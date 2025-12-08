Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wait, What? Texas Is a Happening Place This Week

by | 54 Comments

This post is in: ,

I did not have this many squares for Texas on my bingo card for this week!

  • Supreme Court allows Texas to use its newly gerrymandered congressional map for 2026.
  • Next it goes to the US (not so) Supreme Court where I’m sure they will follow the rule of law.
  • Colin Allred drops out of the Senate race.
  • Colin Allred decides to run for the House instead.
  • Jasmine Crockett will announce today if she is running for Senate.

Am I missing anything else?

I searched for Texas in the media library, and this popped up.  Not quite sure why it’s tagged as texas?

But it’s ever-relevant, so why not?

Trump’s NY Criminal Trial, Day 20: Jury Instruction Discussion at 2:15 Eastern

I wonder what state is next up on the bingo wheel?

Open thread.

    54Comments

    1. 1.

      piratedan

      waiting for the inevitable shoe to drop where Trump states that he’s relocating the seat of the Government to Florida to keep it closer to home.  The House of Representatives will be relocated to a trailer park, the Senate abolished and the Supreme Court downsized because he’s President, how can anything he does be considered illegal?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Parfigliano

      TX off and on talks leaving the USA and being a seperate Country  Next time graciously help them to the door out but US retains the military bases. When out treat the Country Texas like we treat the DPRK.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      I wonder what state is next up on the bingo wheel?

      All of ’em, Katie.

      Including, thanks to Epstein info trickling out, shining a spotlight on the U.S. Virgin Islands.
      //

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Old School

      Pretty sure it was the U.S. Supreme Court that ruled on the Texas gerrymandering last week.  Unless I’m misreading something.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jackie

      I wonder what state is next up on the bingo wheel?

      Indiana’s state senate votes on their gerrymandering congressional districts this week, I believe. The state House voted YES last week.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      FastEdD

      I have friends in Texas, so I wish them well. We in California just sent Darrell Issa to Texas. Sorry. Not sorry. I have been trying to get rid of that car thief for decades. It took Prop 50 to get rid of that boil on the butt of society.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      I don’t know enough about Talarico to have any sort of thought about how the primary race against Crockett will go, or if he would have much appeal in a general. Would love to hear javkals’ thoughts on the matter.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Belafon

      @Parfigliano: There are four people here in Texas talking about leaving, and none of them are in power. Even Abbott knows that Texas won’t survive on its own. Why would it leave? The Supreme Court is helping it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Josie

      @Baud: ​
       Not yet, but he is still heading his group, Powered by People, that is working on registering voters and getting people to the polls. He is truly an energizer bunny.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jackie

      @Josie:

      @Old School: ​
      I think it was a temporary stay. The issue is still to be decided, maybe next year? Three guesses as to how that will go.

      Yes. The Supreme 6 decreed the temporary stay – with the caveat that the midterm elections get to use the Abbott/FFOTUS gerrymanded districts.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I thought the Sinister Six declared that Texas could keep the gerrymander in place because it’s too close to the election to revert to the old rules? And the three actual Justices got as close as a dissent would allow to spit-roasting Mister Roberts and his partners in crime?

      Some days, I swear…

      Not that the government here in the rotted cradle of civilization’s perfect by any means. I just wrapped up a job with a too-tight deadline and way too many instances of “this abbreviation is so obvious it doesn’t need defining”, and I can’t properly express my opinion of it without risking a trip to The Hague in handcuffs.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      RaflW

      A Texas senate campaign would be a tough slog. I know the state is trending a bit less red, and Texas has asshole senators, but one does wonder about the financial prudence of going very big on that run. At the same time, the ticket line should not be empty, and it should be a Democrat who can motivate some fence-sitters or stay-homers to show up, not just a crank or wild card.

      That’s asking a lot. I don’t have any great suggestions, just noting the challenging dynamics.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      from Dan Pfeiffer:

      On Thursday, the Supreme Court allowed Texas to use its newly gerrymandered congressional map. A lower court had blocked the map after concluding that it intentionally diluted the voting power of Black and Latino communities — based in part on the fact that Texas Republicans openly bragged about doing exactly that.

      This ruling is technically temporary since the Supreme Court still has to hear the case on the merits, but based on the language of the decision, it’s safe to assume the Court will ultimately uphold the ma

      I clarified the item in the bullet list.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      The best news in all of this is loser Allred got out.  Him running for Senate again would have been the embodiment of “reinforcing failure”.

      Color me skeptical of either Talarico or Crockett’s chances statewide given how we’ve been told time and time again “this is the year, this is the candidate” and then, for whatever hot take reasons, they lose easily.

      Don’t get me wrong, we gotta do this but damn if we don’t need to do this better although I always struggle with what “better” might be outside of a party apparatus that operates 24/7/365 in order to give candidates like Talarico or Crockett a punchers chance in a state that continues to send awful people to statewide office despite the fact there are a shitload of Dems in TX.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Bupalos

      @Suzanne: I’m a little sad that these two new talents and new attempted approaches will be going against each other,Crockett is a brilliant communicator and seems to understand the attention economy like few in the party. I don’t think Talerico has quite the same level of queen mandibular pheromone or smarts, but is an interesting attempt to make what could be critical inroads into faith-based morals voters. To me that’s a little like Trump targeting vulnerable parts of our base, you don’t have to do all that much to reap huge electoral rewards. It’s a shot to take.

      But I’d like to see them each get their own clean shot.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      HopefullynotCassandra

      @Parfigliano:  There are more than 8.1 million registered democrats in Texas.  There are plenty of other decent people, even some still registered as GOP.  Can we stop suggesting tossing people away like we are some kind of reverse MAGA?  The notion gives me heartburn.

      As for U.S. military bases in Texas, your proposal would not work.  Have you been to Texas?  It is big, very big.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Suzanne

      @Bupalos: Well, we’ll see. Whoever wins the primary, Texas is a heavy lift for a Democrat.

      I have to say that I am skeptical that a candidate who represents progressive Christianity as part of their identity will be successful in attracting “values voters”. One thing I have really come to appreciate from reading some of the religious right-wing nutcases that I do is how much they hate lefty Christians. They think of them as the worst kinds of traitors. Kind of like how lots of Dems hate Sanders and his bros more than they hate squishy Trump voters.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Chetan Murthy

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: despite the fact there are a shitload of Dems in TX

      I used to have hope for Texas.  Maybe Texans will figure it out, maybe they won’t.

      For Texas Dems, all I can say is: send your children out-of-state — don’t sacrifice their lives and hopes on the altar of some vain hope that Texas will turn Blue.  For brown people, my advice is more stern: don’t have brown children in Texas: you’ll warp and destroy their lives, raising them in that racist hellhole: GTFOT(here).  I grew up in Weatherford East Incest, and all my siblings and I left the state, and I have never forgiven my parents for foisting the damn place on us, and never will.  A kid in my high school who was in the closet, left.  A closeted best friend, left.  I went back for a family medical emergency in 2019, and if anything things were worse than they had been when I was growing up.  Worse, not better.

      As a famous philosopher once said: it is what it is.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      p.a.

      Josh Marshall again today on the requirements to have any chance to return to our imperfect pre-W democracy:

      1.  End the filibuster, so as to enable
      2. At least 13 SCOTUS Justices, 1 per Fed Court Regional District + Court of Appeals for the Federal Dist (this number is a political calculus to make it seem less like a court-packing scheme.  Trot out “our overworked SCOTUS oldsters” meme.)

       

      Any Dem not yes on 1 and 2 isn’t serious about changing anything.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      HopefullynotCassandra

      @Josie:  the Court set aside the lower court ruling without any finding of clear error while lambasting that trial court for following the Supreme Court’s prior precedents.  

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Belafon

      @Suzanne: I think he’s got a better shot than even Beto did, but this is Texas, where most of the state doesn’t vote, and most of those that do couldn’t tell you couldn’t tell you the names of the people they’re going to vote for (this has almost always been true). At some point, he will start receiving criticism from Republicans along the lines of “Stop lying to people that the Bible says we have to take care of the poor and immigrants,” and plenty here will think he’s wrong.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      kindness

      I don’t have faith Texas would elect a Democratic Senator.  Not now days.  The Texas race that is important is whether Paxton beats Cornyn in the Republican primary.  Cornyn sucks but Paxton is like a Trump level of corrupt and evil.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      rikyrah

      No Dear.
      Elections have consequences.

      You are having the day you voted for.
      But, at least you are semi-acknowledging that this wouldn’t be happening if you have just voted for the Black Lady.

      Ronald Brownstein
      @RonBrownstein
      Mayor of heavily Arab-American Michigan city asserts Dems aren’t doing enough to protect his community from Trump immigration enforcement-after MI Arab-American voters shifted sharply to Trump in 24 to protest Biden over Gaza. They directly empowered this.
      x.com/RonBrownstein/status/1998052813159763978?s=20

      Reply
    43. 43.

      trollhattan

      @Belafon: ​
       
      Exactly how they, okay, McConnell and Graham, framed strangling Garland’s nomination, later shooting Barrett into her seat using a cannon.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      rikyrah

      @RaflW:

      A Texas senate campaign would be a tough slog. I know the state is trending a bit less red, and Texas has asshole senators, but one does wonder about the financial prudence of going very big on that run. At the same time, the ticket line should not be empty, and it should be a Democrat who can motivate some fence-sitters or stay-homers to show up, not just a crank or wild card.

      I believe the Texas GOP is stupid enough to throw over Cornyn for Paxton, which would turn it into an open seat.

      Not saying any Dem could win, but, an Open Seat is better than going in against an incumbent.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @taumaturgo:

      Free archive link:

      archive.ph/aQ77I

      Best quote from the piece:

      “What we want to do with Leaders We Deserve is not just elect younger versions of who’s already there,”

      Maybe if groups like his pull it off, yes.  But I’m highly skeptical that it’ll otherwise happen.  How primary season shakes out next year will be the indicator.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Chetan Murthy

      @rikyrah:

      No Dear.
      Elections have consequences.

      You are having the day you voted for.

      There’s one making the rounds (e.g. at r/LAMF, dKos) of a Somali-American Republican activist who stood with Trump at a rally and all, and he’s shocked/shocked/SHOCKED that there’s anti-Brown/Black-immigrant Fascism going on.  Just shocked.

      All of us dark-skinned immigrants, we come here and we say “we’re not Black, nononoooo, we’re {Indian,Somali,Nigerian,Jamaican,whatever}” not realizing that it doesn’t matter what we think we are: what matters is what wypipo think we are (as Hannah Arendt put it so well).  And we’d better have solidarity with the people with whom we’re lumped.  Which means with Black people.

      There must be black unity
      There must be black unity
      For in the end, unity will be thrust upon us
      And we upon it and each other
      Locked in cages, pens, hemmed in, shoulder-to-shoulder
      Arms outstretched for just a crust of bread
      Watermelon mirages, an oasis that does not exist
      Conjured up by the bubbling stench
      Unwashed bodies in unsanitary quarters
      Concrete and barbed wire, babies screaming
      Stumbling around in a mental circle
      Because you never cared enough to be black
      In the end, unity will be thrust upon us
      Blanketed, stifled, a salty taste in your mouth
      From blood oozing from cracks and wooly heads
      Red pools becoming thicker than syrup slow down your face
      Birds matted by the life force sprung loose from wells
      Welled deep by the enforcers of mock justice
      Of the red, white, and blue
      In the end, unity will be thrust upon us
      Let us unite because of love and not hate
      Let us unite on our own and not because of barbed-wire death
      You dare not ignore the things I say
      Whitey’s waiting night and day, night and day
      Night and day, night and day

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Bupalos

      @Suzanne: I don’t disagree with that the way you’ve stated it. Certainly most religious voters are going to remain with the GOP. Just like most hispanics stayed with Democrats in 2024.  That is electorally irrelevant. Trump won by changing hispanic margins from overwhelmingly Democratic to just Democratic. There is a structural advantage in politics to attacking your opponents strength rather than weakness.

      Worth a shot anyway.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Almost Retired

      @Chetan Murthy: Oh my, Weatherford.  I had a college girlfriend who was a journalism major and split her Summer doing an internship for a big city newspaper (Minneapolis Star-Tribune) and a small town newspaper – in this case the Weatherford Daily Sheepfucker, or whatever it was called.  I visited her in Weatherford.  For entertainment, the local yutes gathered in dirt lots in their pick ups and power-chugged beer and picked fights with kids from the nearby much-hated town of Mineral Wells.  One of the counties was dry at the time, which was why the Weatherford and Mineral Wells kids gathered in the same spot (whichever was the wet county).  Not really the stuff of a Larry McMurty novel.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Suzanne

      @Bupalos: Hey, at this point, we really need to throw a lot at the wall in Texas to see what (if anything) sticks. I don’t live there, so I don’t get a say, and thus I don’t need to formulate a strong opinion.

      Reply

