Elon Musk is so fucking racist he wants to abolish the EU because it won't let him peddle white supremacist drivel to European citizens. [image or embed] — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 11:15 AM

The wheels are falling off the Trump 2028 juggernaut, and the minions are beginning to fight with each other…





… While the rank-and-file True Conservatives begin to panic:



Sitting in a comfortable home with a steady income; living a life of almost unbearable tedium and routine; fantasizing about the psychopathologies potentially unleashed by the fall of civil society, the only freedom still possible for him. [image or embed] — Rufus Hickok (@rufus-hickok.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 1:35 PM

see the thing about them all being the worst people in the world is that even when one of them gets killed they can’t create a proper cult of martyrdom around him because the others get jealous he’s getting all the attention.

Right wingers keep talking about civil war & FAFO, & all I can think is "we are very lucky that they are so fucking stupid" [image or embed] — Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 3:19 PM

The guys who rioted during covid lockdowns because they couldn’t get a harcut or harass food servers are going to fold on day 2 of the civil war, if they manage to survive that long

COVID provided a lot of real-time evidence of which people would sacrifice for the greater good, innovate, keep up morale and emotionally endure devastating loss…and which would sell out their grandma if it meant they could go back to Applebee's. [image or embed] — Zeddy (@zeddary.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 7:54 PM