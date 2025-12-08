Senators Cassidy (R-LA) and Crapo (R-ID) released their health plan proposal for the ACA.

It does not extend premium subsidies but it does provide limited cost-sharing subsidies that are likely to be valuable for healthy and higher income enrollees.

That is the basis of their plan:

There is a lot going on here.

Direct payment of HSA funds is great for pretty healthy folks who can afford full priced premiums The decision to fund Cost Sharing Reduction subsidies in 2027 would end the practice of silverloading. Silverloading inflates Silver premiums Silverloading is great for enrollees with incomes between 200% to 400% Federal Poverty Level (FPL) Silverloading has next to no impact on 100-175% FPLers nor over 400% FPLers Silverloading and Premium Alignment have juiced the Texas and Florida ACA markets Catastrophic plans have a price advantage on average over Bronze plans for unsubsidized buyers only because risk adjustment does not move Catastrophic funds to cover Silver, Gold and Platinum plan enrollee expenses while Bronze premiums partially cover other enrollees’ expenses Catastrophic plans for everyone worsens both the Metal Level and Catastrophic risk pools Great for remaining subsidized metal level buyers as higher morbidity is great in generating bigger premium spreads Really bad for non-subsidized Catastrophic and metal level buyers There is a world where the ACA individual market acts as a well subsidized high cost risk pool — this is not that world.

The short version is that this plan does nothing for premium affordablity, and for those who actually need care a $1000 HSA contribution instead of extending the enhanced premium tax credits is still a money loser. Getting rid of Silverloading increases premiums paid by middle class Americans for Bronze and Gold plans.

There are CHOICES BEING MADE HERE.