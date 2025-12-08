I did not have this many squares for Texas on my bingo card for this week!
- Supreme Court allows Texas to use its newly gerrymandered congressional map for 2026.
- Next it goes to the US (not so) Supreme Court where I’m sure they will follow the rule of law.
- Colin Allred drops out of the Senate race.
- Colin Allred decides to run for the House instead.
- Jasmine Crockett will announce today if she is running for Senate.
Am I missing anything else?
I searched for Texas in the media library, and this popped up. Not quite sure why it’s tagged as texas?
But it’s ever-relevant, so why not?
I wonder what state is next up on the bingo wheel?
Open thread.
