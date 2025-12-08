The Married Scientists Torn Apart by a Covid Bioweapon Theory www.nytimes.com/2025/12/07/u…
This is not about the biology of the pandemic, it’s about the ends to which more than one government used the pandemic for social manipulation. And, not to excuse the PRC for its behavior, but as an American I blame Steve Bannon and all the other Trump crime cronies for what this poor woman and her family are going through. Per the NYTimes, “The Married Scientists Torn Apart by a Covid Bioweapon Theory” [gift link]:
One morning in April 2020, Ranawaka Perera cooked fried eggs and tomatoes for his wife, Li-Meng Yan. When she said she wasn’t hungry, he pressed her to eat anyway. Lately, Dr. Yan had been so anxious that at times she felt she could barely breathe, and Dr. Perera was worried about her health.
Everyone they knew was stressed in early 2020. The couple both worked at a prestigious lab at the University of Hong Kong, where they researched viruses, including an alarming new coronavirus that was spreading around the globe.
But Dr. Yan was convinced that the prevailing theory that Covid-19 had emerged from a live-animal market in the city of Wuhan was false, and that the truth was much darker. She believed the Chinese government had purposefully grown the virus in a lab and released it to set off a deadly pandemic.
Dr. Perera, an experienced virologist, didn’t rule out the possibility of a lab accident. But that would have been far different from a deliberate release, and he told Dr. Yan, who was relatively new to their field, that it was too soon to know where the virus had come from, if they ever would. He resolved to spend less time at the lab so he could care for his wife. After breakfast, he told her, he had planned a journey to a secluded beach. Dr. Yan loved the sea.
His attempts to calm her failed. A few days later, Dr. Perera returned from work to find that his wife had fled their home. She left no clues to where she had gone, but there was a cryptic note scribbled on their chalkboard that referenced their pet nicknames for each other…
Soon Dr. Perera would learn that Dr. Yan had for some time been in contact with powerful allies of the Trump administration, people who had their own incentives for blaming the pandemic on China.
Her plane ticket to the United States had been paid for by a foundation tied to Mr. Trump’s former strategist, Steve Bannon, and the exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui. They had placed her in a series of “safe houses” once she arrived and had arranged for her to meet some of the president’s top advisers.
Later that summer, he watched in shock as Dr. Yan became a talking head on the MAGA media circuit in the United States, with repeated appearances on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News TV show promoting her origin theories.
“The whole arc of the story and the counternarrative that we put out about Covid, a lot of it was because of Dr. Yan,” Mr. Bannon said in a recent interview. “She became a media star.”
In the years since, neither Dr. Perera nor Dr. Yan’s parents, with whom she was close, have been able to find her or communicate with her, though they have tried desperately…
The truth is that Dr. Yan is not lost. She’s in hiding.
She said she had agreed to be interviewed to raise awareness of her work, but would only confirm she was somewhere in the United States, because she believes that many people are still trying to find her. When she learned that The Times had interviewed her husband and her mother, she was furious.
“For over five years, the C.C.P. has used my parents and Mahen as tools to lure me back, attempting to carry out a ‘perfect crime’ to erase the truth about the virus and avoid accountability,” she said in a statement, referring to the Chinese Communist Party and the name she uses for Dr. Perera.
In the video interviews, Dr. Yan said she had been affected by the Chinese government’s repressive authoritarianism from an early age. For her, the research job in Hong Kong and her marriage to a non-Chinese man had represented an escape.
She told the same story as her husband and mother had about her life up until the pandemic. Yes, her childhood was “very happy.” Yes, she had once thought Dr. Perera was “her soul mate.”…
By the time Dr. Perera cooked her eggs and tomatoes and suggested a trip to the seaside, she had worked herself into a panicked state. Was he trying to poison and kidnap her?
That, she said, was when she told Mr. Wang she was ready to leave. She said he connected her to Mr. Guo, and a foundation connected to him paid for her ticket.
Dr. Yan said that she knew little at the time about the politics of Mr. Bannon and the others who assisted her, only that they believed her and promised safety.
Her family’s relentless efforts to find her have only reinforced her certainty that it would be unsafe to reconnect.
“I miss them,” Dr. Yan said of her parents, “but for me, I don’t know that I can see them in my life until the whole government is eliminated.”…
