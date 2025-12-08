I did not have this many squares for Texas on my bingo card for this week!

Supreme Court allows Texas to use its newly gerrymandered congressional map for 2026.

Next it goes to the US (not so) Supreme Court where I’m sure they will follow the rule of law.

Colin Allred drops out of the Senate race.

Colin Allred decides to run for the House instead.

Jasmine Crockett will announce today if she is running for Senate.

Am I missing anything else?

I searched for Texas in the media library, and this popped up. Not quite sure why it’s tagged as texas?

But it’s ever-relevant, so why not?

I wonder what state is next up on the bingo wheel?

Open thread.