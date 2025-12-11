Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Humiliatingly small and eclipsed by the derision of millions.

Jesus watching the most hateful people claiming to be his followers

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Beware of advice from anyone for whom Democrats are “they” and not “we.”

They punch you in the face and then start crying because their fist hurts.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

Republicans in disarray!

“Loving your country does not mean lying about its history.”

This fight is for everything.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” was supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

Museums are not America’s attic for its racist shit.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

White supremacy is terrorism.

In after Baud. Damn.

America is going up in flames. The NYTimes fawns over MAGA celebrities. No longer a real newspaper.

Dear Washington Post, you are the darkness now.

“When somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re gonna use it.”

Radicalized white males who support Trump are pitching a tent in the abyss.

Let the trolls come, and then ignore them. that’s the worst thing you can do to a troll.

Everybody saw this coming.

Celebrate the fucking wins.

The National Guard is not Batman.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I am currently in a PD with about 30 other educators.  The lady presenting just asked who has ever diagrammed a sentence.  I was the only one who raised a hand.  Get off my lawn!

      Suzanne

      Today brought yet another episode of I Can’t Make it Bigger On The Inside Than It Is On The Outside. I feel like I’ve seen this show before!

      I blame HGTV.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Does anyone remember a former* BJ commenter who made the most gorgeous hooked rugs? I don’t remember her nym at all; I think her name on her shop’s website was Donna Something. I recall she did a a rug of Christopher Robin and Pooh, and donated it to a children’s library. I’d like to get in touch with her and ask permission to use that image to illustrate a course I’m teaching. Can anyone give me a lead? Many TIA!

      *It’s possible, of course, that she is a devoted lurker, but I’m sure I haven’t seen her around for at least a few years.

      Ealbert

      My mother was a teacher and she used to talk about diagramming sentences with her middle schoolers. But the school district I went to would teach grammar by starting alternating years of doing nothing and starting at the beginning, teaching us about nouns, verbs adverbs and adjectives. Any knowledge I have of grammar comes from being a voracious reader and knowing what “sounds” right.

      Omnes Omnibus

      In addition to diagramming sentences, does no one use read for context anymore?  Professional Development, maybe?

