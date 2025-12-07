Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

I swear, each month of 2025 will have its own history degree.

Fear and negativity are contagious, but so is courage!

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

There are times when telling just part of the truth is effectively a lie.

Books are my comfort food!

We will not go quietly into the night; we will not vanish without a fight.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. do not touch it.”

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

I’m more christian than these people and i’m an atheist.

Jesus watching the most hateful people claiming to be his followers

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

No one could have predicted…

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

One way or another, he’s a liar.

If a good thing happens for a bad reason, it’s still a good thing.

I might just take the rest of the day off and do even more nothing than usual.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Pet Calendar / Pet Calendar Update – Important Info and Feedback Requested

Pet Calendar Update – Important Info and Feedback Requested

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: ,

So… every year with Cafe Press is an adventure.

And not in a good way.  They are nearly impossible to deal with.  Let’s just say that if you call 5 times about the same issue, you get 5 different answers.

So this would be a very long post if I shared all the ways that Cafe Press leaves beth and I wanting to pull our hair out.

This year is no different, except that it’s worse.

They had the calendar setup available when we started on the calendar, but now they say they aren’t doing calendars this year.  Then they said they were.  Then they said it was just a problem with the template availability online and they would email us the template.  Then they wrote to say, no, they aren’t doing calendars.

So this is the year that we are switching from Cafe Press to (hopefully) Zazzle.  As far as I can tell, the base price for the calendar itself, which was $15 at Cafe Press, will be more like $20.  We used to make $10 on each calendar for the pet rescue.  In order to make $10 now, we would have to charge more like $30 for the calendar, and I don’t know if we want to do that.

Feedback request #1

Would a $30 calendar price keep you from buying a calendar or buying as many calendars?

Feedback request #2

There is no option for what I would call a “folding” calendar instead of the binding below.  So we have only the choice of binding at the top (which I think is the best choice) or the binding that would be in the middle (between the pet pics and the calendar).

We are thinking of going with this calendar style, and will happily take feedback on that.

Pet Calendar Update 5

Obviously, the pets would show up in the blank space at the top.

Presumably Zazzle is able to accurately print the days of the month in sequence.
So that would be an improvement over recent years with Cafe Press!

It also appears that we get holidays.  Also an improvement over recent years.

Feedback request #3

This (giant) hiccup with Cafe Press has obviously and regrettably delayed the entire process.

Will that change the number of calendars you are likely to purchase?

 

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Cliosfanboy
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • daize
  • Elma
  • EmbraceYourInnerCrone
  • FastEdD
  • H.E.Wolf
  • HinTN
  • Miss Bianca
  • pacem appellant
  • SuzieC
  • Trivia Man
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      Cafe Press has been the only calendar place that allows us to be set up for the funds to go directly to the pet rescue, so the rescue gets all the profits and Cole doesn’t get stuck with paying taxes on the proceeds.

      So we’ll have to work with Athenspets to see if they can put the account in their name; that way the proceeds would go directly to them with no tax implications for Cole.

      The goal / plan is for beth to work with the calendar setup process in Zazzle while I work with the pet rescue the logistics.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @Cliosfanboy:

      For the record, I am not trying to get people to buy extra calendars, just trying to figure out if people would buy fewer because of the changes.

      Would $30 instead of $25 make it not affordable for you?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Trivia Man

      If the binding is in the middle, does the hanging hole still appear at the very top? It is more convenient you just flip up the month to the hole that way. If the binding is at the top, you need to unhang it, flip, rehang.

      If you tear them off when finished, binding at top is better. If you plan to save the pictures, binding in the middle is better.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      HinTN

      $30 is OK by me.

      I agree with @Trivia Man:, I prefer the binding in the middle.

      I’ll buy one for sure, and thanks for all you do WG

      Adding – I’m sick of the CafePress bs.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Elma

      I will still buy two calendars at $30/.  Does this mean that Cafe Press will stop filling my email inbox with ads for useless stuff I have no intention of buying????

      Reply
    10. 10.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Getting the hell away from Cafe Press is *not* disappointing news.

      #1: $30 charge is fine and won’t change my decision.  Again, I tried to buy 2 last year and never received one.  Screw Cafe Press.

      #2: Calendar format is fine.  Yeah, the Cafe Press version you’ve been doing is preferable but this one does basically the same thing.

      #3: It won’t change my usual order of 1.  That being said, if this will impact people in terms of being able to purchase one or less than normal, I will make up that difference.  This offer isn’t for people too cheap to buy a wall calendar in the first place because that’s missing the point (money goes to a good cause), it’s for those who want to participate at whatever level (buying one in the first place for that matter) and just can’t.  I have no idea how to make this offer work other than putting the onus on WG to coordinate but if we can make it happen and it helps some of you, I’m all in.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Miss Bianca

      Oof, $30 is a bit much, however, the money does go to a good cause, and I only buy one calendar per year, so yeah…I’m good with it. Do what you gotta do, WG, sorry it’s been such a hassle about dealing with Cafe Press.

      I’m agnostic on the layout choice. : )

      Reply
    13. 13.

      FastEdD

      $30 is fine by me, but that’s just me. Any format is okay and I’ll purchase one like last year. The important part is raising pet rescue money. If I want a calendar I can get one for free from the local greasy spoon-every page has a picture of a different hamburger.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      pacem appellant

      Like every year, I will be buying one calendar. I’m happy that the proceeds go to a good cause, regardless of how they get funneled there. Zazzle calendars are nice—I get one of those for my son every year, the pets calendar is for my daughter.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      FastEdD

      My favorite fundraising effort was “Margie’s Meatloaf Mecca.” They created a fake restaurant with a fake menu of “we serve only meatloaf and strawberry milk.” They sold hoodies and donated the money to an Athens Ohio foodbank. I bought one and people still laugh their asses off when they see it. Margie has closed her doors by now but it was good fun while it lasted.

      If Balloon Juice created a fake business, what would it be?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      daize

      Same as FastEdD – $30 is fine and I’m on board with whatever style works best for you.  Delay is OK.  I usually buy on calendar each year.  Thank you for putting up with all of this.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.