(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Last night in comments WTFGhost asked a very detailed question regarding US drone operations in relation to the strikes in the SOUTHCOM Area of Responsibility (AOR). How the US military operates their surveillance and combat drones is not my area of expertise. I know what they are, I know what a lot of them look like, and that the US Air Force’s, at least, are operated from bases in the US well away from wherever the targets are. My understanding is that contractors do not operate them. That’s about it. I’m not a drone operator and have never worked in drone operations.

President Zelenskyy traveled to London for meetings today with his European allies. As a result there is no daily address. There was a press conference, but the video has not yet been published.

Key points from President Zelenskyy’s press conference today: -The U.S. peace plan has been reduced to 20 points. The United States seeks compromises, but none exist when it comes to territory – Ukraine has no right—under its Constitution, international law, or moral law—to surrender territory [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 1:22 PM

– On Ukraine’s reconstruction, the issue is financing, and it is crucial to take Europe’s position into account. European participation in these negotiations is key – Reparations credit is a decision solely for the EU Commission. We are counting on these funds, but everything depends on Europe — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 1:22 PM

– The peace plan will be revised by Ukraine and handed over to the U.S., likely on Tuesday evening. – Security guarantees must be approved by the U.S. Congress. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 1:22 PM

– Trump has his own vision of ending the war, which differs from Ukraine’s. The U.S. wants the war to end, but for Ukraine, the conditions of that ending are what matter. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 1:22 PM

From The Guardian:

European leaders rallied behind Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday night amid hopes they might finally achieve a breakthrough to allow Ukraine access to billions of pounds of frozen Russian assets. Despite vociferous support for the Ukrainian president, who has come under heavy pressure from Donald Trump to cede territory in order to bring the war to a speedy end, there was still no agreement on the thorny question of turning immobilised assets into a loan for Kyiv. But Downing Street said “positive progress” was made on the issue during crisis talks hosted in Downing Street with Zelenskyy, France’s president, Emmanuel Macron, and the German chancellor, Friedrich Merz. They were joined on a call by the leaders of seven other European countries, a senior representative from Turkey, and Nato and EU chiefs. During the meeting, leaders “underscored the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine” including “robust security guarantees” against further Russian aggression, Downing Street said. The leaders agreed that “now is a critical moment” for Ukraine and vowed to ramp up support for Kyiv and increase economic pressure on Moscow “to bring an end to this barbaric war”. The European show of support came after sharp criticism from President Trump, who said he was “a little disappointed” in Zelenskyy, claiming he had not read the US proposal for a peace deal. He insisted without evidence that “his [Ukrainian] people love it” and that Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, was “fine with it”.

Putin is, of course, not fine with it and, as usual, the obstacles are coming from Moscow. Reuters has the details: (emphasis mine)

After President Vladimir Putin held four hours of Kremlin talks last week with Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, Putin’s top foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, said “territorial problems” were discussed. That is Kremlin shorthand for Russian claims to the whole of Donbas, though Ukraine is still in control of at least 5,000 square km (1,900 square miles) of the area. Almost all countries recognise Donbas as part of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that handing over the rest of Donetsk would be illegal without a referendum and would give Russia a platform to launch assaults deeper into Ukraine in the future. Ushakov was quoted by Russian media on Sunday as saying that the United States would have to “make serious, I would say, radical changes to their papers” on Ukraine. He did not clarify what changes Moscow wanted Washington to make. Zelenskiy said on Saturday that he had had a long and “substantive” phone call with Witkoff and Kushner. The Kremlin has said it expects Kushner to be doing the main work on drafting a possible deal.

As has been the case every step of the way here, as well as in other places like Gaza and now the Cambodian-Thai border, there is no deal. And in this case there isn’t even something that Trump can promote as being a deal. He and his natsec team, including LTG (ret) Kellogg, the most useless envoy in the history of envoys, are completely delusional about the reality of Putin’s/Russia’s genocidal re-invasion of Ukraine, as well as Putin’s/Russia’s ultimate objectives: complete Russian control over all of Ukraine plus a rollback of both the EU and NATO to their pre-1992 borders and the removal of all economic and other isolation of Russia. I expect Putin will eventually produce an invoice he expects someone in DC, London, Paris, Berlin, Ottawa, Brussels, etc to pay to reimburse his costs.

Which is how you get Trump or Steven Miller or Dan Scavino, who also post from his social media accounts, reposting this kind of garbage:

This isn’t national security narcissism, it’s just banana pants crazy delusional fantasy land on the part of Trump and his natsec team. Trump, of course, is going to do whatever he hears from Putin when they talk after hours in DC on Trump’s personal and unsecured cell phone. Witkoff and Jared only care about the money they’re going to make. Vance just hates Ukraine. I have no idea why other than he’s an asshole.

Which is why this is not going to make a difference even if it is included in the NDAA that passes both the House and the Senate.

🇺🇸🇺🇦 US Congress leaders have approved a defence budget that includes $800 million for Ukraine over two years, with $400 million allocated for 2026 and the same for 2027, aimed at extending and expanding military aid. The bill also calls for a review of Russia’s military strategy and deployments. [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) December 8, 2025 at 6:22 AM

There is still statutorily required military and financial aid for Ukraine from last year’s legislation addressing this for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. As we know from other reporting that I’ve included in updates over the past week or so, the Trump administration stopped sending this statutorily required assistance to Ukraine because they do not believe they have to comply with any statutory law, constitutional requirement, or even federal court order/ruling they don’t like.

We are in fully post-constitutional US. There is no republic left. There is only the revolutionary Trump/MAGA movement that controls the executive branch, their majority on the Supreme Court, and their majority in Congress, which has been completely neutered and remade into a legislature in name only by it’s own Republican majority, the Trump administration, and the FedSoc majority on the Supreme Court. This is the reality of December 2025. Believing anything else may be comforting, but it is self deluding.

Georgia:

At this point, protests are so routine in Georgia that people show up with books to read while marching. 📚

Day 376 of uninterrupted protests. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 12:49 PM

1/ Demonstrators are holding a protest march on Rustaveli Avenue, on the sidewalk. After the GD approves the new bill, a 5-day advance notice to the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be required for this. #GeorgiaProtests day 376 [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 12:36 PM

2/ Once the notice is submitted, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be authorized to suggest changes to the location or route of the gathering or demonstration. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 12:36 PM

3/ According to GD, if participants refuse to hold the gathering or demonstration at the location proposed by the MIA, they may face administrative detention of up to 15 days. In case of repeated refusal, criminal liability may apply, including imprisonment for up to one year. #TerrorinGeorgia — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 12:36 PM

This directly violates the Constitution.

🇬🇪 Article 21 — Freedom of Assembly:

“Everyone… has the right to gather publicly and unarmed without prior permission.” [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 9:00 AM

1/ Update: The bill has now been published. Under a new bill GD may approve this week, protest organizers must give the Ministry of Internal Affairs 5 days’ notice to hold rallies on public roads. A protest in Tbilisi has been ongoing for 375 days. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 11:45 AM

2/ The draft law also requires the MIA to publicly propose alternative time, place, or route for non-spontaneous rallies. Spontaneous rallies can notify the Patrol Police without the 5-day notice. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 11:45 AM

It seems like any protest, including those on pavements, will now have to be approved by the Georgian Dream. We do have a history of rendering their laws ineffective, though. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 9:10 AM

Lasha Shergelashvili, the key witness in the BBC research into the chemicals use in Georgia, is by the way investigated for the forged “mass weapons confiscation” case related to October 4. The BBC investigation began 6-7 months ago. Coincidence? [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 11:34 AM

Tamta Zhvania’s brain aneurysm burst a few days into the November-December 2024 crackdowns. After her surgery, she was summoned at the Special Investigation Service and asked if she linked her aneurysm to intoxication during the crackdowns… #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 3:51 PM

An important The National Interest article on how Georgian Dream has turned Georgia into a key sanctions-evasion corridor fueling Russia’s war economy, while aligning with Moscow, Beijing & Tehran and escalating domestic repression. Thank you, Nikoloz Chkhaidze!

nationalinterest.org/blog/silk-ro… [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 6:21 AM

From The National Interest:

Russia’s war economy continues to survive in part due to transit routes and financial loopholes in countries not officially under Western sanctions. One such enabler is Georgia under the Georgian Dream (GD) regime, which has facilitated sanctions evasion through trade, banking, and energy corridors, allowing Moscow to bypass Western pressure and prolong the war in Ukraine. The same regime that once positioned Georgia as a beacon of democracy and a steadfast ally of the United States in the South Caucasus is now actively drifting toward the camp of America’s adversaries. Through repressive measures, mass detentions, and the passage of legislation designed to ban pro-Western political parties and sideline opposition figures, the GD regime seeks to consolidate control while portraying itself as the guardian of “national sovereignty.” In practice, these actions represent the systematic dismantling of pluralism and the establishment of a one-party state under the pretence of rooting out so-called “foreign agents.” As of mid-October, more than a hundred opposition activists, journalists, and demonstrators have been arrested, making Georgia one of the countries with the highest number of political prisoners per capita in Europe, surpassing even Russia. The Constitutional Court, already under the influence of the ruling party, is expected to validate these draconian laws, erasing what remains of democratic representation and cementing Georgia’s slide into authoritarianism. What is unfolding in Georgia is not a local political crisis but a deliberate geopolitical realignment—an erosion of a former democratic ally that now enables Russia’s war machine and undermines US strategic interests at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

More at the link.

Today is Mamuka Gatserelia’s birthday. He’s imprisoned for life in Russia, taken as a hostage during the Siege of Azovstal. He had to flee Russian occupation from Abkhazia, Georgia… fought Russians in Ukraine, and is currently their hostage. 1/2 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 8:18 AM

The Georgian Dream regime does absolutely nothing to release Mamuka. Maybe I could manage to pass on birthday wishes to him, since there is address provided for communicating with him. Let’s support Mamuka! 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 8:18 AM

The Czech Republic:

Between January and February 2026, the Czech company LPP will deliver a trial batch of its new Narwhal cruise missiles to Ukraine. Before moving to mass production, the company aims to secure a ‘combat-proven’ certification—hence the first batch will be sent to Ukraine 👀 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 9:47 AM

Germany and the EU:

Germany’s Merz says frozen Russian assets for Ukraine must be a shared EU risk — and Belgium cannot be left carrying the burden alone — Reuters. Merz writes in FAZ that EU states must incur an equal share of the risk, as a function of their respective economic performance. 1/ [image or embed] — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@mylovanov.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 5:55 PM

After the European Commission proposed using or borrowing against frozen Russian state assets to raise €90B for Ukraine. Belgium, which holds the largest share of these assets, has resisted without legal guarantees. 2/ — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@mylovanov.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 5:55 PM

Merz says political assurances are insufficient and Brussels is right to demand binding protection. Merz: It would be unacceptable for a single country to bear an excessive burden, — signalling Berlin’s support for a collective EU liability structure. 3/ — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@mylovanov.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 5:55 PM

The Commission’s plan would fund Ukraine’s military needs and basic services, but hinges on easing Belgium’s legal and financial concerns through a formal EU-wide risk-sharing mechanism. 4X — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@mylovanov.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 5:55 PM

There are multiple EU states hiding behind Brussels on this, so they can keep talking about it, but I don’t expect it will ever happen.

The Financial Times writes that France has refused to contribute to the ‘reparations loan’ for Ukraine using the €18 billion of Russian funds frozen in its commercial banks. www.ft.com/content/fe30… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 4:55 AM

The PRC:

Bloomberg reports that a Russian liquefied natural gas export plant has delivered its first shipment to China since U.S. sanctions were imposed in January. This is another sign of deepening energy cooperation between Beijing and Moscow. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 6:14 AM

According to the outlet, the vessel “Valera”, which loaded a cargo in October from Gazprom’s “Portovaya” facility in the Baltic Sea, arrived at the Beihai import terminal in southern China on Monday.

www.bloomberg.com/news/article… — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 6:14 AM

The US:

Donald John “Don” Trump Jr. demonstrated at the Doha Forum what the current U.S. leadership truly thinks about the war in Ukraine — and about Ukraine in general. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 12:47 PM

Formally, he holds no position in his father’s administration, but he serves as a mouthpiece for the views and conversations of Trump’s inner circle. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 12:47 PM

This is both amazingly coherent from Jr specifically as he usually sounds like he’s had about Cole’s and my body weight combined in cocaine and in regard to his father’s national security policy overall and in regard to Ukraine.

However, reality may conflict with the core premise of Jr’s argument:

Alexander Gabuev, a well-known expert on Russian foreign policy and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia and Eurasia Center in Berlin, is convinced that time is working against Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

www.bild.de/politik/ausl… — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 10:21 AM

According to his calculations, Moscow has money left for only 12–18 months of war. The expert also emphasized that although U.S. President Donald Trump wants the war to end, he is currently exerting almost no pressure on Putin. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 10:21 AM

Machine translated from Bild:

Moscow – Despite all attempts at mediation, Russia is continuing its brutal war of aggression against Ukraine –but the renowned Russia expert Alexander Gabuev is convinced that time is working against Vladimir Putin (73). He calculates: Moscow still has the money for twelve to 18 months of war! After that, the coffers could be empty – provided the West tightens the sanctions further. „This time could be shortened with further sanctions“, says Gabuev in an interview with the Handelsblatt. In addition to Rosneft and Lukoil, there are also smaller oil and raw material producers in Russia that have not yet been sanctioned. Gabuev was a journalist for the Russian business newspaper „Kommersant“ for a long time, and today he heads the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center – a think tank based in Berlin. He is considered one of the leading experts on Russian foreign policy. Peace negotiations with the Ukraine? From the expert’s point of view, the chances of this happening are zero at the moment! Gabuev explains: US President Donald Trump (79) does want an end to the war – but so far he has hardly put any pressure on Putin. „That’s why the Russians believe they still have time and can delay negotiations further.“ Putin still insists on „very far-reaching demands“ from which he does not want to back down. Means: About the war for Putin According to the expert, making economic sanctions unaffordable would have to be tightened and adopted punitive measures implemented more strictly. Gabuev gives an example: China, India or the United Arab Emirates are no longer allowed to buy Russian oil or circumvent sanctions with impunity. „This must be done daily and very consistently. So far this has not happened sufficiently.“ According to the expert, this will not increase the pressure on Putin so drastically that Russia will give up in the next three to six months. BUT: If Ukraine continued to be supported with weapons and financial aid at the same time, at least a reduction to less than 18 months could be achieved. Military expert Carlo Masala (57) is less optimistic when asked by BILD: „I am extremely cautious about such forecasts, which specify specific time periods. No one can say with certainty at the moment what financial and political reserves Russia can still mobilise –or intends to mobilise“ Masala also warns against „jumping to conclusions about an alleged point in time when Moscow ‚runs out of money‘“. Because a lot depends on factors „which we can only inadequately assess from the outside“. There are repeated reports of exploding Russian national debt, extremely high inflation and supply bottlenecks for food and fuel. But so far this has had no impact on the situation in Ukraine. On the contrary, Gabuev also admits: „Unfortunately, the situation for the Ukrainian armed forces is deteriorating“. This is also why Putin is convinced that time is working for him.

And now we wait.

Back to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy to Bloomberg: “There is one question I — and all Ukrainians — want to get an answer to: if Russia again starts a war, what will our partners do.”

👆👆👆 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 7:38 AM

A Ukrainian Magura V7 naval drone equipped with two AIM-9 Sidewinder infrared homing missiles. Adding the missiles effectively makes the V7 a mobile marine SAM system, allowing Ukraine to project its air defenses far into the Black Sea. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 7:25 AM

Make it hot!

Sumy:

❗️Russia carried out more than ten drone strikes on Sumy’s energy infrastructure, causing a blackout across the city. — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 2:52 PM

Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast:

This is what Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast endured last night. Russia attacked the town with drones, hitting an apartment building. Seven people were injured, and dozens lost their homes. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 3:49 AM

Dnipro:

Last night, russia launched a massive attack on Dnipro and the surrounding region, killing one civilian and injuring five others, including two children. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 4:02 AM

Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast:

Russian attacks across Donetsk Oblast killed four people and injured seven, including a 7-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy in Kostiantynivka. Video taken in Kostiantynivka #Ukraine #UkrainianView [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 8:48 AM

Ternopil:

The death toll in Ternopil has risen to 38. Following the November 19 Russian attack on a residential high-rise, the bodies of two more people previously listed as missing, have been recovered. Among the victims are 8 children. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 4:05 PM

Fastiv, Kyiv Oblast:

Not only did the railway employees set up a temporary tent in Fastiv, Kyiv region, next to the railway station destroyed by russian Shahed drones — they also brought there a small Christmas tree for a festive mood and created a little corner for children.

🥹❤️‍🩹 [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 7:34 AM

Somewhere in Russia:

Russian source assisted with Russian military aviation: “Yesterday, in one of the bomber aviation regiments, the ejection system of an aircraft parked inside a shelter was activated. The pilot and navigator sustained injuries incompatible with life…” [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 4:12 AM

Moscow or wherever Putin is hiding in Russia today:

Putin has signed a document calling up reservists in Russia for military training next year. But the Americans will still insist that he definitely wants peace. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 4:33 PM

Samara Oblast, Russia:

“We have growth everywhere, all of December — growth across all sectors. But not positive growth, negative growth.” – Samara governor Fedorishchev carefully and thoroughly described the situation on the Russian market. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 1:00 PM

He says it’s due to certain “economic phenomena.” Oh? And what kind of phenomena would those be? — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 1:00 PM

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

It’s reported that air defense was allegedly active in Belgorod against incoming missiles. Most likely, the Russians will “shoot everything down” as always, and the debris will “just fall”. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 12:29 PM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

Nothing to see here, just a robot dog armed with a shortened rifle, deployed by the SBU’s Alpha Special Operations Center. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 12:38 PM

