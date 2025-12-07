You guys, I just love this garden so damn much. Six months ago, this was a dying lawn!

Since I’m out of photos (*hint hint*), here’s part of a very long thread on thoughtful desert gardening from Ursula Vernon, who some of you may know as T. Kingfisher. Since some of y’all have been helping Cole out designing his new desert-friendly backyard…

This is a Mojave Sage, S. pachyphylla, and it is just ridiculous. There are cultivars in the trade, and if you’re in the Southwest, it’ll probably grow for you.

This is Fringed Sage, Artemisia frigida, and I am utterly in love with it. It’s just this structural silver clump and it anchors the whole bed while all the flowers grow around it. I think Native Plant Guy watered it a couple times when it was planted, but it’s not on the drip irrigation.

This is a small bed and because of camera angles you cannot see the mountain that basically hangs over it, alas. The orange are Agastache cultivars (I suspect they’ll be short-lived but I’m willing to try) and we’ve got a couple non-native Salvias, a dwarf rabbit bush, and a volunteer skeletonplant.

…

We can safely say that most of it, however, is either desert or very desert adjacent. The rough definition of a desert is “receives less than ten inches of rain annually.” Albuquerque is therefore a desert, and in practice the vegetation is sorta like the last gasp of the Chihuahuan Desert.

I live in New Mexico , a weirdass state where the Great Plains runs into the Chihuahuan Desert runs into the Colorado Plateau and also there’s some mountains thrown in for fun. Like a dozen ecotypes run cheek by jowl, frequently a mile up. Ecoregions rarely divide super neatly so it’s a mishmash.

It gets way too cold for a lot of the endemics, but other things grow great, and then you get sorta bleed from Colorado, and anyway, it’s a jumble. Part of that jumble is the “juniper-piñon woodland” which is basically what you put between a grassland and a mountain so they don’t argue…

It was probably a really cool ecosystem. Then the ranchers came and overgrazed it to hell and now it’s basically a shitty shortgrass prairie with cholla everywhere because nothing in its right mind eats cholla.

Also on windy days, which is all of them, you can literally watch the topsoil blow east.

Okay! So how are we gonna store carbon here?

Well. You can use trees, of course, but you know what trees usually need?

WATER.

Piñon pines are great because they are super xeric (xerix means dry) for a tree, which is why they did great in the old savannah. Plant piñons, definitely!

But we have OPTIONS! We have so many glorious options! Because in deserts, plants usually do one of two things—either a shallow network of roots close to the soil to grab any water that falls before the neighbors get it, or a super deep network of roots that can reach deep and store water.,,

For our purposes, though, we want to sequester carbon! We want deep roots! And oh boy, are there some good ones.

Consider Ipomoea leptophylla, the native bush morning glory. Also called “manroot.”

…yes, get it out of your system, I’ll wait.

It’s a pretty little subshrub kinda thing. Gets maybe three feet tall. (Photo from the Ladybird Johnson Wildlife Center.) The, uh, “manroot” is called that because it’s literally the size of a human. Can be over six feet long and weigh like a hundred pounds. That is an ASSLOAD of carbon. [image or embed] — Kingfisher & Wombat (@tkingfisher.com) July 25, 2025 at 9:05 PM

Desert Four ‘o Clock does something similar, eighteen inches tall, spreads nicely, HATES extra water—really really hates it—and gets a four foot tap root as thick as your wrist. On like no water! In a place that would make a tree sad! — Kingfisher & Wombat (@tkingfisher.com) July 25, 2025 at 9:08 PM

IN CONCLUSION (finally) a desert or dry prairie grassland does not need to be made into trees! It’s pulling its carbon weight just fine! Respect the grassland! Respect the desert! It is not a slacker! It is doing big shit on way less water, and we should work with it, not against it.