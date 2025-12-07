Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – All Things Snow!

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it's a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We're here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Medium Cool – All Things Snow!

I think we’ve already had more snow this year than in all of 2024 combined.  For me, snow is the only redeeming thing about winter, so I am definitely not complaining!

For the past week, when I’m at the computer I have a wall of windows in front of me that shows me snow, snow, snow.

So tonight, let’s talk about all things snow.  Books, movies, TV, poetry, even music – though I might personally argue that snow in holiday songs is kind of schlocky, anything goes.  I am not an opera person, but maybe there’s an opera out there where snow is part of the story?  (Not sure how you’d pull of the snow on stage, though, so maybe not?)

Since I love snow, I love it when snow is an integral to the plot line of books and shows.  In the written word, I love mysteries where everyone is snowed in and there’s something afoot.

Please don’t just list books or shows or whatever that are snow related.  If it’s a poem, share it if you can, but either way, please talk about it.  For books and TV and films, tell us how the snow fits into the plot line, why or how it’s effective, what you like about it, etc.

As always, with the suggestions above I’m not trying to limit what you talk about, just trying to share some ideas to help get things rolling.

Okay, let’s jump right in!

In case you are new to Medium Cool, these are not open threads.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I just got inside from walking the hound through the flurries adding to the the several inches already on the ground.  It got me thinking about rewatching “The Shining” in its entirety.  One of my favorite movies and one of the creepiest snow scenes ever.

      ArchTeryx

      I name The Thing and The Shining (book and movie) whose main events take place in snowy conditions (in both cases, a blizzard preventing the protagonists from escaping deadly foes, foes which could disguise themselves as protagonists. The end of The Thing is one of the greatest winter scenes of any horror movie.

      Two protagonists sitting and facing each other in the middle of an Antarctic winter.

      They are both going to freeze to death… And that’s the OPTIMISTIC ending.

      The other one is that one of them is a disguised Thing. And even if neither man is, neither could ever trust the other.

      So they sit in the snow, surrounded by the burning remains of their outpost, and the main just says, “Let’s just sit here a while. See what happens.” The other offers a bottle of vodka which they share.

      End of movie.

      I need not describe the intense, horrifying maze scene in the middle of the night after a monster snowstorm, with the protagonist and her kid trying desperately to outmaneuver a psychopath with an 🪓 hunting them in the maze.

      Zootopia 2 even had a giant honking reference to it, complete with psychopathic enemy. Then they completely subvert the whole scene in a brilliant way.

      Trivia Man

      Influential childhood book for me – The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats. I lived in suburbia California, the book was set in a snowy inner city with all black characters. Nobody ever pointed out the race and i didn’t notice it. It was just a kid having a magical snow experience.

      It was 20 years later that i saw the book and realized it was all black people and recognized how unusual that was in my experiences. I had vivid and strong memories of the pictures, if asked to describe them i certainly would becable to identify them as african american. But at 5? He was a kid just like me except he had snow.

      MagdaInBlack

      I love you, WaterGirl, but as I sit here looking out at the frozen wasteland of NW Chicagoland, I do not wish to talk of snow.

      I’ll just read along tho =-)

      ( I am happy it happened (again) on the weekend and not Monday morning)

      WaterGirl

      @MagdaInBlack: I’m sorry, I guess that to say you don’t share my love of snow would be an understatement

      edit: If there’s a book or a movie or a song that you hate because of snow, talk about that!

      Surely you’re not fond of Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow?

      Trivia Man

      Based on something I read on this very blog last week I went to see Hundreds of Beavers this week. Indie film, funny, filmed in Wisconsin, snow snow snow and bitter cold weather. More detailed review upon request. Recommended with qualifications.

      eclare

      For American movies that feature snow, you can’t get better than Fargo.  The landscape in Minnesota is so bleak and ominous, plus the entirety of how one of the initial crimes went down is recorded because the footprints, etc are in the snow.

      I cannot resist:  the tan Sierra!

      mrmoshpotato

      @MagdaInBlack:

      I love you, WaterGirl, but as I sit here looking out at the frozen wasteland of NW Chicagoland, I do not wish to talk of snow.

      I’ll just read along tho =-)

      No interest in NE Chicago either.

      Though the snowstorm during today’s Cincinnati-Buffalo game was great to watch.

      Yet Another Haldane

      Peter Hoeg’s novel Smilla’s Sense of Snow is terrific.  (The movie is OK, I guess, but not in the same league, starting with the miscasting of Julia Ormond as Smilla.)  The title character is sympathetic, despite being very prickly.  The mystery is really weird but makes its own kind of sense.  And Smilla, originally from Greenland, really does know a lot about snow, despite having been displaced to Copenhagen.

      Demands patience and repays the effort of repeated reading.  I know because I just read it for the third time a couple of months ago.

      For movies, Fargo is, of course, unbeatable.  But downstream from Fargo and off the beaten path is Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter starring Rinko Kikuchi as a disaffected, lonely Japanese woman who decides that Fargo really is a documentary, and that suitcase of cash is out there somewhere for her to find.

      Judas

      Snow discussions always remind me of two snowy things from the early 1980s: The Pretenders song “2000 Miles” (recommended) and cocaine (not recommended).

      piratedan

      as far as snow goes, when I was visiting my mother and her second husband in Oregon for the holidays, on our way back to Portland to catch our flight home, we had to pull over at Multinomah Falls National Park while they cleared I94 thru the Columbia River Gorge.  The park was pretty much deserted, the falls one huge icicle formation with the spray that way falling from the river crystalizing into ice from the observation points.  The boys managed to start a snowball fight in the parking lot.  Took a few minutes inside the lodge to hit them up for some hot chocolate by the fire.  Felt like everything at that moment was just like it was out of a Hallmark Holiday movie.

      as for a piece of music coupled with an image, I’ve always favored this using a work from Enya…

      youtube.com/watch?v=iMyo8I8AKmY

      as for snow as a literary character, I like Jo Nesbo’s books set in Norway, Nordic Noir is a thing.

      BellaPea

      For some reason, I have had a Steely Dan soundtrack running through my mind today and the song that came up in relation to this topic was Snowbound on Donald Fagin’s solo album. I also thought about the New Year’s Eve scene in the first Sex and the City movie where Carrie is trying to get across town to Miranda to comfort her. Boo on me, I know, but SATC was good while it lasted.

      JetsamPool

      Did someone say opera?  As far as I know, Catalani’s La Wally, set in the Tyrolean Alps, is the only opera to feature death by avalanche.

      In Mussorgsky’s song cycle Songs and Dances of Death, the song Trepak is about freezing to death in a blizzard.

      I’m sensing a theme here.

      The snow we got last week was melting over the weekend, leaving everything wet or muddy, then icy when it cooled off again.

      eclare

      I googled about movies with snow, yes I cheated, and the results tell me that Winter’s Bone qualifies.  I don’t remember snow so much as a cold bleakness, which permeated every scene.  But what a performance by Jennifer Lawrence.

      I also saw the author who wrote the book that the script was based upon died this week.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      One of Agatha Christie’s masterpiece murders is Murder on the Orient Express, which has snow as a major plot point. The train is stopped for three days after the murder, because of major snow blocking the tracks, which gives Poirot time to solve the murder with Christie’s patented closed circle of suspects.

      Also her endlessly running London play The Mousetrap is set in a rural manor house, with once again a closed circle of suspects snow-bound, although a detective does arrive vis skis!

      Kristine

      @MagdaInBlack@mrmoshpotato:

      More NE Illinois when will  it stop here.

      I honestly can deal if I don’t have to drive in it. But we’ve had a little too much a little too quickly.

      A few years ago, I listened to a BBC radio version of The Dark is Rising by Susan Cooper. Classic YA fantasy. Really good. Lots of snow, since it takes place during the Christmas season.

      Terry Pratchett’s Lords and Ladies was the first Discworld book I read. I thought the character who spoke IN ALL CAPS was just some wizard.

      Anyway, there’s snow. And elves. Not the Santa kind.

      Also looking forward to my annual viewing of “Scrooge” with Alastair Sim in the title role. The best version of A Christmas Carol afaic.

      eclare

      For a happy, somewhat, movie with snow and ice fishing, I give you Beautiful Girls.  It’s set somewhere upstate NY around a college reunion, although why that would be in the winter is bizarre.

      The snow doesn’t play much of a part except when Michael Rappoport plows the snow against his ex’s garage door.

      Amazing cast:  Timothy Hutton, Uma Thurmon, Michael Rappoport, Matt Dillon, Mira Sorvino, and a very, very young Natalie Portman, who stole every scene.

      Nelle

      My husband is reading The Great Alone aloud to me (I’ve got a lot of crocheting to do).  Has anyone else read it.  It takes place in what we thought of as southern Alaska (we lived in Kaktovik and Fairbanks).  I sure remember seeing the summer frenzy to get ready for winter).

      HopefullynotCassandra

      @Yet Another Haldane: Absolutely agree on Miss Smilla’s Feeling for Snow, the novel.  There is a new series too starting Fillipa Costar-Waldau that I am hoping will come soon to a streaming service I can use.

      kalakal

       

      @ArchTeryx:

      I name The Thing and The Shining (book and movie) whose main events take place in snowy conditions (in both cases, a blizzard preventing the protagonists from escaping deadly foes, foes which could disguise themselves as protagonists 

      It’s also a staple of classic English Murder Mysteries. Country house/tiny village cut off by snowstorm etc…

      Christie used it a few times notably in The Mousetrap the longest running play in history – it opened in 1952 and is still going.

      It’s great fun to go and see, everyone gets really into it

      RSA

      @Yet Another Haldane:  Peter Hoeg’s novel Smilla’s Sense of Snow is terrific.

      Agreed. That was the first novel that came to my mind for this theme. Another in the same genre of mystery/detective story/(maybe thriller?) was Martin Cruz Smith’s Gorky Park, set during winter in Moscow. I got a sense of bitter coldness throughout.

      Scout211

      One of my all-time favorite books:

      The Snow Child by Eowyn Ivey

      A review:

      In her haunting, evocative debut, Eowyn Ivey stakes her claim to a Russian fairy tale, daring the reader–and the characters–to be lulled into thinking they know the ending. But, as with the Alaskan wilderness, there’s far more here than meets the eye. On the surface it’s the story of a childless pioneer couple running from their East Coast lives and struggling to survive in the harshest of climates while also attempting to reconnect with each other; but it’s also the story of the spring of hope that bubbles out of new friendships, of the slow realization of love for a surrogate child, of the ties between man and nature. Ivey spares no words in describing the beauty and the danger of her native Alaska, bringing the sheer magnitude of the wilderness alive on every page. With the transparent prose of a fairy tale and descriptions to put most nature writing to shame, The Snow Child immerses readers in a 1920s Alaska that will draw them back again and again.

      MagdaInBlack

      @WaterGirl: In a past life, when my husband and his brother were doing snowplowing “Let It Snow” was their theme song .

      I sent you a “proof of pretty snow” picture.

      Albatrossity

      I have never been a fan of snow, and as I age, less of a fan every year. I spent a sabbatical semester at the University of Utah, and lived up in Park City with a former student and her family and the cats and dogs. I am pretty sure that it snowed every day I was there; I know for certain that it was snowing when I arrived in January and snowing on the day that I left in mid-May. Nope, nope, and nope. Sorry, WaterGirl, but I’m glad you got your snow in abundance there!

      But I do agree with ArchTeryx that the snow scene at the end of The Thing is cinema gold!

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      One of my favorite movie quotes from “Better off Dead.”    “This is pure now!  It’s everywhere!  Do have any idea what the street value of this mountain is?”

      coin operated

      I cannot ski anymore (knees are shot) but I still live for the Warren Miller ski prOn films that come out every winter. He’s gone, but his legacy lives on through his production company.

      Just look at that parking lot

      There is a originalTwilight Zone episode titled Night of the Meek. It stars Art Carney as a department store Santa who gets fired for drinking of the job. Walking thru an alley he comes across a magical bag that contains whatever gift someone asks for. Most of it takes place in what’s made to look like a very poor part of town, with everyone looking kinda ragtag. They’re the meek that in the title. Lots of snow falling the whole episode.
      It might seems a bit gooey for a Twilight Zone, but it’s an excellent episode. I wish they’d show this on a continuous loop some holiday time. Give that A Christmas Story  a break for a while. Sorry Ralphie.

      currants

      @Yet Another Haldane:

      YES! I loved that book and I am not a mystery/suspense book person at ALL; really enjoyed how deeply integral language was to … all of it.

      Another one I loved was Snow Falling on Cedars.. I think the movie wasn’t bad, but the book was wonderful.  Echoes of…who am I kidding, no echoes at all, we’re still here.

      Scamp Dog

      This is a video I made in 2007 with my first phone that had a camera. It has my border collie running around the dog park with a boxer and a German shepherd. Since it was a 2007 phone, it’s 176 by 144 pixels, at 12 frames a second. But I like to see her running around and hear her bark now and again, so I watch it every so often.

      NeenerNeener

      The latest season of True Detective was all about weird things going on in a town called Ennis in Alaska. Being snowed in is used pretty much the same as in The Thing.

