Open Thread: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is Running for Senate

Open Thread: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is Running for Senate

29 Comments

This post is in: , ,

GOD. I LOVE HER MOXIE, HER GRIT, HER DETERMINATION..
I would vote for her for ANY seat she wanted.
Thank you Jasmine Crockett

[image or embed]

— Old Hippie On Line Activist (@teresalynnkocsis.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 11:03 PM

Okay, I’m biased. But I’m not a Texas voter, so it’s not in my hands, and I fully realize the chances of *any* Democrat winning are… not optimal. And yet!

I already know all the rationale for how Jasmine Crockett allegedly can't win statewide in Texas.
But we need 100 more Jasmine Crocketts in the national Democratic party and she's one of the few candidates left that will get a donation from me.
She's tough. She's unafraid. She fights.

[image or embed]

— Bob Geiger (@bobgeiger.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 10:28 PM

Crockett, one of Congress’ most outspoken Democrats, a frequent target of GOP attacks and a Trump target, jumped into the race on the final day of qualifying in Texas. She is seeking the Senate seat held by Republican John Cornyn, who is running for reelection in the GOP-dominated state.

“As a candidate who is constantly attacked and seen as a threat, it’s because I am,” Crockett told supporters in Dallas. “I’m the only one who has gone toe to toe with Donald Trump, and there’s a reason he’s always got my name in his mouth.”

Democrats need a net gain of four Senate seats to wrest control from Republicans next November, when most of the seats up for reelection are in states like Texas that President Donald Trump won last year. Democrats have long hoped to make Texas more competitive after decades of Republican dominance. Cornyn, first elected to the Senate since 2002, is facing the toughest GOP primary of his career against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt.

Crockett’s announcement came hours after former Rep. Colin Allred ended his own campaign for the Democratic nomination in favor of attempting a House comeback bid. She faces a March 3 primary against Democratic state Rep. James Talarico, a former teacher with a rising national profile fueled by viral social media posts challenging Republican policies such as private school vouchers and requiring the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

“It’s going to be a sprint from now until the primary, but in Texas you have to think about the voter base overall in November, too,” said Kamau Marshall, a Democratic consultant who has worked for Allred before and worked on other campaigns in Texas. “Who can do the work on the ground? After the primary, who can win in the general?”

Talarico raised almost $6.3 million in the three weeks after he formally organized his primary campaign committee in September and had nearly $5 million in cash on hand at the end of the month, campaign finance reports showed. Crockett raised about $2.7 million for her House campaign fund from July through September and ended September with $4.6 million….

Democrats’ best showing in a statewide race in the past three decades was in 2018, when former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke came within 3 points of ousting Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. It was the midterm election of Trump’s first administration, and Democrats believe next year’s race could be similarly favorable to their party…

Marshall said Crockett is a “solid national figure” who has a large social media following and is a frequent presence on cable news. That could be an advantage with Democratic primary voters, Marshall said, but not necessarily afterward.

Talarico, meanwhile, must raise money and build name recognition to make the leap from the Texas House of Representatives to a strong statewide candidacy, Marshall said.

A winning Democratic candidate in Texas, Marshall said, would have to energize Black voters, mainly in metro Houston and Dallas, win the kind of diverse suburbs and exurbs like those Allred once represented in Congress, and get enough rural votes, especially among Latinos in the Rio Grande Valley.

“It’s about building complicated coalitions in a big state,” Marshall said.

I have to say I love, love, love Jasmine Crockett and would also love to see her in the Senate. No shade at all to James Talarico. It's nice to have a bigger bench and some competition. And they both promise to be great senators.
And I'm glad Allred is out.
LFG Texas. Clear out the Paxton trash.

— Jodi Jacobson (@jljacobson.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 9:50 PM

Sidebar: Before anyone decides to go public with a Strong Denunciation, even in my extremely old-white-lady BlueSky bubble I am seeing a lot of Black BlueSky comments like the ones below. (Many of the most biting / entertaining are read-only, also….)

It’s interesting that in January and February, folks loved Jasmine Crockett. And used her as the example of what they wanted Hakeem Jeffries to be, or Kamala Harris to be, etc. But now that Crockett is running for Senate, suddenly those same folks are singing a different tune. 🤔

— Lisa Bee (she/her) (@leebee4life.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 10:35 PM

February 2025: Jasmine Crockett needs to run for POTUS! We need to LISTEN to Black Women! Jasmine Crockett is the voice we need!
December 2025: Why is Jasmine Crockett running for the Senate? Why is she tearing the Democrats apart? She needs to sit down! Nobody is going to vote for a Black woman!

— Veronica McDonald (@veronicamcdonald.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 9:18 PM

I told y'all a while ago that white leftists would turn on Jasmine Crockett the minute she outlived her usefulness to them.

— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 1:34 AM

Yall gon find out that Black folks dont play about Jasmine Crockett.
Alright, goodnight

— Ida B Wells' Winchester Rifle (@dytsras.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 11:40 PM

Jasmine Crockett just announced her campaign for U.S. Senate.
Translation: John Cornyn’s days of coasting are officially over.
Texas, we’re so back. 🔥

[image or embed]

— Lori K (@lorionbluesky.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 9:54 PM

What's fascinating about Jasmine Crockett is her campaign seems to avoid taking sides in the progressive vs centrist debates happening within the Democratic Party. Her campaign is primarily about Trump, while mentioning the same Dem buzzword: Affordability.
www.independent.co.uk/news/world/a…

[image or embed]

— Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 9:46 PM

    29Comments

    1. 1.

      Ishiyama

      It’s about f-cking time for a flame-thrower!

      (And don’t feed me that sh-t about how a Black woman can’t appeal to Texas voters!)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Shalimar

      I like Crockett more than Talarico and would vote for her in the primary if I were a Texan, but it would shock me if she can win statewide.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      kindness

      I’ll contribute to Jasmine’s campaign.  I know, I know… a Democrat (real one) can’t win in Texas.  Except if Paxton wins the Republican primary (which I think he will), then Paxton’s already lengthy affairs and fraud will be right in Jasmine’s wheelhouse.  It could happen.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      If I were a Texas voter, I’d vote for Talarico in the primary, but that’s no shade on Crockett at all. Screw anyone who “turns on” her because she’s running. She’s great, and if she prevails in the primary, I hope she wins the general.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      hueyplong

      I’m a Crockett fan.  If she sees a path, that’s good enough for me.  Her winning statewide in Texas would evidence a level of GOP credibility loss that would be a whole lot of fun to observe.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Shalimar

      As I said, I support Crockett.  She is the most competent person Texas has to offer.  But I do have doubts, just like I have serious doubts about voters in Alabama and Florida where I have lived recently.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Josie

      @Shalimar: ​
       We’ll have to agree to disagree about her being the most competent person Texas has to offer. I’ve lived here all my 82 years. I can assure you there are quite a few competent Dems in this state, and Talarico is one of them.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ishiyama

      @Baud: Talerico can take Cruz’s seat in 2028.

      It rare for me to respond to you, but this makes sense. I do believe that Jasmine Crockett has the better political style. As Finley Peter Dunne (Mr. Dooley) first said: “Politics ain’t beanbag.” And if she wins in 2026, that will be a springboard for whoever runs against Cruz. Of course, I declaim any particular insight into the actual outcome; I can only brag about it when I guess right. I will say that it would be the height of irony if she wins because enough Texans think she is a relative of Davy, who died at the Alamo.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: I haven’t seen anyone on Bluesky criticizing Crockett for entering the race — or anyone smacking down someone else for doing that, for that matter. So it must be happening outside my particular bubble.

      I do tend to mute chronic shit-stirrers and people who are constantly beefing, even if I agree with them. Nothing wrong with doing that occasionally, but lots of accounts make that their whole personality, and I personally find it tiresome.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      but lots of accounts make that their whole personality, and I personally find it tiresome.

       
      I feel the same. I actually haven’t logged into Blue sky lately. It gets to be too much. And repetitive. A lot of the same stuff gets reposted.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Princess

      May the best candidate win. I suspect a primary with two exciting Dem candidates is probably good for the party in Texas. I just wish we could send one of them to run in Maine.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Betty

      It makes sense to be wary about Texas voters, but Jasmine Crockett is so smart and articulate and grounded that I can see her winning. Her court room experience definitely shows up in her ability to reach her audience.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      West of the Rockies

      I love her, but does she have the numbers in Texas to do it?  Does she have to give up her House seat to run?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Tony Jay

      When the alternative is Cornyn or Paxton, then whoever wins the Democratic primary, up to and including surprise primary winner ‘A Week Old Ham Sandwich’ deserves, needs and should no two ways about it get, the wholehearted support of every single Democrat in the country, no excuses.

      But first, someone has to win the Primary. Until then, I’d expect punches to be thrown.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Betty Cracker: It’s probably bots stirring things up to get Democrats to fight amongst themselves. Happens all the time and people keep falling for it anyway. It’s a big part of why social media is bad for politics.

      Reply

