It’s been awhile, but let’s get on with the Road Trip. After taking a break from OTR posts, we’ve now returned from Victoria, Canada, heading for more National Parks and then eastbound.

For our Rainier visit, we stayed at a campsite in Alder Lake Park, run by Tacoma Power which was about 30 miles from the Visitor Center. I found out a couple of days before we got there that we would need a timed entry ticket. Advance tickets were sold out in April, but like Banff, some were available the day before. I logged on at 7:00 PM and got tickets for the 11:00 to 1:00 entry. Even so, we waited in traffic for a half hour. On our second day we skipped the tickets and went for the post-3:00 PM ticketless entry. We still had a wait for that one.

The first day we stopped at the visitor center and walked a couple of easy trails, then repaired to the Paradise Inn for a cocktail.