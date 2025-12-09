Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

All hail the time of the bunny!

When we show up, we win.

How stupid are these people?

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Donald Trump found guilty as fuck – May 30, 2024!

Bad people in a position to do bad things will do bad things because they are bad people. End of story.

Conservatism: there are people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Marge, god is saying you’re stupid.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

We do not need to pander to people who do not like what we stand for.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Bark louder, little dog.

Roe is not about choice. It is about freedom.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – frosty – 2024 National Park Road Trip – Washington (7/9) Mount Rainier National Park – First Day

On The Road – frosty – 2024 National Park Road Trip – Washington (7/9) Mount Rainier National Park – First Day

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

frosty

It’s been awhile, but let’s get on with the Road Trip. After taking a break from OTR posts, we’ve now returned from Victoria, Canada, heading for more National Parks and then eastbound.

For our Rainier visit, we stayed at a campsite in Alder Lake Park, run by Tacoma Power which was about 30 miles from the Visitor Center. I found out a couple of days before we got there that we would need a timed entry ticket. Advance tickets were sold out in April, but like Banff, some were available the day before. I logged on at 7:00 PM and got tickets for the 11:00 to 1:00 entry. Even so, we waited in traffic for a half hour. On our second day we skipped the tickets and went for the post-3:00 PM ticketless entry. We still had a wait for that one.

The first day we stopped at the visitor center and walked a couple of easy trails, then repaired to the Paradise Inn for a cocktail.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (7/9) Mount Rainier National Park – First Day 8
Washington, US

Tacoma Narrows Bridge on the way to Mt Rainier. Civil Engineers will recognize the name but fortunately this isn’t Galloping Gertie. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-zczJXSxnw

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (7/9) Mount Rainier National Park – First Day 7
Washington, US

First day and the first picture of The Mountain

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (7/9) Mount Rainier National Park – First Day 6
Washington, US

Another view of Mt Rainier. I was conservative; I only took 41 pictures of it.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (7/9) Mount Rainier National Park – First Day 5
Washington, US

Myrtle Falls trail – it was packed. It’s a popular trail, paved, accessible, about a mile round-trip and starts from the Visitor Center. Wildflowers were in bloom over the summer.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (7/9) Mount Rainier National Park – First Day 4
Washington, US

Myrtle Falls

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (7/9) Mount Rainier National Park – First Day 3
Washington, US

Wildflowers on the trail

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (7/9) Mount Rainier National Park – First Day 2
Washington, US

The Mountain from Nisqually Vista Trail

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (7/9) Mount Rainier National Park – First Day 1
Washington, US

Rainier, glacier, and snowmelt stream from Nisqually Vista Trail. This was another fairly easy trail, but a bit longer with more elevation changes.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (7/9) Mount Rainier National Park – First Day
Washington, US

Paradise Inn lounge

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.