Students in need were paid $500 a month to stay in school. It worked.
Who could’ve guessed?… the best cure for poverty is money. From the Washington Post, “Students in need were paid $500 a month to stay in school. It worked.”:
Some of the students at Mayfield High School found it hard to believe.
They were in a conference room, setting up their own bank accounts. And as long as they stayed in school, did all their homework and went to tutoring, they could soon begin receiving monthly $500 deposits, their school leaders had explained…
A real chance to get money that could help the students afford transportation, pay their families’ bills and mitigate the myriad ways homelessness has interfered with their educations. And a real chance, educators believe, for the teens to get their grades up and eventually walk across the graduation stage.
The Mayfield students are among about 330 New Mexico high-schoolers set to join a newly launched state pilot program offering monthly $500 payments to teens experiencing housing insecurity and other issues, conditioned on meeting certain goals. The students are in varying situations but may share others’ homes, live without their parents or have substandard housing.
The initiative aims to help remove barriers that keep the teens from attending school — most often, a lack of transportation, utilities, food, clothing or health care.
“I do put a lot of effort into school, with or without the money,” said Dai, a 16-year-old junior at Mayfield who lives with her grandmother. But the new payments offer further incentive — and relief. “It makes me feel really happy because I know I’m not going to be having struggles.”
For Dai, whom The Washington Post is identifying by her first name because she is a minor, the money will mean being able to buy the food she and her grandmother can’t always afford, along with clothing and toiletries. She’s looking forward to purchasing chicken and vegetables so she can get more nutrition for cross-country and track practice.
The payment program was pioneered by New Mexico Appleseed, a child poverty nonprofit that first tested the initiative in 2020. Only 51 percent of the state’s homeless students had graduated the year before, but in the test cohort, 13 of 14 seniors graduated — a 93 percent rate.
Now, leaders in New Mexico — which in 2023 had the highest child poverty rate in the nation and has about 10,000 homeless students — hope to test that success at Mayfield High and about a dozen other districts with a three-year pilot program. The initiative is the first of its kind, advocates say, and could become a national model for improving academic outcomes for homeless students…
To get the money, students must maintain a 92 percent monthly attendance rate, complete all their schoolwork and meet weekly with a counselor. They do not have to account for how they spend the funds, but they will participate in financial advising, said Jennifer Ramo, executive director of New Mexico Appleseed.
If a student doesn’t meet the monthly academic requirements, they will have a chance to try again the next month, said Simone Vann, who is heading the program at the state education department.
The program is New Mexico’s latest move to bolster social support for children. This year, it became the first state to implement universal child care…
Many students developed a sense of ownership over their education and pride in helping their families financially, said Banegas, whose district previously participated in a summer pilot for the initiative. Knowing their electricity wouldn’t get shut off or that they wouldn’t get evicted gave them stability that helped them focus at school, he said.
In some cases, teachers noticed that the younger siblings of students in the program were also attending school more frequently, said Karen Sanchez-Griego, who was superintendent in one of the pilot districts, Cuba Independent Schools, at the time.
“We never looked at anything we did as a handout,” Sanchez-Griego said. “We’re trying to show them us investing in them, showing them that they have a place in the world and that their lot in life is not just, ‘I’m destined to impoverishment.’”…
Much more at the link. (I’m trying to save some of my gift links for later in the month.)
