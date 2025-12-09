My fake-MAGA, nepo-baby GOP bagman congress-critter held a “tele-townhall” yesterday. My prediction for it came true:

I’ll give the lying windbag a tiny bit of credit for holding a townhall at all. Unlike most of his corrupt caucus, my rep doesn’t flat-out ghost constituents. In fact, he brags a lot about how accessible he is.

That said, he does minimize pushback by making it hard for working people to attend events. For example, constituents who subscribe to and read his nauseatingly self-congratulatory newsletter were notified on Sunday about Monday’s townhall, which seems like an obvious ploy to suppress attendance.

He pulled a similar trick for an in-person event several months ago. Constituents had to sign up well in advance on a “first-come, first-served” basis to get an opportunity to ask a question. The event was originally described as a mid-week townhall in my town, location to be announced.

The day before, when the location was announced, it turned out to be in another county altogether. I went anyway because I am determined to be a pain in his ass and have a more flexible schedule than most folks. But attendance was low, so mission accomplished!

In yesterday’s tele-townhall, the congressman had minions pre-screen caller questions, so good luck getting the floor if you’re going to ask about your (shitty!) health plan costs more than doubling next month because Repubs have (thus far) refused to extend ACA subsidies.

The ACA subsidies did come up via a comment from what I am convinced was a ringer. This person urged the congressman NOT to extend the subsidies because “it would cause inflation,” which, what the fuck lady? That’s not how this works!

Anyhoo, the congressman used that “question” to reiterate his opposition to “Obamacare.” But he did indicate some anxiety about “middle-class” constituents’ premiums rising on January 1 and claimed he and his shithead House colleagues are working on a fix to avert that.

I interpreted his response to mean other constituents are contacting the rat-bastard about their soaring healthcare premiums too, probably after they see bills double or triple during open enrollment. Even in safe districts, House Repubs are squirming about that. Good!

My rep also deviated considerably from Trump’s lies about inflation being gone since 1/20/2025 and gas costing less than $2 per gallon now. Piggy mostly gets away with that since he’s surrounded by ass-kissers. My rep isn’t important enough to be that insulated.

Finally, I will acknowledge that the worthless shit-stain has a difficult “constituent relations” job. He represents many crackpots, and they tend to be persistent enough to show up at live or teleconference events despite whatever roadblocks he throws up to suppress attendance.

The crackpot questions explored topics like wandering cows, ne’er-do-well relatives hired to perpetrate roofing scams and a demand for the rep to personally bring MN House Rep. Ilhan Omar to justice for “un-American” activities. Jesus, no wonder this country is such a goddamn mess! There are so many deeply stupid voters, and I don’t know how to fix that.

Open thread.