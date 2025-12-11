Looks like we could use another thread.
I am currently in a PD with about 30 other educators. The lady presenting just asked who has ever diagrammed a sentence. I was the only one who raised a hand. Get off my lawn!
Today brought yet another episode of I Can’t Make it Bigger On The Inside Than It Is On The Outside. I feel like I’ve seen this show before!
I blame HGTV.
I am currently in a PD with about 30 other educators.
I was completely unaware that Police Departments were concerned about diagramming sentences. I guess you learn something new every day
Does anyone remember a former* BJ commenter who made the most gorgeous hooked rugs? I don’t remember her nym at all; I think her name on her shop’s website was Donna Something. I recall she did a a rug of Christopher Robin and Pooh, and donated it to a children’s library. I’d like to get in touch with her and ask permission to use that image to illustrate a course I’m teaching. Can anyone give me a lead? Many TIA!
*It’s possible, of course, that she is a devoted lurker, but I’m sure I haven’t seen her around for at least a few years.
My mother was a teacher and she used to talk about diagramming sentences with her middle schoolers. But the school district I went to would teach grammar by starting alternating years of doing nothing and starting at the beginning, teaching us about nouns, verbs adverbs and adjectives. Any knowledge I have of grammar comes from being a voracious reader and knowing what “sounds” right.
@SiubhanDuinne: Looks like donnah
Edit: Her website.
@Suzanne: Sounds work-related.
Bless you!! That’s the one! Many, many thanks.
@TheOtherHank: I’m more concerned with why is the PD rounding up educators?
In addition to diagramming sentences, does no one use read for context anymore? Professional Development, maybe?
@mrmoshpotato: Professional Development.
@Professor Bigfoot: you round up if it’s 0.5 or greater.
Penile Dysfunction?
@Old Dan and Little Ann: Well, that’s a relief. ;^)
@Old Dan and Little Ann: ie. No School Day! Woo hoo!
I’m more concerned with why is the PD rounding up educators?
Well we don’t want any of those clever readers out there knowing things.
I read B-J for protext.
:)
@Suzanne: you aren’t a Time Lord? I’m disappointed.😁
Q: You voted for President Trump. Why did you vote for him? Minister: Because I was an idiot
Lots of clips on Reddit today of Dems at hearings.
@NotMax: I’m here for the photographs. Also snark.
Your real name isn’t MC Escher?
Teachers, like Jackals, have their own secret language.
