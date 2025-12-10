At least in Rittenhouse’s case, he ended up broke teaching classes on gun safety for $50 an hr. Conservative consultants and lawyers milked him dry, then he fled to Florida. Many such cases.
— Jeff Tischauser (@jtischauser.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 9:28 PM
this was posted to Facebook 8 months ago
— Jeff Tischauser (@jtischauser.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 9:29 PM
And, womp womp, that gun shop shut down weartv.com/news/local/g…
— G. Mourning ???? (Illegal Wokester) (@glonzomourning.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 9:33 PM
A gun shop that wasn’t profitable in Florida? Did they go to Trump University school of business administration?
— It’s a floor wax and a dessert topping! (@pipercat.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 9:49 PM
Response from a read-only-on-Bluesky commentor:
Owner had half a million in defaulted loans in Feb 2025. So, yeah.
