just incredible optics here, the president yelling at you about how you should buy less and like it, three weeks before christmas, while standing in front of a bunch of stupefied moronic dipshits holding BIGGER PAYCHECKS signs [image or embed] — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) December 10, 2025 at 1:13 AM

Or maybe it’s just — off. This happened just before the late-night Troof Sociopathic dump Betty dissected, and it’s Getting Attention. Trump’s always lived by the maxim that all publicity is good publicity, but yesterday’s performance: Woof.

Even professional coatholder Matt Viser couldn’t do much to gild this particular public decompensation; in the Washington Post, “At the first stop on his affordability tour, Trump mocks affordability”:

… Trump spoke from a 1,200-capacity ballroom at the Mount Airy Resort and Casino in the Pocono Mountains for what White House officials have suggested would be a kickoff to promote Trump’s economic policies — and an attempt to wrangle an issue that has become a political liability ahead of the 2026 midterm elections… While suggesting prices were no longer going up, Trump also ridiculed Democrats for suggesting that voters cared about affordability, an issue that was a focus of their successful campaigns last month in New Jersey, Virginia and New York City. “They said, ‘Oh, he doesn’t realize prices are higher.’ Prices are coming down very substantially,” Trump said. “But they have a new word. You know, they always have a hoax. The new word is affordability. So they look at the camera and they say, ‘This election is all about affordability.’”… “I can’t say affordability is a hoax because I agree the prices were too high. So I can’t go to call it a hoax because they’ll misconstrue that,” he said. “But they use the word affordability. And that’s the only word they say. Affordability. And that’s their only word. They say, ‘Affordability.’ And everyone says, ‘Oh, that must mean Trump has high prices.’ No. Our prices are coming down tremendously from the highest prices in the history of our country.”… “We have three years and two months,” he says. “You know what that’s called in Trump time? Eternity.”… The dangers to Trump have appeared in recent weeks as his advisers have urged him to speak more about affordability, but the challenges are clear for a politician who rose to power largely by tapping populist anger and accusing his predecessor of not addressing inflation. A recent Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found that 62 percent of Americans disapproved of Trump’s economic performance, while 37 percent approved of it…

Mary Geddry is less mealy-mouthed, at her SubStack; “Trump’s Poconos speech wasn’t a comeback, it was an autopsy in real time”:

Trump was supposed to be at the Mount Airy Casino Resort to give a speech about the economy. That was the plan. It was billed as a serious policy address, an opportunity to reassure voters, calm donors, and project the image of a man capable of coherent thought in a venue best known for slot machines and midweek buffet specials. The idea was simple enough: talk about jobs and growth, maybe wave around some charts, and convince the country he still has a grasp on something larger than a microphone. Instead, Donald Trump delivered remarks that felt less like an economic vision and more like a paranormal reenactment. If this was meant to mark the triumphant kickoff a “resurrection tour” to raise his sagging poll numbers, someone ought to tell him he accidentally conducted a séance instead. What unfolded wasn’t a revival; it was an attempt to summon his former political self. And even that failed, because whatever spirit he managed to call forth was sounding distinctly unwell…

The economic portion of the speech felt like being trapped in a PowerPoint presentation conducted by a man who’s never seen a chart but is deeply emotionally attached to the idea of them. He unveiled phantom graphs supposedly showing Biden-era prices skyrocketing and Trump-era prices plummeting, all while insisting: “Inflation is stopped.” This was bold, especially given that inflation numbers… exist… Trump then offered what amounted to an energy policy update from 1954, proudly announcing that “clean, beautiful coal” was back, that the United States was producing more energy than at any point in its history (it isn’t), and that gas had fallen to $1.99 in four states (it hasn’t). He also assured the audience that China avoids wind power because “they’re smart,” a claim that would surprise the country that currently leads the world in wind capacity… This was the point where the speech lurched from incoherent to openly dangerous. Trump declared he had accomplished what no president, no policy, no known dimension of reality has ever produced: “For seven months in a row, zero illegal aliens have been admitted.” Zero. He then offered a helpful clarification, this count excluded the ones admitted legally, which did little to shore up the claim’s structural integrity. But reassurance was on the way, because Trump revealed he has found a new model for American border security: North Korea. “North Korea has the safest border,” he said admiringly. “Seven walls of wire. A million volts. You get over the first one, you’re dead for the next one.” Nothing captures the spirit of “America First” quite like aspiring to Kim Jong-un’s electrified obstacle course… What made the moment even more alarming was how it exposed the widening fault lines in Trump’s cognitive landscape. The racist venom didn’t appear as a calculated wedge issue; it spilled out as though he were no longer capable of distinguishing between inside voice and outside voice, campaign rhetoric and barroom rant, policy argument and personal fantasy. His disinhibition, already on full display throughout the speech, reached its apex here, amplifying not just his cruelty but his confusion. The collapse of restraint and the collapse of coherence marched in lockstep. This wasn’t a gaffe or an offhand aside, or even a tangent. It was the argument, an argument shaped by grievance, propelled by bigotry, and unfiltered by the cognitive capacities that once kept at least a thin membrane between Trump’s impulses and a live microphone… If this spectacle was meant to reintroduce Trump as disciplined, focused, and firmly in command, the man who could steady an administration wobbling in the polls, it achieved precisely the opposite. What emerged instead was a portrait of cognitive drift so pronounced it seemed to tug him off course mid-sentence; a torrent of casual falsehoods delivered with the ease of long habit; racism so lazy and repetitive it looped back on itself; authoritarian fantasies offered as practical governance; economic claims untethered from anything resembling reality; foreign policy as performance art; conspiratorial asides whispered into the mic as though they were state secrets; and, above all, a performer who no longer appears capable of controlling the act he once mastered…

Paul Krugman, “Trump Says That You Are the Problem”:

… On Monday Politico interviewed Trump, asking him, among other things, what grade he would give the current economy. His answer: “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus.” In fact, until very recently Trump wouldn’t even accept the reality that ordinary Americans don’t share his triumphalism. When Fox News’s Laura Ingraham asked him a month ago why people are anxious about the economy, Trump replied I don’t know they are saying that. The polls are fake. We have the greatest economy we’ve ever had. Since then Trump and his minions seem to have come around to admitting that Americans are, in fact, unhappy with the state of the economy. But if the economy is A+++++, why don’t people see it? The problem can’t possibly lie with him — so it must lie with you. “The American people don’t know how good they have it.”… At this point I could bombard you with a lot of data showing that the economy is not, in fact, A+++++. But it isn’t a disaster area, at least not yet. So why are Americans feeling so down? The main culprit is Trump himself. First, during the 2024 campaign Trump repeatedly promised to bring consumer prices way down beginning on “day one.” We’re now 11 months in, prices are still rising, and voters who believed him feel, with reason, that they were lied to. Last night Trump insisted that prices are, in fact, coming way down. Again, “Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?” is a self-destructive political strategy. Second, Trump would be in much better political shape right now if he had basically continued Biden’s policies, with only a few cosmetic changes. When he took office inflation was on a declining trajectory. Consumer sentiment was relatively favorable at the start of 2025… Instead, he brought chaos: Massive and massively unpopular tariffs, DOGE disruptions, masked ICE agents grabbing people off the street, saber-rattling and war crimes in the Caribbean. Many swing voters, I believe, supported Trump out of nostalgia for the relative calm that prevailed before Covid struck. They didn’t think they were voting for nonstop political PTSD. And there’s more to come. Health insurance costs are about to spike, because Republicans refuse to extend Biden-era subsidies. Inflation may pick up in the next few months as retailers, who have so far absorbed much of the cost of Trump’s tariffs, begin passing them on to consumers. So the “affordability tour” is off to a disastrous start. And it won’t get better, because while Trump insists that the problem is you, it’s actually him. And he isn’t going to change.

will say this over and over but the message from the republican party is that we need to go backwards, everything was better in the past, human progress is bad, and you should make less money, buy fewer things, and enjoy nothing. but minorities will also suffer and that is the most important thing. [image or embed] — not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 9:48 PM

A little bonus for GOP contenders next year, per the Associated Press:

… White House chief of staff Susie Wiles said on the online conservative talk show “The Mom View” that Trump would be on the campaign trail next year to engage supporters who otherwise might sit out a congressional race. Wiles, who helped manage Trump’s 2024 campaign, said most administrations try to localize midterm elections and keep the president out of the race, but she intends to do the opposite of that. “We’re actually going to turn that on its head,” Wiles said, “and put him on the ballot because so many of those low-propensity voters are Trump voters.”



The challenge for Trump is how to address the concerns of voters about the economy while simultaneously claiming that the economy is enjoying a historic boom...