frosty

On our second day we decided to tackle part of the Skyline Trail. The whole trail is a 5.5 mile loop with 1,450 ft of elevation change; high point at 6,800 ft. We weren’t in shape to do that but we figured we’d start, walk for awhile, then turn around. Ms F turned back after a half mile (the steepest section!) and I decided to head for Glacier Vista, at 1.5 miles out and 6,300 ft. The “moderate” walk was a bit strenuous for me and the surprise was having to finish it walking across snow. I wouldn’t have made it without the trekking poles, especially for the downhill return.