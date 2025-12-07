I’m going to just run through the basics tonight.

Trump’s outgoing Ukraine envoy Kellogg seems convinced a resolution to Russia’s aggression is close, saying only “a couple of issues” remain, namely Ukrainian territorial concessions and the ZNPP. As if handing a fortress to the aggressor would end the war rather than trigger the next one. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 6:08 AM

Ushakov now says Trump has given “cast-iron” guarantees that he will honour any agreement on Ukraine. He contrasted “these Americans” with the “dishonest” previous ones, and insisted the current discussions are not a “ceasefire” but an “early regulation of the conflict”. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 5:15 AM

That wording all but signals that Washington is expected to make concessions to Moscow to secure this so-called “early regulation”. Hence the wave of demands landing on Kyiv’s side of the table. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 5:15 AM

As much as I appreciate self sacrificing journalists who objectively and professionally report from all kinds of environments I think that with regards to the “peace” process between Russia and Ukraine we have a failure. Russia says it wants peace when it really doesn’t. -> — Anders Östlund (@andersostlund.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 1:38 AM

Many of us say Russia absolutely doesn’t want peace. Journalists really shouldn’t report “he says, she says” but put the head out the window and conclude what the facts of the matters are. Then they would see there are no evidences Russia really wants peace. — Anders Östlund (@andersostlund.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 1:38 AM

Again, the entire section in the new National Security Strategy dealing with India is completely delusional fabrication that bears no resemblance to reality, which has been repeatedly demonstrated over the past several days.

Norwegian Institute of International Affairs and Corisk did the math Europe’s politicians haven’t. Arm Ukraine to win: €522-838 billion. Let Russia win and rearm Europe: €1.2-1.6 trillion—double the cost. Plus 6-11 million additional refugees. [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 12:08 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We Are Starting a New Diplomatic Week Right Now – There Will Be Consultations with European Leaders – Address by the President I wish you health! We are starting a new diplomatic week right now – there will be consultations with European leaders. First and foremost, security issues, support for our resilience, and support packages for our defense. First and foremost, air defense and long-term funding for Ukraine. Of course, we will discuss a shared vision and common positions in the negotiations. In recent days, representatives of Ukraine held substantive discussions with envoys of the U.S. President – and now NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov are en route to Europe. I expect detailed information from them on everything that was said to the American envoys in Moscow, and on the nuances the Americans are prepared to modify in negotiations with us and with the Russians. Yesterday, we spoke with Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner – thank you for your readiness to work together 24/7. The American envoys are aware of Ukraine’s core positions, and the conversation was constructive, though not easy. We continue our work. Some issues can only be discussed in person: Umerov and Hnatov will brief me, and I will also speak with European leaders – we have meetings scheduled in London and Brussels. Today, I spoke with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni – the conversation was very substantive, and I count on Italy continuing to stand with Ukraine on the path to peace: Giorgia and I were able to discuss many prospects and many different options today. I also remain in constant contact with the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the European Commission, the NATO Secretary General, and other partners of ours. I thank everyone for their support. Ukraine deserves a dignified peace, and whether there will be peace depends entirely on Russia – on our collective pressure on Russia and on the sound negotiating positions of the United States, Europe, and all our other partners. Russia must be held accountable for what it is doing – for the daily strikes, for the constant terror against our people, and for the war itself. And a few more points. We are not forgetting domestic issues or our internal transformation – to ensure that Ukraine’s positions are strong. On Friday, at the Staff meeting, I approved an extremely important decision for combat brigades on the front line: regarding the distribution of personnel, regarding people reinforcing brigades, and regarding the expansion of training for new recruits directly within the brigades. I strongly expect that over the coming week, all the steps required will be taken to ensure that this personnel distribution procedure actually takes effect – and does so as quickly as possible. Additional decisions to strengthen our armed forces will also follow. Other decisions aimed at strengthening our army will also be made. Today, I also want to express my special gratitude to all our Ukrainian communities who do not forget that the key priority is to defend against the occupier and support our state in all, absolutely all, processes. Today in Ukraine, we mark Local Self-Government Day. I thank every active community. I thank all mayors and community leaders who truly stand with their communities, with their people, and with Ukraine. Hundreds of our communities stand shoulder to shoulder, and this strengthens our entire state and all our positions – both on the front line and in diplomacy. Thank you! Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Sadygov is such an unbreakable spirit. He almost died being on a hunger strike waiting for extradition, survived, protests every single day against the dictatorship in Georgia, has been fined by the regime up to USD 100,000… 1/2 📷 Dodie Kharkheli [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 10:34 AM

He burned the pictures of Ivanishvili and Putin at yesterday’s march requesting an international investigation into the chemical weapons use against peaceful Georgian protesters. So much respect. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 10:34 AM

‪Shergelashvili added that the BBC had personal information regarding everyone involved in the decision-making and operational chain of the use of the chemicals. ‬ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 2:38 PM

Hungary:

Now Orban uses war propaganda to influence the elections that he knows he’s likely to lose. This is literally what the regime in Georgia brainwashed its supporters with – if the opposition comes to power, we will immediately be at war with Russia. They are all the same. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 4:45 PM

The EU:

From Foreign Policy:

Europeans lulled themselves into the belief that U.S. President Donald Trump is unpredictable and inconsistent but ultimately manageable. This is strangely reassuring, but wrong. From U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance’s speech denigrating Europe at the Munich Security Conference in February to the new U.S. National Security Strategy that was released on Dec. 4, the Trump administration has long had a clear and consistent vision for Europe: one that prioritizes U.S.-Russia ties and seeks to divide and conquer the continent, with much of the dirty work carried out by nationalist, far-right European forces that now enjoy backing from both Moscow and Washington. It is long past time for Europe to realize that, when it comes to the Russia-Ukraine war and the continent’s security, it is, at best, alone. At worst, it now faces two adversaries: Russia in the east and Trump’s United States in the west. Every time Trump or members of his administration have lashed out at Europe, including Ukraine, Europeans have absorbed the blow with a forced smile and bent over backwards to flatter the White House. They believe this is a clever ploy, playing on Trump’s perceived incoherence and vanity to bring him back into the transatlantic fold. Yet each time Trump has turned his narrow attention to the Ukraine war, he has sided with Russia—from the Oval Office trap set for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in February, to the red carpet laid out for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in August, to the 28-point “peace plan” that was likely written in Moscow . On every occasion, Europeans have taken the hit, busying themselves with keeping Washington engaged and salvaging what remains of the transatlantic bond. Europeans have turned so many cheeks to Trump that one wonders if they have any left at all. But Europe has placed a losing bet on an endless Groundhog Day. When it comes to Europe, Ukraine, and Russia, the Trump administration has been remarkably coherent. Trump wants the Ukraine war to end, mainly because he sees it as an irritant preventing the normalization of U.S.-Russia ties—especially the planned business deals between his entourage and the Kremlin’s cronies. The liberal world order is out; in its place comes survival of the fittest. Rather than old-fashioned superpower competition, Trump is keen to pursue imperial collusion with both Russia and China. The rest of the world, including Europe, is on the colonial menu. Strategically, this has a certain short-term logic. Ideologically, it aligns with support for far-right parties and governments in Europe and beyond. Not only do these forces share the nationalist and socially conservative views championed by MAGA, they are also working to divide Europe and hollow out the European integration project, with center-right forces playing the useful idiots by collaborating with them. There is nothing less patriotic than the supposed patriots and sovereigntists in Europe who go about eviscerating European unity while pursuing collusion with Russia. The vision laid out in the new U.S. National Security Strategy is scant on concrete policies regarding Europe, but the document’s message is clear: The only conceivable transatlantic bond is that between far-right forces, where alpha Americans dominate their European minions. It is an exact parallel of the vision and strategy that Putin’s Russia has pursued toward Europe for years. If Trump has not yet subjugated Europe to his wishes, it is not because of clever European shenanigans. Flattering Trump by calling him “daddy,” showering him with presents, and inviting him to royal dinners will save neither Ukraine nor the transatlantic relationship. Nor will frantic European diplomacy, collective treks to Washington, or alternative peace plans do the trick. If Trump has not yet realized his vision for the Ukraine war and a new balance of power in Europe, it is simply because Putin is still playing hard to get. But counting on Putin always undermining a U.S.-Russia agreement cannot be Europe’s security strategy. What should Europeans do instead? The good news is there is a critical mass of European publics and governments that understand European security runs through Kyiv. This includes those of Germany, France, Britain, Poland, the Nordic countries, the Baltic states, the Netherlands, Spain, and, at a stretch, Italy—if only because the Italians are loath to be left out. They recognize that Russia’s war of imperial conquest begins with Ukraine but does not end with it and that Kyiv’s capitulation would only free up Russian resources to open new fronts against Europe. Ukraine is, tragically, the gate that prevents the hybrid war already raging in Europe from turning into a much more serious military attack. The second piece of good news is that Europe has levers—perhaps more than the United States—when it comes to the war in Ukraine. Since Trump took office, U.S. support for Ukraine has ground to a halt. It is Europe that holds most of Russia’s frozen assets, imposes the sanctions that truly bite, supports Ukraine economically, and provides the bulk of military aid. In part due to European investments in Ukraine, a growing share of the country’s defense now rests on its own domestic industry.

India:

Russia is prepared to take in millions of labour migrants from India [to replace the male population wiped out in the “SVO”], according to First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov following the Russia–India summit in New Delhi. He said the country is ready to accept an unlimited number of… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 6:54 AM

…Indians, noting that the manufacturing sector alone needs at least 800,000 additional workers on top of existing numbers. He added that there is significant demand in other sectors as well, including around 1.5 million people for trade, as well as large requirements in services and construction. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 6:54 AM

I expect that these Indian guest laborers are not going to enjoy their time in Russia. Many of the men will wind up as meat cubes in Russian occupied Ukraine. Many of the women are going to wind up as involuntary sex workers.

“We get paid for this,” – Ukraine’s HUR chief Budanov’s response when asked by a journalist whether Ukrainian intelligence is capable of eavesdropping on high-ranking Russian officials. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 4:18 AM

Kyiv:

Fastiv, Kyiv Oblast:

The town of Fastiv in Kyiv Oblast is under massive russian attack for the third night in a row! [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 4:23 PM

This is three nights in a row that Russia has targeted Fastiv.

Kharkiv Oblast:

Chasiv Yar:

Satellite image of the ruins of Chasiv Yar. Not a single building in the city remains intact. Russia brings death and ruin everywhere it goes. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 11:02 AM

Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

A 71‑year‑old woman was injured in Russian shelling of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region. Her home was destroyed, leaving her trapped under the rubble. Rescuers freed her, provided first aid, and transported her to a stabilization point. Russian Bastards!! [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 9:19 AM

Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast:

Russian drone attacks on the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk region killed one person and injured a 15‑year‑old child. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 8:31 AM

Ohtyrka, Sumy Oblast:

Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia:

Krasnoyarsk, Russia, is on fire 🔥 Probably not related to any strikes, but we’ve got to appreciate the small joys life gives us. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 1:03 PM

