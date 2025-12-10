Just a quick housekeeping note: last night in comments, Gin & Tonic had a very good and important response to my remarks regarding whether Ukraine is losing. There’s not enough time tonight to get to the important strategic issue that it raises, which is how to win the war AND secure the peace. I will try to get to this tomorrow.

Before we start, here’s Ukraine’s outgoing fires this evening/overnight:

President Zelenskyy and Ukrainian leaders continue to go through the motions with the US to demonstrate that they’re not being obstructionist, which has led to the emergence of a twenty point proposal. The Ukrainians are doing this because they know that Russia has already rejected any agreement that doesn’t reward Russia by giving them everything Putin wants.

Ushakov was quoted by Russian media on Sunday as saying that the United States would have to “make serious, I would say, radical changes to their papers” on Ukraine. He did not clarify what changes Moscow wanted Washington to make. The Kremlin has said it expects Kushner to be doing the main work on drafting a possible deal.

David Ignatius provides the details at The Washington Post:

The negotiating package involves three documents, a Ukrainian official told me: the peace plan, security guarantees and an economic recovery plan. The talks are far from over, with Ukraine and European supporters planning to release a joint set of amendments Wednesday. But here are some of the ideas being explored, as described to me this week by U.S. and Ukrainian officials: • Ukraine would join the European Union as early as 2027. This rapid accession worries some E.U. powers. But the Trump administration thinks it can overcome opposition from Hungary, which has been Kyiv’s biggest E.U. opponent. Membership would foster trade and investment. But perhaps most important, it would force Ukraine to control its pernicious culture of corruption in state-owned businesses. At bottom, this war has been about whether Ukraine can become a European country. President Vladimir Putin detests that idea, with his mystical belief in the oneness of Russia and Ukraine. Quick E.U. membership for Kyiv looks to me like victory. • The United States would provide what are described as “Article 5-like” security guarantees to protect Ukraine if Russia violates the pact. Ukraine wants the U.S. to sign such an agreement and have Congress ratify it; European nations would sign separate security guarantees. A U.S.-Ukrainian working group is exploring how the details would work — and how fast Ukraine and its allies could respond to any Russian breach. The reliability of the U.S. guarantees is arguably undermined by language in the National Security Strategy that seems to erode the NATO alliance, on which the guarantees are modeled. But the Trump team says it’s committed to continuing U.S. intelligence support for Ukraine, which is the sine qua non of security. • Ukraine’s sovereignty would be protected from any Russian veto. But negotiators still seem to be struggling with delicate issues like limits on Ukraine’s army. There’s talk of raising an initial U.S. proposal for a 600,000-soldier army to 800,000, which is roughly what Ukraine would have anyway, postwar. But Kyiv refuses any formal constitutional cap, as Russia wants. Whatever the nominal size of the army, officials say there might be supplements like the national guard or other support forces. • A demilitarized zone would be established along the entire ceasefire line, all the way from the Donetsk province in the northeast to the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south. Behind this DMZ would be a deeper zone in which heavy weapons would be excluded. This line would be closely monitored, much like the DMZ that divides North and South Korea. • “Land swaps” are an inescapable part of the deal, but Ukraine and the U.S. are still haggling over how the lines would be drawn. Russia demands Ukraine give up the roughly 25 percent of Donetsk it still holds; the Trump team argues that Ukraine is likely to lose much of that in battle over the next six months, in any event, and should make concessions now to spare casualties. U.S. negotiators have tried various formulas to make this concession more palatable for Zelensky. One idea is that the withdrawal zone would be demilitarized. Zelensky insisted Monday that he has “no legal right” to cede territory to Russia. One way to finesse this issue is the Korea model — to this day, South Korea claims a legal right to the entire peninsula and North Korea asserts the same. • The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, would no longer be under Russian occupation. Negotiators are discussing the possibility that the United States might take over running the facility. Strange as it may sound, that appeals to some Ukrainian officials because it would provide an American tripwire against Russian aggression. • The Trump administration would seek to foster investment and economic development in Ukraine. One source of funds would be the more than $200 billion in Russian assets now frozen in Europe. Trump’s negotiators already proposed making $100 billion of that stash available to Ukraine for reparations. The amount might be increased.

More at the link.

This is not just going to continue to be a non-starter for Ukrainians, we already know, as the quote above indicates, that anything other than full capitulation is unacceptable to Putin and Russia.

Republican Congressman Joe Wilson noted that Ukraine agreed to all six proposals that Trump presented this year, while Russia did not support any of them. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 7:21 AM

I wish the press would start using its brains before calling the deal Ukraine is being pushed to accept a “Korean‑style deal.” The Korean deal works because it is enforced heavily Ukraine is being pressured to accept nothing more than a russian pinky promise, backed by Trump’s — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 2:31 PM

Also, Trump and his natsec team have sided with the DPRK’s hereditary dictator Kim over the US’s actual ally the ROK.

Moreover, Trump has adopted a new demand as a result of his regular and ongoing phone calls with Putin: Zelenskyy has to go because Ukraine isn’t a democracy because they haven’t held elections during the war.

⚡️US needs ‘answers’ before next meeting with Zelensky, Trump says. Trump did not discuss specific conditions of the peace deal but said Zelensky needs to be “realistic” and asked when Ukraine would hold presidential elections. [image or embed] — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) December 10, 2025 at 5:32 PM

From The Kyiv Independent: (emphasis mine)

European officials want to arrange a meeting this coming meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky and American leadership to discuss peace in Ukraine, but the White House first needs “answers,” U.S. President Donald Trump said on Dec. 10. Trump told reporters that he spoke with the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom on Dec. 10. “We discussed Ukraine in pretty strong words, and we’ll see what happens,” he said. “I mean, we’re waiting to hear answers.” According to Trump, the European leaders want to hold a meeting involving both him and Zelensky in Europe this weekend, but the White House requires further persuasion before agreeing to attend. “They would like us to go to a meeting over the weekend in Europe, and we’ll make a determination depending on what they come back with,” he said. “We don’t want to be wasting time.” Trump did not discuss the details of any proposed peace framework but said Zelensky needs to be “realistic.” He also mused aloud about Ukraine’s next round of presidential elections. “I think (Zelensky) has to be realistic and I do wonder about, how long is it going to be before they have an election,” Trump said. “It’s a democracy. It’s been a long time.” On the same day, Zelensky told reporters that Ukraine could be ready to hold elections during Russia’s full-scale war if the U.S. and European allies work to ensure security. Zelensky then said he discussed the issue with members of the Ukrainian parliament on Dec. 10. “I will not allow any speculation against Ukraine,” the president said in his evening address. “If our partners, including our key partner in Washington, talk so much and so specifically about the elections in Ukraine, about elections under martial law, then we must provide legitimate Ukrainian answers to every question and every doubt.” Presidential, parliamentary, and local elections in Ukraine are banned under martial law, which went into effect after Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. While Kyiv has previously held firm on the need to postpone elections until the end of the war — or at least a ceasefire — Trump’s emphasis on elections in the latest push for a deal have brought about a shift. Polling also shows Zelensky’s popularity to have hit a low point in the fallout of a major corruption scandal that saw his second-in-command, Andriy Yermak, resign from office. Though Trump has expressed impatience with Ukraine for slow progress on a peace agreement, the Kremlin meanwhile has given no sign of easing its maximalist demands — including calls for Ukraine to cede territory it still controls.

To sum up:

Russia has not abandoned its maximalist demands and every time a concession is proposed, let alone made, they double down and increase their demands. It’s a case study in how to apply the metaphor of eating the elephant in small bites.

Trump has now bought into and adopted Putin’s argument that President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian leadership, but especially President Zelenskyy are illegitimate because the Ukrainian constitution prohibits the holding of elections under martial law, which Ukraine has been under because of Russia’s genocidal re-invasion of Ukraine.

Of course Putin was claiming President Zelenskyy and his government were illegitimate before the genocidal re-invasion because they opposed Russia and weren’t under Putin’s control.

I expect that a formal demand will be coming from Trump that any agreement must include President Zelenskyy’s resignation and the holding of elections. Trump is clearly doing Putin’s dirty work here.

The vast majority of this is more of the same we’ve been seeing from the Trump administration over the past eleven months. It’s unacceptable to Ukraine and Ukrainians, as well as the US’s European and Nato allies and partners because it rewards Putin and Russia and sets Russia up for the next phase of its world war. It is unacceptable to Putin and Russia because it doesn’t accede to their maximalist demands, which expand every day.

Comparing anything to the armistice that has led to the Korean war being unresolved since 1953 is not a good thing.

I expect that this, like every other Trump admin initiative involving Ukraine is going to limp along and then fall apart. Because Trump has already admitted he’s abandoned Ukraine.

And he hates Zelenskyy too:

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The 20 Points for Ending the War Form a Fundamental Document; We Are Actively Working – Address by the President I wish you good health, fellow Ukrainians! Today was an extremely busy day, and the coming days will also be serious. We spoke with the American team on economic matters – on reconstruction matters. I want to thank Secretary Bessent, Jared Kushner, and Larry Fink of BlackRock for being fully constructive. The key principle we share is that, to ensure reconstruction is of high quality and economic growth is tangible after this war, real security must form the foundation. When there is security, everything else follows. The 20 points for ending the war form a fundamental document. We are actively working on the key steps – and they must be doable steps. From this fundamental document, we are developing two additional ones – at least two. And the first is on security – regarding security guarantees for Ukraine with the United States, and the second is on the economy – covering reconstruction and joint investments. Today, we focused specifically on the economic document. And on the Ukrainian side, I was accompanied by Ukrainian government officials: Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister Kachka, Ministers Sybiha and Sobolev, and First Deputy Foreign Minister Kyslytsya. Our defenders were also represented in all discussions; today, General Hnatov joined us in the economic talks. The principles of the economic document are absolutely clear, and we are fully aligned with the American side on this – I want to thank them for today’s video meeting. An economic action plan will follow. Europe will also be involved in reconstruction, certainly. In the near future, we plan to move forward on the other two documents as well. Rustem Umerov will continue the discussions. For tomorrow, we are preparing a Coalition of the Willing meeting – over 30 countries working with Ukraine to ensure security on land, in the air, and at sea. Next week, we will coordinate with Europe in bilateral formats. Ukraine is working swiftly; every visit and every negotiation we conduct always yields practical results for our defense and for our resilience. Today, our combat aviation has been reinforced – thank you. Details are not yet public, but we continue to strengthen our forces in the sky. Today, there is also an additional sanctions step in Europe – more sanctions will target Russian tankers and the entire Russian oil transport infrastructure – and this is right. In December, Ukraine will present its own package of sanctions against the tanker fleet working for the war, and we will extend this pressure through joint formats with our partners. There will be new steps against Russian propagandists as well. Today, I also received a report from the Head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service – including on the enemy’s economic situation and Russia’s growing dependence on China. Throughout Russian history, no one has ever surrendered sovereignty so much to China or any other major power. And it is astonishing how much Putin is paying just to avoid ending this war. Yet the world still has sufficient strength to end this war – to force Russia into doing so. Peace is needed. I want to thank everyone who is helping. And one more thing. Today, I spoke with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. We had a substantive discussion. I will not allow any speculation against Ukraine. If our partners – including our key partner in Washington – are speaking so much and so concretely about elections in Ukraine, about elections under martial law, we must provide legal Ukrainian responses to every question and every doubt. This is not easy, but we definitely do not need any pressure regarding this. I expect that the People’s Deputies of Ukraine will present their perspective. Security challenges depend on our partners, primarily the United States, and political and legal challenges must be addressed by Ukraine. And they will be. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

The longest daily civic resistance in the contemporary world is marking Day 378. The regime banned protests even on pavements, however their de facto President still has to sign it. #GeorgiaProtests 📷 Tata Peradze [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 2:58 PM

Today, on December 10, GD adopted a law that effectively prohibits marching on sidewalks in protest without permission. It has not yet been signed by GD President Mikheil Kavelashvili. #GeorgiaProtests

Day 378 [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 2:42 PM

JUST IN: “Blocking the pavement,” whatever it means, will result in 15 days detention in Georgia. Repeated “offense” is up to 1 year criminal penalty in jail. It was less than two months ago that they did the same for “closing the road.” Now it’s essentially for just standing. #TerrorinGeorgia [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 7:30 AM

Britain:

“Putin regards 🇬🇧 as 🇷🇺’s most implacable adversary. Let us embrace that. Britain should lead this hybrid campaign for Europe. Our world-class intelligence services, special forces and cyber force can deliver strategic effects through precision operations. 1/3

www.independent.co.uk/voices/russi… [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 10:40 AM

From former UK National Security Advisor and Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill at The Independent: (emphasis mine)

Yet again this week, President Trump set Europe’s strategic challenge. Despite reaffirming US commitment to Euro-Atlantic defence once allies pledged to invest more ourselves, his new national security strategy pivots to the Pacific while his Ukraine peace plan negotiates European security without European input. Europe might not be on our own, but we need the capability to be self-reliant. And fast. As national security adviser, I dealt with the Salisbury poisonings, about which Lord Hughes’s inquiry reported last week. It was a turning point. After years of inadequate responses to Syria, Crimea, MH17, Litvinenko and Russian subversion, we decimated Russian intelligence capability with the largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers in history and imposed genuinely painful sanctions. Yet even that success was fundamentally defensive. We responded to an attack that had already been executed. We established consequences but not deterrence. The truth is, we are already at war: conventional war in Ukraine, hybrid war elsewhere. Putin certainly believes he is at war with us. As I told parliament recently, Russia could bring Britain to a standstill with a cyber attack on our food distribution system, coupled with an information operation to create panic buying and public disorder. No missiles or troops required. Sun Tzu wrote: “The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting. Attack him where he is unprepared, appear where you are not expected”. Nato too should manoeuvre in this grey zone. We could target Russian vulnerabilities, including ageing energy infrastructure, dependence on Western systems, an isolated Kaliningrad enclave, and concentrated military-industrial facilities. We should deny insurance to Russia’s shadow fleet, impound vessels in Nato waters and pass extra-territorial legislation enabling Nato navies to respond to cable attacks in international waters. We should demonstrate our capability to mount cyber attacks against Russian energy and military infrastructure. And we should apply systematic pressure to its Kaliningrad enclave, which relies on land and sea access via Nato territory. Won’t this provoke Russian escalation? Putin invaded Ukraine, uses chemical weapons, shoots down civilian aircraft, sabotages infrastructure, assassinates dissidents and subverts democracy, all without facing severe consequences. Yet Nato is mesmerised by fear of retaliation, while Russia follows Lenin’s doctrine of continuous escalation until met with steel. The risk is not that we provoke attacks. They are attacking us already. The risk is that failing to impose a price invites further aggression. Some argue this requires unanimous European support we cannot secure. Wrong question. Several allies – Nordics, Baltics, Poland – who understand the threat are ready. France and Germany will follow once we demonstrate resolve. Coalitions of the willing have repeatedly moved the Nato consensus. Waiting for permission guarantees continued Russian aggression. Putin regards the UK as Russia’s most implacable adversary. Let us embrace that. Britain should lead this hybrid campaign for Europe. Our world-class intelligence services, special forces and cyber force can deliver strategic effects through precision operations. Our strategic culture is not paralysed by fear. We understand that credible deterrence is offensive, not just defensive, striking where Russia is vulnerable, forcing them to defend everywhere, imposing costs through means difficult to predict. This is a hybrid war of manoeuvre. Europe needs a nation willing to spearhead it. Britain should be that nation.

This is all strategically sound. It would be easier if Britain could make up its mind over whether it is in or out of Europe. And if the current Labour government wasn’t busy self immolating by attempting to implement the centrist commentators and consultants recommendations the goal of which is to make Ezra Klein and Matt Yglesias spontaneously orgasm.

Denmark:

From CNN:

Denmark has labeled the United States as a potential security concern for the first time in an annual report released by one of its intelligence agencies, offering more evidence of the increasingly fraught transatlantic alliance between Europe and the US. The report, compiled by the Danish Defense Intelligence Service (DDIS), warns that the US “uses economic power, including threats of high tariffs, to enforce its will and no longer rules out the use of military force, even against allies.” That assessment forms part of the service’s wider analysis that “great powers increasingly prioritize their own interests and use force to achieve their goals.” CNN has reached out to the US Embassy in Copenhagen and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in Washington for comment. Apart from its warning relating to the US, the report largely focuses on strategic threats posed by Russia and China, as well as instability brought about by China’s rise and the resulting global shift in power. It points out that the “military threat from Russia to NATO will increase,” a concern magnified for the Danes since “there is uncertainty about the role of the United States as a guarantor of Europe’s security.” Denmark’s normally friendly relationship with its NATO ally grew strained earlier this year when US President Donald Trump expressed an interest in taking control of Greenland, an autonomous, resource-rich, strategically significant Arctic island that is legally part of the Danish kingdom. That relationship is once again under scrutiny as the differing strategic priorities of the US and Europehave been exposed in the recent Ukrainian peace talks and, most dramatically, in the national security strategy released Friday by the Trump administration, which adopted an unprecedented confrontational posture toward Europe And for Denmark, the threats posed by Russia and the US are intertwined. The report argues that “Russia will try to exploit the US desire for a quick end to the (Ukraine) war to sow division between the US and Europe.”

The threat of Russian sabotage groups infiltrating Ukraine from Transnistria is growing. Sources in Ukraine’s military intelligence tell 24 Kanal that Moscow is rapidly stepping up activity in the region to stretch Ukrainian resources and create a new front. [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) December 10, 2025 at 7:20 AM

Back to Ukraine.

On December 10 at the European Parliament, during a screening of documentary films about Ukrainian children, the interpreter could not hold back tears as 11‑year‑old Roman Oleksiv from Lviv spoke. The boy had survived the missile strike on Vinnytsia on July 14, 2022, [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 4:34 PM

in which his mother was killed, the last time he saw her alive. Listen to Roman’s words, they are filled with strength. Can the world really leave children like him alone with this war? — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 4:34 PM

Kyiv:

Ternopil:

The tragic deaths of 4-year-old Sofiya Popyk and her 35-year-old mother, Tetiana, have been confirmed following the Russian attack on Ternopil on November 19. The girl was identified by her father, while her mother was formally identified through DNA analysis. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 2:44 PM

The Black Sea:

💥🚢A few hours ago, naval kamikaze drones attacked a Russian shadow fleet tanker “DASHAN” IMO 9299666 in the Black Sea that was heading for Novorossiysk. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 12:44 PM

Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Ready for the grossest, cringiest news you’ll see today, along with a video that reeks of Soviet propaganda? Busts of Fallen Soldiers, Including Son of CIA Deputy Director, Installed in Donetsk Busts of two fallen “SMO” participants—Corporal Ivan Kokovin and Private Michael Gloss—were unveiled at [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 10:24 AM

A Donetsk school (which had already been named after them), according to the city’s appointed “head.” Michael Gloss, 21, died in the battle for Chasiv Yar. His mother, Julian Gloss, is the Deputy Director of the CIA, and his father is a former US Navy officer. Gloss arrived in Russia in summer 2023 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 10:24 AM

signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense, and went to the front in December. Vladimir Putin posthumously awarded Gloss the Russian Order of Courage. Putin praised Gloss in a 2025 speech, stating: “Though he was an American, he was a Russian soldier.” — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 10:24 AM

Pokrovsk:

💥 Pokrovsk. Russians are calling in reserves. Another wave of soldiers has rolled into the city. On ATVs and infantry.

One good shot and minus 10 Russians and a few ATVs. Pokrovsk is holding, – Kyriienko [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 8:11 AM

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast:

One person died, two injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region. ​The regional military head, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported that a man was killed and a gas pipeline was damaged after an FPV drone hit the Zelenodolska community in the Kryvyi Rih district. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 9:34 AM

Odesa:

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has seized a vessel of Russia’s “shadow fleet” in Odesa. The ship is a foreign bulk carrier that illegally exported agricultural products from occupied Crimea. It had entered Sevastopol at least seven times, transporting grain and steel pipes. On board were [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 9:16 AM

the captain and 16 crew members. The vessel’s owner was under sanctions imposed by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) and repeatedly changed the ship’s name and nominal beneficiaries in third countries to evade restrictions. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 9:16 AM

Investigators have opened a criminal case on charges of treason, financing actions against Ukraine’s sovereignty, and violating rules of entry and exit from occupied territories. The vessel has been arrested and handed over to ARMA, Ukraine’s Asset Recovery and Management Agency. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 9:16 AM

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

Russian occupied Mariupol:

Russian media report that the Russians have rebuilt the drama theater in Mariupol and plan to open it before the New Year. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 8:43 AM

It is worth recalling that on March 16, 2022, approximately 600 civilians who were sheltering from the Russian army were killed there in a Russian airstrike. The word “Children” was written on the square in front of the theater, but this did not stop the attack. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 8:43 AM

Voronezh Oblast, Russia:

St. Petersburg, Russia:

Kursk Oblast, Russia:

Another uprising in Russia: residents of the Kursk region demand the payments Putin promised. A governor’s adviser said locals should have defended their homes themselves. Local channels deleted reports about the protest, and a woman who appealed to Putin was detained. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 10:06 AM

Sverdlovsk Oblast, Russia:

Workers in the Urals at one of the largest copper-iron-vanadium ore extraction sites complain that they haven’t been paid for the second month in a row. The situation is so critical that many of them can’t even afford the trip home. www.moscowtimes.ru/2025/12/09/r… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 8:13 AM

According to Rosstat, as of October, the total amount of overdue wage arrears in the country reached 2.156 billion rubles, and over the past year this figure has increased 2.95 times. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 8:13 AM

The number of complaints to Rostrud about wage delays and non-payments has jumped 1.6 times in a year: in 11 months, the agency received 26,000 appeals. How was it they said? Growth — but a negative one. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 8:13 AM

Samara Oblast, Russia:

Reuters reports that the Syzran oil refinery, which was attacked by Ukrainian DF on December 5, has halted its operations. The attack disabled the AVT-6 crude distillation unit, which is key equipment for the refinery and had previously been damaged by drone strikes.

www.reuters.com/business/ene… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 4:32 AM

That's enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

