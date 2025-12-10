Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread

?? Flying Over the Earth at Night
Video Credit: Gateway to Astronaut Photography, NASA ; Compilation: David Peterson (YouTube); Music: Freedom Fighters (Two Steps from Hell)
apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap25120…

[image or embed]

— Astronomy Picture of the Day ?? (@apod.shinyakato.dev) December 8, 2025 at 3:00 AM

Congratulations to Eileen Higgins on being elected the first Democrat to be mayor of Miami in nearly 30 years!! Americans are speaking out in election after election …when will Republicans start to listen?

[image or embed]

— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar.com) December 9, 2025 at 8:38 PM

The author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott revealed $7.1 billion in donations to nonprofits in 2025 Tuesday, marking a significant increase in her annual giving from recent years.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) December 9, 2025 at 3:00 PM

Writing in an essay on her website, Scott said, “This dollar total will likely be reported in the news, but any dollar amount is a vanishingly tiny fraction of the personal expressions of care being shared into communities this year.”

Scott acknowledged donating $2.6 billion in 2024 and $2.1 billion in 2023. The gifts this year bring her total giving since 2019 to $26.3 billion.

Scott’s donations have captured the attention of nonprofits and other charitable funders because they come with no strings attached and are often very large compared to the annual budgets of the recipient organizations. Forbes estimates Scott’s net worth at $33 billion, most of which comes from Amazon shares she received after her 2019 divorce from company founder Jeff Bezos..

With the exception of an open call for applications in 2023, it is not possible to apply for her funding nor to reach her directly, as Scott maintains no public facing office or foundation. Organizations are usually notified through an intermediary that Scott is awarding them a donation with little prelude or warning…

Unlike Scott’s gifts, most foundations or major donors direct grants to specific programs and require an application and updates about the impact of the nonprofit’s work. Scott does not ask grantees to report back about how they used the money.

Research from the Center for Effective Philanthropy in 2023 looked at the impact of Scott’s giving and found few of the recipients have struggled to manage the funds or have seen other funders pullback.

Kim Mazzuca, the CEO of the California-based nonprofit, 10,000 Degrees, said her organization was notified of its first gift from Scott of $42 million earlier this year.

“I was just filled with such joy. I was speechless and I kind of stumbled around with my words,” she said, and asked the person calling from Fidelity Charitable to clarify the donation amount, which is about double their annual budget.

10,000 Degrees provides scholarships, mentoring and other support to low-income students and aims to help them graduate college without taking on loans. Mazzuca said that usually nonprofits grow only gradually, but that this gift will allow them to reach more students, to test some technology tools and to start an endowment…

    68Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Via Reddit

      US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered diplomats to revert to using Times New Roman font in official communications, calling his predecessor Antony Blinken’s decision to adopt Calibri a “wasteful” diversity move, according to a leaked internal cable.

       

      The department switched to Calibri, a modern sans-serif font, in January 2023, saying it was a more accessible font for people with disabilities because it did not have decorative angular features and was at the time the default in Microsoft products.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Gin & Tonic

      Such a delight to see that her ex-husband, despite their marital differences, is equally charitable and generous.

      Uh, hold on, I’m being told that may not be correct….

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Kosh III

      Klobuchar asks “when will Republicans start to listen?”

      Hopefully Nov. 2028, right after they are trounced in the elections.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Suzanne

      With the exception of an open call for applications in 2023, it is not possible to apply for her funding nor to reach her directly, as Scott maintains no public facing office or foundation. Organizations are usually notified through an intermediary that Scott is awarding them a donation with little prelude or warning…

      Unlike Scott’s gifts, most foundations or major donors direct grants to specific programs and require an application and updates about the impact of the nonprofit’s work. Scott does not ask grantees to report back about how they used the money.

      This is a fantastic bit of detail. I love that she saves nonprofits the time and expense of applications and updates. That entire process consumes a lot of resources.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      She can do it because she’s basically a queen who controls her own money. Most foundations are institutions run by a board that needs to follow rules.

      Not a critique of her or you, but I wanted to avoid the impression that foundations are doing something improper simply because they have more red tape.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      piratedan

      The GOP, laser focused on the details that matter.  Many kudos to Ms. Scott, her money, her call on how to distribute those that come onto her radar and it’s not the usual suspects.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Geminid

      STEM for the win! I learned from a Politico article that Miami Mayor-elect Eileen Higgins is a mechanical engineer by training. Also, that Higgins was Peace Corps director for Belize.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: There’s actually research that serif fonts are better for most people reading large amounts of text, because they can provide faster letter recognition. Fonts that are designed to make each character more distinct are often easier for people with disabilities like dyslexia, and sans-serif fonts usually aren’t designed that way. If you look at most large-print books for the visually impaired, they use large serif fonts for body text for this reason.

      We have sufficient technology now that we can provide options to people.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      Yes, court documents usually have to use serif fonts for that reason.

      Is the change defensible? Maybe. But not for the reason Rubio apparently gave, which is just cruelty.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      @Baud:

      Not a critique of her or you, but I wanted to avoid the impression that foundations are doing something improper simply because they have more red tape. 

      Fair. I would love it if others follow her example, though.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Another Scott

      @Suzanne: +1

      Every generation seems to have to go through this cycle of font battles, and text and GUI contrast (gray on gray Grrr!) and color space battles, and …  It’s usually a big waste.

      Arial is better than Calibri, but New Century Schoolbook is better than either for walls of text and print.  Not giving Rubio any credit though…

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      2liberal

      It’s incredible how Felonious Musk can just trot out and issue another burst of vaporware and jack up TSLA for another month or so. He’s saying he wants to compete with NVIDIA which has 3x TSLA’s market cap , tens of thousands of engineers on staff, and a vital corporate partnership. Musk: “Our goal is to bring a new AI chip design to volume production every 12 months… We expect to build chips at higher volumes ultimately than all other AI chips combined.”

      Analysis from Seeking Alpha (not sure if this is paywalled)

      “NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), the undisputed leader in AI compute (for now), operates on development cycles closer to 18–24 months. These cycles are supported by tens of thousands of engineers, billions in annual R&D spending, multi-decade compiler development, deeply embedded software stacks, and partnerships with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) that took more than a decade to build. Tesla has no such infrastructure, but somehow Musk is suggesting Tesla can out-engineer the entire semiconductor industry in a single jump.”

      This is a statement detached from operational reality

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

      @Suzanne: One of Eileen Higgins’ complaints about current city practices was the length of time it takes to get a building permit. Miami’s Mayor-elect wants to streamline the process.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Wapiti

      @Suzanne: I would think it would save her organization work as well. She’s not paying charities to produce reports that she (or more people that she would need to hire) then need to read and review.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Betty Cracker

      Yesterday morning, I asked a friend who lives in South FL and is super plugged into the political scene if she thought Higgins had a chance. She told me all the data she’d seen in the runup to the election indicated Higgins was the favorite, which was news to me. But my friend said she wouldn’t be surprised either way because Miami politics is, well, weird.

      Anyhoo, not only did Higgins win, she absolutely trounced her Trump-endorsed opponent. The margin was 19 points last I looked! TBH, I’m almost as surprised “La Gringa” beat a Hispanic opponent in Miami as I am that a Democrat won, but Higgins successfully repped Little Havana on the commission, so she knows how to win a tough district. This is great news, and I hope it makes Republicans throughout the state panic. I don’t know what it means outside of that particular city, but hopefully it signals a sea-change in the state.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Suzanne

      @Another Scott: Oh no, no credit to Micro Rubio at all. Doing something potentially helpful merely because you have institutional oppositional defiant disorder means you get no points. Dude is just as shitty as all the rest of them.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      tobie

      @Geminid: Higgins is also fluent in Spanish. I imagine that makes a difference in Miami.

      I love that Mackenzie Scott is donating to organizations that make education affordable for low-income families.

      10,000 Degrees provides scholarships, mentoring and other support to low-income students and aims to help them graduate college without taking on loans.

      In an age in which we are told all the time that there’s no point to a liberal arts education, and Peter Thiel famously funded people not to go to college, it’s great to see someone encouraging higher learning.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Suzanne

      @Geminid:

      One of Eileen Higgins’ complaints about current city practices was the length of time it takes to get a building permit. Miami’s Mayor-elect wants to streamline the process. 

      I don’t know anything about Miami’s permitting process specifically, but this is probably a good thing for good governance. IME, the places that throw up the most barriers to development are doing so because they’re trying to keep minorities and poor people out. They make the process long and expensive on purpose.

      There are plenty of ways to hear from stakeholders and protect people’s interests without bad process.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      narya

      @Suzanne@Another Scott: Not only do I prefer sans serif, I prefer Arial. (I actually don’t like Calibri.) But I am also willing to defer folks who need other fonts for accessibility, no problem. At my last employer, the development (i.e., fundraising) department tried to make Georgia the official font, and I just flat-out refused to use it; it did NOT work in tables, etc. I just ignored them.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: OMG, they’re worrying about what font they use? Now fonts are part of “diversity”? How about it’s easier for everyone to read it? Morons…..

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      You might want to click on the guy in the sidebar pic today, he is ever so much more handsome when he’s bigger. :-)

      Reply
    35. 35.

      tobie

      @Betty Cracker: Goldman for me has been such a boost to Democrats at oversight hearings. He’s quick on his feet and cuts through witnesses bullshit quickly. I’m sure his prosecutorial experience has made him such an effective questioner. I’d understand challenging him if he was failing at his job. Tough for Landers that he went all in on Mamdani who ended up not wanting him in his own administration.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Librettist

      @Betty Cracker:

      Voter demographics – not what they were.

      It reminds me of the Chicago machine not able to turn out for the last white guy they ran, or some random Kennedy getting smoked in Massachusetts.

      The Miami GOP trying to dick around with the election cycle, so the incumbent held office another year, suggests the entrenched powers knew it was going to be the last go round.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Geminid

       

       

      @Betty Cracker: The result in Miami gives some grounds for optimism regarding next year’s Florida elections. The Republican primary contest for governor might also. The front-runner, Rep. Byron Donalds, does not seem a very strong candidate, and his wife Erica’s involvement in charter school scandal may drag him down.

      Meanwhile, 31 year-old investor James Fishback is running a very hard-edged, right-wing populist campaign against Donalds. Former Florida House Speaker David Renny is also in the race and it looks like the Lt. Governor will jump in too.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      jonas

      @Suzanne:  I love that she saves nonprofits the time and expense of applications and updates. That entire process consumes a lot of resources.

      Definitely. I get the need for accountability and all that, but even small nonprofits these days end up needing an office of people just dedicated to grant-writing, accounting, and reporting, and, like you say, that’s a lot of overhead that could be spent on the organization’s core mission. 

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Soprano2

      @Librettist: Yesterday I listened to a “This American Life” podcast about Harold Washington in Chicago, about his run for office and then after he won. I found it interesting and enlightening. Some of the things he said, a politician wouldn’t say them today even though they’re still true.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: For better and/or for worse, the Goldman/Lander contest looks to be a fight over US policy towards Israel.

      Ed. That’s been the principal focus of criticism regarding Rep. Goldman.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      dmsilev

      So, here’s a hilarious story:

      Operation Bluebird wants to relaunch “Twitter,” says Musk abandoned the name and logo

      A Virginia startup calling itself “Operation Bluebird” announced this week that it has filed a formal petition with the US Patent and Trademark Office, asking the federal agency to cancel X Corporation’s trademarks of the words “Twitter” and “tweet” since X has allegedly abandoned them.

      “The TWITTER and TWEET brands have been eradicated from X Corp.’s products, services, and marketing, effectively abandoning the storied brand, with no intention to resume use of the mark,” the petition states. “The TWITTER bird was grounded.”

      The “Twitter” name still has a lot of impact, and Musk famously tore it up at threw it away because he’s for some reason obsessed with the letter X.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Yes! Piggy won’t blame himself, even though he endorsed González multiple times. It will be a bonus if he trashes DeSantis for the loss. I think it’s an underreported story, how much Trump has undermined DeSantis to punish him for “disloyalty.”

      It always seemed like DeSantis was coasting on borrowed juice since he’s about as charismatic as a cold cup of tapioca pudding. The primary drubbing in 2024 showed how weak he is, and the Republican hyenas in the statehouse have been circling ever since. You love to see it

      @Librettist: Great points. That really was suspicious when they tried to keep Captain Corruption in until next year.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Scout211

      NOTUS   The NRSC is claiming they astroturfed a surge in opinion polls that were designed to push Jasmine Crockett over Talarico and Allred because they thought she would be easier for the Republican to defeat.

      Interesting, if true. But to me it only highlights that both Cornyn and Paxton are weak candidates and the NRSC has to resort to underhanded tactics.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Jeffro

       

       

      Scott acknowledged donating $2.6 billion in 2024 and $2.1 billion in 2023. The gifts this year bring her total giving since 2019 to $26.3 billion.

      trump: damn…to think of how I could have skimmed a couple billion outta that…

      Linda McMahon: same

      Scott Bessent: same!

      Howard Lutnick: same!!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Belafon

      @Baud:

      Most printing in early modern and 19th century Germany used two font families: Antiqua and Fraktur. Both were ornate, old style typefaces that replicated calligraphic handwriting. Antiqua was employed mainly for printing Latin texts, while Fraktur was used more in German language documents.

      During the rising German nationalism of the 1800s, many came to see Fraktur as a ‘German’ typeface and pressured the government and private printers to use it more. Otto von Bismarck refused to read books in ‘un-German fonts’ and Kaiser Wilhelm II also disliked them.

      When the Nazis emerged in the early 1920s they also opted for Fraktur and its derivatives. The cover of Hitler’s Mein Kampf used a hand-drawn Fraktur font; official Nazi documents and letterheads also employed it. This continued until January 1941 when there was a remarkable shift in Nazi attitudes to typography. In an edict signed by Martin Bormann, the Nazis called for a ban on the future use of Judenlettern (Jewish fonts) like Fraktur:

       

      alphahistory.com/pastpeculiar/1941-nazis-ban-jewish-fonts/

      In short, no, but that didn’t stop them from using bigotry to ban it.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Hoodie

      @2liberal: Amazing to me that he repeatedly gets away with these outlandish goals without Tesla’s stock taking a hit. He never achieves them and often doesn’t even undertake them. I doubt any sophisticated investor takes them seriously. It seems like investors stay in simply because they think there’s an unlimited supply of idiots and they’re afraid to start a stampede to the exits. This has the effect of reinforcing an impression among the public at large that Musk is some type of genius, which further feeds the bubble. I wonder if it’s some sort of weird evolutionary adaptation that people are so eager to believe in magic.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      geg6

      @Betty Cracker:

      I would think it’s like a small nuclear bomb going off in the GOP.  To lose by that 20 point margin?  In their Cuban stronghold city that hasn’t had a Dem in charge for thirty years?  They are quaking in their shiny white go go boots.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Jeffro

      @Baud: the guy’s a machine, holding down 3-4 full-time jobs and STILL managing to un-woke the State Department’s fonts while on a coffee break

      (insert the mother of all eyeroll emojis right here)

      I don’t know for sure but I bet calling fonts “wasteful diversity moves” is listed in the DSM-5 somewhere.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: I get the impression that Ron DeSantis still thinks he could be a viable presidential candidate in 2028. As Abraham Lincoln observed, once the worm of presidential ambition begins to gnaw, it gnaws deep.

      Not that there’s much to gnaw on in DeSantis’s case.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Jeffro

      @Suzanne:  I love that she saves nonprofits the time and expense of applications and updates. That entire process consumes a lot of resources.

      right??

      so smart and efficient!

      she probably has a single staffer who looks at existing organizations that are making an impact and goes, “hey Mac…how about $50M to _____?”

      Here at the Fro household we have switched quite a bit of our charitable giving over to a) local orgs and b) GiveWell.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      RevRick

      @Baud: Brian Cox, the British astrophysicist, says that the silence we hear from the universe, or at minimum our galaxy, indicates that our pretty, round Earth may be the only island of meaning. We are, in effect, how the universe understands itself.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      dmsilev

      @2liberal:

      Musk: “Our goal is to bring a new AI chip design to volume production every 12 months… We expect to build chips at higher volumes ultimately than all other AI chips combined.”

      If he actually means “build” rather than “contract with TSMC or whoever to do the fab for us”, he’s even more delusional than usual. Fabbing state of the art chips is an enormously expensive and difficult business to be in, and if you wanted to start from scratch it’d take twenty or thirty years and hundreds of billions of dollars in capital investments and R&D to be anywhere close to competitive. Aren’t too many companies that you could just buy as a shortcut either.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty Cracker:

      …says he will not be doing “AIPAC’s bidding”

      That’s a shot over the bow!  I like Dan Goldman, and he’s very good a questioning in House hearings.  But I am glad to see this.  The outcome of that race will tell us a lot.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Fair Economist

      @Suzanne: I doubt there’s any large city in America which has a too simple system for building permits. There are some which have an excessively *corrupt* system, but not too simple.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      kalakal

      @dmsilev:

      he’s for some reason obsessed with the letter X.

      He’s a fan of the video game series?*

      More likely it’s because his ‘sense of humour’ is stuck at the 10 year old boy’s sounds “a bit rude level”

      * I am

      Reply

