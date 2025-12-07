Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

I think we’ve already had more snow this year than in all of 2024 combined. For me, snow is the only redeeming thing about winter, so I am definitely not complaining!

For the past week, when I’m at the computer I have a wall of windows in front of me that shows me snow, snow, snow.

So tonight, let’s talk about all things snow. Books, movies, TV, poetry, even music – though I might personally argue that snow in holiday songs is kind of schlocky, anything goes. I am not an opera person, but maybe there’s an opera out there where snow is part of the story? (Not sure how you’d pull of the snow on stage, though, so maybe not?)

Since I love snow, I love it when snow is an integral to the plot line of books and shows. In the written word, I love mysteries where everyone is snowed in and there’s something afoot.

Please don’t just list books or shows or whatever that are snow related. If it’s a poem, share it if you can, but either way, please talk about it. For books and TV and films, tell us how the snow fits into the plot line, why or how it’s effective, what you like about it, etc.

As always, with the suggestions above I’m not trying to limit what you talk about, just trying to share some ideas to help get things rolling.

Okay, let’s jump right in!

In case you are new to Medium Cool, these are not open threads.