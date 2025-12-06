A quick housekeeping note: Thank you to everyone for their kind words in the comments last night. As I’ve indicated before, I do read all the comments, even when they’re posted after I rack out and I don’t get to them till the next morning when the thread is long dead. You are all most welcome.

Today is St. Nicholas Day in Ukraine. The third since Russia’s genocidal re-invasion.

Sviatyi Mykolai (Saint Nicholas) walks through wounded Ukrainian cities and villages — and still brings hope. War changes many things, but not the power of a small kindness. And sometimes, it’s these small, almost invisible kindnesses that keep the soul from breaking. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 5:47 AM

It is also Armed Forces of Ukraine Day today:

Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day today! Our defenders are titans, carrying the weight of the world on their shoulders. They protect Ukraine, they shield Europe, and they are the only reason World War III has not already consumed the globe. They are our everything. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 10:49 AM

Eternal gratitude to Armed Forces of Ukraine! — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 10:49 AM

Here’s what Russia threw at Ukraine last night/early this morning:

Tracks of drones, and cruise, ballistic and aeroballistic missiles launched against democratic Ukraine by fascist Russia overnight on Dec. 5-6. At 704 weapons, this was the third largest fascist Russian “Blitz” attack on Ukraine yet, with targets struck countrywide. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 6:09 AM

And here’s Ukraine’s air defense tally:

Russia overnight on Dec. 6 launched one of its largest combined attacks to date: 704 weapons (653 drones, 51 missiles) targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. UAF shot down 615 targets, but strikes were recorded at 29 locations. Energy facilities were hit in 8 regions. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 5:14 AM

Before we get going, I want to follow up a bit on last night’s rundown on the new white Christian nationalist polemic doing business as the 2025 US National Security Strategy.

I wrote that I think there is a lot more of Vance and Miller and their staff, as well as the ultra-high net worth individuals that they are close to – Thiel and Musk respectively – than the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby. Y-Y Sima Qian commented in response:

I see more of Colby’s finger prints on the document: the entire section in Asia, including Taiwan (seeing Taiwan instrumentally as a geopolitical piece on the chess board), the insistence on burden shifting to allies/partners, the insistence on military overmatch vis-à-vid the PRC on the PRC’s doorstep, etc. Colby probably would see trying to enforce the “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine as a distraction from the central conflict versus the PRC, but he seems to have made peace w/ that. He may not be as committed to White Christian Herrenfolk nationalism as Vance & Miller, but when he came out expressing sympathy to the Jan. 6 indirection he probably saw the force as a useful instrument toward his own end. I commented in yesterday’s thread that I think the formulation on Taiwan is very destabilizing. Instrumentalizing Taiwan to contain the PRC confirms to the deepest of Beijing’s fears/insecurities/resentments, while also setting Taiwan up to be traded away or otherwise sacrificed, which Colby has shown hints of w/in the past year. The sections on trade reflects Bessent’s preferences, but also aligns w/ Colby’s. Colby has long advocated deterring the PRC through military dominance, but reduce the risk of great power war by foregoing economic containment.

There is no argument here. However, Colby’s is not the dominant voice in the document. In the case of the PRC and Taiwan, Colby’s genteel isolationism, hyper-belligerence towards the PRC, and willingness to use the latter as a stalking horse for the former, which would throw the Taiwanese under the bus, is not out of alignment with the views of Vance. The reason I think that Colby’s contributions were either subsumed within or dominated by those of Vance and Miller is not because his views aren’t in there. Rather his voice is overwhelmed and subsumed by those of Vance and Miller because the through line, foundation, framing, and context for the document is white Christian nationalist grievance, transactionalism, and US domination without any return for anyone in exchange for that domination. As for Bessent, what we’ve learned over the past 10 months or so is that 1) he will say or do anything he needs to to keep his job and proximity to Trump and 2) no one should ever allow him to manage their money. Bessent’s only preference is to remain in his job and profit from it. If Trump somehow shifted to Keynesianism tomorrow, Bessent would be out promoting it and explaining why it wasn’t contradictory to today with the same shit eating grin he always has.

As I wrote last night, we’ll have a better idea of just how dominant Colby’s views actually are when the National Defense Strategy comes out.

One final point, I increasingly think the anti-LGBTQ, especially the anti-trans rhetoric and actions of the Trump administration, including that in the new NSS, is being driven by Vance. We’ve all seen the pics of a much younger Vance in drag, as well as screen grabs of his social media posts where he’s either experimenting with or questioning his sexuality. All of which would be fine and normal if he hadn’t decided he needed to be a virulent homophobe and transphobe to get where he currently is. Which is one filet o fish and supersized fries away from being the 48th president.

President Zelenskyy had a very busy day today. Here is his daily address. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Address by the President of Ukraine on the Occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ukrainians! December 6th is a great day – a day of those who, bearing arms, prove Ukrainian strength: the Day of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. And it’s about those who truly unite our people in struggle, in gratitude, in memory, and, of course, in deep respect. This respect of ours is expressed not just in support and prayers, not just in donations and words, which everyone will undoubtedly write today to their loved ones – the warriors each of us has. This respect is about something bigger. It has become a unique phenomenon, a hallmark of the new Ukraine. This respect has become an art. And this respect surrounds us – in our cities, on our streets, in our homes. These are hundreds of images sprung up across Ukraine. Hundreds of dedications, carrying within them millions of “thank yous” to you, to you, Ukrainian warrior! And how important it is to truly see these murals. How important it is, rushing through your day, to pause at least for a moment. To walk not past, but beside. To look into these paintings, into these eyes. To remember what they have done in the war for Ukraine’s independence. To value it. And for that, we must know. Know the story of each one of them. The one who defended their native Kyiv and then flew to aid the besieged Mariupol. Or the one who grew up in Donbas and defended the capital. Who was a world-class jiu-jitsu medalist and became a defender of Ukraine. Who was a world-famous opera singer and became a Ukrainian warrior. And the one who was a jeweler, with what friends called golden hands, and used those hands to destroy the occupiers. Different fates. Same values. Different names. Equal honor to all. They grew up in different cities, different families, different homes, yet all were raised as true heroes. And how much pride and pain coexist in this symbolism: they went to defend their native home – and today their portraits are on the walls of these homes. And on the schools, where they had different grades, but learned perfectly what are honor, courage, humanity, and love – love for their Ukraine. Danylo Pohorilov knew it for certain, who was astigmatic in both eyes, yet saw who the enemy was and the evil. And his brothers-in-arms saw his courage when, at the cost of his life, he led his group out of encirclement. Oleh Fadieienko knew it, who was more than two meters tall and known as “Malysh” to his brothers-in-arms. He liberated Kupyansk, Kherson, and became a Hero of Ukraine to his state. And Dem, who fell in battle the day after his birthday. And Taras Bereziuk, who gave his life for freedom on Ukraine’s Independence Day. And I know this for certain: one day, in peaceful Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Lviv – anywhere in Ukraine – a little child, seeing one of these portraits, will ask their parents, “Who is this?” And they will know what to respond; they will tell the story for certain, and it will happen again, and again, and it will be passed from generation to generation, because we will forever preserve this memory and respect for our warriors. For their principles, their qualities, their will, their strength, their perseverance. For all the finest virtues. And every such canvas, every color, shade, every stroke carries these stories. These deeds, these steps. You can feel it. You must feel it. Feel how, in 2014, Vitalii Trukhan left university and went to the ATO zone. How, always on the forward line, Oleksii Ostapenko told his wife, “If not us, then who?” How Oleksii Movchan rescued 11 people and a cat from under the rubble. How Taras Chaika saved his crew, and now an auditorium at the national university bears his name. “Stand strong. You are all we have!” These were my words to our warriors on the first day of the war. And you stood strong. You stood when almost no one believed in Ukraine, when they told us: you have a week at most, you have no chance, you have no option but surrender. Yet you stood. And you endured. And that is why Ukraine stands. Because it believes in itself. Because it respects itself. And it defends itself. And shoulder-to-shoulder with those who met the invasion in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, hundreds of thousands more of their compatriots joined. Ukrainian men, Ukrainian women. Remarkable. Fearless. Real. The first female commander of an artillery unit. A sniper who eliminated dozens of occupiers. A machine gunner who went to the front at 19. Ptashka. Taira. Ksena. Ruda. And dozens, dozens of thousands of brave girls and women in the Armed Forces. All of them who had their own pursuits – but chose one: to defend their homeland. And everyone who was who they dreamed of being but became who they had to be. A warrior. The one who studied at the Academy of Culture and defended their native Kharkiv. Who dreamed of being a historian, knew cartography well, thanks to which led and saved many of his brothers-in-arms. Who played the accordion, did folk dancing, and became a combat medic, and saved lives. The one who destroyed seven enemy aircraft and is the youngest Hero of Ukraine. All this is about our lives, divided into before and after February 24. Someone was an entrepreneur, a teacher, a farmer, a clothing designer. Someone was raising five children. Someone dreamed of traveling the world. Had a successful startup. This is what Russia does. It hits not only cities – it destroys dreams. Russia attacks not just buildings – it attacks lives and futures. And it leaves us no choice. And this choice – in favor of Ukraine – was made. Chornyi could have worked on the railway, but he had an iron will and fought for the country in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. He is forever 24. Krylov was born in Lviv and defended us near Bakhmut. He is forever 21. Boks was born in Kyiv and defended us near Zaporizhzhia. He is forever 23. Yet they all did not leave us – they are among us. Forever. In our hearts. In our poems. In every “Thank you!” message. Thank you to all Ukrainian military personnel. To all the heroes on the walls, who stood for Ukraine and stand like a wall. Who are together – the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It’s more than an army. More than a family. They embody us – all of Ukraine. What we fight for, how, and why. When there are no more cities and villages that aren’t ours. Each one is ours; each one is dear to us. And every corner of Ukraine is defended by fighters from every corner of Ukraine. So many names, so many deeds, so much truth in the verses of one who was a poet before the war, remained a poet during it, and wrote: Stop and listen, you stray.

This tongue is a sword. For those who march with a sword.

Return to your swampy nowhere,

No one called you here with a tempting treat. These words, holding back the occupiers on all fronts, are brought to life every day by our warriors. Through stories from the battlefield. Stories of strength and courage. How many such brave ones. How many such worthy ones. Not hundreds, not thousands. Certainly more. So many more that there is no wall on the planet, no amount of paint in the world, that could portray all that the Ukrainian troops have done and continue to do. For those they hold dear. For children, parents, their beloved, for every little girl who spends almost every night in a shelter. For Ukraine, which matures, which has learned to be fearless, which has no right to give up. Ukraine that will not forget and will not forgive. That is forging itself in struggle. That one day will flourish again. And that has united for this very reason. And this unity is engraved. And therefore, Lviv hosts a tribute to Mariupol and The Path Home. And Dnipro reminds everyone of our roots. And every region of Ukraine knows this. And every corner of the world recognizes this. In Europe and the United States. On the streets of Berlin and Paris, in Czechia, Poland, the United Kingdom, the Baltic states. Everywhere, everywhere, where people speak different languages, but freedom sounds the same. Where blue and yellow are known as the colors of courage. Where it is acknowledged: in this war for independence, Ukraine – the state – has won its right to live. And it has deserved a just peace. Dear citizens! Dear Armed Forces! This very cause – the fight for a fair peace for all of us – is what these years and these days are dedicated to. I thank our servicemembers who, on the battlefield, do their utmost so that Ukraine has confidence at the negotiating table. So that it has dignity. So that it has strong arguments. Ukraine has all of this. Because it has you. Infantry, artillery, intelligence, airborne units. We are grateful to all. Special Forces, missile troops, tank crews, Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces, assault units. We value everyone. Engineers, signal corps, cyber units, medical corps, every combat medic, every lifesaver, logistics, Air and Naval Forces, everyone who defends our skies, all those who, with deep strikes, send evil back home – to Russia. All our military branches. We are proud of all of you. Every single person who, every day in every direction, defends Ukraine. Whose courage we see, whose protection we feel. Who gives their all on the contact line. Who changed their own life so that life persists in Ukraine. Everyone is a warrior. Everyone is a hero. I congratulate everyone on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Eternal glory to you! Eternal memory to those who gave their lives for Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy also greeted Ukrainian military personnel as today is the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; including presenting the Order of the Golden Star to the family of fallen service members. And he presented other awards and honors as well.

While Defending Ukraine, Our Army Has Evolved to the Point That It Now Serves in Many Ways as a Model for Other Armies – The President Congratulated Warriors on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated warriors on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, presented them with state awards, and handed combat flags, honorary distinction ribbons “For Courage and Bravery,” and a ribbon bearing an honorary name to unit commanders. The Head of State emphasized that this holiday celebrates the Armed Forces of a country that knows how to defend itself and stands so firmly that there is simply no one in the world who could afford to disregard our state. “And even those in the world who still do not believe in Ukraine, or simply do not know enough about our state, are still compelled to reckon with how Ukraine will respond,” the President said. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine now holds strong positions in negotiations precisely because Ukrainians stand firmly in our army, uphold our statehood, and defend our independence. “While defending Ukraine, our army has evolved to the point that it now serves in many ways as a model for other armies around the world. But the changes must continue, and they will. Our army must be as modern as possible in every respect,” the President stressed. The Head of State thanked every family of Ukrainian warriors and called on everyone to always remember relatives, friends, acquaintances, and strangers – all Ukrainians who gave their lives for Ukraine. Attendees observed a moment of silence in honor of all fallen Ukrainian warriors. Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Orders of the Golden Star to the families of fallen Heroes of Ukraine. The highest state award was bestowed upon: Senior Sergeant Ihor Zhuravel. He provided crucial intelligence and captured a Russian radio station, eliminating four occupiers, organized the evacuation of the wounded, and covered their movement. On August 10 last year, he sustained two consecutive injuries but did not cease fire. In this battle, Ihor Zhuravel eliminated about 20 invaders, ensured the regrouping of units and evacuation of the wounded, but was killed by a third injury during artillery fire. Junior Sergeant Vitalii Karvatskyi. He voluntarily mobilized into the Territorial Defense Forces at the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. He carried out combat missions on the fiercest sectors of the front, including the Avdiivka and Pokrovsk directions. From April 2024, he served as an FPV drone operator on the Kharkiv axis, destroying over 600 enemy infantry and dozens of armored vehicles. Vitalii Karvatskyi was killed on June 12 this year by an enemy FPV drone strike. Soldier Oleh Yarovyi. In August last year, in the Donetsk region, he defended a position alone for a week against Russian attacks. In December, armed with only one machine gun, he eliminated more than 20 occupiers. Self-taught in drone operations, he used them to evacuate the wounded, deliver ammunition, and adjust fire. Oleh Yarovyi was killed on July 10 this year in a rifle engagement, defending his position to the last. Three more Heroes of Ukraine were personally honored by the President. Awards went to: Commander of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Senior Lieutenant Andrii Klymenko. He participated in the defense of Kyiv and battles in the Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Donetsk regions. From June to September this year, the unit under Andrii Klymenko’s command struck over 10,000 Russian military personnel. Soldier Liubomyr Mikalo. He took part in battles in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions from April 2022, repeatedly repelling enemy assaults despite being heavily outnumbered. Wounded several times, he continued defending Ukraine. From May to July, he held positions for 41 days, repelling 17 Russian assaults and personally eliminating at least 25 occupiers. Junior Sergeant Serhii Tyshchenko. Since June 24 last year, a combat medic has remained on the front lines without rotation for 471 consecutive days, saving the lives of his brothers-in-arms who were holding back multiple enemy assaults in the Bakhmut district. He repeatedly rescued wounded brothers-in-arms at the risk of his own life. Despite the opportunity to rotate out earlier, Serhii Tyshchenko refused to leave his unit. In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded defenders the Crosses of Military Merit. Recipients included: Major Vladyslav Kotov. Pilot of Su-25 attack aircraft and MiG-29 fighter jet. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, he carried out 253 combat sorties to cover infantry, destroy Russian aviation assets, and conduct missile and bomb strikes on enemy equipment and forces. He completed dozens of successful operations, destroying six drones, a cruise missile, five command points, and two personnel concentrations. Senior Sergeant Denys Marin. Volunteer and defender of Bakhmut. He set up tactical medicine training in combat conditions, organized medics, and built a medical evacuation system. Under his leadership, 30 wounded warriors were saved. From January to August last year, he evacuated about 70 wounded defenders, sustaining injuries himself. After treatment, rehabilitation, and prosthetics, he returned to his battalion. Captain Oleksandr Cherednichenko. Thanks to his actions and coordination with the strike UAV company, on July 25 this year, the enemy’s advancement was halted, a position was held, and eight occupiers were eliminated. Over the course of a month, by repelling enemy assaults, Oleksandr Cherednichenko ensured the destruction of more than 600 occupiers using unmanned systems. The President also awarded defenders with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, I and II class, Orders “For Courage,” I–III class, and the Order of Princess Olga, III class. The Head of State presented combat flags to the commander of the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade, 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade “Magyar’s Birds,” 425th Separate Assault Regiment “Skelia,” and the 108th Separate Assault Battalion “Da Vinci Wolves” of the 59th Separate Assault Unmanned Systems Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk. Commanders of the 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, 117th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, 12th Separate Army Aviation Brigade named after Corporal General Viktor Pavlenko, and the 32nd Separate Artillery Brigade received the distinctions “For Courage and Bravery.” Additionally, the President presented the ribbon bearing the honorary name “named after Hero of Ukraine Valerii Hudz” to the commander of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Finally, or perhaps it should’ve been first since it was breakfast, President Zelenskyy addressed the second military prayer breakfast today.

Russia Has Violated Everything Long Ago: The Norms of International Law, the Rules of Common Sense, and All of God’s Commandments – The President During the Second Military Prayer Breakfast President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the second Military Prayer Breakfast held on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The event brought together the heads of churches and religious organizations, military chaplains, Ukraine’s defenders, and international guests. “You truly know what we are fighting for in this war. Above all, for our state, for its life, which means for independence and freedom,” the President said. The Head of State noted that today is a special day, marked by a double significance: the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Saint Nicholas Day, celebrated on December 6 by Christians in many countries across Europe and the world – a time when faith in miracles is strongest, and when, for Ukraine, the greatest gift would be peace. “A just, dignified, and – as everyone says – honest. And in my view, it is crucial that it be lasting. And only such a peace will be blessed with the non-recurrence of this war and the non-recurrence of enemy aggression. They are who they are – we have no illusions. But we know that no one will grant this peace to us; we must win it,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. The President thanked everyone for supporting Ukraine, for their prayers, their unity, every good deed, and every kind word. Military chaplains said prayers for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all other branches of the Security and Defense Forces, as well as for the fallen defenders of our country.

Georgia:

A large rally today in Tbilisi, demanding an international investigation into the chemical agents used by Georgian Dream during the 2024 crackdowns. Day 374 of uninterrupted protests in 8+ cities across Georgia.

#GeorgiaProtests #theCamiteCase [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 11:06 AM

“The regime is poisoning us; an international investigation should be conducted.” – On the 374th day of the protest, demonstrators are demanding an investigation to determine which chemical compounds GD used to disperse the rallies in November–December 2024. #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 11:55 AM

“The regime is poisoning us! We request an international investigation [into the use of a chemical weapon against peaceful protesters].” #GeorgiaProtests Day 374 📷 Shushana Matsaberidze [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 5:58 PM

“We demand an international investigation.” Nearly a week after the BBC exposed Georgian Dream’s use of a WWI-era chemical agent against protesters, the regime now claims it was just CS (standard tear gas). Few believe it.

Day 374 of uninterrupted #GeorgiaProtests.

#theCamiteCase [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 11:13 AM

A massive crowd today in Tbilisi, Georgia — far larger than I expected.

People are demanding accountability for the chemical agents used during last year’s crackdowns and an independent international investigation.

Day 374 of uninterrupted #GeorgiaProtests. #theCamiteCase [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 11:27 AM

Georgian protesters have now reached the Government Administration building, demanding an international investigation into Georgian Dream’s use of chemical agents during last year’s crackdowns — as revealed by the BBC. Day 374 of nonstop protests in Georgia. #theCamiteCase [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 12:11 PM

The energy in Tbilisi tonight is electric — a huge crowd, cars honking in support. It’s been nearly a week since the BBC exposed evidence that Georgian Dream used a chemical agent on protesters. 1/2 [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 12:34 PM

GD now claims it was only CS gas, which doesn’t align with the long-term health damage, leaked documents, or whistleblower testimony. Tonight, Georgians demand an international investigation. Day 374 of nonstop protests in Georgia. 2/2 — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 12:34 PM

Six days after the BBC investigation, Georgian Dream finally claims they only used CS gas (chlorobenzylidene malononitrile) + propylene glycol during the 2024 crackdowns. 1/n 📷 Mo Se [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 5:54 AM

Worth noting: identifying the agent could’ve taken minutes, not days — and they only named CS after activists pointed out it was their “easiest escape narrative.” 2/n — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 5:55 AM

Now we need independent experts to determine whether two weeks of high-concentration exposure + a propylene-glycol solvent can really explain the mass long-term damage — or whether GD is simply lying again. 3/n — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 5:55 AM

Tonight, protesters rally to demand an international investigation. The State Security Service is ready to drop the investigation into the MIA’s chemical use — yet continues to interrogate and prosecute those who featured in the BBC film for “assisting foreign organizations in hostile activity.”4/n — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 5:56 AM

The US:

The State Dept confirms Witkoff and Kushner held two days of talks with Ukraine’s Umerov and Hnatov on a draft security framework and “prosperity agenda”. Talks were constructive, but progress depends on Russia showing commitment to long-term peace – a condition that remains entirely hypothetical. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 4:26 AM

2015, Rubio: “As soon as I take office, I will move quickly to increase pressure on Moscow, under my administration, there will be no pleadings for meetings with Vladimir Putin. He will be treated for what he is – a gangster and a thug.” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 12:29 PM

We had more clarity before Russia flattened half of Donbas, gassed people in Syria, abducted 20,000 Ukrainian children, and burned countless Ukrainian families with missiles and drones than we do now. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 12:29 PM

Back to Ukraine.

After reading the 2025 U.S. National Security Strategy, seeing Scott Bessent say that the US remains an ally of China, and reading Musk call for dismantling the EU, I just want to scream into the void, because it feels like we are sliding back into late 19th century imperialism led by a kakistocrats — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 8:01 AM

Considering that I was largely correct about how the war in Ukraine would develop and where Europe would eventually find itself, I will allow myself to share a few thoughts on how I see things unfolding for us in the future: — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 11:49 AM

2/ The processes we are witnessing, including the dismantling of the post-Cold War system, are unlikely to be reversible anytime soon, and a change in U.S. leadership in the coming years can’t not undo the damage that began during the DJT administration. — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 11:49 AM

3/ Predictably, other actors such as China and Russia now feel far more confident in their broader geostrategic positions, whether in Russia’s ability to reshape Europe’s security landscape or China’s growing dominance in the Pacific and occupation of Taiwan — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 11:49 AM

4/ It is always difficult to predict the future with precision, but with reasonable confidence I can say that unless a major disruption occurs, we are moving toward a so-called multipolar world, accompanied by forces territorial shifts and resource redistribution — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 11:49 AM

5/ I am not convinced the United States will navigate its political crisis without some form of violent outcome during the next presidential election, as one side has clear incentives not to relinquish power even if it loses, something that has already been attempted once. — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 11:49 AM

Today, several more Russian jet powered Shaheds were intercepted by STING (by @wildhornets.bsky.social), one of which is in this photo. It seems that the interception of jet Shaheds by interceptor drones is not an isolated phenomenon and is becoming more common. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 6:01 AM

🇺🇦🎵 Military musician Moisei Bondarenko plays Radiohead’s No Surprises on his violin in the middle of a foggy field on the front line. [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 7:22 AM

Solviansk, Donetsk Oblast:

Dnipro:

Russia destroyed the central warehouse of a pharmacy network in Dnipro — a facility built just last year and storing medicines for over 500 pharmacies across Ukraine. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 2:23 PM

Saint Nicholas day when your neighbor is a genocidal maniac: In Dnipro, missile debris fell onto a children’s playground in a park. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 9:29 AM

Aftermath of Russia’s attack on the outskirts of Dnipro. One house was destroyed, around ten more were badly damaged, and three people were injured – Regional Military Administration reported. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 9:24 AM

In Dnipro Russia destroyed the warehouse of my favorite chocolate factory. It, of course, makes no military sense whatsoever. It’s just pure and simple terrorism. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 8:49 AM

Kremenchuk:

Russia attacked Kremenchuk’s infrastructure. Currently, several districts of the city are experiencing disruptions in electricity, water supply, and heating. The city administration has published this photo. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 7:58 PM

Fastiv, Kyiv Oblast:

Damage to the railway depot and “Elektrichka” suburban trains in Fastiv, 60km SW of Kyiv following an overnight massive combined drone and missile attack on democratic Ukraine by fascist Russia on Dec 5-6. The rail network is a key support for Ukraine’s defense. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 6:01 AM

Kyiv:

Chernihiv:

A Shahed attack drone flies low (possibly as low as 50 meters?) over Chernihiv Oblast in north-central Ukraine. Fascist Russia attacked Ukraine overnight on Dec. 6 with 704 weapons (3rd biggest attack yet) including 653 drones, of which over 300 were confirmed to be Shaheds. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 5:04 AM

Chornobyl:

IAEA confirmed that the new sarcophagus at Chornobyl lost key safety functions after a drone strike earlier this year,specifically its ability to contain radioactive material. While no irreversible damage to structural or monitoring systems was found, the agency stresses urgent repairs are needed. [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) December 6, 2025 at 6:51 AM

Odesa:

The Christmas tree has been lit in Odesa! 😍🌲

Oh, that first moment when darkness explodes with color! When lights run through the branches like thoughts of happiness through a wounded mind. A wave of pure, childlike delight can be felt. [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 2:32 PM

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

The Chechen front:

Ramzan Kadyrov has promised harsh revenge after the drone attack on “Grozny City” in Chechnya on the morning of 5 December. He also urged Ukrainians to “remove Zelensky”. The video constantly cuts out and is stitched together from numerous jump edits. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 6:38 AM

Saratov Oblast, Russia:

Engels, Saratov region. Unidentified drones appeared over the city, perhaps to see how the local oil depot is doing. Residents, as usual, got their complimentary early-morning blast show [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 7:25 PM

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

The Hachiko team visited Oleksandrivka, which was bombed by Russia yesterday for no reason. Residents are making repairs & grandma Olena takes care of 30 cats here. This white cat was concussed from the blasts and barely able to eat, so we are going to get her some help. [image or embed] — Nate Mook (@natemook.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 9:47 AM

