Albatrossity
After our day in Escalante, we headed to Bryce Canyon National Park on the scenic Utah State Road 12, passing through places with whimsical names like Tropic UT. It was a short drive, compared to some others on this trip, and we were able to spend most of the day in the park.
Along the way we stopped at Mossy Cave Trailhead, and got our first look at the hoodoo formations that make Bryce Canyon famous. Like every other place in southern Utah that month, the parking lot was full and the trail was busy. But I did manage to get some shots of an inquisitive Ruby-crowned Kinglet (Corthylio calendula). This first-year bird should have already gone through its preformative molt, so the absence of any red feathers in the crown means that it is probably a female. Click here for larger image.
After entering the park and checking out the (crowded) Visitor’s Center, we found a nice spot for a picnic lunch. As is typical for picnic areas in this part of the country, we were soon visited by a Steller’s Jay (Cyanocitta stelleri). There are 16-17 subspecies of Steller’s Jay (it has the largest range of any jay species in the world, from Alaska to Nicaragua), but only a few subspecies can be seen in the continental USA. This is the one found in the southwest interior US, C. s. macrolopha, and it has the bright white eyebrow and head stripes of that subspecies. Click here for larger image.
For comparison, check out the head colors and patterns of this bird that I photographed in Monterey County CA last year. This is the coastal California subspecies C. s. carbonacea. No white eyebrow, and electric blue head stripes! Click here for larger image.
The auto tour of Bryce Canyon NP is not a loop; you drive along the rim for 18 miles and then head back, with multiple stops and viewing points along the way. The vistas offer you lots of looks at the hoodoos, the iconic pillars and spires that characterize this park. Much of the rock here is limestone, and this image shows the hoodoos formed by weathering of this soft sedimentary Claron Formation rocks. The more durable caprock is the White Limestone Member (also known as Dolostone), and the less sturdy orange-pink rock underneath is the Pink Limestone Member of the Claron Formation. The high altitude of this park (averaging over 8000 ft above sea level) means that these rocks are subjected to many freeze-thaw cycles as well as the standard wind and rain erosive forces. Click here for larger image.
This vista, as well as the previous one, is from the end of the road, Bryce Point. It was a windy day, and at 8300 ft altitude, a bit chilly. So we headed back down and stopped at multiple points along the way. Click here for larger image.
This formation, at the Agua Canyon overlook, reminded me of a carved chess piece. Click here for larger image.
Another view from the Agua Canyon Overlook. You can see a lot of Utah from up here. Click here for larger image.
The Bryce Natural Bridge overlook had some aspens with a few leaves still hanging on in the breeze. Click here for larger image.
The ubiquitous Unita Chipmunks (Neotamias umbrinus) were scurrying about, getting ready for the upcoming winter weather. Click here for larger image.
The final image today is of a beetle larval gallery in one of the timbers at one of the overlooks. I’ve always been intrigued by the patterns that these bark beetle larvae can generate, and this one reminded me of petroglyphs. Click here for larger image.
