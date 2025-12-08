Jasmine Crockett has two cashier's checks made out to use on Monday: one to submit if she files for reelection for her US House seat, the other to jump into the already competitive Texas Democratic primary for US Senate. https://cnn.it/3KwOyfK [image or embed] — CNN (@cnn.com) December 7, 2025 at 9:00 AM

fwiw i do not think “divisive comments” are going to be a major problem in a race against ken paxton — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) December 7, 2025 at 2:01 PM

Jasmine Crockett scrambles Democrats as she weighs a last-minute Texas Senate run (via FoxSanAntonio):

… Crockett is deciding whether to seek reelection to the U.S. House or make a surprise bid for the Senate. She has prepared for both possibilities, writing two cashier’s checks and planning to cash in one just 90 minutes after her announcement on Monday. If Crockett enters the Senate primary, she will join a crowded Democratic field that already includes Rep. Colin Allred and State Rep. James Talarico. Republicans believe her candidacy could energize their base as Sen. John Cornyn campaigns for reelection…

Bari Weiss’ CBS expands on that possibility:

… Our partners at CBS News report that Crockett confirmed she spoke with the Democrats already in the Senate race: former Dallas Congressman Colin Allred, who ran against Senator Cruz last year, and State Representative James Talarico of Austin. Analysts believe the primary will end in a runoff election at the end of May. That’s the same likelihood in the Republican primary, where incumbent John Cornyn is trying to hold onto his seat against Attorney General Ken Paxton and Houston Congressman Wesley Hunt. When asked if a Crockett run for Senate will damage Talarico’s or Allred’s campaigns more, Matt Angle, director of the Lone Star Project, a Democratic PAC, told CBS News Texas, “I don’t know if it hurts one more than the other. I think that since Colin ran last time and was the nominee, that anybody challenging that kind of takes away a vote that he had claimed in the past.” Angle continued, “But that doesn’t mean that he couldn’t prevail in this primary. I think it’s going to be very competitive. They’ve got to think in terms of two rounds. There will be a runoff. How do I get to the runoff? And then, what do I do in order to get to the runoff? Then, what do I do in order to get the support of whoever doesn’t make the runoff? It becomes three-dimensional chess at this point in a challenger for all three of them.” Crockett told CBS News Texas last month that for her to run for the Senate, she would need polling results showing that she could win a general election next year by expanding the electorate. Crockett has made headlines by clashing with President Trump.

When asked if she will energize Republicans in addition to Democrats, Angle said, “She could. I think that that’s the real challenge is for her to be able to increase turnout for not just her race, but for other Democrats without motivating Republicans. I’ve been doing politics in Texas a long time. Republicans don’t have much to brag about at any level. I’m not sure that being upset with one or two Democrats is going to overcome the fact that they’re profoundly disappointed with Republican leadership that’s failing them.” Vinny Minchillo, a Republican consultant in North Texas, told CBS News Texas that he agrees with those who believe Crockett cannot win a general election in the Lone Star State. “I think she’s a real polarizing candidate,” Minchillo said. “She’s fun to watch, in which she goes crazy on the news. It’s always interesting to watch. But I just don’t think that’s going to work in a general election. I think she is too extreme and too far left for even Texas Democrats.” … “We got a long way to go. This has already been a nasty race to begin with,” Minchillo said. “Cornyn came out of the gate saying that he was going to take Paxton to the woodshed and put in words stronger than that. This has been pretty nasty. Cornyn has spent the summer pounding on Paxton. He’s moved numbers in his favor. Now, we’re seeing a little bit of back and forth. So, this is going to be really rough. The Cornyn folks have actually opened a second front. They’re starting to beat on Wesley Hunt. So that’s going to be tough. I don’t see a path to be honest for Hunt. I just don’t think he can beat either Cornyn or Paxton. Maybe a better chance to beat Cornyn, but I just don’t think he can get there unless he’s got a lot of money.” Minchillo predicts that, between all six candidates and their campaigns and the third-party groups that support them for both the primary, primary runoff, and general election, this race could cost at least $750 million…

