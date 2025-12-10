On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
On our second day we decided to tackle part of the Skyline Trail. The whole trail is a 5.5 mile loop with 1,450 ft of elevation change; high point at 6,800 ft. We weren’t in shape to do that but we figured we’d start, walk for awhile, then turn around. Ms F turned back after a half mile (the steepest section!) and I decided to head for Glacier Vista, at 1.5 miles out and 6,300 ft. The “moderate” walk was a bit strenuous for me and the surprise was having to finish it walking across snow. I wouldn’t have made it without the trekking poles, especially for the downhill return.
Skyline Trail, looking down and back toward the trail head.
Skyline Trail, about a mile from the trailhead. Very crowded. We were just about the only ones carrying trekking poles, water, snacks, and extra clothes listed on the Ranger’s sign. Most were young people taking a walk in the park. Families with kids. No water, no sturdy hiking shoes. And going faster than us, dammit!
Snowmelt next to the trail
Marmot
Marmot
Golden-Mantled Ground squirrel
Last part of Glacier Vista trail. It wasn’t well marked and I asked three people if they’d seen it. Nope. I finally found a trail marker pointing back the way I’d just come from. I walked farther than I had to!
The Mountain from Glacier Vista. Late in the day, so the light wasn’t ideal.
Starting back down the trail
