“The Medical” (Open Thread)

Even for grandpa banana-pants, this is fucking nuts.

There has never been a President that has worked as hard as me! My hours are the longest, and my results are among the best. I’ve stopped Eight Wars, saving many millions of lives in the process, created the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country, brought Business back into the United States at levels never seen before, rebuilt our Military, created the Largest Tax Cuts and Regulation Cuts, EVER, closed our open and very dangerous Southern Border, when previous Administrations were unable to do so, and created an “aura” around the United States of America that has led every Country in the World to respect us more than ever before. In addition to all of that, I go out of my way to do long, thorough, and very boring Medical Examinations at the Great Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, seen and supervised by top doctors, all of whom have given me PERFECT Marks — Some have even said they have never seen such Strong Results. I do these Tests because I owe it to our Country. In addition to the Medical, I have done something that no other President has done, on three separate occasions, the last one being recently, by taking what is known as a Cognitive Examination, something which few people would be able to do very well, including those working at The New York Times, and I ACED all three of them in front of large numbers of doctors and experts, most of whom I do not know. I have been told that few people have been able to “ace” this Examination and, in fact, most do very poorly, which is why many other Presidents have decided not to take it at all. Despite all of this, the time and work involved, The New York Times, and some others, like to pretend that I am “slowing up,” am maybe not as sharp as I once was, or am in poor physical health, knowing that it is not true, and knowing that I work very hard, probably harder than I have ever worked before. I will know when I am “slowing up,” but it’s not now! After all of the work I have done with Medical Exams, Cognitive Exams, and everything else, I actually believe it’s seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean “THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.” They are true Enemies of the People, and we should do something about it. They have inaccurately reported on all of my Election Results and, in fact, were forced to apologize on much of what they wrote. The best thing that could happen to this Country would be if The New York Times would cease publication because they are a horrible, biased, and untruthful “source” of information. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

This one long tweet-scream was posted last night at around 9 PM.

I think it’s interesting that Piggy complains about undergoing “long, thorough, and very boring Medical Examinations at the Great Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.” Probably best to leave that detail out if you’re trying to squash rumors about your health.

Also fascinating that he describes taking multiple “Cognitive Examination(s)” in front of “large numbers of doctors and experts, most of whom I do not know.” Seems like that detail will also fail to dispel speculation about his possibly (definitely!) demented state.

I try not to think too much about when IT will HAPPEN because who knows? But stuff like this is a reminder that IT will HAPPEN eventually.

Open thread.

    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      The whole thing is great, in the sense that it’s almost…reassuring.  Or as you put it, BC, “it will happen”.

      So great that he thinks taking 3 cognitive exams is a feat of strength!  Time for our intrepid snooze media to put that out there and interview folks in the street, to get their reaction.  I wonder if they will find it ‘strong’?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      trumpov, this morning: “I sure told THEM, didn’t I?  question MY health and amazing brain, ha!”

      maybe he could tour the White House roof again?  please?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jeffro

      also – did not realize that the best thing that could happen to this country would be if the NYT stopped publishing.

      I thought it was if Elmo decided to ride one of his own rockets?  Followed by Bezos deciding to go on an extended OceanGate cruise.  NYT ceasing publication is third at best.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Josie

      @Geminid: ​
       My ten year old granddaughter showed me some fiction writing she was doing. I explained the concept of paragraphing and why it helped the reader. In five minutes she had transformed her story using paragraphs. A shame that our intrepid leader cannot learn such a skill.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jackie

      His rally went so well last night, I wonder when his next will be! He’s supposed to do a series of how Affordability is doing great under his leadership.
      I noticed his new favorite number for affordability is 37. Buy your kids two pencils; not 37. Buy your child two or three dolls; they don’t need 37!

      Susie Wiles must be tearing her hair out.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jeffro

      @Geminid: If nothing else, Trump certainly made the case for paragraphing.

      ONLY THE WEAK USE THE ‘ENTER’ KEY OR AS I CALL IT THE ‘RETURN’ KEY WHEN YOU HAVE EVERYTHING IMPORTANT TO SAY (UNLIKE BIDEN) THEN DURING BREAKS IN TESTING MARVELOUS TESTING IN FRONT OF STRANGERS MOST OF WHOM I DO NOT KNOW WELL THEN YOU DON’T REALLY NEED A ‘RETURN’ KEY DO YOU EXCUSE ME DOCTOR WHY ARE YOU ASKING ME TO POINT TO THE CAMEL AGAIN I DON’T SEE A CAMEL ON THIS PAGE I SEE A DOGGIE WITH A CURVED BACK AND ALMOST HOOF-LIKE PAWS AND WHILE WE’RE AT IT I WANT ANOTHER DIET COKE AND A PEACE PRIZE THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER

      Reply
    25. 25.

      RevRick

      @Miss Bianca: What I find fascinating ( in watching a train plow into a car sort of way) is that he can write a coherent sentence, but the sum of the parts is absurd and horrifying. Because there’s no way a staffer could even approximate this mixture of coherence and crazy.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      hitchhiker

      I just love reading about his deep fear of aging and dementia. Imagining him suffering is a good way to start the day.

      Some of my friends lament this kind of thinking when they give way to it, but I don’t. It’s healthy and rational and human to despise the despicable.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Melancholy Jaques

      I will never get over the fact that in addition to the billionaires & bigots, normies thought that asshole was a better choice for president than any woman ever.

      Everything in the first eight lines, all his claims, are lies. Easily provable lies. And this is nothing new. He’s been like this from 2015 till now. They look at him and hear this shit and think, yeah, that’s my president.

      Fuck me running.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      RevRick

      @Jackie: Who buys their kids two or three dolls, let alone 37, to begin with? (Speaking as a parent who went nuts trying to get Cabbage Patch dolls for our kids}.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Scout211

      @Jeffro: LOL

      FTFNYT responds:

      The New York Times said on Wednesday that it would not “be deterred by false and inflammatory language” in response to President Donald Trump’s latest claim that the outlet’s reporting on his age was an attempt to “libel and demean” him.

      The paper said its audience deserved “in-depth reporting and regular updates about the health of the leaders they elect.” The statement came in response to Trump’s Tuesday attack against the paper, apparently over a November article focused on his declining energy, which argued the Times should “cease publication because they are a horrible, biased, and untruthful ‘source’ of information.”

      Mr. Trump welcomed our reporting on the age and fitness of his predecessors; we’re applying the same journalistic scrutiny to his vitality,” spokesperson Nicole Taylor wrote in a statement. “Our reporting is heavily sourced, based on interviews with people clsoe to the president and with medical experts. We won’t be deterred by false and inflammatory language that distorts the role of a free press.”

      His “vitality” is in pill form, but whatever.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      hitchhiker

      @Jackie:

      Susie Wiles must be tearing her hair out.

      She’s evil. She’s roped herself and all he rest of us to this goddamn shipwreck, and she’s earned herself a little footnote in history as an evil person.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Miss Bianca

      @RevRick: I guess what I’m wondering is…do *any* of the people who voted for this shambling, decompensating heap of grievances read any of this and feel any…shame? alarm? remorse?…for their part in putting it into power?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      kindness

      OK, so if Trump sluffs off his mortal coil while still president, what are the odds that Trump’s inner circle doesn’t release the info right away?  I mean, their grifting will suffer and they know it.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Old School

      I’d like to see those losers at the New York Times correctly identify the rhinoceros!  Especially when they are being watched by large numbers of doctors!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Peale

      @kindness: One of the reasons they are so desprate to get their mitts on Warner Brothers is that they want the horcrux technology that comes with their IP so that the dark lord will never leave them.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      JoyceH

      It used to be treason in Britain to speculate about the health and demise of the king – but then there was a couple little civil reorganizations during which they beheaded one king and deposed and exiled another, and then – speculate to your heart’s content.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      becca

      @rikyrah: it would be so cool if Leo excommunicated some certain scotus types. I wouldn’t be surprised.

      He’s started clipping the wings of Opus Dei.
      Righteous.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Raoul Paste

      @NotMax: “ Methinks he doth protest too much”…

      It sounds like pure panic.  And it would have prompted universal calls for the 25th amendment if Biden had written it.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Subcommandante Yakbreath

      One of our local TV stations showed Trump’s whole speech (instead of Kevin Costner’s BabyJesusFest), which lasted until 9:00, so maybe he was still wired from all the applause and ass-kissing. Or maybe somebody else did write it for him.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Suzanne

      @RevRick:

      Who buys their kids two or three dolls, let alone 37, to begin with? (Speaking as a parent who went nuts trying to get Cabbage Patch dolls for our kids}. 

      You have to have multiple Barbies so they can have a house party, friend.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      I have to ask myself, why are they (or He, Trump) publishing a post like this?  Do they really think it helps? [ETA, or is it to mollify Trump himself? Eek.]

      Reply
    54. 54.

      RevRick

      @Miss Bianca: I don’t care about their inner life experience. As long as they change the way they vote, I’m good with that. And we’re getting a lot of evidence that a significant swath have changed who they’re voting for.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      JoyceH

      And it amuses me to no end that he doesn’t realize how much he’s exposing himself when he talks about how difficult those cognitive tests are, considering that they are designed to be trivial for those not in cognitive decline. Do you think his staff gets him to take the tests by telling him they’re measuring how smart he is?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Scout211

      @RevRick: Who buys their kids two or three dolls, let alone 37, to begin with?

      Most parents, actually.  Barbie needs her friends, Rev. ;-)

      ETA: And Suzanne got there first.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      catclub

      @Melancholy Jaques: ​
       

      He’s been like this from 2015 till now. They look at him and hear this shit and think, yeah, that’s my president.

      Yes. This is why I do not want the GOP to listen up.
      Look and see what they hear.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      JoyceH

      @Scout211: I saw something someone had written some time ago and it made me think huh. Used to be that when girls played with dolls, they had them doing the things they saw adults doing. But now when dolls have tea parties, they’re performing an activity that only dolls do these days.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      RevRick

      @NotMax: The problem with that claim is that it only makes Trump look pathetic and crazy. No staffer would ever do that to their boss, unless they plan on going all Brutus on them.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Jackie

      @hitchhiker:

      Susie Wiles must be tearing her hair out.

      She’s evil. She’s roped herself and all he rest of us to this goddamn shipwreck, and she’s earned herself a little footnote in history as an evil person.

      Absolutely. These scheduled rallies are her idea. She is also stupid, if she truly believed he could actually sell affordability as fake news. I don’t feel sorry for her – I hope she’s bald this morning.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      JoyceH

      As for dolls, nobody buys 37 dolls at once, they buy them one at a time. We didn’t have many dolls, but a lot of stuffed animals. Are people supposed to stop buying their child gifts that they know they want and would appreciate because they already have “two or three”? What do they buy the kids instead? Meme coins?

      Reply
    67. 67.

      dmsilev

      Christ. It’s like reading the last three or four pages of Flowers for Algernon. Except that (a) the protagonist there was legitimately smart for the middle third of the story and (b) the protagonist was a kind and gentle soul at his core, even when his intelligence was slipping away.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      catclub

      @Miss Bianca: ​

       Damn…why is the FTFNYT deciding it can suddenly stand up to him?

      which argued the Times should “cease publication because they are a horrible, biased, and untruthful ‘source’ of information.”

      That was one of the only truthful statements in the whole screed. I think the other one expresses how desperate he remains for attention. “Thank you for your attention to this matter.” That one he really means.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Betty Cracker

      @JoyceH: No one loves Piggy enough to tell him he’s humiliating himself every time he brags about being able to correctly label drawings of elephants and lions or remember a short series of words in order. His family probably wishes for his demise even more fervently than we do so they can pick over his carcass like the vultures they are. I assume his political associates hope to grab power for themselves.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Bupalos

      “The best thing that could happen to this Country would be if The New York Times would cease publication because they are a horrible, biased, and untruthful “source” of information.”

      Ah, the horseshoe theory of politics rears its ugly head again. But you can tell Trump doesn’t read BJ, or he would have used the standard “FTFNYT” form.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      JoyceH

      @Jackie: Remember when GWB went on the road to sell the public on his plan to privatize social security? The more he talked about it and the more people knew about it and understood it, the less popular the notion became. And GWB was no genius but he was a heck of a lot smarter and more coherent than Trump is.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      catclub

      @jonas: What a completely normal, stable thing for a President of the United States to write one evening!

       

      He dictates it. Reads over it, and then confirms that  they publish it verbatim. Completely normal.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @JoyceH:

      Do you think his staff gets him to take the tests by telling him they’re measuring how smart he is?

      I’ve been wondering what the motivation is for these tests. I don’t see why his staff or other grifters would be motivated to get him to take these tests. It’s the responsible thing to do, so given this crew, why is it happening? Simply having to take the tests is not good news. Having to take more than one is very much not good news. And it’s only going to get worse if people continue to make him take them.

      So who is making Trump take these tests and what is their motivation?

      Reply
    74. 74.

      catclub

      @JoyceH: but he was a heck of a lot smarter and more coherent than Trump is.

       

      and what do intelligence or coherence have to do with convincing Trump voters of anything?

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Bupalos

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: Who knows what’s going on behind the scenes in Trumpworld, but I think one plausible explanation is that Trump’s competitors inside the administration have decided his political decline has passed a certain point and are actively undermining him.

      On the other hand, a durable truth about Trump and his narcissistic personality disorder is that he is flatly and literally incapable of seeking out or taking advice.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jackie: LOL! Did anyone see the rally?

      I didn’t, but there was an article in Politico (I think) yesterday about how White House operatives felt like they had to pivot him away from “affordability is a Democrat hoax” and get him to feign awareness of what people are experiencing.

      The article also said unnamed operatives were worried Trump would go off script because he really believes the economy is great. And why wouldn’t he? It’s great for him, with all the bribes rolling in.

      I did not see the speech or read any excerpts, but it sounds like he went off script.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      jonas

      I haven’t gone over to Bsky yet to see, but I’m looking forward to seeing how Newsom’s comms team mocks this. There’s so much to work with.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Bupalos: one plausible explanation is that Trump’s competitors inside the administration have decided his political decline has passed a certain point and are actively undermining him.

      Yes that’s certainly plausible. I suppose then the answer to @Chief Oshkosh’s question is Vance.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Soprano2

      @Jeffro: OMG, that made me literally laugh out loud!

      As for FFOTUS’ latest thing he vomited out on his own platform, I’m becoming more and more convinced that his fixation on the same things over and over again is a symptom of some type of dementia.

      Reply

