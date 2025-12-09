Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Courage Consists of Holding On…

Late Night Open Thread: Courage Consists of Holding On…

Cinema will find a way. ??

[image or embed]

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 10:42 AM

I’ve heard that saying finished in various increments of time. At the moment, we’re all desperately holding on, waiting for the wheel to turn. Winter solstice this year comes on Sunday, December 21st, at 10am EST (although my personal SAD marker has become Martin Luther King Day — that’s when I start to feel like the light will return). Take whatever comforts & diversions you can grasp, and keep holding!

  • 2liberal
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • Gretchen

    3Comments

    2. 2.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Winter solstice, such a day to look forward to. And then shortly after, the first day of spring, Groundhog Day/ st brigids day/ candlemas/imbolc. Two holidays devoutly anticipated

      anyone who planted crocus or snowdrops close to the house foundation will have flowers very soon.

    3. 3.

      Gretchen

      I like the idea of a personal SAD day. I have trouble with this time of year, and keep my Christmas tree up until, well, just about then! Well said, as always, Anne Laurie!

      I have more trouble when visiting my daughter in New York. They have so many gloomy days. At least Kansas City has sunny days even in January, even if they’re short.

