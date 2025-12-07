“The editor interviewed him in the 1960s for the job of political correspondent.

‘Are you interested in politics, Mr Stoppard?’

‘Indeed I am.’

‘So then can you tell me the name of the prime minister?’

‘I said I was interested, not that I was obsessed!’”

From the Guardian‘s obituary:

After the first night of his play Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead at the National Theatre in London in 1967, Tom Stoppard awoke, like Lord Byron, and found himself famous. This new star in the playwriting firmament was a restless, questing bundle of contradictions. Stoppard wrote great theatre because, primarily, he wrote argumentative and witty dialogue. Writing plays, he said, was the only respectable way of contradicting oneself. His favourite line in modern drama was Christopher Hampton’s in The Philanthropist: “I’m a man of no convictions – at least, I think I am.” Stoppard, who has died aged 88, was always patient about the demands of the publicity machine, though just as deeply averse, like Harold Pinter, to discussing his work, or indeed his private life, in public. Yet what one critic called “the hypnotised brilliance” of his English prose and dialogue fascinated journalists, as well as the public, who thought of Stoppard as “a bounced Czech” (he described himself thus, having been born in Moravia) with a showman’s flair and a curatorial devotion to his adopted language on a par with Conrad’s, or Nabokov’s… A tall and strikingly handsome man, with a long, bloodhound face, a thick tangle of hair and a casually assembled wardrobe of expensive suits, coats and very long scarves, Stoppard cut an exotic, dandyish figure, a valiant and incorrigible smoker who moved easily in the highest social and academic circles, a golden boy eliding into middle-aged distinction and never losing the thick, deliberate accent of his origins, even though he never spoke Czech. He carved out his career in his own always carefully chosen words. He was often thought to be “too clever by half,” but never patronised audiences by talking down to them, even if they had to work hard to keep up…



Helen Shaw, at the New Yorker, on “Tom Stoppard’s Radical Invitation”:

When Tom Stoppard died, on November 29th, at the age of eighty-eight, he left behind a theatre changed by his blistering intellect and blazing success, the heat and light that made the rest of our English-language garden grow. You might say that Shakespeare has his points, or that Samuel Beckett had his day. But Stoppard’s enviable gifts—“his looks, his talents, his money and his luck,” as the playwright and memoirist Simon Gray said—made him our current theatre’s primary influence, even in such vivid company. By any measure, Stoppard’s achievements are astounding. He is the only playwright to win five Tony Awards for Best Play: for “Leopoldstadt,” in 2023; for the three parts of “The Coast of Utopia,” in 2007; for “The Real Thing,” in 1984; for “Travesties,” in 1976; and for “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead,” in 1968. (That he didn’t win in 1995 for “Arcadia,” one of the greatest plays ever written, is delightfully appropriate for a work about how every age misunderstands its genius.)… For a generation or two, he also worked for Hollywood, sometimes writing screenplays—“Empire of the Sun” (1987), “The Russia House” (1990), the Oscar-winning “Shakespeare in Love” (1998), which he co-wrote with Marc Norman—sometimes writing polishes or uncredited passes, most famously on “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989). In interviews and profiles, the signs of his material prosperity further burnished his legend, perhaps because he lived like a lord with a study “any writer would sell his agent for,” as Mel Gussow wrote in a 1984 Times feature. There was a fugitive thrill in seeing a playwright, of all people, get rich and famous. What’s less measurable is the extent to which Stoppard altered the culture. Glamour has its gravity, of course. When Stoppard stepped away from a nascent journalism career into the limelight in the nineteen-sixties, he became a rock-and-roll poet-prince, a Romantic hero in striped trousers and a mop of curls that got only more Byronic as he aged. His air of louche mischief attended his farces about Dada and James Joyce and moral determinism, his cleverness worn as lightly as a scarf. Stoppard was the rare man-of-the-theatre known to the world outside the stage door: he was knighted in 1997; he was Mick Jagger’s favorite playwright and spiritual double, as well as what the playwright David Hare called a “conservative with a small ‘c,’ ” both in his literary tastes and courtly country-squire persona. (He swaggered like a dandy but dropped Latin declensions like an old boy; that’s how you become beloved by both your rock gods and your Queen.)…

And this may be the *best* discussion of Stoppard’s pop-culture influence, even though it was published in 2016. Mike Fitzgerald, at Creative Screenwriting — “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: Learning from Tom Stoppard”: