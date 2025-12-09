The cost:

Three weeks after the russian attack on Ternopil, rescuers found the body of 4yo Sofiyka, murdered along with seven other children and 30 adults. At the same time, Ukraine is under immense pressure to capitulate. Two different universes. Source: 20 khvylyn media. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 12:39 PM

This is what Trump wants to reward by doing Putin’s work for him.

President Trump had some thoughts that he expressed today during an interview with Politico. I’m not saying they’re good thoughts or even coherent thoughts, but they were thoughts.

Let me make it very clear, again: Ukraine is not losing! Russia has not achieved a single national or theater strategic objective in almost four full years of war. Ukraine’s defense against Putin’s/Russia’s genocidal re-invasion may be exceedingly hard, painful, and slow going, but that doesn’t mean it is losing.

It is correct. He and his administration walked away from Ukraine months ago. You know how I know? He admitted it on live TV:

POLITICO: When you attack Europe, do you intend to send a message of tough love to our allies, or do you think that many of them are just weak and you don’t want to be allies with them? TRUMP: I think they’re weak, but I also think they want to be so politically correct. [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) December 9, 2025 at 12:29 PM

And this is why he thinks the EU and NATO are weak.

In other, but related news:

As I’ve been explaining here, as well as to everyone and anyone that needed to here it for the better part of a decade, we are in a world war being waged by Russia despite Putin claiming it’s being waged against them. It is largely being waged through the elements of national power other than military power. Where military power is the primary element of the war, it is not normally distributed. It is only the primary element in Ukraine, the Sahel, Syria, and the occupied portions of Georgia. But it is a world war nonetheless. The sooner this is recognized & appropriately responded too the better. I’m not holding my breath.

President Zelenskyy traveled to Italy today where he met with both Prime Minister Meloni and the Pope. As such, there is no daily address posted.

Georgia:

Grandma Nino, the one whom young men shielded on a famous video from the November 2024 crackdowns, still protests, on Day 377 of #GeorgiaProtests Our elderly generation not living to see a free Georgia after all they’ve been through is one of my biggest fears and regrets. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 4:26 PM

JUST IN: “There were no crackdowns whatsoever, it’s a lie.” Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on November-December 2024 brutal crackdowns in Tbilisi. It’s all well-documented and well-spread around the globe. How can anyone ever trust the Georgian Dream? [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 7:36 AM

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze: “the United Kingdom must apologize for the fake of the BBC. It was an absolutely artificial attempt at a scandal, based on a fake. The investigation is closed.” — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 7:54 AM

A small but quite telling example of why the GD still has a way to go until it could become a successful, stabilized dictatorship👇🏻 Senaki regional court judge acquitted Balda Canyon investment protester, local man Indiko Bzhalava, of charges that he threatened the wife of the investor. 1/2 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 11:03 AM

Poland:

Poland confirms talks are underway to transfer MiG-29 jets to Ukraine in exchange for Ukrainian drone and missile tech to boost joint defense and industrial capabilities. — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) December 9, 2025 at 3:21 PM

Back to Ukraine.

From The Financial Times:

Donald Trump’s envoys have given Volodymyr Zelenskyy days to respond to a proposed peace deal requiring Ukraine to accept territorial losses in exchange for unspecified US security guarantees, according to officials briefed on the conversations. Ukraine’s president told his European counterparts that he had been pressed, during a two-hour call on Saturday, to take a swift decision by Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. A person with knowledge of the timeline proposed to Kyiv said Trump was hoping for a deal agreed “by Christmas”. Zelenskyy, the officials said, told the US envoys that he needed time to consult with other European allies before reacting to Washington’s proposal, which Kyiv fears could fracture western unity if the US moves ahead without European buy-in. One of the western officials described the Ukrainian side as being stuck between demands on territory they can’t accept and a US side they can’t reject. “To be honest, the Americans are looking for a compromise today,” Zelenskyy told reporters in a briefing over WhatsApp on Monday evening. The Ukrainian president met his counterparts from the so-called E3 — France, Germany and the UK — in London on Monday. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hinted at the urgency of the situation at the beginning of the meeting at 10 Downing Street, saying the leaders had convened to discuss “the upcoming days. Because this could be a decisive time for all of us.” Zelenskyy said on Tuesday evening that he was working “very actively” on components of a deal to end the war. “The Ukrainian and European components have already been worked out in more detail, and we are ready to present them to our partners in America,” he said. “Together with the American side, we expect to make the possible steps as effective and as quickly as possible.”

More at the link.

First, there is no way that any Ukrainian leader could agree to these demands. The ceding of Ukrainian territory is actually illegal under Ukrainian foundational law. Whether he knows it or not, Trump is acting as Putin’s shakedown muscle not as the president of the United States. I have no doubt that Witkoff and Jared are not aware of what they’re doing. Of course the opportunity for them to personally profit is all that matters. Second, as I included in last night’s update, Russia has already rejected all of this as part of their ongoing weaponization of diplomacy and diplomatic power.

From Reuters:

Ushakov was quoted by Russian media on Sunday as saying that the United States would have to “make serious, I would say, radical changes to their papers” on Ukraine. He did not clarify what changes Moscow wanted Washington to make. The Kremlin has said it expects Kushner to be doing the main work on drafting a possible deal.

And Putin is openly and publicly doubling down on the genocide of Ukraine, the Ukrainians, and Ukrainian culture.

There’s no deal here. Trump is being played by Putin and Putin’s team, he just isn’t smart enough or self aware enough to understand that is what is happening.

Lawyer and former deputy head of the Central Election Commission Andrii Mahera commented on U.S. pressure on Ukraine regarding territorial concessions.

www.facebook.com/andriy.mager… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 11:33 AM

He stated that current international approaches to security guarantees and responses to aggression call into question the very logic of disarmament. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 11:33 AM

Machine translated from Andriy Magera’s Facebook:

It turns out that in 1994, under the Budapest Memorandum, Ukraine renounced nuclear weapons so that in 2025 the United States would force us to renounce territorial integrity. A good lesson for those states that want to renounce nuclear weapons or for those that always planned to be nuclear-free, but now will not believe in any external guarantees and assurances. Legalizing annexation by armed aggression will lead the world into World War III. If this is possible for Russia, then why can’t it be done by everyone else? After all, why didn’t Bush Sr. agree with Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein regarding Kuwait in 1992? And, of course, the Trump administration is doing everything possible to increase the number of nuclear states in the world from 8 to 28.

This is the exactly right answer to the Russian dictated Trump ultimatum:

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Andrii Melnyk: “Our territory&sovereignty are not for sale.We’re not at a Christmas bazaar.We’re not at the infamous Cherkizovsky Market.Russia wants us to surrender.But my reply to you is this:you’ll get nothing but the hole of a bagel -not #Ukraine” [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 4:19 PM

Izium:

The bodies of 449 people who died during the occupation of Izium in 2022 have been identified and reburied, the Izium Administration reported. Russia occupied the town for only a few months, yet managed to extinguish countless lives. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 3:45 PM

They have held parts of Ukraine for years-murdering, torturing, raping, looting, abducting. Unchecked and in complete silence. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 3:45 PM

Among them, 23 were Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemembers; the rest were civilians. Russian troops buried the dead and killed residents of Izium in a forested area near the cemetery. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 11:18 AM

“It was exhausting, emotionally painful, but necessary work. It is especially heartbreaking to realize that some of these people no longer have relatives who could come, identify them, or accompany them on their final journey. Some died as entire families.” – Administration’s statement said. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 11:18 AM

Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

The Russian-installed occupation head of Kherson region, Saldo, announced his readiness to give Belarus part of the Azov–Black Sea coastline, supposedly for the construction of sanatoriums and resorts, describing the area as “an ideal place for resort development.” sprotyv.org.ua/en/saldo-wan… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 6:46 AM

Analysts from the Center of National Resistance emphasize that these “resort zones” are merely a cover: in reality, the territories would be used as dual-purpose facilities — logistics bases, restricted sites, and locations for deploying Russian and Belarusian security forces. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 6:46 AM

Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts:

On the night of December 8, the Special Operations Forces destroyed enemy depots in the territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions. The destroyed targets included depots with reconnaissance and strike tactical-level UAVs, as well as a fuel and lubricants storage base.

t.me/c/1721372338… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 4:22 AM

Pokrovsk:

The Kyiv Independent has the details:

Ukraine has regained part of Pokrovsk after having no troops left in the city earlier in the fall, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said during a Dec. 9 press briefing. “The defense of Pokrovsk continues,” Syrskyi said, noting that Ukrainian forces have reclaimed about 13 square kilometers (5 square miles) of the city’s total 29 square kilometers (11 square miles) since mid-November. He added that the number of Ukrainian troops deployed there is expected to increase. He also confirmed that Ukrainian units withdrew from positions 5 to 7 kilometers (3 to 4 miles) outside Pokrovsk, where Russian forces had begun to press forward. He said the troops could no longer be effectively held in those positions. According to Syrskyi, Russia is increasing its troop concentration in the Pokrovsk sector, with more than 155,000 personnel now deployed. He said the area accounts for 40 to 50 percent of all KAB glide bombs Russia uses along the front. He added that the neighboring city of Myrnohrad is not surrounded, though logistics have become more difficult. Earlier this week, Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces said on Dec. 5 that neither Pokrovsk nor Myrnohrad is encircled, countering Russian claims that Pokrovsk had been captured. Pokrovsk, a key fortress city in Donetsk Oblast, has been one of the most fiercely contested areas of the front line, with Ukrainian forces holding off a major Russian assault for the past year.

Ivanovo Oblast, Russia:

The Autonomous Republic of Chuvashia:

On the night of December 9, Russian media reported explosions in Cheboksary, Russia. The “Progress” plant is located there, which produces the critically important “Kometa” antennas for Russian cruise missiles and Shaheds. The “Kometa” is a protected antenna resistant to electronic warfare systems. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 12:04 PM

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

Ukraine’s SBU hit the liquefied gas terminal in Russia’s Temryuk port with drones. A massive Dec 5 fire burned over 20 of 30 tanks (200 m³ each) and destroyed rail cars, a refueling container, and a loading rack. About 3,000 m² burned. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 6:01 AM

Samara Oblast, Russia:

From The Kyiv Independent:

Russia’s Syzran oil refinery halted operations on Dec. 5 after sustaining damage in a Ukrainian drone attack, Reuters reported on Dec. 9, citing industry sources. Ukraine’s military confirmed the strike, saying it carried out the operation to “reduce the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor.” According to Reuters’ sources, the drones hit the refinery’s crude distillation unit, which had also been targeted in August and required two weeks of repairs. One source said the latest repair work could take up to a month. The Syzran Oil Refinery is located in Russia’s Samara Oblast, around 700 kilometers (430 miles) from the border with Ukraine. Opened in 1942, it belongs to the state-owned oil company Rosneft and has an annual processing capacity of 7 to 8.9 million tons of oil. The facility has been targeted in previous drone attacks as part of Ukraine’s campaign against the Russian oil industry, which provides funding and fuel for Moscow’s war effort. Ukraine frequently uses homegrown long-range drones to strike Russian oil infrastructure, with government and military officials referring to these operations as Kyiv’s “long-range sanctions.”

