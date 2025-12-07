Some days just get written off as a total loss around here, and this was one of them. I got absolutely shit all done. I slept in until way late, didn’t do anything but check up on email and work stuff for a couple hours, took a nap, took a long shower, changed the litter and futzed around “organizing” and doing little else. Meanwhile Joelle cleaned the kitchen and baked brownies and emptied the dishwasher and is doing laundry (I did carry the dirty laundry baskets to the laundry room). Despite the prettiness of the day, I am tired, sore, and a little sinusy. I’ll just get to it tomorrow.

We bought thundercoats for Thurston a couple years ago and it worked so well that Joelle bought me a terry cloth “pool/cabana” shirt that acts the same way as a thundercoat on me, so much so that when I get home it is the first thing I put when I get home and is perfect for days like this. That’s another thing she is really fucking good at- finding really expensive shirts (like these shirts are close to 100 bucks) and finding them at ridiculous sale prices from the online components of places like Macy’s and Dillards and what not. I just get too pissed off dealing with the department store’s shitty web design and all the pop-up bullshit offering deals to ever do it, but she got these for like 20-30 bucks, which is a reasonable price for a shirt.

No big dinner plans, just making up leftover burritos that I made the other night, I made this “crema” thing for shrimp tacos the other night and I need to use up the last of it. It’s super simple. I deseed two jalapenos, clean a couple cloves of garlic, wash a bunch of cilantro, throw it in the blender, then squeeze in two limes and some of the pulp, add a jar mexican table cream (I just use cacique because it is ubiquitous in Kroger/Frys/Ralph’s/Harris Teeter family of groceries, and blend it. Personally, I only add one jalapeno at first because jalapenos can be hit or miss and you don’t want to screw up and put two nuclear jalapenos in, this is just supposed to have a nice layered little kick to add with the cooling freshness of the other ingredients.

Joelle turned her left over stir fry into legit restaurant quality fried rice- it was really superb and I am not a big rice eater.

Why am I writing this? Why are you reading this. I have nothing substantive today other than that in a really shitty world I managed to carve out another in a string of pretty decent days.

I’m gonna go watch tv with the wife and pet the cats.