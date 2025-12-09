Cinema will find a way. ??
— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 10:42 AM
I’ve heard that saying finished in various increments of time. At the moment, we’re all desperately holding on, waiting for the wheel to turn. Winter solstice this year comes on Sunday, December 21st, at 10am EST (although my personal SAD marker has become Martin Luther King Day — that’s when I start to feel like the light will return). Take whatever comforts & diversions you can grasp, and keep holding!
