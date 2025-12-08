Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

President Musk and Trump are both poorly raised, coddled 8 year old boys.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

How stupid are these people?

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Democracy is not a spectator sport.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

They spent the last eight months firing professionals and replacing them with ideologues.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

So very ready.

The “burn-it-down” people are good with that until they become part of the kindling.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the gop

Their freedom requires your slavery.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

T R E 4 5 O N

I have other things to bitch about but those will have to wait.

Today just felt like a slog and still does- everything I do feels like I am moving underwater and my brain is just tired and greyed out. Yet we persist. I’ll add to this if I have something to say.

*** Update ***

I thought of something- the Supreme Court is such a train wreck and the incoherence of the ideology of the majority has me so confused and enraged because I have no idea what their end game is? What do they imagine? How do they think this is all supposed to fucking work?

    30Comments

    1. 1.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      It was cold as fuck in Rochester this morning. I couldn’t get my driver side door open at 6:30 a.m. and I had to go through my back seat passenger door. Good times.

    2. 2.

      Eric S.

      For work reasons, I have to drive to MKE from Chicago tomorrow morning, spend the night and come back Wednesday. It was sprung on me early afternoon today. And I’ve a head cold. It’s not severe but damn I don’t want to spend a night away from home.

    3. 3.

      piratedan

      been fighting the seasonal illness thing, first from head cold transitioning to chest cold, hot and cold running mucus, raw skin stuff from so many sneezes and blowing of the nose.  Knowing thankfully that its likely not the flu, just quietly miserable trying not to turn into a big baby.

    5. 5.

      HeleninEire

      Yes. It is all difficult.  I have 10 weeks until I retire forever.  For all my life I have paid attention to what’s going on around me. Because that is important.  But…I am thinking that when I finally retire I will just spend my time reading fiction.  I’ll piss around, maybe move to the middle of Ireland and just spend the rest of my days not caring.

    6. 6.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Colder’n’shit here in NE Ohio; and I’ve just been hiding inside from the cold.

      Now I have to go buy a black jacket or suit suitable for a funeral; one of my old college roommates mom passed last week at 96 (wow, Mrs. D!) and we were all close to her.

      I HAD all those clothes, but I lost 60 pounds and now I ain’t got bupkis that doesn’t make me look like a kid in his father’s clothes.

    14. 14.

      NotMax

      Getting around to viewing the latest Ken Burns production.

      Hearing in the intro “The American Revolution is brought to you by” could have been worded better.
      ;)

    21. 21.

      Anthony

      Someone joked online the Chief Justice may need to think about the case of Roberts v. A Thousand People With Baseball Bats.

    23. 23.

      Gvg

      Sounds like how I have felt a lot the last few years. Being diagnosed with severe sleep apnea was a big surprise and the night on the machine was the best relief I had had in a long time however after a few months while I felt better I was whining that I didn’t feel all better. I finally saw a specialist who explained that since I had probably had it for years and that 31  breathing interruptions an hour meant an average of every two minutes so it was really not restful sleep. That damaged my body and it would take time to heal. She also suggested I try to sleep even longer. It’s harder than it sounds, even when I am tired, I start to wake up at night. I have always thought I was a night owl. Now I wonder if my body didn’t like bedtime…

      Anyway, if you are tired John, try sleeping more. I know you were diagnosed before I was. Go to bed a bit earlier, sleep a bit later, keep track. Maybe naps. Different things. Whatever works for you.

    24. 24.

      NotMax

      @WaterGirl

      Yup. A few spritzes along the length of the door seam on the side as well as across the top seam usually will loosen things up in about 20 or 30 seconds.

    25. 25.

      Gin & Tonic

      It was cold as shit in lower Manhattan this morning, standing outside in the howling wind and 27-degree temps for 45 minutes just to get inside the Federal Building, only to stand inside for another half-hour to go through a security check conducted with a small fraction of the customary charm and humor of the TSA (it is contracted to a private security company which seems to require not much more than the capacity to fog a mirror.)

      Inside, we unfortunately had to view portraits of Trump and Vance on our way to the elevator (Trump chose that stupid glowering, downward-looking shot that I won’t share because I think we’ve all been subjected to it.)

      Once inside, in the The Fish Rots From the Head department, nearly every Federal employee was unremittingly rude and nasty (even factoring in that this is NYC, it was surprising.) One of the few exceptions was the young man who was wearing white linen slacks. Yes, in fucking December, when it’s 27 degrees out. Obviously raised by wolves or something.

    26. 26.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl:

      @WaterGirl

      Spray bottle containing three parts vinegar to one part water acts as a homemade recipe for a deicer.

      But then your room will smell vinegary.

      I could see using it for frozen car doors… but would the vinegar damage car paint?

    30. 30.

      Jackie

      Good for Nicolle! Saw this today:

      President Donald Trump once again insulted a female journalist to her face in the Oval Office, and MS NOW host Nicolle Wallace is now calling on White House reporters to stand up for their colleagues.

      During the Monday episode of her show “Deadline: White House,” Wallace urged the press to “never normalize the verbal violence” Trump has been known to heap onto women in the media. She then recounted multiple recent instances of Trump insulting female reporters.

      “December 6th he called Kaitlin Collins ‘stupid and nasty.’ On November 27th he said ‘are you stupid’ To CBS journalist Nancy Cordes. On November 26th, he called the New York Times’ Katie Rogers ‘ugly.’ On November 18th, he called ABC’s Mary Bruce ‘terrible and insubordinate’ — to whom I’m not sure — November 14th, he told a Bloomberg reporter, ‘quiet, piggy,’: Wallace said.

      “This is sick s——. This is sick. And anyone in the room is in the room todo a job for their viewers or their readers,” she continued. “But they should go home tonight and think about whether their sisters or theirdaughters, or their moms, or their sons or their husbands, or their fathers think that there’s something else they should do the next time he calls a female journalist obnoxious, terrible, stupid, nasty, stupid, ugly, terrible, insubordinate, or piggy.”

      “Because maybe if Donald Trump can’t live without being on TV, and maybe if they said, ‘you know what, we’re going to have some solidarity,’ like they did with him wanting to change the names of oceans,'” she added. “We’re either going to normalize this and then you’re going to hear all sorts of prominent people calling women all sorts of names — I’m sure by the time I get off TV I’ll have a few of those myself — but we’re either going to normalize this and usher in an era of unprecedented misogyny, or that press corps is going to act as one and say, ‘no more.'”

      The above link is a YouTube video of Nicolle’s comments on her program.

