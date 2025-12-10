Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Trump’s “Affordability” Tour Is Off to A… Start

just incredible optics here, the president yelling at you about how you should buy less and like it, three weeks before christmas, while standing in front of a bunch of stupefied moronic dipshits holding BIGGER PAYCHECKS signs

[image or embed]

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) December 10, 2025 at 1:13 AM

Or maybe it’s just — off. This happened just before the late-night Troof Sociopathic dump Betty dissected, and it’s Getting Attention. Trump’s always lived by the maxim that all publicity is good publicity, but yesterday’s performance: Woof.

Even professional coatholder Matt Viser couldn’t do much to gild this particular public decompensation; in the Washington Post, “At the first stop on his affordability tour, Trump mocks affordability”:

Trump spoke from a 1,200-capacity ballroom at the Mount Airy Resort and Casino in the Pocono Mountains for what White House officials have suggested would be a kickoff to promote Trump’s economic policies — and an attempt to wrangle an issue that has become a political liability ahead of the 2026 midterm elections…

While suggesting prices were no longer going up, Trump also ridiculed Democrats for suggesting that voters cared about affordability, an issue that was a focus of their successful campaigns last month in New Jersey, Virginia and New York City.

“They said, ‘Oh, he doesn’t realize prices are higher.’ Prices are coming down very substantially,” Trump said. “But they have a new word. You know, they always have a hoax. The new word is affordability. So they look at the camera and they say, ‘This election is all about affordability.’”…

“I can’t say affordability is a hoax because I agree the prices were too high. So I can’t go to call it a hoax because they’ll misconstrue that,” he said. “But they use the word affordability. And that’s the only word they say. Affordability. And that’s their only word. They say, ‘Affordability.’ And everyone says, ‘Oh, that must mean Trump has high prices.’ No. Our prices are coming down tremendously from the highest prices in the history of our country.”…

“We have three years and two months,” he says. “You know what that’s called in Trump time? Eternity.”…

The dangers to Trump have appeared in recent weeks as his advisers have urged him to speak more about affordability, but the challenges are clear for a politician who rose to power largely by tapping populist anger and accusing his predecessor of not addressing inflation.

A recent Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found that 62 percent of Americans disapproved of Trump’s economic performance, while 37 percent approved of it…

well, that and trump occasionally saying that affordability is bullshit no one cares about

[image or embed]

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) December 8, 2025 at 3:57 PM

Mary Geddry is less mealy-mouthed, at her SubStack; “Trump’s Poconos speech wasn’t a comeback, it was an autopsy in real time”:

Trump was supposed to be at the Mount Airy Casino Resort to give a speech about the economy. That was the plan. It was billed as a serious policy address, an opportunity to reassure voters, calm donors, and project the image of a man capable of coherent thought in a venue best known for slot machines and midweek buffet specials. The idea was simple enough: talk about jobs and growth, maybe wave around some charts, and convince the country he still has a grasp on something larger than a microphone.

Instead, Donald Trump delivered remarks that felt less like an economic vision and more like a paranormal reenactment. If this was meant to mark the triumphant kickoff a “resurrection tour” to raise his sagging poll numbers, someone ought to tell him he accidentally conducted a séance instead. What unfolded wasn’t a revival; it was an attempt to summon his former political self. And even that failed, because whatever spirit he managed to call forth was sounding distinctly unwell…

The economic portion of the speech felt like being trapped in a PowerPoint presentation conducted by a man who’s never seen a chart but is deeply emotionally attached to the idea of them.

He unveiled phantom graphs supposedly showing Biden-era prices skyrocketing and Trump-era prices plummeting, all while insisting: “Inflation is stopped.”

This was bold, especially given that inflation numbers… exist…

Trump then offered what amounted to an energy policy update from 1954, proudly announcing that “clean, beautiful coal” was back, that the United States was producing more energy than at any point in its history (it isn’t), and that gas had fallen to $1.99 in four states (it hasn’t). He also assured the audience that China avoids wind power because “they’re smart,” a claim that would surprise the country that currently leads the world in wind capacity…

This was the point where the speech lurched from incoherent to openly dangerous. Trump declared he had accomplished what no president, no policy, no known dimension of reality has ever produced: “For seven months in a row, zero illegal aliens have been admitted.” Zero. He then offered a helpful clarification, this count excluded the ones admitted legally, which did little to shore up the claim’s structural integrity.

But reassurance was on the way, because Trump revealed he has found a new model for American border security: North Korea. “North Korea has the safest border,” he said admiringly. “Seven walls of wire. A million volts. You get over the first one, you’re dead for the next one.” Nothing captures the spirit of “America First” quite like aspiring to Kim Jong-un’s electrified obstacle course…

What made the moment even more alarming was how it exposed the widening fault lines in Trump’s cognitive landscape. The racist venom didn’t appear as a calculated wedge issue; it spilled out as though he were no longer capable of distinguishing between inside voice and outside voice, campaign rhetoric and barroom rant, policy argument and personal fantasy. His disinhibition, already on full display throughout the speech, reached its apex here, amplifying not just his cruelty but his confusion. The collapse of restraint and the collapse of coherence marched in lockstep.

This wasn’t a gaffe or an offhand aside, or even a tangent. It was the argument, an argument shaped by grievance, propelled by bigotry, and unfiltered by the cognitive capacities that once kept at least a thin membrane between Trump’s impulses and a live microphone…

If this spectacle was meant to reintroduce Trump as disciplined, focused, and firmly in command, the man who could steady an administration wobbling in the polls, it achieved precisely the opposite. What emerged instead was a portrait of cognitive drift so pronounced it seemed to tug him off course mid-sentence; a torrent of casual falsehoods delivered with the ease of long habit; racism so lazy and repetitive it looped back on itself; authoritarian fantasies offered as practical governance; economic claims untethered from anything resembling reality; foreign policy as performance art; conspiratorial asides whispered into the mic as though they were state secrets; and, above all, a performer who no longer appears capable of controlling the act he once mastered…

“I told them their kids get two dolls max”

[image or embed]

— Philip Bump (@pbump.com) December 9, 2025 at 9:17 PM

Paul Krugman, “Trump Says That You Are the Problem”:

On Monday Politico interviewed Trump, asking him, among other things, what grade he would give the current economy. His answer: “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus.”

In fact, until very recently Trump wouldn’t even accept the reality that ordinary Americans don’t share his triumphalism. When Fox News’s Laura Ingraham asked him a month ago why people are anxious about the economy, Trump replied

I don’t know they are saying that. The polls are fake. We have the greatest economy we’ve ever had.

Since then Trump and his minions seem to have come around to admitting that Americans are, in fact, unhappy with the state of the economy. But if the economy is A+++++, why don’t people see it? The problem can’t possibly lie with him — so it must lie with you. “The American people don’t know how good they have it.”…

At this point I could bombard you with a lot of data showing that the economy is not, in fact, A+++++. But it isn’t a disaster area, at least not yet. So why are Americans feeling so down? The main culprit is Trump himself.

First, during the 2024 campaign Trump repeatedly promised to bring consumer prices way down beginning on “day one.” We’re now 11 months in, prices are still rising, and voters who believed him feel, with reason, that they were lied to. Last night Trump insisted that prices are, in fact, coming way down. Again, “Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?” is a self-destructive political strategy.

Second, Trump would be in much better political shape right now if he had basically continued Biden’s policies, with only a few cosmetic changes. When he took office inflation was on a declining trajectory. Consumer sentiment was relatively favorable at the start of 2025…

Instead, he brought chaos: Massive and massively unpopular tariffs, DOGE disruptions, masked ICE agents grabbing people off the street, saber-rattling and war crimes in the Caribbean. Many swing voters, I believe, supported Trump out of nostalgia for the relative calm that prevailed before Covid struck. They didn’t think they were voting for nonstop political PTSD.

And there’s more to come. Health insurance costs are about to spike, because Republicans refuse to extend Biden-era subsidies. Inflation may pick up in the next few months as retailers, who have so far absorbed much of the cost of Trump’s tariffs, begin passing them on to consumers.

So the “affordability tour” is off to a disastrous start. And it won’t get better, because while Trump insists that the problem is you, it’s actually him. And he isn’t going to change.

will say this over and over but the message from the republican party is that we need to go backwards, everything was better in the past, human progress is bad, and you should make less money, buy fewer things, and enjoy nothing. but minorities will also suffer and that is the most important thing.

[image or embed]

— not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 9:48 PM

A little bonus for GOP contenders next year, per the Associated Press:

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles said on the online conservative talk show “The Mom View” that Trump would be on the campaign trail next year to engage supporters who otherwise might sit out a congressional race.

Wiles, who helped manage Trump’s 2024 campaign, said most administrations try to localize midterm elections and keep the president out of the race, but she intends to do the opposite of that.

“We’re actually going to turn that on its head,” Wiles said, “and put him on the ballot because so many of those low-propensity voters are Trump voters.”

The challenge for Trump is how to address the concerns of voters about the economy while simultaneously claiming that the economy is enjoying a historic boom...

the president of the united states is in great company on stage at the mount airy casino and resort, other notable guests over the next few months include slippery when wet (bon jovi tribute), 7 bridges (the ultimate eagles experience) and idol kings, a tribute to reo speedwagon

[image or embed]

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) December 10, 2025 at 2:50 AM

[image or embed]

— Jack Ohman (@jackohman.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 9:15 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    56Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      We have three years and two months,” he says. “You know what that’s called in Trump time? Eternity

      So same as hell.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      Maya Luna
      @envisionedluna
      The way Jasmine Crockkkett stans are acting right now is exactly what caused every other Zoomer to become a Nazi

      Don’t be surprised when your “youre racist for not agreeing with us” strategy fails again 🤷🏼‍♀️
      4:28 PM · Dec 9, 2025
      x.com/envisionedluna/status/1998520255446954338?s=20

      brian christopher 🐻⬇️
      @Biz4Ever
      As I mentioned before, the reaction to Jasmine Crockett’s candidacy will expose more of the covert racism that lurks just below the surface in this country, particularly on the Left.

      If “becoming Nazi” is the default reaction to Black political discourse, maybe it’s just the natural evolution of ppl who simply don’t like Black women or Black ppl in general. 🤷🏾‍♂️
      x.com/Biz4Ever/status/1998559019783405689?s=20

      Reply
    5. 5.

      rikyrah

      Absolutely not.
      Absolutely not.
      Nobody HAS to travel to the United States. They can spend their money elsewhere.

      NBC News
      @NBCNews
      The Trump administration plans to require all foreign tourists to provide their social media histories from the last five years to enter the country, according to a notice published in the Federal Register.
      x.com/NBCNews/status/1998739561128644781?s=20

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      the president yelling at you about how you should buy less and like it, three weeks before christmas

      I’m thinking back to those first days after 9/11, when Bush encouraged us to help America by going shopping. The meteor needs to come for the entire GOP.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      hells littlest angel

      The challenge for Trump is how to address the concerns of voters about the economy while simultaneously claiming that the economy is enjoying a historic boom...

       

      The chocolate ration has been increased to 20 grams a week.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      cmorenc

      Trump regards any inconvenient or disagreeable facts are hoaxes, and any competition he loses as due to fraud.  Don’t be too quick to dismiss Trump’s complaints about hoaxes and frauds – he is an expert practitioner of both with a lifetime of experience.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Lapassionara

      The signs behind Trump say “bigger paychecks.” Did Trump explain how he was going to help people get bigger paychecks?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      kindness

      Trump is a serious problem who won’t be with us forever.  The oligarchs controlling the Republican party & MAGA though, will be.  The next Democratic trifecta has giant shoes to fill.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      rikyrah

      People don’t have to come and travel in the United States.

      Absolutely NOT. This nonsense that they want people to give them.
      Hell to the no.

      Aaron Reichlin-Melnick
      @ReichlinMelnick
      Wow, the Trump admin is going to completely revamp the ESTA process and require all Visa Waiver Program entrants to use a mobile app, disclose every social media handle used for the last five years and every email used for 10 years, and give the US a whole host of data on family.
      x.com/ReichlinMelnick/status/1998571222536434142?s=20

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Redshift

      But they use the word affordability. And that’s the only word they say.

      He’s used this one before, and even for him it seems weird. No one campaigned by saying this one word. Advisors probably said it to him (and it’s not like he reads at all or listens to anything that isn’t praising him.) In reality, he’s the one who declared himself “the affordability president” without actually doing anything. He’s the one who is annoyed just saying the word isn’t enough.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      tobie

      Brad Lander is proving to be an even bigger ass than I expected. He stated that his reason for challenging Dan Goldman is not so much Gaza but the fact that we need “fighters, not folders.” I guess Lander was sleeping when the House had its first impeachment hearing with Goldman picked as a questioner for the Dems.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      rikyrah

      Aaron Rupar
      @atrupar
      Trump: “I’ve also announced a permanent pause on 3rd world migration, including from hellholes like Afghanistan, Haiti, Somalia, and many other countries. I didn’t say shit hole, you did. I said that to the senators, the Democrats, so they came in and they said this is totally off the record … I said, ‘Why is it we only take people from shit hole countries. We can’t we have some people from Norway, Sweden, just a few.’”
      x.com/atrupar/status/1998568277467926681?s=20

      Reply
    25. 25.

      rikyrah

      Brian Allen
      @allenanalysis
      NEWS: Jessica Tarlov said the Trump team “knows the economy is going badly,” arguing that’s why Trump is on the road and why the administration has stopped releasing jobs, GDP, and inflation numbers.

      Tarlov added that with polls showing 70% of Americans say their costs are up, “good luck blaming Biden,” and described the current trajectory as “a dumpster-fire economy of the GOP’s own making.”
      x.com/allenanalysis/status/1998558916909715892?s=20

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Scout211

      I other news of grift and destruction, The Department of Homeland Security has signed a nearly $140m contract to purchase six Boeing 737 planes for deportation operations.

      The contract, signed with the Virginia-based firm Daedalus Aviation, was first reported by the Washington Post on Wednesday and later confirmed by DHS.

      This fleet probably has engines, but who knows.

      The new contract is the latest in a series of steps taken by DHS as part of Trump’s pledge to carry out the “largest deportation operation in American history”.

      In November, the Wall Street Journal reported that Kristi Noem, the DHS secretary, and Corey Lewandowski, a senior Trump adviser, instructed ICE to purchase 10 Boeing 737s from Spirit Airlines to expand deportation flights and possibly for their own travel, according to people familiar with the plan.

      However, officials warned that buying aircraft would be far more expensive than contracting flights and upon looking into the proposal, they found that Spirit does not actually own the jets and that the planes lack engines. The plan was eventually put on hold.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Steve LaBonne

      And Squeaker Johnson announced that his caucus will spend next year working on “reform” of the ACA. All of these doofuses should be reporting in-kind contributions to the Democratic Party.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      rikyrah

      Clash Report
      @clashreport
      NEW: Washington has warned it will impose new sanctions on the International Criminal Court unless the court agrees not to pursue future cases against Trump or his senior officials.

      The U.S. is also demanding the ICC drop investigations into Israeli leaders over the Gaza war and formally end a probe into alleged crimes by U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

      Source: Reuters
      x.com/clashreport/status/1998727793442541668?s=20

      Reply
    30. 30.

      cmorenc

      An unavoidable collateral effect if Ds succeed in winning control of the Senate in Nov ‘26 is the risk Justices Thomas and/or Alito will make a timely decision to retire while the GOP still has lame-duck control of the Senate in Nov/Dec 26, and Trump can get like-minded but much younger successors confirmed.  Don’t be surprised if  famously transactional Trump seriously considers nominating Aileen Cannon.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Another Scott

      Quoting some opinion haver on Substack:

      Instead, Donald Trump delivered remarks that felt less like an economic vision and more like a paranormal reenactment. If this was meant to mark the triumphant kickoff a “resurrection tour” to raise his sagging poll numbers, someone ought to tell him he accidentally conducted a séance instead. What unfolded wasn’t a revival; it was an attempt to summon his former political self.

      Um, he’s been this way for years. Remember “They’re eating the pets!”? Remember “They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.”? He’s got a decade – at least – history of going off on these tangents and telling the audience things that he knows – even with his FTD – Are . Not . True. “You just tell them and they believe – they just do.”

      Sanewashing these public pronouncements – “Trump was supposed to be at the Mount Airy Casino Resort to give a speech about the economy” – is not productive.

      FWIW.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Redshift

      @rikyrah:

      Nobody HAS to travel to the United States. They can spend their money elsewhere.

      Since they’re not saying what they’re going to use this for, and they’ve proven they’ll even throw white foreigners into ICE/CBP black sites, any sane person should assume this means if you or your family have ever posted anything critical of Trump, you’re likely to be seized at the border.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      rikyrah

      Jesus Freakin Congress
      @TheJFreakinC
      🚨 ICE/Border Patrol tried to kidnap a U.S. citizen in Minnesota.

      In the video, you can see a woman desperately pleading with agents, trying to show them ID… even though U.S. citizens are not required to prove their citizenship to ICE. ICE agents are legally expected to know who they are detaining before putting someone in cuffs, not grab first and figure it out later.

      But that’s exactly what happened.

      Moments later, agents open the door of their unmarked vehicle and pull out a man they had already handcuffed… a man who did nothing wrong… only to quietly remove the cuffs and let him go.

      No apology. No explanation. Just a silent correction after an attempted abduction.

      This is what unchecked power looks like… and it’s happening under an administration that encourages ICE to push the limits of the law. If they’re willing to snatch the wrong person in broad daylight… a citizen they never verified… imagine what happens when the cameras aren’t rolling.
      x.com/TheJFreakinC/status/1998799742713593957?s=20

      Reply
    37. 37.

      rikyrah

      Reidel Nabut 🇺🇸
      @NabutReidel
      If you thought the raw percentages looked bad for Republicans, this map is even more alarming.

      In the Miami Mayoral race, Democrats erased the GOP’s gains from last year in Shenandoah, The Roads, and parts of Little Havana. Cuban precincts shifted 15–20 points to the left and Republicans were crushed in Anglo areas like Coconut Grove.

      Last year, Trump nearly won most Brickell precincts; today, Brickell swung almost 20 points left.

      More analysis to come.
      x.com/NabutReidel/status/1998556710374355414?s=20

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Miss Bianca

      “37 percent approve of Trump’s economic policy”? So *that’s* where  the new magic number “37” comes from!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Scout211

      AP News

      WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted to pass a sweeping defense policy bill Wednesday that authorizes $900 billion in military programs, including a pay raise for troops and an overhaul of how the Department of Defense buys weapons.

      The bill’s passage on a 312-112 vote comes at a time of increasing friction between the Republican-controlled Congress and President Donald Trump’s administration over the management of the military.

      The annual National Defense Authorization Act typically gains bipartisan backing, and the White House has signaled “strong support” for the must-pass legislation, saying it is in line with Trump’s national security agenda. Yet tucked into the over-3,000-page bill are several measures that push back against the Department of Defense, including a demand for more information on boat strikes in the Caribbean and support for allies in Europe, such as Ukraine.

      Overall, the sweeping bill calls for a 3.8% pay raise for many military members as well as housing and facility improvements on military bases. It also strikes a compromise between the political parties — cutting climate and diversity efforts in line with Trump’s agenda, while also boosting congressional oversight of the Pentagon and repealing several old war authorizations. Still, hard-line conservatives said they were frustrated that the bill does not do more to cut U.S. commitments overseas.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      JoyceH

      It always amuses me to hear Trump say that “we always need steel”. Hey, kids, guess what you’ll find under the tree this year? Steel! We always need it. You can dress it up and take it for a walk in your dolly stroller. You can sprinkle it in your eggnog. You can play catch with it… well, be careful.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      trollhattan

      @rikyrah: ​
       
      It is possible Texas Republicans have bitten their own asses on the redistricting thing, carving the margins too thin. I look forward to Abbott rolling out a new Voting While Mexican ban next spring. “But, we’re American.” “Sorry buddy, vamanos.”

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Miss Bianca

      @tobie: Wow, that didn’t take long. I’m not sure who he thinks he’s impressing with that kind of empty sloganeering. Is he *looking* to lose another primary?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Just look at that parking lot

      “North Korea has the safest border,” he said admiringly. “Seven walls of wire. A million volts. You get over the first one, you’re dead for the next one”

      Someone should clue him in that this is to keep people from leaving.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      HopefullynotCassandra

      @rikyrah: is this regime purposefully destroying America’s tourism industry?  It certainly feels like it.   This GOP is actively destroying rural America, the hospitality industry, biotech, academia, small businesses and healthcare.  In 3 years will there be anything left but grift?  And if there is only grift, who will the grifters grift?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      different-church-lady

      Welp, looks like we’ve arrived at the “totally rogue government” phase everyone with a lick of sense could see coming.

      Reply

