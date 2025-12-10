Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – frosty – 2024 National Park Road Trip – Washington (8/9) Mount Rainier National Park – Second Day

On The Road – frosty – 2024 National Park Road Trip – Washington (8/9) Mount Rainier National Park – Second Day

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

frosty

On our second day we decided to tackle part of the Skyline Trail. The whole trail is a 5.5 mile loop with 1,450 ft of elevation change; high point at 6,800 ft. We weren’t in shape to do that but we figured we’d start, walk for awhile, then turn around. Ms F turned back after a half mile (the steepest section!) and I decided to head for Glacier Vista, at 1.5 miles out and 6,300 ft. The “moderate” walk was a bit strenuous for me and the surprise was having to finish it walking across snow. I wouldn’t have made it without the trekking poles, especially for the downhill return.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (8/9) Mount Rainier National Park – Second Day 8
Washington, US

Skyline Trail, looking down and back toward the trail head.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (8/9) Mount Rainier National Park – Second Day 7
Washington, US

Skyline Trail, about a mile from the trailhead. Very crowded. We were just about the only ones carrying trekking poles, water, snacks, and extra clothes listed on the Ranger’s sign. Most were young people taking a walk in the park. Families with kids. No water, no sturdy hiking shoes. And going faster than us, dammit!

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (8/9) Mount Rainier National Park – Second Day 6
Washington, US

Snowmelt next to the trail

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (8/9) Mount Rainier National Park – Second Day 5
Washington, US

Marmot

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (8/9) Mount Rainier National Park – Second Day 4
Washington, US

Marmot

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (8/9) Mount Rainier National Park – Second Day 3
Washington, US

Golden-Mantled Ground squirrel

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (8/9) Mount Rainier National Park – Second Day 2
Washington, US

Last part of Glacier Vista trail. It wasn’t well marked and I asked three people if they’d seen it. Nope. I finally found a trail marker pointing back the way I’d just come from. I walked farther than I had to!

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (8/9) Mount Rainier National Park – Second Day 1
Washington, US

The Mountain from Glacier Vista. Late in the day, so the light wasn’t ideal.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (8/9) Mount Rainier National Park – Second Day
Washington, US

Starting back down the trail

