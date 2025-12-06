A lovely day sunwise and in the mid 60’s for most of the day, so my lungs really feel good and the shoulders were feeling about as good as they ever do, and I got some nice sun, so my mood is dramatically improved. Joelle and I slept in, then got showered and went to her colleague’s place in Gilbert for their son’s birthday. Joelle gave him this really fancy plush stuffed Shiba Inu with adoption paper from F.A.O. Schwartz (that is how you spell it, right?) and he loved it and carried it around everywhere with him the whole time we were there.

After that we went to some place to pick up a free pizza Joelle had somehow scored- some fancy place named Grimaldi’s. I have no idea how she does it but she always has this free shit coming from everywhere, and then we went to Handel’s to pick up a quart of their holiday ice cream. I sat outside on the bench in the sun because I like to- usually I am the one running in while Joelle sits in the car, but her knee apparently feels a lot better and she volunteered to go in.

I like sitting on public benches, and this one was great for the moment- the trees were blocking the sun from my eyes but the rays were hitting my body and legs and it just felt really good. I sat there for a while and these two kids on bikes came up and one held up a penny and asked if I had anything to trade for it. I checked my pockets and all I had was a piece of nicotine gun I carry with me for when I get anxious in public and told him he was under 18 and could not have it. I figured it was some sort of game they were playing for tiktok or something else so I tried to think of something else but couldn’t They both agreed about the gum and started to bike off when I remembered I had a two dollar bill remaining in my wallet and said “wait!” and I gave it to them. Like it would have made no sense to trade any other denomination, but a two dollar bill is so rare that that is worth a trade and maybe they can trade it up for something else. So I gave them that and they asked if I wanted some of whatever they trade it for and I told them no, but to hold out for something special because two dollar bills are good luck.

While I am talking about public benches, if you really want to see me lose my shit in public watch me come across a bench in public in a park or near trees that has taken the hostile architecture approach just to be a fucking asshole to homeless people. If you do not know what hostile architecture is, it’s basically designing shit to be uncomfortable so you do not want to sit on it a long time or can not sleep on it- bars down the middle of benches, etc. Fucking infuriating.

So we parted ways and then Joelle finally came out with way more than a quart of ice cream and I practiced my “we listen but we don’t judge” approach to relationships and made a mental note that it was up to her to find room in the freezer. We then meandered off towards home but had to stop at Fry’s because we needed milk for her latte in the morning, mint so I could make her a mojito, and litter because cats. I just took Baseline Road the whole way instead of the highway because it was pretty and traffic was light.

Got to Fry’s and saw this really short looking lady on a bench looking really distressed and I said hi, went in, got my stuff, and the same lady was there looking even more distressed and frustrated and fidgeting with her phone. So I asked her if she was ok or needed a ride, and she said “Yes, please, to the emergency room” and all I could think was “WTF?” Why would no one take her to the emergency room?

So we got in and the emergency room is only two miles up Mill, so we headed off and apparently she had been there for two hours, having gone to the urgent care to (she overshared) have a cyst on her breast lanced but they would not do it and told her to go to the emergency room. Because this is fucking America no one can afford an ambulance and all the ride shares kept cancelling on her. Nice lady from Brooklyn named Nadeline. Dropped her off, and headed on our way.

We were driving along 13th street and were in the same damned place pulling up to the Farmer Ave intersection after the rail track (people in Tempe know what I am talking about) which is a real awkward stop and where we found that Aussie cattledog named Cowboy running free two years ago. Right as I was pulling up to it a gorgeous long haired black cat started to cross the street so I slammed on the brakes and honked the horn and yelled at it “jackass you shouldn’t cross here” and he stopped and went back and I honked again and yelled “no if you’re going to fucking cross here do it now while I am protecting you” so it turned around and crossed. I got to the intersection and Joelle said “Did that really just happen? Did you just honk at a cat and tell it what to do and it did it?” and I suppose I did but it is the same shit with groundhogs and deer on all the roads I drive every day. Animals are probably just shocked someone noticed them.

I took a bunch of pictures of trees and bushes while I was in the park and I loved Monkeypod but Suzanne has already warned me off them, but as ground cover I really loved the Mexican petunias are they native? That is what I am gravitating towards as many of you have suggested- just one big main shade tree centerpiece and then fill in with ground cover and cacti. So I need a tree that grows quick, has deeper roots than most trees out here, and double plus good if it is something birds like to eat/nest in.

I’m just rambling and have no intention of talking about politics, so I am just going to go make her a mojito and then we are watching the new Mission Impossible tonight because it is on one of our streaming services for free. All in all, a good relaxing day and had some interesting interactions and saw some new things.

*** Update ***

