about being cruel, what I’m referring to here is a collar (or other device) that emits a loud beep or vibration to be used ONLY when the dog is behaving badly. This is usually combined with some command and, upon the cessation of the unwanted behavior, positive reinforcement (ear skritch, head pat, etc).

      Our Summer is a very intelligent (well, most of the time … LOL) dog but sometimes very willful and will not obey commands when we take her walking. This despite a couple of obedience classes. What we do is put the collar on her and, when she acts up, I “beep” her.  Now that she’s almost 5 years old, just showing her the collar is enough.

      Another thing we do is tell her to find her ball. Summer LIVES for ball. This allows us to immediately divert her attention.

      But, just like people, every dog is different.

      ETA: Horrible grammar. More coffee.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      A professional may be good and needed and work well, but the problem is, they aren’t a member of the pack.  The interpersonal relationships are different.  It’s hard to know if the dog will quickly transfer the pro’s authority to the family.

      (I’m thinking of the dog repair TV shows where the hero appears and doggie is instantly a perfect angel, but a terror again as soon as the hero leaves.)

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Percysowner

      Look for dog behaviorists in your area. There are reasons to go to dog trainers but this type of behavior needs someone with a different approach. They can observe and see what triggers the dog and if/how to change the behavior.
      I just got a new rescue the day before Thanksgiving. He is sweet but although house trained, he was only house trained to be let out in the yard and my yard isn’t fenced. He has no idea how to potty on a leash. I am on a list with a behaviorist that I used with another rescue I had issues with and she really helped.

      Reply

