Been in a mood like yesterday all day today but at least now I know why. I have my first cold/flu in a long time and am super nasally and sinusy and lethargic. This too shall pass. Will just suck for a few days and yes all you moms I am doing all the responsible THINGS (staying hydrated, using over the counter stuff).

In other news, I know that almost every day here someone much smarter than me, David Anderson, talks about insurance and HSA’s and does a great job breaking it down but I have to get something off my chest. Health Savings Accounts aren’t about health care. They’re about getting tax breaks for rich people while feeling like you are doing something about health care. The whole fucking idea is stupid on its face- motherfucker I can’t save enough money to buy my next car I am gonna have to get loans, what on fucking earth makes you think I can save up enough for an 80k shoulder replacement or a 300k run of chemo? What fucking fantasy world are you living in? And I am one of the lucky ones in the middle to lower middle class. What do poor people do?

And I say this because I want to make sure you chowderheads understand I am not belittling David’s work- I absolutely am not. It’s vital because someone smart and decent has to keep an eye on these fuckers and put it in words that dullards like me can process and retain. It’s just for me, when I hear a politician suggest HSA’s as the way to go I mentally am thinking “oh fuck off you have no plan.” I’m allowed to do that.

***

Trump gave an interview with Dasha Burns, and it is every bit as dumb and incoherent as you would imagine. I tried to read the whole thing in one sitting but then because my mind hates me I started to hear it in his voice as I read it and this is where I had to tap out:

Burns: Do Ukraine has … do you think Ukraine has lost this war? Trump: Well, they’ve lost territory long before I got here. They lost a whole strip of seafront, big seafront. Uh, I mean, you look at the maps. I … I’ve been here for 10 months. Uh, but you go back 10 months and take a look, they lost that whole strip. It’s now a bigger strip. It’s a wider strip. But they lost a lot of land, and it’s very good land, too, that they lost.

All he can think about is two things- They are losers because they lost the land, and that it was good seafront property for a Trump Hotel.

When this fucking scumbag finally drops off the face of the earth I am going to just take a week off and do NOTHING but celebrate. I’ll try to finish the rest later.

***

My sinuses are throbbing so I am tapping out. Talk to you tomorrow.