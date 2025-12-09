Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reality always gets a vote in the end.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Trump should be leading, not lying.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

The world has changed, and neither one recognizes it.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Every decision we make has lots of baggage with it, known or unknown.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

Republicans don’t lie to be believed, they lie to be repeated.

“Facilitate” is an active verb, not a weasel word.

He really is that stupid.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

We will not go back.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

The willow is too close to the house.

Boeing: repeatedly making the case for high speed rail.

“Perhaps I should have considered other options.” (head-desk)

I’m more christian than these people and i’m an atheist.

Democracy is not a spectator sport.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: You Can’t Always Get What You Want…

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: You Can’t Always Get What You Want…

by | 14 Comments

"You're lucky Mom says I can't open my presents until Christmas."
"But I'm not-"
"Tick tock, motherfucker."

[image or embed]

— Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 9:17 AM

A passerby could hear the cacophony from miles away.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) December 9, 2025 at 12:30 AM

"Professionally I’m married to cinema, and this movie felt like I was renewing my vows, if that makes sense," said Ryan Coogler, the director of "Sinners," upon learning of the film's Golden Globe nominations. Follow for more reactions from nominees.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) December 8, 2025 at 11:00 PM

President Donald Trump won't be getting his wish, at least not soon. ABC says that it has signed late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel to a one-year contract.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) December 8, 2025 at 9:30 PM

President Donald Trump won’t be getting his wish. ABC said Monday it has signed late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel to a one-year contract extension.

Kimmel’s previous, multiyear contract had been set to expire next May, so the extension will keep him on the air until at least May 2027.

Kimmel’s future looked questionable in September, when ABC suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for remarks made following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Following a public outcry, ABC lifted the suspension, and Kimmel returned to the air with much stronger ratings than he had before.

He continued his relentless joking at the president’s expense, leading Trump to urge the network to “get the bum off the air” in a social media post last month. The post followed Kimmel’s nearly 10-minute monologue on Trump and the Jeffrey Epstein files…

Bill Carter, author of “The Late Shift” and veteran chronicler of late-night TV, cautioned against reading too much into the length of the extension. Kimmel, at age 58, knows he’s getting close to the end of the line, Carter said, but when he leaves, he doesn’t want it to appear under pressure from Trump or anyone.

“He wants to make sure that it’s on his terms,” Carter said…

    14Comments

      Baud

      A symphony of woofs: This is what happens when 2,397 golden retrievers gather in an Argentina park

      Best antifa cell ever.

      Suzanne

      Kimmel’s future looked questionable in September, when ABC suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”for remarks made following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Following a public outcry, ABC lifted the suspension, and Kimmel returned to the air with much stronger ratings than he had before.

      They really overplayed their hand with this Charlie Kirk stuff. Kirk wasn’t as famous as they thought he was, and they look like the most delicate flowers with how they responded to any joke, social media post, etc. I recently saw some graph that indicated that well over half of Gen Z didn’t even know who Charlie Kirk was.

      It’s a bit of a weird phenomenon in this social media age. Among the Too Online, there is this constant overestimation of someone’s fame and influence. But the media monoculture is quickly disappearing. Everyone’s bubble is highly personalized. It becomes incredibly easy to see something on one’s feed and think that others are seeing the same content. They are not.

      ETA: Also, it is easy to mistake small numbers of annoying people online for a critical mass. All sense of scale is gone.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: Don’t they know this is an almost-top-10,000 blog?!

      I see this phenomenon a lot with SuzMom. (Irony: I have to talk more with my mother than with my kids about misinfo, propaganda, internet safety, AI slop, etc.). Her feed serves her up all manner of gossip and trash. She will often remark on something and say, “Didn’t you see XXXX?! It’s all over Facebook!” or whatever. And she’ll show me, and it’s some obvious bot-created ragebait crap.

      Jeffro

      It’s a good point: under trumpov, we have kinda Brexit-ed ourselves

      (that’s one of them thar gift links)

      For President Trump, the affordability crisis is a “hoax” perpetuated by Democrats. For the customer checking out at Costco or Walmart, it’s a rising grocery bill threatening already fragile household finances.

      If this story is properly told, we should win the Midterm Elections in RECORD NUMBERS. I AM THE AFFORDABILITY PRESIDENT. TALK LOUDLY AND PROUDLY! President DJT.

      The reality is that Trump does not want the story properly told.

      I originally set out to try to put a dollar figure on how much the median family has lost this year as a result of Trump’s tax and spending policies, his tariffs and immigration restrictions and their effects on growth, inflation, wages, taxes and wealth.

      This is no easy task, with multiple variables in play, each of which can worsen or lessen the cumulative effects.

      Nonetheless, when I put it all together for the median household, I came up with an estimated net loss of $2,250 in 2025 spending power.

      The median net household income after taxes was $72,330 in 2024, according to the census. The $2,250 amounts to a 3.1 percent loss in spending power, more than enough to persuade quite a few voters that the economy under Trump has gone sour.

      As I dug into the research, something far more important than the specific dollar estimate of an average family’s loss emerged: Trump’s economic policies have put the nation on a long-term path of decline, in terms of gross domestic product, employment, capital investment and wage growth.

      Martha Gimbel, executive director of the Yale Budget Lab, described in an email this process of slow-but-steady decline unleashed by Trump:

      “The policy mix of the Trump administration feels similar to Brexit to me. It is likely slowing growth down and lowering living standards relative to what would have been achieved without this policy mix.”

