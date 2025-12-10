Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

You know it’s bad when the Project 2025 people have to create training videos on “How To Be Normal”.

“A king is only a king if we bow down.” – Rev. William Barber

If you thought you’d already seen people saying the stupidest things possible on the internet, prepare yourselves.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

The real work of an opposition party is to hold the people in power accountable.

How stupid are these people?

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Optimism opens the door to great things.

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

A tremendous foreign policy asset… to all of our adversaries.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

I like political parties that aren’t owned by foreign adversaries.

No one could have predicted…

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Washington Post Catch and Kill, not noticeably better than the Enquirer’s.

Republicans in disarray!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread: Florida Men

Late Night Open Thread: Florida Men

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: ,

At least in Rittenhouse’s case, he ended up broke teaching classes on gun safety for $50 an hr. Conservative consultants and lawyers milked him dry, then he fled to Florida. Many such cases.

[image or embed]

— Jeff Tischauser (@jtischauser.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 9:28 PM

this was posted to Facebook 8 months ago

— Jeff Tischauser (@jtischauser.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 9:29 PM

And, womp womp, that gun shop shut down weartv.com/news/local/g…

[image or embed]

— G. Mourning ???? (Illegal Wokester) (@glonzomourning.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 9:33 PM

A gun shop that wasn’t profitable in Florida? Did they go to Trump University school of business administration?

— It’s a floor wax and a dessert topping! (@pipercat.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 9:49 PM


Response from a read-only-on-Bluesky commentor:

Owner had half a million in defaulted loans in Feb 2025. So, yeah.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aziz, light!
  • moonbat
  • smike
  • SpaceUnit
  • Urza

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      moonbat

      The conservative movement runs through their crazy cause celebres faster than studio Hollywood used to run through starlets.

      ETA Can’t wait til they all forget who their great martyr Charlie Kirk even was.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SpaceUnit

      Prediction:  Kyle will be working at Taco Bell after losing all his ill-earned wealth in cyber-currency schemes.

      Not that there’s any shame at working at Taco Bell.  But he’s a douchebag and should still be bagging lousy tacos at the age of ninety.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.