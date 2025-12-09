Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Clown Hall (Open Thread)

My fake-MAGA, nepo-baby GOP bagman congress-critter held a “tele-townhall” yesterday. My prediction for it came true:

Heads-up if you’re in FL-12: Our rat-bastard congressman will be lying his ass off via teleconference at noon today.

— Betty Cracker of Florida (@bettycrackerfl.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 10:22 AM

I’ll give the lying windbag a tiny bit of credit for holding a townhall at all. Unlike most of his corrupt caucus, my rep doesn’t flat-out ghost constituents. In fact, he brags a lot about how accessible he is.

That said, he does minimize pushback by making it hard for working people to attend events. For example, constituents who subscribe to and read his nauseatingly self-congratulatory newsletter were notified on Sunday about Monday’s townhall, which seems like an obvious ploy to suppress attendance.

He pulled a similar trick for an in-person event several months ago. Constituents had to sign up well in advance on a “first-come, first-served” basis to get an opportunity to ask a question. The event was originally described as a mid-week townhall in my town, location to be announced.

The day before, when the location was announced, it turned out to be in another county altogether. I went anyway because I am determined to be a pain in his ass and have a more flexible schedule than most folks. But attendance was low, so mission accomplished!

In yesterday’s tele-townhall, the congressman had minions pre-screen caller questions, so good luck getting the floor if you’re going to ask about your (shitty!) health plan costs more than doubling next month because Repubs have (thus far) refused to extend ACA subsidies.

The ACA subsidies did come up via a comment from what I am convinced was a ringer. This person urged the congressman NOT to extend the subsidies because “it would cause inflation,” which, what the fuck lady? That’s not how this works!

Anyhoo, the congressman used that “question” to reiterate his opposition to “Obamacare.” But he did indicate some anxiety about “middle-class” constituents’ premiums rising on January 1 and claimed he and his shithead House colleagues are working on a fix to avert that.

I interpreted his response to mean other constituents are contacting the rat-bastard about their soaring healthcare premiums too, probably after they see bills double or triple during open enrollment. Even in safe districts, House Repubs are squirming about that. Good!

My rep also deviated considerably from Trump’s lies about inflation being gone since 1/20/2025 and gas costing less than $2 per gallon now. Piggy mostly gets away with that since he’s surrounded by ass-kissers. My rep isn’t important enough to be that insulated.

Finally, I will acknowledge that the worthless shit-stain has a difficult “constituent relations” job. He represents many crackpots, and they tend to be persistent enough to show up at live or teleconference events despite whatever roadblocks he throws up to suppress attendance.

The crackpot questions explored topics like wandering cows, ne’er-do-well relatives hired to perpetrate roofing scams and a demand for the rep to personally bring MN House Rep. Ilhan Omar to justice for “un-American” activities. Jesus, no wonder this country is such a goddamn mess! There are so many deeply stupid voters, and I don’t know how to fix that.

Open thread.

    12Comments

    2. 2.

      jonas

       Jesus, no wonder this country is such a goddamn mess! There are so many deeply stupid voters, and I don’t know how to fix that.

      Yep. Far too many Americans consider it their goddamn birthright not to have to know anything or give a shit about anything (except football).

      Reply
    5. 5.

      jonas

      @Baud: In rural America, there’s always one guy who doesn’t keep his fencing repaired and the cows get out and get in trouble. Most people just call the sheriff who can usually identify where they belong, but sometimes you have to kick it up to your Congressperson.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Shalimar

      When I was growing up in Mobile, Alabama 45 years ago, we had just one town crackpot for our several hundred thousand people.  She was retired and devoted all her time to writing letters to the editor and attending public meetings, just being a general pest.  Everyone in politics knew who she was.

      Now we no longer have a newspaper and politicians try as hard as they can to avoid anything public, because there are thousands of her.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Shalimar

      @Betty Cracker: When my cousin’s daughter was young, I used to tell her the cows next door hated me because all night they would harangue me and say “moooovvvee, moooovvvee.”  She did not think that was funny.  She is still scared of cows decades later.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      RevRick

      @jonas: I live in a swing district and our first term ( and hopefully only) GOP Representative is suddenly on board with extending some form of subsidies for the ACA. The Philly TV stations are running ads that brag about his wonderful work of supporting the Big Beautiful Biil (vomit).

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Professor Bigfoot

      The day before, when the location was announced, it turned out to be in another county altogether. I went anyway because I am determined to be a pain in his ass and have a more flexible schedule than most folks.

      So you admit that you’re driven by pure spite.

      PLEASE, come sit by me!

      Reply

