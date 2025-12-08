Today just felt like a slog and still does- everything I do feels like I am moving underwater and my brain is just tired and greyed out. Yet we persist. I’ll add to this if I have something to say.

*** Update ***

I thought of something- the Supreme Court is such a train wreck and the incoherence of the ideology of the majority has me so confused and enraged because I have no idea what their end game is? What do they imagine? How do they think this is all supposed to fucking work?