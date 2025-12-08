Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: GOP, the Party of Bad Faith & Cruelty

This is such hilariously bad messaging.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 3:47 PM

Mr. Bessent Americans think things are too expensive and are concerned Donald Trump lied about affordability concerns.
"Well maybe Americans should stop being punk ass wimps. Stupid nerds."

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 3:52 PM

What's really telling here is that the administration clearly doesn't have the people ideas or mechanisms to do anything but stick first policies. They're like this because they have literally 0 answer to what to do other than do more warcrimes or abuse immigrants.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 3:53 PM


Stop *helping*, Joe!

“.. What they might say: ‘It’s taking longer than we anticipated. We’re working very hard. We’re stabilizing things,’ ” Manchin said. “You can’t tell me it’s sunshine outside when it’s raining like hell.”
@wsj.com
www.wsj.com/politics/pol…

[image or embed]

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 10:11 AM

===

if you're going to have these rat bastards on the air, you have to have follow up questions ready. tom cotton is the chairman of the senate intelligence committee, "i dunno, haven't asked" is, if true, a deliberate dereliction of his duties both as a senator and in his current role as a senator.

[image or embed]

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) December 7, 2025 at 6:22 PM

it is quite literally cotton's job to ask questions about the pardon of a convicted cartel trafficker and former president of a foreign nation currently serving a sentence in an american prison, and it is the job of reporters and anchors to point that out and ask him about it.

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) December 7, 2025 at 6:24 PM


Republicans use the "I'm not familiar with that" dodge several times a day now, and if a reporters or anchor isn't ready and willing to shut them down as soon as they try it, that means they're either incompetent at their job or a willing accomplice to the lies.
Either way, never trust them again.

[image or embed]

— Kevin M. Kruse (@kevinmkruse.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 12:57 PM

===

In the era of slavery, free black people had to carry their "free papers" with them so they could prove to the authorities that they were free, or else they would be thrown in jail and sold.

[image or embed]

— Adam Rothman enjoys a good sandwich (@adamrothman.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 9:32 AM

===

"We wanted a bigot to lead us, and we got exactly that, but how dare you call me a bigot?"

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 9:56 AM

===

Perhaps…not a true change of heart, then? Gosh

[image or embed]

— Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 7:46 PM

