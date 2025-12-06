Who could’ve guessed?… the best cure for poverty is money. From the Washington Post, “Students in need were paid $500 a month to stay in school. It worked.”:

Some of the students at Mayfield High School found it hard to believe.

They were in a conference room, setting up their own bank accounts. And as long as they stayed in school, did all their homework and went to tutoring, they could soon begin receiving monthly $500 deposits, their school leaders had explained…

A real chance to get money that could help the students afford transportation, pay their families’ bills and mitigate the myriad ways homelessness has interfered with their educations. And a real chance, educators believe, for the teens to get their grades up and eventually walk across the graduation stage.

The Mayfield students are among about 330 New Mexico high-schoolers set to join a newly launched state pilot program offering monthly $500 payments to teens experiencing housing insecurity and other issues, conditioned on meeting certain goals. The students are in varying situations but may share others’ homes, live without their parents or have substandard housing.

The initiative aims to help remove barriers that keep the teens from attending school — most often, a lack of transportation, utilities, food, clothing or health care.

“I do put a lot of effort into school, with or without the money,” said Dai, a 16-year-old junior at Mayfield who lives with her grandmother. But the new payments offer further incentive — and relief. “It makes me feel really happy because I know I’m not going to be having struggles.”

For Dai, whom The Washington Post is identifying by her first name because she is a minor, the money will mean being able to buy the food she and her grandmother can’t always afford, along with clothing and toiletries. She’s looking forward to purchasing chicken and vegetables so she can get more nutrition for cross-country and track practice.