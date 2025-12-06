Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Trump should be leading, not lying.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Dear Washington Post, you are the darkness now.

American history and black history cannot be separated.

Republicans in disarray!

To the privileged, equality seems like oppression.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

You passed on an opportunity to be offended? What are you even doing here?

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

People really shouldn’t expect the government to help after they watched the GOP drown it in a bathtub.

“Facilitate” is an active verb, not a weasel word.

This blog will pay for itself.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

With all due respect and assumptions of good faith, please fuck off into the sun.

They don’t have outfits that big. nor codpieces that small.

I am pretty sure these ‘journalists’ were not always such a bootlicking sycophants.

You are here: Home / Economics / Show Us on the Doll Where the Invisible Hand Touched You / Saturday Morning Open Thread

Saturday Morning Open Thread

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: ,

Students in need were paid $500 a month to stay in school. It worked.
www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2025/…

[image or embed]

— Beverly Mann (@beverlymann19.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 4:59 PM

Who could’ve guessed?… the best cure for poverty is money. From the Washington Post, “Students in need were paid $500 a month to stay in school. It worked.”:

Some of the students at Mayfield High School found it hard to believe.

They were in a conference room, setting up their own bank accounts. And as long as they stayed in school, did all their homework and went to tutoring, they could soon begin receiving monthly $500 deposits, their school leaders had explained…

A real chance to get money that could help the students afford transportation, pay their families’ bills and mitigate the myriad ways homelessness has interfered with their educations. And a real chance, educators believe, for the teens to get their grades up and eventually walk across the graduation stage.

The Mayfield students are among about 330 New Mexico high-schoolers set to join a newly launched state pilot program offering monthly $500 payments to teens experiencing housing insecurity and other issues, conditioned on meeting certain goals. The students are in varying situations but may share others’ homes, live without their parents or have substandard housing.

The initiative aims to help remove barriers that keep the teens from attending school — most often, a lack of transportation, utilities, food, clothing or health care.

“I do put a lot of effort into school, with or without the money,” said Dai, a 16-year-old junior at Mayfield who lives with her grandmother. But the new payments offer further incentive — and relief. “It makes me feel really happy because I know I’m not going to be having struggles.”

For Dai, whom The Washington Post is identifying by her first name because she is a minor, the money will mean being able to buy the food she and her grandmother can’t always afford, along with clothing and toiletries. She’s looking forward to purchasing chicken and vegetables so she can get more nutrition for cross-country and track practice.

The payment program was pioneered by New Mexico Appleseed, a child poverty nonprofit that first tested the initiative in 2020. Only 51 percent of the state’s homeless students had graduated the year before, but in the test cohort, 13 of 14 seniors graduated — a 93 percent rate.

Now, leaders in New Mexico — which in 2023 had the highest child poverty rate in the nation and has about 10,000 homeless students — hope to test that success at Mayfield High and about a dozen other districts with a three-year pilot program. The initiative is the first of its kind, advocates say, and could become a national model for improving academic outcomes for homeless students…

To get the money, students must maintain a 92 percent monthly attendance rate, complete all their schoolwork and meet weekly with a counselor. They do not have to account for how they spend the funds, but they will participate in financial advising, said Jennifer Ramo, executive director of New Mexico Appleseed.

If a student doesn’t meet the monthly academic requirements, they will have a chance to try again the next month, said Simone Vann, who is heading the program at the state education department.

The program is New Mexico’s latest move to bolster social support for children. This year, it became the first state to implement universal child care

Many students developed a sense of ownership over their education and pride in helping their families financially, said Banegas, whose district previously participated in a summer pilot for the initiative. Knowing their electricity wouldn’t get shut off or that they wouldn’t get evicted gave them stability that helped them focus at school, he said.

In some cases, teachers noticed that the younger siblings of students in the program were also attending school more frequently, said Karen Sanchez-Griego, who was superintendent in one of the pilot districts, Cuba Independent Schools, at the time.

“We never looked at anything we did as a handout,” Sanchez-Griego said. “We’re trying to show them us investing in them, showing them that they have a place in the world and that their lot in life is not just, ‘I’m destined to impoverishment.’”…

Much more at the link. (I’m trying to save some of my gift links for later in the month.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Booger
  • Cjcat
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Elizabelle
  • NotMax
  • p.a.
  • Raven

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      You give kids free government money and they just end up becoming Republicans who oppose giving people free government money.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      p.a.

      Excellent, but there’ve been trials & studies proving this for decades for those who care.  Just like: giving women power of the purse, especially in desperately poor 3rd world countries, leads to very positive outcomes: $$$ spent wisely on family health/wealth, and, horrifyingly, women no longer forced to be baby machines.

      But the powers-that-be…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for this, AL.

      I think that we have to keep hammering away at problems like these with real resources and actual money.

      As I said downstairs:

      Don’t let them distract you.

      Our problem isn’t that the poor have too much money.

      High school can be a scary time. Seeing college ahead, or seeing it as an impossible dream. Worrying about how to pay for it, or how to pay for living away from home. If on top of that you can’t afford to have a normal home and utilities and food and transportation and don’t have the time for school work, then it can be overwhelming. These small payments can make a huge difference, not least because it shows that society cares and can actually help to make things better. There can be a better future for you.

      Thanks again.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      @p.a.:

      Also too, minimum wages do not lead to unemployment and progressive taxes on rich people will not cause them to flee.

      (Obviously, there is a point where things can be taken too far, and be harmful, but in the US, we almost never come close to it. But we’re always at war with the slippery slope.)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Baud:

      I thought they ended up being lazy, do-nothings who wanted free abortions-on-demand.

      Slippery slope and all.  NM should be giving those kids BOOTSTRAPS!

      Oh wait, that’s still giving away something.

      I’ll come in again.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      Have an extremely well-off , very – VERY – distant relation who picks up the tab for four years of college for all students graduating from a high school in a particular low income neighborhood who choose to take advantage of the offer.

      In actuality, met him for the first time this past summer. He took us in a golf cart on a tour of his nearby estate after lunch at Oheka Castle on the opulent North Shore of Lawn Guyland.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      @NotMax: Nice cottage.  :-/

      I wonder if they regret having a Great Gatsby Night??

      It’s great that he pays for college for those kids.  I’d prefer, myself, that those kids didn’t have to depend on a private benefactor…

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NotMax

      @<a href="balloon-juice.com/2025/12/06/saturday-morning-open-thread-92/#comment-9786618"Another Scott

      From Wikpedia:
      :

      The name “Oheka” is an acronym using the first several letters of each part of its creator’s name, Otto Hermann Kahn, which Kahn also used to name his yacht Oheka II and his oceanfront Villa Oheka in Palm Beach, Florida. The mansion, built by Kahn between 1914 and 1919, is the largest private home in New York, and the second largest in the United States, comprising 127 rooms and over 109,000 sq ft (10,100 m²), as originally configured. It is said to be built on the highest point on Long Island.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Elizabelle

      Thank you, Anne Laurie.  Seeing that story is balm for hard times.

      Also:  I have a WaPost sub.  If you run low on links, please check in with me and other jackals, and we can share.

      I have a feeling even the BezosPost smells blood in the water (beyond that spilled by hapless Venezuelans on small boats), and the coming month should be something to see.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Raven

      My dissertation was a study of GED graduates looking at why they quit, why they went back and the meaning they made of their preparation for the GED. Financial concerns was the number one reason they gave for dropping out. This is a good idea.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Cjcat

      Lurker here. I want to thank you, Anne, for all the hard work you put into getting us news like this. Thanks to all you front pagers for keeping the candle of democracy burning for us. Sometimes you have been a light in the darkness.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.