Wednesday Night Open Thread

Wednesday Night Open Thread

Powerball is up to near a billion so go and get one if you still can. And if you win, think of me.

Still feeling a little bit under the weather and my shoulders are killing me, so I probably just have some low grade bug. I’ve been drinking lots of fluids and taking it easy. I made a delicious hearty stew yesterday so we have that to eat for several days. Other than that, Joelle got some bloodwork for her surgery, and I futzed around working. Speaking of- the ad might go up in the next couple of days if it isn’t already I never notice the damned things anyway.

We also found out Joelle will be staying overnight the first night, and we are both psyched about that. It’s just soo much better this way because I take her in, she has her surgery, I can see that she is situated in her room, then I can go home and Joelle-proof the house= get rid of any obstacles in the living room and bedroom and put them in the patio room, get the tray table out, etc. Should anything go wrong post-surgery she will be in the best place for it, and they can do her first rehab sessions right there without us having to go anywhere.

Plus, if she is in a lot of pain they have access to and authorization to use far more powerful regimens of pain relief than I can offer. And I am kind of a total control freak when it comes to giving her the pain meds. I will keep her ahead of the pain and I will set an alarm every five hours and forty-five minutes and administer each and every nose, but you’re not getting more than what it says on the bottle. I will cram you full of as many edibles as you want, but as a West Virginian and an old practitioner of street pharmacology, and you don’t fuck with pills and you don’t fuck with needles. Period. I have seen far too many people go out way too young from that shit. I should add Joelle is perfectly fine with this and I’m not an abusive dick about it (“look I know you are in pain but you are still two hours away how about some ice or an edible), it’s just that I very strictly adhere to the regimen given by the doctors.

Completely unrelated, but if my cats would like to stop fucking dropping kibble in their water fountain making a beige cloudy pool with damp kibble congealed in the filter THAT WOULD BE FUCKING AWESOME.

In the fuck around and find out department, a measles outbreak is running wild in South Carolina:

The measles outbreak in South Carolina is “accelerating” with no end in sight following Thanksgiving and other large gatherings, state health officials said Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 111 measles cases had been reported in what’s known as upstate South Carolina — an area in the northwest of the state that includes Greenville and Spartanburg.

“We are faced with ongoing transmission that we anticipate will go on for many more weeks,” Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist for the South Carolina Department of Public Health, said during a news briefing Wednesday.

Twenty-seven of those cases have been reported since Friday. “That is a significant increase in our cases in a short period of time,” Bell said. She attributed the spike in part to holiday travel and get-togethers, as well as low vaccination rates.

I know I have posted this before, but once again I must bring you the criminally underrated Alonzo Bodden:

Perfect.

This is grotesque even by Trump standards:

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that his long-promised “ gold card ” was officially going on sale, offering legal status and an eventual pathway to U.S. citizenship for individuals paying $1 million and corporations ponying up twice that per foreign-born employee.

A website accepting applications went live as Trump revealed the start of the program while surrounded by business leaders in the White House’s Roosevelt Room. It is meant to replace EB-5 visas, which Congress created in 1990 to generate foreign investment and had been available to people who spend about $1 million on a company that employs at least 10 people.

Trump sees the new version as a way for the U.S. to attract and retain top talent, all while generating revenue for federal coffers. He’s been promoting the gold card program for months, and once suggested that each card would cost $5 million, though he more recently revised that to the $1 million and $2 million pricing scheme.

It’s all just his to give away as he chooses, and not fucking one elected Republican will do a fucking thing about it.

Lot of video today in this post, but do not worry, we are not making a pivot to video. Having said that, Brad Lander is running for Congress and this was his announcement ad and it is equal parts charming and hopecore and cheesy and the most earnest thing I have seen in a while and I want you to watch it too:

That almost made this sour old fucker a little misty-eyed. We have a lot of really good young talent running in the next year- all of them coming forward with their own unique approach to their district, offering something positive and going about things in a great way. We need to protect these from the Rahm Emmanuel’s and the rest of those machine politicans.

That’s enough from me.

  • Albatrossity
  • brendancalling
  • eclare
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Gvg
  • Jackie
  • John Cole
  • Lord Fartdaddy
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Memory Pallas
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scott S.
  • Scout211
  • Suzanne
  • tobie
  • TS
  • wjca
  • zhena gogolia

    30 Comments

    3. 3.

      Gvg

      Who the fuck does he think he is? The President doesn’t get to declare who is or isn’t a Citizen. Aside from the constitution, the pathways are set up by standard laws passed by both haouses of Congress and then signed by the President. No such law has been passed that I have heard of.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Memory Pallas

      I didn’t “almost get misty eyed,” I full on teared up at the “singing” portion ending the Brad Lander video.​

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scott S.

      Not to get weird about it, and I like Brad and the ad, but he’s definitely walking on a treadmill against a green screen. 🤷‍♂️

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ohio Mom

      Cole, I saw your BlueSky tweet/skeet/whatever it is, on adult adoption. It was a definite thing in ancient times.

      Ages ago, I took a class on the First century, focusing on when Judaism and Christianity split, and the teacher (a professor at the Jewish seminary here in Cincinnati) said that it was common back then for older couples without children to adopt (albeit informally) a young man who could help them with the farm or flock, with the promise the young man would inherit it all.

      A sort of elder care system.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ohio Mom

      I was hoping Brad Lander was going to at least be a member of Mamdani’s kitchen cabinet, if not helping in some sort of official capacity. I worry about Mamdani being a little too inexperienced for the job, charm is only going to get him so far. Lander knows his way around and I thought they could make a good team.

      There is probably a back story there I don’t know about.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      In the fuck around and find out department, a measles outbreak is running wild in South Carolina:

      Hopefully they don’t ask RFK Jr for help, because he’ll probably tell them to swim in sewage while shooting up smack.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      tobie

      @schrodingers_cat: Happy to see the progressive Jewish PAC J-Street refusing to lend any credence to Lander’s claim that Goldman is an AIPAC-lackey.

      In a statement, J Street told me it is “proud” to endorse Goldman and “we deeply value his pro-Israel, pro-peace and pro-democracy leadership in Congress,” while calling Lander “a vocal leader for our values.” “We know that the issue of peace is close to both of their hearts.”

      Their full statement is here. They’re not getting involved in this race but must have felt compelled to correct the record given Lander’s claims.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      wjca

      Powerball is up to near a billion so go and get one if you still can. And if you win, think of me.

      Powerball (and other government-run lotteries): a tax on ignorance of statistics.  Consider: your chances of buying a winning ticket are indistinguishable from your chance of finding the winning ticket lying on the sidewalk.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jackie

      @wjca:

      Consider: your chances of buying a winning ticket are indistinguishable from your chance of finding the winning ticket lying on the sidewalk.

      Either is acceptable ;-)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mrmoshpotato

      @wjca:

      Powerball (and other government-run lotteries): a tax on ignorance of statistics. Consider: your chances of buying a winning ticket are indistinguishable from your chance of finding the winning ticket lying on the sidewalk.

      What if you live somewhere with no sidewalks?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      John Cole

      @wjca: You are as bad as my mom when I told her about the kid I gave a 2 dollar bill in exchange for a penny. I didn’t waste 1.99, I opened an endless array of possibilities in which that 2 dollar bill could change that kid or someone else’s life. And I will never know what happened so I can think on it for the rest of my life. I bought a powerball ticket for two bucks and it opens the potential for endless possibilities for a bunch of hours until I lose and then it will go to education or senior care or something we should already be taxed more to take care of, so fuck it. I think both were high value uses of 2 dollars.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Old School

      Powerball is up to near a billion so go and get one if you still can.

      That reminds me – I haven’t checked how my ticket for last Saturday’s drawing went.  I hope I won the jackpot!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Suzanne

      Alonzo Bodden is great. I saw him at the Tempe Improv some years back. The crowd was smaller than it should have been.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Old School

      He’s been promoting the gold card program for months, and once suggested that each card would cost $5 million, though he more recently revised that to the $1 million and $2 million pricing scheme.

      The platinum card will cost $5 million, but that program isn’t live yet (for whatever reason).

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Geminid

      @Ohio Mom: Zohran Mamdani has almost 5 years experience as a New York State Assemblyman, so I’d say he has a decent base of knowledge. And Mamdani has his share of ambition and knows he has to have a successful first term as mayor if he is to have much of a future in politics. Mamdani strikes me as a pragmatic, hardworking politician who is highly incentivised to succeed, and I think he will.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Gvg:

      Who the fuck does he think he is? The President doesn’t get to declare who is or isn’t a Citizen.

      At least until the SCOTUS ruling in a few months that says the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” in the 14th Amendment means Trump can declare anyone an unperson he wants and also you have to give him a blowjob on command.

      Reply

